NetEase: Buy On The Pullback, New Games Are About To Surprise

It recently released new high-profile games that are on track to contribute significantly to its financials in 2018. Most investors haven’t noticed yet.

The stock has pulled back more than 30% from its all-time high following a slowdown in online games revenue in 2017, despite strong growth in other businesses.

NetEase (NTES) operates an interactive online community in China, hosting online games as well as advertising, email, and e-commerce services.

The company’s mobile games have fueled its growth story, putting it today on par with Western behemoths such as Activision Blizzard (ATVI) or Electronic Arts (EA). NetEase is also the go-to partner for foreign publishers to distribute their games in mainland China, distributing high-profile titles such as Minecraft, Hearthstone and soon Pokemon Go.

In 2017, NetEase’s key online gaming division saw its revenue slow down. Despite strong growth in its other businesses, NTES has pulled back more than 30% from its all-time high.

Our review of the 2018 line-up and the current performance of new games on mobile app stores in China is suggesting that NetEase’s online gaming revenue growth is about to come back with a vengeance. We believe it currently offers an asymmetrical risk/reward opportunity for the investors who are paying attention.

Whether it is for a swing trade or a long-term play at a great entry price, we think you should take advantage of the current mispricing ahead of Q1 earnings in May.

New NetEase mobile MMORPG Chu Liuxiang. Image source: App Annie

Market and Competition

Source: Statista

NetEase is not necessarily well known in North America or Europe, but it is solidly in the top 10 gaming companies in the world. More than two-thirds of its online gaming revenue is coming from mobile games, essentially in China. In 2017, NetEase was the second-most grossing company in the world on mobile, only second to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (see below).

Source: Sensor Tower

As explained in our Seeking alpha article about Glu Mobile, the mobile gaming market is expected to maintain a healthy growth in the coming years. Mobile will become more than half of the video game industry revenue worldwide by 2020.

Source: Newzoo Global Game Market Report

According to Newzoo, the Chinese mobile gaming market alone is going to grow more than 45% from 2017 to 2020. China accounts for one-third of the worldwide mobile gaming revenue and the largest domestic market. Chinese customers are willing to spend fortunes and have proven to be the highest monetizing audience in the world.

Based on iResearch’s most recent data (see below), the Chinese mobile gaming market is in a duopoly between Tencent (48%) and NetEase (17%) dominating most of the industry. It is extremely difficult for foreign video game publishers to cater to the Chinese audience and deliver strong results in mainland China.

Source: iResearch

NetEase facing a slowdown in online games in 2017

Source: NetEase Q4 2017 Earnings Call Slides

The mobile gaming market has offered consistent secular growth for more than a decade. On occasion though, individual video game publishers can temporarily face a cyclical pattern, depending on the timing of their new releases and the strength of their catalog. This is the kind of slowdown NetEase has suffered from in 2017. Older titles have slowly faded without a significant new title to offset the decay.

CEO William Ding tried to put the results in context during Q4 Earnings call:

Although a few mobile titles such as Onmyoji and the mobile version of New Ghost experienced a decline, we have introduced new content for these games to attract players”

Looking at the online gaming revenue trend from 1Q16 to 4Q17 in the slide above, it’s easy to spot a spike in 4Q16 and 1Q17. The late 2017 run rate – albeit lower – is still very healthy and far higher than early 2016.

This brings us to the opportunity on our hands. NTES has pulled back more than 30% from its all-time high. Investors appear to have questioned the sustainability of NetEase’s online gaming business following its slowdown throughout 2017, despite the confidence of its CEO in a brighter future ahead. We believe this is our chance to buy at a great entry price.

NetEase Revenue Breakdown: from online gaming to e-commerce giant

NetEase has historically been first and foremost an online gaming company, with a strong mobile emphasis (about two-thirds of its gaming revenue come from smartphones and tablets).

Source: Q4 and Q3 2017 Earnings Call slides. Chart prepared by the author

Online games dropped from 79% of overall revenue in 1Q17 to 55% in 4Q17. Part of this shortfall is also explained by the rise of e-commerce revenue, from RMD 2.5 billion ($0.4B) in 1Q17 to RMD 5.9 billion ($0.9B) in 4Q17 (+175% year-on-year).

A founder-CEO confident in what the future might bring

Source: Glassdoor

CEO William Ding is a force to reckon with. This multifaceted successful entrepreneur (ranked at #69 on Forbes’ billionaires list) has made significant contributions to the development of computer networks in mainland China. He’s a founder-CEO. His vision for the company is far-reaching – it extends beyond games, expanding the universe of possibilities for shareholders.

For example, he said about e-commerce:

Our goal is to provide our growing users community with the best in class interface, as well as broad purchase options. We plan to continue adding new products and premier services to further enhance our customer experience.”

NetEase has launched its own label retail and is starting to seriously challenge other e-commerce big players in China. William Ding is targeting $3 billion revenue from his e-commerce businesses (compared to $1.8 billion in 2017). This ambitious move demonstrates how NetEase is more like a baby Tencent rather than a giant Zynga (ZNGA). It is becoming more than the sum of its parts by entering new businesses beyond gaming and funneling users to other parts of its ecosystem. NetEase is likely to grow further apart from traditional video game publishers like Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) and EA and become more of an online community built around multiple businesses.

Valuation: At least 30% discount compared to its peers

Here is a high-level view of top video game publishers and some key valuation metrics.

Source: Yahoo Finance on 4/24/2018. Chart prepared by the author

Looking at these charts it is easy to see the current asymmetrical risk/reward situation currently offered by NetEase.

Depending on which peer you compare it to, NTES has 30% to 80% upside potential. NetEase is currently offered at a steep discount – provided that it can resume its growth in the core online gaming division. We believe the company is well on its way to doing just that.

Online gaming revenue is about to show strong growth again in 2018

Chu Liuxiang – The new gem of NetEase’s portfolio

Image Source: App Annie

Chu Liuxiang was announced last year as “a martial arts mobile game with a high degree of freedom, based on the best-selling martial arts novel by Mr. Gu Long.”

The game has been a solid top 5 grossing game on iPhone in China since its release late January and is showing a very consistent performance since then.

Source: App Annie

We cannot emphasize enough how significant Chu Liuxiang is. A top 5 grossing position in the Chinese market is virtually equivalent to a #1 spot in the US market. It currently makes Chu Liuxiang the second-most grossing game of NetEase’s entire portfolio – only second to Fantasy Westward Journey – and is receiving rave reviews from fans. We are looking at a multi-billion-dollar game in the making. There is no press coverage about this title in the West, most likely due to its limited release (the game is only available in China). This title is about to catch most investors off guard.

Identity V – A Dead by Daylight style mobile game

Image Source: App Annie

Heavily inspired by the successful PC game Dead by Daylight, Identity V is another strong new title release late March 2018. This killer vs. survivors arena game was released a few weeks ago in China and is already a solid top-30 grossing game on IOS. Its Tim-Burtonesque design is showing potential for a localization to the West and we should hear more about it very soon.

The rip-off of the rip-off of the rip-off

NetEase is one of the most agile gaming companies in the world when it comes to identifying gaming trend and adapting/porting them to mobile. In fact, NetEase is so efficient at adapting successful games from competitors to mobile that it beats them to market. In late 2017, it released not just one but two mobile battle royale games – Knives Out and Rules of Survival – heavily inspired by the PC phenomenon PlayUnknown’s Battlegrounds (“PUBG”).

This multi-release strategy has proved to be working: Knives Out is currently one of the most grossing games on Apple App Store in Japan and will be contributing meaningfully to NetEase’s top-line growth in 2018.

PUBG Corp., the company behind PUBG just filed a lawsuit against NetEase for alleged copyright infringement found in Knives Out and Rules of Survival. Interestingly, it didn’t go so far as to file legal action against Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, that was also accused of “replicating the experience for which Battlegrounds is known.” Maybe because Tencent is a partial owner of both studios?

Image Source: Morrison/Lee

Here is the irony: PUBG itself is a mod from an existing game called H1Z1 and inspired by the multiplayer mode of Ark: Survival of the Fittest. Video game designers will continue to be “inspired” by others and that’s the way the industry goes. We don’t think there is much at risk for NetEase here. If anything, we are impressed by the agility and capacity of the company to replicate and mimic successful gameplay mechanics and translate them into top-grossing games on mobile. We see it more as a reason to be bullish than a reason for concern.

Conclusion

We believe the current discount on NTES shares will be temporary and might not last much longer.

Trading at what we estimate to be a 30% to 80% discount compared to its peers, we believe NetEase is about to show strength again in its core online gaming business thanks to high-profile new releases like Chu Liuxiang in China and the rise of Knives Out in Japan in the last few weeks. We believe this is a fantastic opportunity to take a new position in NTES, ideally for a long-term play.

Important Note: The performance of new games identified early 2018 might take a few months to be fully reflected in the financials due to the timing of release and revenue recognition. We recommend holding at least until Q2 earnings to benefit from the online gaming comeback story. Given the high volatility, we recommend to buy and chill for at least three to five years to truly benefit from the long-term trend and the growth of NetEase beyond gaming thanks to its visionary leadership.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTES, TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.