Cocoa Screams Higher

There are many chocoholics around the world, and the number has been growing over past years as the world's most populous nation has developed a taste for the epicurean treat. Almost 1.4 billion people in China have been turning on to chocolates. As the demand side of the fundamental equation in the commodities market, rising Chinese consumption of chocolate confectionery products provides the cocoa market with an expanding demand vertical for the agricultural commodity.

The price of cocoa fell dramatically starting from highs in late 2015, when cocoa came within $404 of its record high of $3826 per ton established in 2011. It only made it to $3422 during the final months of 2015, and declined precipitously under the weight of increasing supplies from the world's leading producing countries.

Cocoa grows in equatorial climates, and the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana produce over 60% of the world's annual output. After trading at north of $3400 per ton in late 2015, the price of the soft commodity fell to lows of $1769 in mid-2017. After a period of consolidation, cocoa found a bottom and began to appreciate from the $1800 level.

A bear market comes to an end

The recent decline in the price of cocoa took the primary ingredient in chocolate from $3422 at the end of 2015 to lows of $1769 in June 2017. Cocoa first probed below the $1800 per ton level last May, and it spent the rest of the year consolidating with lows around the $1800 level. After a recovery to highs of $2236 in November, the price revisited lows in December 2017 before it finally took off to the upside.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the six-month period of consolidation came to an end in early 2018 as the price of cocoa began to rally and did not stop. Cocoa came back for a final visit at the $1800 per ton level at around the time when the most famous cocoa trader in the world, Anthony Ward, closed his hedge fund Amajaro. In hindsight, the closure of the fund was a sign of capitulation in the cocoa market by a trader who typically traded from the long side of the market. Decades of profits in the cocoa market earned Mr. Ward the nickname "Chocfinger" after the famous James Bond character "Goldfinger", as Ward's influence with cocoa producers and consumers was unprecedented.

When it comes to the world of commodities, Murphy's Law often dictates that capitulation often leads to a turnaround of a market trend. In another example of this phenomenon, Andrew Hall, one of the world's leading oil traders for decades, closed his crude oil hedge fund Astenbeck Capital Management last summer, right after crude oil traded to lows of $42.05 per barrel. Like Mr. Ward, Mr. Hall typically traded crude oil from the long side of the market. Nearby NYMEX crude oil futures were trading at over the $68 per barrel level last week, over 60% above the price in June 2017 right before Astenbeck shuttered operations.

The closure of Amajaro turned out to be a bullish signal for the market, as the price of cocoa moved higher in the months that followed.

Price consolidation and a move to the 50% retracement level

As cocoa recovered, the first target was the 50% retracement level of the move from the late 2015 high to the June 2017 low. The target was at just below the $2600 per ton level, and cocoa reached its target in mid-March.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, cocoa futures gapped higher from $2320 at the end of the week of February 26 to $2434 at the start of the following week, leaving a void on the weekly pictorial. At the same time, open interest has been rising with the price of cocoa futures, which tends to be a technical validation of the current bullish price trend. While price momentum has risen to overbought territory, the price has kept going, reaching its most recent high at $2943 per ton on April 26, 66.5% above the lows seen in June 2017.

Critical technical resistance gives way

The first level of technical resistance in cocoa was at the November 2017 high of $2236, and the soft commodity moved above that level like a hot knife through butter. In fact, it was the week that followed the move above the technical level that created the gap on the weekly chart. The next barrier that cocoa faced was the 50% retracement level which caused the price action to stall. Cocoa traded in a range from $2417 to $2636 per ton from early March until mid-April. The midpoint of that range was $2,526.50 per ton, which was just below the retracement level which stood at $2595.50. Meanwhile, the latest move to the upside was the result of fundamental rather than technical factors in the cocoa market.

Production shortfalls foster price gains

Dry conditions in West Africa caused cocoa output to disappoint the market, as it came in below analyst expectations. Drought in Ghana and lower-than-expected production numbers from the Ivory Coast pushed the price of cocoa to higher highs over recent weeks and to a high of $2943 per ton on the July contract, before selling took the soft commodity back to the $2800 level.

While supply factors have supported the price of cocoa over recent weeks, the long-term technical picture for the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products is looking bullish after the incredible price recovery.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, price momentum crossed to the upside in cocoa from oversold territory at the start of 2018. The rising level of open interest provides technical validation for the rally, and supply fundamentals have also been supportive of the price of cocoa futures. At the same time, rising demand around the world has been a constant in cocoa as well as other agricultural markets. Cocoa traded to a low of $674 per ton in 2000, and the price has not traded below the $1300 level since 2001. For almost two decades, cocoa has been trading in a bullish price pattern, and the same has been the case in many grain and other soft commodities futures markets. The ever-increasing demand from a growing world population has underpinned the price of cocoa and other agricultural commodities.

Prices have been making higher lows even during times of oversupply, and when shortages occur, price action has become explosive. Drought conditions in the U.S. led the prices of corn and soybeans to rally to record highs in 2012. If cocoa supplies continue to decline from West Africa, the sky could be the limit for the soft commodity in coming months and years, as Asian demand will continue to increase and the elasticity of demand will not prevent further gains. The bottom line for chocolate is that once a person becomes a chocoholic, it is hard to kick the habit, as the craving for chocolate is a powerful force.

$3000 is the next target for cocoa

The price of cocoa is closing in on its next target, which is the $3000 per ton level. The last time cocoa traded above that level was back in August 2016. On April 26, the soft commodity came within $57 of that level on the active-month July futures contract.

There is likely to be lots of technical resistance around the $3000 per ton level in the cocoa futures market. We witnessed a long period of price consolidation around that price from March through August 2016. The current support level for cocoa futures stands at the $2600 level, which was the 50% retracement level of resistance that has become technical support. Meanwhile, price action in futures markets tends to return to levels where gaps are present on charts. Therefore, the $2320 level, which is the bottom end of the price gap from late February, could become a magnet for price during any corrective price action in the volatile cocoa futures market. Any move to that level could provide a buying opportunity for investors and traders who missed the recent bullish price action.

Source: Barchart.com

The iPath Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Total Return Sub-Index ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) is the cocoa ETN product with net assets of $45.74 million and daily average trading volume of over 85,000 shares. As the chart shows, NIB does a reasonable job replicating price action in the cocoa futures market.

Cocoa has been screaming higher, but it could be running into some significant resistance around the $3000 per ton level. There is lots of price congestion at that price dating back to 2016, and the gap on the weekly chart continues to provide a potential for a correction after a move that has taken the soft commodity almost $1150 per ton higher since December 2017.

