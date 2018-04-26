EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Nate Tetlow - IR Director, EQT Midstream Partners

Jerry Ashcroft - President & CEO

Rob McNally - SVP & CFO

Pat Kane - Chief IRO

Analysts

Jeremy Tonet - J.P. Morgan

TJ Schultz - RBC Capital Markets

Gabe Moreen - Deutsche Bank

Tom Abrams - Morgan Stanley

Barrett Blaschke - MUFG Securities

Alex Kania - Wolfe Research

Dennis Coleman - Bank of America

Akil Marsh - Janney

Tim Howard - Stifel

David Amoss - Heikkinen Energy

Bernie Colson - Seaport

Chris Cho - Barclays

Thank you, Dana. Good morning and welcome to the first quarter 2018 earnings call for EQM and EQGP.

With me today are Jerry Ashcroft, President and CEO; Rob McNally, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Pat Kane, Chief Investor Relations Officer.

A replay of this call will be available for seven days beginning this evening. The phone number for the replay is (877) 660-6853 and the confirmation code is 13674490.

In a moment, Rob and Jerry will present their prepared remarks and then we will open the call to your questions.

First, a few logistical comments. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval in connection with the proposed EQM RMP merger. EQM will file a registration statement on Form S4 with the SEC that will include a preliminary proxy statement in perspectives regarding the proposed transaction. The proxy statement in perspective to unfiled and other documents filed by EQT, EQGP, EQM, and RMP, with the SEC maybe obtained free of charge at the SECs website which is www.sec.gov. You should review materials filed with the SEC carefully as they will include important information regarding the proposed transaction, including information about the parties and their respective Directors, Executive Officers, and employees who may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of stock fees in respect of the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests by Security Holdings or otherwise.

I'd also like to remind you that today's call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations. Factors that could cause the partnerships actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are listed in today's news release and under Risk Factors in both EQM and EQGP's Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2017, both of which are filed with the SEC and as updated by any subsequent Form 10-Qs.

Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to this morning's news release and our Analyst Presentation which is posted on our website, for information -- for important disclosures regarding such measures including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

With that, I'll turn it over to Rob.

Rob McNally

Thank you, Nate.

This morning EQM reported first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $204 million and distributable cash flow of $187 million. In the quarter, EQM operating revenues were $233 million or 16% higher than last year.

On the gathering side, revenues were up 23% year-over-year primarily from higher contracted firm gathering capacity and increased volumes.

On the transmission and storage side, revenues were up 9% driven by an increase in firm contracted capacity and an increase in storage-related services. We generated 89% of revenues from firm reservation fees during the quarter.

On the expense side, first quarter operating expense were $55 million which was flat with the first quarter last year. Both D&A and O&M expenses increased consistent with more assets in service and higher throughput. These increases were offset by lower SG&A expense which was driven by a reduction in personnel costs.

At EQM, we announced a cash distribution of $1.065 per unit for the first quarter of 2018 which was 20% higher than the first quarter of 2017. At EQGP, we announced a quarterly distribution of $0.258 per unit which is 35% higher than the first quarter of 2017.

We ended the quarter with $317 million drawn on our $1 billion revolver. For the quarter we had 1.42 times coverage ratio and continue to hold very strong record leverage metrics with debt-to-EBITDA currently around 1.6 times.

Before turning the call over to Jerry, I want to summarize the streamlining transactions that were announced this morning in a separate news release.

First, EQM will acquire both the Olympus Gathering System and the Strike Force Gathering System including Gulfport's 25% ownership. EQT will receive $1.15 billion of cash and 5.9 million common units of EQM. Gulfport will receive $175 million of cash. The total pushes price of $1.69 billion represents a 6.8 times multiple of 2019 forecasted EBITDA.

Second, EQM will acquire Rice Midstream Partners in a unit-per-unit transaction. Each RMP unit will receive 0.3319 units of EQM which represents a 10% premium based on yesterday's closing price. EQM will also assume the RMP debt which totaled $325 million at the end of Q1.

And lastly, EQGP will purchase the RMP IDRs from EQT for 36.3 million common units of EQGP. Based on yesterday's closing price, this represents $937 million of value.

The transactions will result in immediate accretion to distributable cash flow per unit for EQM and EQGP. In order to provide some flexibility, EQM has entered into a $2.5 billion 364-day term loan credit facility to finance the cash portion of the Ohio Gathering acquisition, along with 2018 expansion capital and MVP contributions. We expect to access the bond market later in the year to term out any outstanding balance on the term loan facility.

There is a lot of detail provided in the press release this morning. So I will just mention a few key highlights. Pro forma for the acquisition of the Ohio Gathering Assets and the RMP merger, EQM is positioned to fund its current $4.8 billion project backlog with no additional equity requirements through at least 2020. EQM continues to target 15% to 20% annual distribution growth through at least 2020. For EQGP this translates to distribution growth of 39%, 38%, and 25% over the next three years using the mid-point of EQM's guidance. In 2020, the EQGP distribution is forecasted $2.09 based on the mid-point of guidance. That equates to a 2020 cash flow yield of about 8.1% as of yesterday's close.

Now I will pass the call to Jerry for his comments.

Jerry Ashcroft

Thank you and good morning everyone.

I will start where Rob just left off with the streamlining transactions. From an operational perspective, the RMP Gathering and Water assets fit perfectly with our existing asset footprint in Pennsylvania.

The EQT acquisition of Rice Energy was driven by the overlapping nature of the acreage positions of the two companies. By combining those acreage positions, EQT is now able to increase lateral lengths from 8,000 to over 12,000 feet in Greene and Washington Counties. In fact, EQT is averaging 13,600 feet in 2018.

From an infrastructure perspective, all the laterals and highly contiguous acreage position allows for gathering and header pipeline designs that are much more efficient. We estimate that over the next five years we will gather the same amount of volume with about $500 million less capital than we would have needed for separate EQM and RMP System build-out.

Our HammerHead project is a first tangible example of a project where we took advantage of the combined acreage position to design a bigger system, resulting in reduced capital versus what would have otherwise been two smaller header projects. The EQM RMP merger will also allow us to operate the existing and future assets more efficiently, resulting in estimated annual O&M and SG&A savings of $15 million.

We are already realizing some of these cost efficiencies as the EQM and RMP assets have been operated by one team since November.

Moving on to the Ohio Gathering Assets. The two systems Olympus and Strike Force sit in Belmont and Monroe counties in Ohio which is the premier location for the Utica Shale development. Combined the Ohio Gathering Systems are currently moving about 1.9 Bcf per day and are expected to grow to average about 2.3 Bcf per day in 2020.

As part of the acquisition, EQM secured a minimum volume commitment from Gulfport on the Strike Force system. The MVC runs through 2023 and represents a significant portion of the forecasted volumes on Strike Force. In addition to the MVC, there are 68,000 acres dedicated to the Olympus System and 98,000 acres dedicated to the Strike Force system. These assets now give us a solid gathering footprint in Eastern Ohio and tie-in nicely around our Clarington, Ohio where our Ohio Valley Connector pipeline extends from Mobley, West Virginia.

As a reminder, our strategy going forward, build-out a supply hub in the Marcellus and Utica and connect that supply to the demand markets.

With EQM RMP and the Ohio Gathering assets combined, we are currently gathering about 6.2 Bcf per day. Our supply hub continues to grow as we execute on our plans, we expect to be gathering north of 2 Bcf per day in a few years.

Now for an update on the projects that fit the other aspect of the strategy connecting the demand markets. I will start with Mountain Valley Pipeline. In January, we began filing requests for partial notices to proceed with FERC and to-date have received permission to begin construction activities in nearly all areas along the route. We successfully completed the pre-filing activities that were subject to the March 31st biological deadline and are on track with our schedule. We continue to target a late 2018 in-service date and will keep you updated on our progress throughout the year.

When we began the MVP process more than four years ago, we had a view that the Southeast United States needed incremental access to supply base on their demand growth outlook for the region. And more specifically that the Southeast needed access to the largest and lowest cost producing basin in their country. Our current view remains consistent.

Earlier this month we announced the MVP Southgate project which supports our continued pieces. MVP Southgate is anchored by a firm capacity commitment from PSNC Energy a natural gas utility that provides service to residential, commercial and industrial customers in North Carolina. MVP Southgate will receive gas from MVP and reach about 70 miles south into North Carolina, offering PSNC and other customers access to the Marcellus, Utica supply and ensuring reliability and low cost for customers. We are currently holding the binding open season for the project which is estimated to cost between $350 million and $500 million depending on final project scope.

EQM will operate the pipeline and will have between 33% and 48% ownership in the project. MVP Southgate is targeted for a Q4 2020 in-service date.

In addition to adding more demand gold from MVP, we believe that the Southgate project enhances and accelerates the likelihood of the expansion opportunity on MVP.

In conclusion, the streamlining transactions announced today is an important step in the cleaning up the Midstream structure. Our first quarter results were solid both financially and operationally. We're making great progress on MVP and have some exciting new projects in the backlog. I look forward to executing on the opportunity set in front of us and ultimately creating significant value for our unitholders.

And with that, I will turn it back to Nate.

Nate Tetlow

Thank you, Jerry. Dana, we are ready to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from the line of Jeremy Tonet from J.P. Morgan. Please proceed with your question.

Jeremy Tonet

Thank you. Just want to start off with the Olympus and Strike Force the growth that you outlined there, I think that was maybe stronger than what people might have expected, could you provide a bit more color as far as some of the drivers there or your confidence level or any other thoughts you could share?

Jerry Ashcroft

Yes, we have a lot of confidence in it. I mean we work closely with the shippers in that area and part of that MVC was just to show their conference with the market itself. There's been a lot of great results there and that's been publicly commented on by Gulfport one of our shippers.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay, thanks. Within the transactions, I don't know if you're able to kind of parse out pieces but I was curious as far as when you look at the RMP IDRS far as what GP cash flow that was based off of in 2019 or any color you can provide how to think about that valuation there?

Rob McNally

Yes, this is Rob. The valuation is probably most relevant on those IDRS is 2019 cash flow kind of 15 to 16 times 2019.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay, thanks for that. And then, just one last one if I'm looking at the guide of 15% to 20% distribution growth for EQM through 2020, I compare that to what was in 3Q 2017, it looks like it was a similar level of distribution growth, so I was wondering if you could offer any more color on the level of accretion for EQM in the series of transaction?

Rob McNally

Yes, a little bit. So the transactions are accretive to EQM out of the box going from high-single-digits to double-digits over the next four years.

Our next question comes from the line of TJ Schultz from RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

TJ Schultz

Great, thanks, good morning. I think first just on Southgate, it makes a lot of sense. First there maybe you can just touch on the return not with just the anchored commitment there and then any color on the open season? And then just as you think about those type of demand markets, I guess the question is what is the opportunity set there further for you guys, are there other projects similar to Southgate that you're working on and how does that tie into the expansion timing for MVP that you alluded to?

Jerry Ashcroft

Hey, good morning TJ. Yes, I wasn't really excited about the Southgate project, even though with the store open season that we currently have, we're seeing a tremendous amount of interest which that is kind of driving that opportunity set and basically what our ultimate return will be. With just the anchor shipper in those mid to high teens but we feel that as we’re able to expand that system, we can pick or extend those returns.

We’re also seeing others come to us to talk about connections into MVP proper and so the Southeast market as part of that vision four years ago is really coming to fruition and we're definitely getting the interest. And so I feel as though that we'll have a pretty good view on the expansion desire by this summer for MVP.

TJ Schultz

Got it, okay. Just second moving onto the potential for the EQGP or EQM IDR simplification is that something you expect to address this year and just any valuation framework you can provide for how you would go at looking at the value for the IDRs and how you envision the end structure to kind of shake out going into it obviously with the C-Corp, NewCo, and then the two MLPs?

Rob McNally

Yes, I think that our expectation at this point that the spin will happen with the IDR structure in place and that the analysis and ultimate decision on when that IDR collapse happens will rest with the NewCo Board of Directors. Although I would say that we have commented a number of times that we think that the IDR structure does have a shelf life and we've been in the high strips for quite a while now. And once MVP comes online for instance will be about 40% of the cash flows going to the IDRs. So from that point of view I think it’s probably likely that's something that the management team and board of NewCo will address, it will be pretty front of mind for them to start thinking about it.

Jerry Ashcroft

Yes, I completely agree with Rob's point of view on it, I mean it is going to be a number one priority for us after the spin and it's definitely something that we're going to look at I think we would also want to have a feel of what is the reaction to the units with the streamlining transactions that we've done today. And I think that gives us further clarity too.

Our next question comes from the line of Gabe Moreen from Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Gabe Moreen

Hey good morning everyone. Just got a quick question on terming out some of the debt you will be taking on with the transactions, any thoughts on interest rate locks and also thoughts on whether you could get up or not to the interest of the rating agencies given greater scale here after the transactions?

Rob McNally

So I will answer in reverse order. I think that the rating agencies have appeared to be they set transactions positively for the Midstream Complex. I'm not going to speculate on whether or not we get upgraded but I would say that we feel good about the conversations that we've had with them and they understand these transactions. In terms of interest rate locks, yes we're considering all aspects of the financing as it will be a significant financing and so we are considering forwarding both with fixed and interest rate locks and trying to protect rates.

Gabe Moreen

Got it. And then just a clarification on Southgate, is that included at all in 2020 CapEx and it sounds like you are pretty confident going forward on that project?

Rob McNally

It is included in those CapEx projections.

Gabe Moreen

Okay, great. And then last question for me is just an update in terms of any processing joint ventures that you might be looking at, is that still go with NewCo's last EQM, EQGP after the spin or is that's something that EQT E&P companies going to have to figure out?

Jerry Ashcroft

Yes I think that from our standpoint, I think processing has always been something that we've thought about. I think as we focus more in Washington and Greene County with the dryer gas that hasn't be friend of mine but as our customers move in to that West Virginia region or I think that we will move forward and I see it as a Midstream opportunity.

Our next question comes from the line of Tom Abrams from Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Tom Abrams

Thank you. I wanted to ask a question about your guidance and if we just take your base business, whilst I just look at the guidance and then subtract out the RMP EBITDA and the MVP EBITDA, you are a left with a base business that looks like it's growing very low-single-digits and I wondered if that’s just conservative or if there's some issue with the base business that you'd like to highlight?

Rob McNally

Yes, I think that when you it’s kind of hard to pull those out because as we mentioned earlier in the comments our capital guidance of $500 million because of the acreage, contiguous acreage and us being able to have like header systems versus gathering systems. So I think that it's kind of hard to pull that out and see that one is single-digits versus the other. I think we're seeing it as combined pro forma.

Tom Abrams

And a question to just in terms of your longer term growth, how when you hear about what range are EQT are doing in their growth, a lot of people on the outside are looking at gas prices and wondering if the Basin can really grow, if people will actually spend money. So just people giving you double-digit type growth on the EMP side, what is your confidence interval or what can you say about what you're baking into your expectations on that longer-term growth and gas production in the region?

Rob McNally

Yes, I think that we feel comfortable. All above we've been talking about that our double-digit growth for the next two years and if you look at the next four or five years, we've got $4.8 billion of organic growth backlog. That backlog is basically all range projects and things like Southgate are an example of that. So we feel good about, we also feel good about just kind of our third-party ability to pick-up additional volume and our footprint in the Basin is going to allow us to have that double-digit growth even if some of the producers take their foot off the accelerator.

Jerry Ashcroft

And much of that growth is contracted. We've got firm commitments on the vast majority of that growth. So with MVP Southgate et cetera those are firm contracts or will be firm contracts, so there's little risk to those volumes.

Rob McNally

It's a great point.

Our next question comes from the line of Barrett Blaschke from MUFG Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Barrett Blaschke

Hey guys a lot of mine have been answered. But I did want to dig in a little bit more on the new MVCs, you said a significant amount, can you give us just a little bit of a range around that please?

Rob McNally

We can’t disclose that at this time but we feel like it's something that we’re extremely comfortable with and hence bringing that to play.

Our next question comes from the line of Alex Kania from Wolfe Research. Please proceed you’re your question.

Alex Kania

Thanks. This is maybe a follow-up just on the potential combination of EQM and EQGP. Would it be fair just to think about the IDR valuation that you gave for RMP GP of 15 to 16 tons is that like a reasonable number that maybe we could frame for simplification or are there reasons why that might be not be applicable?

Jerry Ashcroft

Yes, I mean given where we sit today in the market today and what the comps looks like that's not a crazy number. But I think that we will have to look at it at the time and what the cash flow profiles look like because these IDR spins are a little different stages in there and then maturity as well. So I wouldn't plug that in and say that's a hard and fast number.

Alex Kania

Got it, okay, thanks. And then just another follow-up on the Southgate expansion and how that may end up expansion how that might tie into MVP expansion, I mean what do you think about the timing of making a decision on an expansion of MVP, would it potentially come after the conclusion of the open season or would you need to wait for maybe some other things in terms of how outlooks look longer-term before you can make an announcement or two with respect to that?

Rob McNally

Yes, I think this summer which would be after the open season is there is a decision point for us and that's also based on long lead time material. So I think there's just different points in the process and the summer will be one of those.

Our next question comes from the line of Dennis Coleman from Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Dennis Coleman

Thanks very much, good morning everyone. A lot of mine have been covered as well and so I guess I just one on HammerHead if you can just remind us that everything's permitted all the right away is where does that stand in terms of that kind of processes?

Jerry Ashcroft

Yes, we’ve made great progress on the HammerHead right away, I mean basically from not everything is done from a permitting side but from a route percentage we're basically 90% there and so we feel very good about that projects, that's an example of a project that's absolutely right in our backyard and so it takes down our construction risk.

Our next question comes from the line of Akil Marsh from Janney. Please proceed with your question.

Akil Marsh

Thanks for taking my question. In regards to the 15% and 20% annual distribution growth guidance, if you were to get or if you were to have distributable cash flow that would get you to top end, is a way to think about it that you would pay a distribution closer to the top -- high end or would you use excess cash flow to essentially build coverage?

Jerry Ashcroft

I think we've talked about our coverage wanting to be at that 1:1, 1:2 level. So I think this will be based on kind of where we are and I will let it Rob add to that too.

Rob McNally

I think the other consideration would be what kind of glide path that we’re on. We don’t want to go along at 20% and all the sudden have a big step down. We’re going to manage the profile and so that there is kind of a smooth glide path that keeps us in a range that we like on coverage.

Akil Marsh

Great. And one more from me, in regards to the water assets you are picking up at -- with RMP further out if completion activity would moderate, how do we think about the EBITDA profile for those assets long-term?

Rob McNally

Yes, I think we feel as though that that profile kind of stand in line with what we have. I mean basically we've got two quick opportunities in front of us. One is, is that we want to be bringing that water service to a lot of what EQT Heritage assets and what they were doing that wasn't something that was part of EQM initially. So that's an opportunity set for us and the other opportunity set is now that we have this covenancy that came from Rice using that with third parties.

Our next question comes from the line of Tim Howard from Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Tim Howard

Thanks for taking the question. Trying to understand the year-over-year growth in Ohio Gathering assets is that protected by MVCs or is kind of the base cash flow protected and that's just volume growth, can you speak to that at all?

Rob McNally

Sure. Some of it is protected by MVCs, some of it that we announced this morning, there is an uptick in volumes and those volumes come from the shippers that we work closely with to understand what their plans are. And then there is some step-up as we add compression where rates go up as well, so it's not just volumes, there's some additional rates that comes into it because we are adding compression.

Tim Howard

Got it. And then speaking to EQM’s IDR structure, some of the business update call in February it sounded like those are going to remain in place to drive value to EQT and EQGP in the near-term and then in the long-term those would eventually get resolved, simplified seems like now the number one priority of the new SpinCo streamline Midstream is to kind of review that structure and likely simplify the IDRs. I’m just trying to understand if there's been a strategy shift and then what caused that within the last two months?

Rob McNally

I don't think there has been a strategy shift, I think we’re getting a lot of questions around the IDRs and in some way we are speculating because the SpinCo board is not yet established. This is clearly a board level decision. And so I think what you're hearing from Jerry and I is that our opinion is that it’s likely that would become something that the board quits their mind too pretty early on but there's -- don’t see this as a commitment to collapsing the IDR structure because that's -- it's frankly not our decision to make it.

Tim Howard

Got it. And then one quick modeling, could you expand on the expense savings, the SG&A and the Gathering segment and then OpEx and into transmission and storage seem like pretty good quarter-over-quarter declines and year-over-year, just how sustainable those are?

Rob McNally

Yes, so we’re seeing synergies basically with personnel and like we said in our stance we are already realizing some of those since our November Rice transaction, as we run it as one business unit already, so that's driving some of it. The other portion of that is that we’re also seeing opportunities on the procurement side, we’re seeing opportunities on outsourcing versus insourcing on our maintenance. So many of those things you’re driving it.

Our next question comes from the line of Matt Mickler [ph] from HICE. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi thanks for taking the question. So on the perspective further simplification as lot of questions on that but is there any initial thinking from the team on -- is the idea to get down to one entity or two entities? So effectively that you could see like a C-Corp tracker or would the idea be that to simplify all the way?

Rob McNally

Yes. So again I would say that this is a NewCo board decision that will have to be made, we think that it's more likely that you would see a simplification of the IDRs that seem like a right first step at some point. And in terms of a simplification all the way to just the C-Corp, there could be tax considerations in there. So that's something that's going to require some additional analysis and thought by the NewCo board and management team once established.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And just to be clear, the SpinCo is going to have only EQGP and EQM units post this round of simplification and there will be no other assets and no additional C-Corp level of debt.

Rob McNally

Yes, so essentially I mean additional primarily would be EQM and EQGP units that are held at SpinCo. The plan is not to have additional debt at the SpinCo level, it's at the EQM level, we don’t have debt at EQGP either but that doesn’t mean that's where it will land, that's just what it will look like that's what it looks like today. I wouldn't expect there to be other assets in there, it's possible that there could be a straight pipeline or something that ends up in NewCo but more likely that would end up at -- anything else would end up at EQM.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then last question how did you think about and what's your guidance do in terms of the thought process on the accretion to EQM of just the RMP transaction?

Rob McNally

We didn't think about these transactions individually. This was one step, it was our transaction was multiple pieces to it. So we negotiated with the complex committees and we did our evaluation. We thought about the EQM RMP merger the drop and the purchase of the Rice IDRs as one transaction and thought about the accretion dilution for each party in the context of all three transactions. So we weren’t thinking about the EQM RMP merger as a standalone -- as a standalone transaction.

Our next question comes from the line of David Amoss with Heikkinen Energy. Please proceed with your question.

David Amoss

Good morning guys. I know that this has been asked and answered a number of times. But just from a slightly different and I guess simpler perspective, is there any spread between EQGP and EQM that would cause you to collapse the structure prior to the spin of your ownership?

Rob McNally

I'm not going to speculate on what -- on kind of a full-fledged -- I think the short answer is no. I think we’re going to move forward with the structure that we described it. I mean there is some massive dislocation in the market, we would obviously will consider that but our expectation is that that's not likely.

David Amoss

Okay. And then again a number of transactions going on here, so if you wouldn’t mind us kind of simplifying it for us, when you say that you’re paying 15 to 16 times for the IDR cash flow for RMP, is that in the RMP GP structure or in the stepped up EQM, EQGP structure?

Rob McNally

No, in the RMP structure as if it remained the IDRs for just RMP.

David Amoss

Would you might giving us just kind of high level, what that might look like in the EQM, EQGP structure?

Rob McNally

It won’t exist. Those IDRs were got cancelled and the cash flow from RMP will flow through the EQGP IDR structure.

David Amoss

Right. So if that transaction like comparing first transaction and pre transaction on 2019 numbers what's the additive cash flow to EQGP.

Rob McNally

Yes, it’s better let me further it’s been look better because the cash flows will be better but I don’t have in front of me what that number is.

Our next question comes from the line of Bernie Colson from Seaport. Please proceed with your question.

Bernie Colson

Hey good morning guys. Quick question on the expense line again to get looks like O&M and G&A lines are not only not that much higher than they have been but significantly lower quarter-over-quarter. So I just hope to get a little bit more detail. I know you said there were some synergies to write but that seems like that wouldn’t cut into your kind of base level of expenses there?

Rob McNally

Well, we didn’t mention earlier there is also some personnel cost savings that were a bit one-time in nature from both 2017 and 2018 both going opposite directions.

Bernie Colson

Okay, so there was -- so it was -- okay. So --

Jerry Ashcroft

So we're running with a linear structure than we had from 2017 and the other thing is, is that we basically from a shared services side there is a larger area that those shared services are covering, so we're receiving less cost.

Rob McNally

Less of an allocation.

Bernie Colson

Okay. So I’m now just looking after G&A going back three years and there was one quarter where you were below $13.1 million and so it just seems like it's very low versus history but is that -- I mean is that something that's sustainable going forward or we're going kind of --?

Rob McNally

No, largely -- it should largely carry forward because if there is less allocation we're spreading the overhead is covering a bigger business but not adding -- not additional overhead to it. So dollar cost is spread over more businesses.

Jerry Ashcroft

I would say that and Rob is right. I would say post-quarter obviously we have some used [ph] energies in that we're going to have create our own corporate function, so that's something we’re going to have to look at.

Bernie Colson

Okay, all right. Got it. And then just sort of help us understand another question on the RMP IDR buyout, can you share at all what you guys were assuming about share issuances or distribution growth at RMP for 2018 and 2019 when you characterize that multiple.

Jerry Ashcroft

Yes, I'm going to refer you to the S4 which we expect will be coming up in early to mid May and you will be able to see some of that its -- that's more to right off than one -- than one answer here.

Bernie Colson

Okay, okay. Okay, yes I was kind of wondering if there was you guys were assuming some distribution growth and share issuances or were your simply saying okay we’re annualizing the fourth quarter 2019 expected GDP distribution accounted for that multiple so I'll wait for that. Thanks.

Rob McNally

Yes, thank you.

Jerry Ashcroft

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Chris Cho from Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Chris Cho

I was just wondering if you might be able to share any kind of like when you talk about the accretion of these deals are you able to help us understand either from like an EBITDA or cash flow perspective, what your baseline was?

Jerry Ashcroft

Again, I think I'll refer to S4. You'll see all of the projections laid out in there; you see the analysis by us and by the committees. I think it’s more than what we can describe for you here in a clear way.

Chris Cho

Okay. And then I think I know the answer to this, but just want to be sure to ask it anyway the 15% to 20% distribution guidance you guys have laid out does that contemplate at all any change in the IDR structure?

Rob McNally

It does not.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. And I’d like to turn the call back to Nate for closing remarks.

Nate Tetlow

Thank you. That concludes today’s call. Thanks for participating.

