There's Value Here, If Only Management Could Unlock It

The fund is well-owned, more than 50% of shares are held by insiders and institutions, and trades at a deep discount to its NAV.

The Equus Total Return Fund (EQS) is a little known BDC trying to make a monumental transformation. The problem is that they've been trying to make this transformation since 2013. The fund is trying to change to an operating company focused on energy, natural resources, technology, or financials but has had no success. The original deal to merge with MVC Capital (MVC) is defunct, and efforts since then have borne no fruit. It may be time for the fund to call it quits and liquidate.

The opportunity for investors is this, the fund is trading at a deep discount to its value, providing an opportunity for capital gains regardless of the outcome of merger/liquidation. The only questions are when will it end, and how long am I willing to hold to see it happen. I've been in this one over two years now and ready to be out.

NAV Is On The Rise, And The Discount Is Widening

NAV has fallen 5.6% in the last year, but this is due to the issuance of new stock, not performance of the fund. The fund issued 850,000 shares last year as compensation for services related to the botched merger attempt with MVC Capital. Over the past six months, NAV has been on the rise and opened the discount to 25%, enhancing the opportunity for new investors.

All data is from the EQS 2017 annual report

An increase in the value of Equus Energy and increase in the value of Pallet One Inc. are driving improvements in NAV.

Equus Energy has seen a substantial increase value over the past year, up more than 28.3%, as rising oil prices increase demand for oil producing properties. This wholly-owned subsidiary of the fund is now worth $8 million and showing a capital gain for the first time in seven years.

has seen a substantial increase value over the past year, up more than 28.3%, as rising oil prices increase demand for oil producing properties. This wholly-owned subsidiary of the fund is now worth $8 million and showing a capital gain for the first time in seven years. Pallet One is the largest (probably) producer of wooden shipping pallets in the world. They operate in 16 plants across the US, producing pallets meeting global shipping requirements. Equus owns an 18.3% stake in the company that has seen steady gains over the past few years. In the last year, the holding increased in value by $0.5 million (3%) to $16.7 million.

is the largest (probably) producer of wooden shipping pallets in the world. They operate in 16 plants across the US, producing pallets meeting global shipping requirements. Equus owns an 18.3% stake in the company that has seen steady gains over the past few years. In the last year, the holding increased in value by $0.5 million (3%) to $16.7 million. MVC Capital - Equus holds a substantial amount of MVC Capital shares as the result of their long-standing and now-defunct merger agreement. Equus now holds about 489,409 shares (they keep getting more as part of the dividend plan) bringing the holding's value up to about $5.24 million. The downside is that MVC Capital has seen a sharp downturn in prices that has wiped out any gains Equus has seen. It's now worth about $5.25 million.

- Equus holds a substantial amount of MVC Capital shares as the result of their long-standing and now-defunct merger agreement. Equus now holds about 489,409 shares (they keep getting more as part of the dividend plan) bringing the holding's value up to about $5.24 million. The downside is that MVC Capital has seen a sharp downturn in prices that has wiped out any gains Equus has seen. It's now worth about $5.25 million. 5th Element Tracking - Equus holds a promissory note for $0.9 million plus interest and fees due to mature in May of this year. No change in value.

- Equus holds a promissory note for $0.9 million plus interest and fees due to mature in May of this year. No change in value. Equus Media - Equus Media is another wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and the last of what I have been calling the "nonperforming portion of the portfolio." It is currently valued at $0.2 million; if it were to be written off entirely, it would have a negligible effect on the bottom line.

Ownership Is Solid; Somebody Sees What I See

Ownership in this fund is solid on an insider and institutional basis. Insiders, led by director Bertrand Des Pallieres, can account for nearly 3.12 million shares, while institutional investors and mutual funds hold another 3.236 million. With a total of 13,518,000 shares outstanding, nearly 51% of them are held by one of these two groups. While inside ownership is a dubious measure of the value of stock, it does show one thing, big money and people in the know see value in this holding.

This Fund Has Lots Of Cash

This fund has lots of cash to go along with its portfolio of investments, but only management is reaping any benefit from it. The fund does not pay a dividend (it doesn't make any money, all gains are offset by carryover losses), but the cash pile keeps getting smaller in spite of windfall repayments and fees. In total, Equus received nearly $5 million in payments (a 40% increase), yet total cash is down 5% on the year due to expenses related to merger and management compensation. At present, there is still a little more than $10.750 million in the funds coffers, about 9.25% of net assets, but it won't last long at the rate they are going.

This Zombie Fund Still Has Value

I'll be honest, brutally honest, this fund has been a zombie for the last year. It's been trending exactly sideways, hovering between a 20% and 25% discount, while investors wait for something to happen. If I've done one thing today, it is to convince myself there is still value in this fund, if only it can be unlocked. I hope management can effect a change, and if not, I hope they make the decision to liquidate before all that cash is used up.

The risks are two-fold as I see them. The first is that management can't or won't be able to transform the fund, and it will keep languishing away. The second is that they do move to liquidate, a process that is not without its own risks. The portfolio investments are, for the most part, not publicly traded and not as liquid as could be desired. Equus would have to find buyers, agree on values, and close whatever deal they could get, for better or worse.

A liquidity event is something I would take advantage of. When the company announced it was in process of closing the deal with MVC, prices shot up to trade at NAV where they remained until the deal fell apart. Any positive news in regards to a deal would likely have the same effect, and if so, I would be a seller.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.