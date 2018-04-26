Essendant's (ESND) CEO Richard Phillips on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ:ESND) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Richard Phillips - President and Chief Executive Officer

Janet Zelenka - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chris McGinnis - Sidoti and Company

Richard Phillips

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning everyone and thanks to all of you for joining us. In my last few calls, I have outlined a set of strategic drivers that will reduce costs, drive sales and leverage our network and capabilities to partner with suppliers.

As we continue to execute against these priorities with urgency, we are also excited about the tremendous opportunity to deliver improved value to customers and shareholders through our announced combination with SP Richards.

This transaction will accelerate our progress on the strategic drivers, we will unlock more than 75 million in annual run rate cost synergies with over 90% delivered by the end of the second year and more than 100 million in working capital improvements, creating a stronger and more flexible balance sheet.

We will expand sales opportunities with our customers by providing them with several benefits including first, greater resources to support and partner with the independent dealer channel and reseller and other sales channels and to invest to drive enhanced value for customers.

Second, an optimized product assortment of branded and private label products across a broad set of categories. Third, enhanced capabilities to develop and offer innovative solutions to our customers, including value-added marketing and analytics tools to help drive demand and forth consolidated distribution network with greater efficiency throughout the entire supply chain.

We also believe this combination will strengthen and help to sustain the independent dealer channel, we are excited about the benefits this will provide to all stakeholders, not just customers, but also suppliers, associates and shareholders.

As we move forward to complete the transaction before the end of 2018, including obtaining regulatory and shareholder approvals. We are acutely focused on continued execution of our strategic drivers.

With that, I will provide a recap of our first quarter performance and give an update on the progress we are making on our strategic drivers. Then I will pass it over to Janet for additional detail on the results.

Starting with our first-quarter results. First quarter sales declined 2.3% or $29.2 million versus prior year, driven by sales declines in our national reseller channel, which we talked about in prior quarters. We will continue to see impact this year as we anniversary those events. Later in our comments we will highlight performance in some of our other sales channels.

Given those sales pressures and the fact that our cost improvement efforts will scale throughout the year, our first quarter adjusted earnings per share were negative $0.12. We continue to manage our inventory levels through disciplined, purchasing and optimized stocking positions and our service levels have remained steady. We continue to maintain our urgent focus on accelerating and executing on our three strategic drivers to significantly improve the value of our business over the next two to three years.

I spoke in October about these strategic drivers and supporting restructuring plan to help achieve them. As previously shared we expect to realize over half or more than 50 million of cost savings this year helping to offset the year-over-year sales decline with national resellers. I'm excited about the progress we are making and I would like to give you an update.

As we discussed last quarter, our strategic drivers are one, improving efficiency across our distribution network and reducing our cost base. Two, accelerating sales performance in key channels and three, advancing supplier partnerships that leverage our network and capabilities.

Our first strategic driver, resetting our cost base and improving our network efficiency includes a complete redesign of our inbound freight logistics, distribution network consolidations and efficiencies and operating cost reductions.

Our inbound freight consolidation plan is well underway. We have now opened all four of our inbound consolidation centers. We will be able to execute greater inbound control, consolidate shipments to our distribution centers and maintain high performance standards to improve overall efficiency across the supply chain.

We are also optimizing our distribution network footprint, as we implement these actions we are taking care to maintain our high service levels and to preserve customer experience while improving efficiency across the network.

Since the launch of the restructuring program in February, we have already closed for facilities and we recently announced distribution center consolidations in the Wally and Baltimore areas in the second quarter. Future consolidation will take place over the coming quarters. We rigorously implemented a comprehensive plan to optimize cost and drive efficiencies in our processes, including the consolidation of two Atlantic care centers into one.

We began to realize those benefits in Q1 and we will continue to realize benefits through 2018 as they scale through the second half of the year. All of the actions in conjunction with our first strategic driver are still expected to deliver annualized savings of more than $50 million by 2020, with more than half of that coming in 2018.

We are also seeing progress on our second strategic driver, to align resources and efforts to accelerate growth across key sales channels and customers. Consistent with the momentum that we saw in the last quarter, we continue to encourage by the growth we are seeing in several of our targeted customer channels, including JanSan distributors, Vertical Markets, industrial and automotive.

We continue to see growth in collaboration with several key customers including independent reseller partners and ecommerce retailers. We are building on this progress throughout 2018 and beyond.

The third strategic driver is to develop strategic partnerships with our suppliers. Our preferred supplier program continues to progress effectively. Our preferred suppliers are granted exclusive access to our sales team and to senior management and we rolled out the use of advanced digital analytics for our preferred suppliers categories and items.

We continue to have mean discussions with suppliers to leverage our network and capabilities to provide valuable distribution services for suppliers who are facing the small order sizes, higher fulfillment costs and increased e-commerce requirements that comes with the continued shift to online purchasing.

Our restructuring program is on track with costs in line with projections and savings on target with expectations. This program is allowing us to capture the cost reduction associated with our strategic drivers to improve organizational alignment around our growth channels and to provide the product assortment capacity to invest in additional products with our key suppliers overtime. Janet will provide additional details on the plan in her remarks.

Before I turn the call over to Janet, let me provide some color on our outlook for the remainder of 2018. We will continue to experience year-over-year sales declines as our national reseller channel disruptions wrap into 2018. As you may recall, we started to see the full impacts of these declines in the second half of 2017.

Our work on our strategic drivers is in progress and we expect those benefits, including significant cost reductions, to scale throughout the year. Executing on the three strategic drivers, including our restructuring program and the announced combination with SP Richards will significantly improve the value of our business.

I look forward to sharing our continued progress over the coming quarters. I will now turn the call over to Janet to provide more details on our first quarter results and our outlook for 2018.

Janet Zelenka

Thank you Ric, and welcome everyone to our first quarter 2018, earnings call. I will start with a few remarks on our overall performance this quarter and provide a updates on our restructuring initiative as well as our outlook for the remainder of 2018.

Beginning with the overview of our first quarter results on Slide 6, our GAAP loss per share was $1.40. This included $56.9 million for restructuring costs related to the facility consolidation, workforce reductions and product assortment refinement. It also included $4.2 million transformation expenses related to our initiatives, which I will review in more detail shortly.

Excluding these items, our first quarter adjusted earnings per share were negative $0.12. As we outlined in our outlook last quarter, our adjusted EPS reflected the continued impact of the sales to clients with national resellers. I will focus on adjusted results for the remainder of my comments.

First quarter net sales decreased 2.3% versus prior year. As expected, the year-over-year sales declined with our national resellers was the driver of our decline this quarter, partially offset by lower margin paper and technology sales in the independent reseller channel. Detailed first quarter sales by product category on Slide 7 show our JanSan product category was down 5% versus prior year due to the continued impact of the national reseller declines.

Our industrial product category continues to see improved sales 5.7% over prior year due to steady growth across all major sales channels and the automotive product category was up 2.8%, driven by strength in mobile dealers in international business. Technology products, office products and furniture were all impacted by the national reseller decline, sales of lower margin technology products helped offset decline in that category and cut sheet paper ended the quarter up 12.6%.

Turning now to our customer sales channels. We continue to feel the year-over-year impacts of the sales decline with our national resellers. We previously noted the loss of our JanSan business at one of our national resellers and we saw a significant disruption beginning in the second quarter of 2017 with when national reseller moved the substantial amount of purchase volume to a direct sourcing model. We will continue to see impacts throughout the year as we anniversary those event.

Sales with independent resellers were up year-over-year primarily due to lower margin sales of technology and cut sheet paper. Within the independent reseller channel, our vertical market sales continue to grow. Sales to JanSan distributors grew due to new account wins and existing customer growth partly driven by the savior cold and flu season. Countering the sales gains, secular declines continue to provide headwinds in this channel.

Adjusted gross margin dollars in the quarter were unfavorable $21.7 million over prior year and adjusted gross margin rate was down 140 basis points. Three items contributed to this decline, product and sales channel mix, sales signs and lower supplier allowances, resulting from opportunistic inventory purchases in 2017, that did not repeat this year.

Adjusted operating expenses for the first quarter were favorable by $1.9 million from first quarter 2017. As we manage variable labor in response to the sale volume, adjusted operating expense as a percent of sales was unfavorable 15 basis points as the rate deleveraged due to lower sales volume and our cost reduction efforts continue to ramp throughout the year.

Turning to the balance sheet on Slide 8. Inventory levels decreased $117.4 million in the quarter, including $42.8 million due to the restructuring charge for the product assortment refinement. As expected, we use cash this quarter; but we still expect the business to generate more than $40 million in free cash flow for the year.

On a borrowing base of over $1 billion, our debt levels increased $37.9 million to $542 million as of March 31st, our remaining availability under our credit agreement was over $450 million. Our effective tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in the fourth quarter of 2017 is impacted by the timing of several permanent items that affect our rate, including higher state income taxes, loss of deductions for entertainment purposes and the impact of share-based compensation vesting. We still expect the full-year adjusted effective tax rate between 35% and 37%.

Now turning to Slide 9. as we announced in our last call, we began a restructuring program in the first quarter. The program is on track and on time and has already started to produce cost savings. We expect to see more than half of the projected $50 million annualized savings over the course of this year. In addition, the program will enable sales growth and provide capacity to invest in products with preferred suppliers.

The restructuring program includes cash costs per facility consolidations and work force reductions, we incurred $14.6 million in costs in the first quarter, we expect to incur an additional $16-$26 million of cost over the duration of the program with roughly half of those remaining costs hitting in 2018.

We often reported $42.8 million in non-cash costs in the first quarter related to the refinement of our product assortment to address items that have low sales and limited availability. This charge allows us to improve service levels, increase capacity to support customer growth and improve network efficiency.

Moving on to our outlook for the remainder of 2018. We have narrowed our range of full-year sales decline to down 3% to down 5% from down 3% to down 6%, reflecting the sales trends in the first quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to increase in the second half of 2018 as compared to the first half as our cost improvement efforts would scale through the year.

This will enable us to return to positive adjusted diluted earnings per share in the second half and for the full year. We continue to anticipate that the business, incorporating the costs and benefits of restructuring will generate free cash flow in excess of $40 million. Transaction costs are excluded from this outlook.

We will incur costs associated with our recently announced SP Richards deal that will include legal, consulting and integration planning expenses. More details on our expected range of costs will be available in our S4 filing.

As Ric mentioned we are pleased with the progress we have made on our three strategic drivers. We believe the execution of these strategic drivers accelerated by our combination with SP Richards will significantly improve the value of our business and help our customers succeed in the face of a rapidly evolving market.

Thank you. And with that let's open it up for questions.

Chris McGinnis

Good morning, thanks for taking my questions.

Janet Zelenka

Good morning Chris.

Chris McGinnis

So I guess maybe we could just start with the margin pressure you saw on the quarter and can you maybe just talk about how you expect that to maybe change throughout the year and was that impacted by the product assortment and all.

Janet Zelenka

Sure, so the product assortment refinement charge came through the gross margin for GAAP, because its obsolesce charge that hits gross margin, so that did impact the gross margin results. The overall gross margin adjusted is impacted by the channel and customer mix we experienced during the quarter.

Chris McGinnis

Okay. And so I guess just thinking about I guess what you cited in terms of the pressure, do you expect that to abate throughout the year or can you give just a little bit of color about will I guess timing be better, how do you see that outlook for that gross margin?

Janet Zelenka

So some of our initiatives will actually on the cost side help us on the gross margin line that will flow through an EBITD as we reflected in our guidance, but we continue to see and continue to experience the category pressures. However, also the anniversarying of the national reseller decline will impact us to improve the sales as we go on through the year rate and then that will also hopefully help our gross margin line.

Chris McGinnis

Okay. And then I guess just looking at some of the strength on that revenue line. JanSan independent grew pretty nicely. Can you just talk about what is driving that new accounts, new products, market share gains? Thanks.

Janet Zelenka

Yes. So do you want to talk about that Rick?

Richard Phillips

Sure, I would be happy to talk about this Chris. Yes, we do as you mentioned see good momentum in the JanSan distributor channel, as you are I’m sure well aware we did have a platform consolidation that took place over the last couple of years that caused some disruption.

And as we work through that diligently, we started to see real positive reactions from customers. And we think that that level of performance and really the value proposition that we have now created through that consolidation has really led to good momentum and we expect continued strong momentum in the JanSan channel.

Chris McGinnis

Great. And then I guess just thinking about the competitive landscape on the office side. Has anything changed in any kind of capacity in terms of more pressures or you feel like maybe things are stabilizing a little bit?

Richard Phillips

Well, we continue to see very competitive marketplace and we don't see that changing. When you look across e-commerce players, distributors, buying groups, club big box stores, national resellers, we do see it as a crowded space. We like our value proposition and think that we can play effectively there, but we do certainly see a crowded competitive space.

Chris McGinnis

Okay. And just I guess just maybe touching on the strength of the industrial as well. Is that just kind of the markets rebounding, I know I think it was improving last quarter as well. Can you just maybe give a little bit of kind of your thoughts around that part of the business as well.

Richard Phillips

Sure, as you say Chris the market has been more favorable than certainly during the very significant downturn in the energy markets, but I think the business is also performing well due to a number of real positive initiatives. I think there has been some diversification in that business, energy continues to be important, but some other channels within that industrial safety HVAC construction have been nice growers for that business.

And I think the work that the teams done in structuring the coverage model in a more effective way over the last year or so is also paying dividends. So we think - continue to be optimistic about the industrial performance.

Chris McGinnis

Great. And I know obviously a lot of questions were answered when you announced the merger, but maybe just two question about that if you don’t mind. One, I guess there is obviously just a lot happening with your own growth initiatives and restructuring initiatives and then lapping the merger on top of that. Can you just talk about how you manage that and the confidence behind transitioning that as you should hopefully bring that on by year end.

Richard Phillips

Sure, I think you are right Chris, it is certainly a lot going. We do believe strongly in our strategy in the three strategic drivers that we have talked about. And so we have really set ourselves up internally to maintain and continue to intensify focus and delivery against that strategy and so far there restructuring is helping us as we anticipated to do that and we are pleased with our progress.

The SP Richards transaction is very consistent with that strategy and so we think is reinforcing rather than distracting. Also clearly over - begin actual integration until the deal closes and so our efforts are between now and then will really be focused on integration planning activities, which is a subset of the organizations both organizations focused there as opposed to what would take place during the actual integration. So we think we have got good momentum and we are structured two move both of those things along effectively over the coming months.

Chris McGinnis

Great. And I guess just thinking about just the way that you go to maybe market where the independents and SP Richards, can you just talk about I guess any changes or any differences or maybe some new ways to market that SP Richard may bring to you or you are bringing over to their customers base that should help maybe to drive a little bit maybe more sales.

Richard Phillips

Sure. Well I think firstly there are we think an optimize assortment across the two companies is going to be really valuable, so that includes private brands from both companies, national brands relationships for both companies across a broad range of categories. So we think that will be optimized.

We also think the vertical markets capability that we have develop at Essendant is something that is showing strong positive momentum and it’s something that we will be able to continue to extend and then I also think that the opportunities that we will have with additional resources available through synergies will allow us to invest in further capabilities that will help our customers and be very supportive of growth.

Whether that's investing in value-added services, in digital marketing and or in analytics or whether that's how we really ensure that we have got really strong set of leaders and coverage to our customers. We think all those things are really complementary to each other and supportive of driving growth overtime.

Chris McGinnis

Okay. And then just one last question. Just quickly, can you just maybe touch on e-commerce growth in the quarter, I may have missed it if you have stated that sorry.

Janet Zelenka

Sure, Chris. So we continue to see e-commerce growth with key customers. We do so experience some challenges with one key customer that we are working through, but we are encouraged by the growth we have on underneath the overall channel and key customers.

Chris McGinnis

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my question and good luck in Q2.

Richard Phillips

Thank you, Chris.

Janet Zelenka

Thank you, Chris.

Richard Phillips

Thank you for joining us this morning. Our first quarter results reflect the anticipated year-over-year sales declines and that our cost improvement efforts will take time to scale through 2018. Our current efforts are progressing as planned and will improve our performance over the course of the year.

Our talented associate team is committed to our business, our customers and the communities in which we work and serve and we are dedicated to accelerating and improvement in the value of our business. We appreciate your time and interest during the call today and look forward to sharing our progress with you in the coming quarters.

