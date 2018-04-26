'Develop Wealth' By Writing Covered Calls On Toll Brothers

Investment Thesis

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is a somewhat higher growth, lower-yielding asset (1.06% dividend yield). Using a covered call strategy on Toll Brothers can bring the securities yield up to the 6-9% range, which is more typical of what you would see with preferred stocks and high-yield bonds. Implied volatility for the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was down 1.00% today. However, the index did show spikes in volatility, hitting the 19.24 level at noon. Income-seeking investors, looking to gain exposure to the U.S. housing recovery, should sell this recent volatility to their advantage by collecting option premium on Toll Brothers.

Options aside, the single-family housing market conditions remain favorable for Toll Brothers. Additionally, the impact of tax legislation on higher priced homes has been significantly overblown and viewed out of context by the market. The latest data from the National Association of Realtors showed that "sales of existing homes priced between $100,000 and $250,000 were down 7.8 percent from a year ago, while homes [in Toll Brothers core target market] at $750,000 or above were up more than 15 percent." Moreover, there is a dearth of housing supply on the market that Toll Brothers will likely need to fill the void in. It is estimated that there is a housing shortage of 7.3 million housing units (5.4% of total housing stock). Tuesday's (4/24/18) new homes sales data confirmed this need for increased housing supply. 11% of total home sales in March were new home sales; the highest figure in 10 years!

The Republican tax legislation reduced the maximum loan amount on which homeowners may deduct interest on from $1 million to $750,000. Although, Toll Brothers is a luxury home builder, only 20% of its existing contracts are for homes valued at $1 million or more. Additionally, Toll Brothers' owners are typically more affluent and put more money down than average home buyers (30% down average). Consequently, many Toll Brothers' buyers who purchase +$1 million homes may simply adjust their savings patterns to take maximum advantage of the debt-tax shield.

Image Source: Bloomberg News

Image Source: Builder Magazine

Valuation

In terms of valuation, Toll Brothers ranks either first or second cheapest amongst its developer peers across various valuation metrics (Price/Free Cash Flow, Price/Earnings, etc.). Additionally, Toll Brothers trades at a 28% discount to its 3-year average P/E ratio (15.9x) and a 42% discount to the Russell 1000 Value Index on a last-twelve-months basis.

Image Created by Francis Burke

Risks

The Trump tariffs on imported Chinese aluminum and Canadian lumber have increased costs for developers like Toll Brothers. (A real kind and thoughtful policy from a former developer). These inflationary construction costs seem to be especially prevalent in the Western states, where 51.5% of Toll Brothers' revenue came from the first quarter of 2018. For example, construction costs increased the most in Los Angeles at 7.59%. Farther north, both San Francisco and Portland saw +6% increases in construction costs, whereas, Seattle only experienced 5.1% cost increases. These costs may pressure margins somewhat for Toll Brothers. However, housing prices in these regions have by and large increased at a rate above such costs. Correspondingly, across California, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Anna area properties increased in value by 8.3%, and San Francisco-Oakland-Freemont area residences increased by 12.3%. Most impressively, the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area properties increased in value by 19.9%.

Image Source: CNN Money

Trade Implementation

Image Created by Francis Burke

Now is a decent time to sell covered calls on Toll Brothers because current implied volatility (33.63%) trades higher than historical volatility (27.7%). Also, implied volatility overall is at the second highest level since it peaked in early February at 45.59%. I would sell the 47 January 2019 Call at a 2.40 limit. This expiration date will allow you to boost your dividend yield to 6.5% (Next 3 quarters * .11 DIV + 2.40 Option Premium=$273/$4,203) and still maintain 11.8% upside potential. Additionally, I think Toll Brothers may test the $39 level, so if you want to wait a few days to buy the underlying, that may be wise. Nonetheless, I think Toll Brothers is close to bottoming out. Volume on this current downtrend has started to fade over the last two months, and both the RSI and Stochastic Oscillator are trending down near towards oversold levels.

Source: CBOE Volatility Services

Closing Remarks

I think some readers may point out that I could probably find higher premium options on more volatile stocks. I'll admit this is completely true! I think writing a covered call on Toll Brothers fits well into the portfolios of three types of investors: 1) A slightly more conservative income-seeking investor who wants increased exposure to the U.S. housing recovery 2) An investor who has written a lot of contracts on tech and biopharma companies who is in need of some diversification 3) Investors who like Toll Brothers as a core holding but have had to stomach some losses recently.

Image Created by Francis Burke

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.