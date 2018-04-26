WABCO: Trucking Away With Solid APAC Growth Potential

Valuation looks reasonable from a DCF and Ben Graham's Intrinsic Value perspective, and PE multiple is comparable with those of market peers.

WABCO (WBC) has been steadily increasing its revenues over the past several years. Its geographic revenue spread - as well as focus on heavy vehicle parts and the aftermarket distributor network - will allow for sustained growth in the mid-single digits. Against this and external market forecasts, the stock’s valuation is reasonable because the market only expects a modest 3% growth rate over the long haul. The balance sheet is strong enough to support acquisitions, as well as continued share buybacks beyond the current $600 million authorization that ends on December 31, 2018. Although the company does not pay dividends, I believe the fundamentals validate a fairly strong investment case, especially at the current valuation.



WABCO is a specialty auto parts maker that sells integrated systems controlling advanced braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, as well as air compression and processing. According to the company, the largest-selling products are pneumatic anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic braking systems (EBS), electronic stability control (ESC) systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission (AMT) systems, air disc brakes, and a variety of conventional mechanical products such as actuators, air compressors and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and trailers.

Source: Annual Report 2017

For any auto parts company, relationships with big auto manufacturers and OEMs is key. WABCO certainly does not disappoint in that regard, as it has existing relationships with major manufacturing companies around the world, its largest being Daimler, which brought in 11% of net sales in FY17. In all, the company’s top 10 customers accounted for 44% of sales in FY16 and FY17.

On the product spread front, truck and bus OEMs accounted for 57% of sales in FY17 and aftermarket distributors accounted for 24%. Trailer manufacturers, passenger car/SUV manufacturers, and off-highway OEMs accounted for 9%, 6%, and 4%, respectively.



Source: Annual Report 2017

As we can see, WABCO is tilted towards heavy vehicles, while deriving most of its revenue from Europe and Asia-Pacific, which makes for a healthy combination.

Source: Global Is Asian

The tilt toward heavy vehicles and the Asian market is especially a good mix because of the two fastest-growing global economies: India and China. As these countries' economies grow at a healthclip, the demand for commercial vehicles will keep increasing, further accentuated by the growing demand for safety and electronic systems.

The electronically controlled air suspension system (ECAS) is one such example. According to data from the company, air suspension is used by less than 1% of vehicles in emerging markets. The ever-advancing autonomous driving technologies will keep increasing the demand for autonomous emergency braking systems, especially in developed markets. Automated manual transmission market is expected to grow at 8% CAGR in several countries over the next five years, a segment where WABCO says that it is one of the global leaders. The list is indeed large, and WABCO with its product spread has plenty of opportunities to grow.

Sales have slowly but steadily increased over the last five years, increasing from $2.72 billion in 2013 to $3.3 billion by 2017, a trend which I expect to continue over the next five years as well. Not fast and furious, but slow and steady.

In North America, where the company grew its revenue contribution from 14% to 18%, the stable economy will play a crucial role in helping the company keep increasing its revenues. The U.S. trucking industry has witnessed robust performance of late, and the three largest truck manufacturers are predicting "an upbeat market going forward."

WBC Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Though operating margins are not in the standard-setting range, steady double digits are perfectly reasonable for an auto parts manufacturer with a growing Asian customer base, as you can see from the comparison chart above.

WABCO’s balance sheet is one of the company’s biggest strengths. At the end of first quarter of 2018, the company had $1.04 billion in cash and $147.8 million in short-term investments, which nearly covered the $1.41 billion it had in long-term debt. There is plenty of room for the company to do bolt-on acquisitions and share buybacks, and keep increasing its product portfolio.

Investment Case

This is not a company that will surprise you with double-digit growth rates, but it certainly has the potential to keep growing at a decent pace over the next decade or two. There will be ups and downs depending on the direction in which large economies move but, overall, WABCO should be able to keep moving its sales upwards over the long term thanks to its relatively small size and expanding product lineup.

WBC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

At 16 times trailing as well as forward earnings, WABCO’s valuation is very reasonable, especially when you compare it with other auto parts companies like Ball Corp. (BLL) or Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAF). This is further validated by Ben Graham’s intrinsic value calculator as well as discounted cash flow analyses, which show that the company needs to grow at just 3% over the long term to support the current valuation.





Source: Free Cash Flow - Morningstar, Balance Sheet Data - 10Q

At this price point WBC is a good buy, but hold it for the long run until the company fully realizes the potential upside from the growing China and India markets.

