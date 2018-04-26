PayPal: The Coast Is Clear

Over the past several months, PayPal (PYPL) has been a controversial stock. Earnings results and the company's outlook for 2018 have been good, but one sore piece of news stuck out: eBay's (EBAY) decision to replace PayPal with startup Adyen. eBay accounts for a little more than 10% of total transaction volumes for PayPal.

This week, however, we got two major signals from the company that the coast is clear. First, eBay and PayPal announced an extension of their agreement through 2023, delaying the end date of their agreement by three whole years. At this point, the previously-announced termination of the eBay partnership is essentially meaningless to investors - nobody can predict the fate of commercial agreements five years out anyway, and stocks aren't valued for potential roadblocks half a decade down the road.

Second, PayPal reported Q1 earnings, and just like every quarter, since the beginning of 2016, PayPal managed to beat expectations in a big way. The stock is up in sympathy, but there's still plenty of opportunity to catch the beginnings of a relief rally in a fan-favorite stock that has been sliding since January:

PYPL data by YCharts

Growth drivers

So, where does PayPal go from here? Its earnings are solid, its relationship with eBay looks somewhat repaired - now what?

Growth drivers for the company are not in short supply. Earlier in the month, PayPal announced it was rolling out a type of banking account, with basic debit card/ATM and check depositing features. PayPal has agreements with small, unnamed regional banks that provide it with the banking infrastructure (essentially providing a "white label" service for PayPal) to get around FDIC regulation. The company's COO has also specifically stressed that this is not a banking account for regular people (aka, PayPal is not really competing with the big banks) - rather, this is a bank account for underbanked communities and those with financial records too spotty to open a bank account.

It's unclear how much of a revenue driver this initiative can be for PayPal, but along with the company's credit card portfolio and PayPal Credit (lending) arms, the company has built up an entirely new line of business to supplement its core payment processing revenues.

On the flagship business side, PayPal hasn't yet run into the wall, either. Mobile payments continue to see rapid growth at PayPal. Along with Q1 earnings, PayPal reported that it processed $49 billion in mobile payments during the quarter, up 52% y/y. Recall also that PayPal owns Venmo, the app that's become almost synonymous with mobile P2P payments. PayPal reported that Venmo processed $12.3 billion in transactions during the quarter (which is impressive when you consider that the majority of Venmo transactions are small sums between friends), up 80% y/y.

Even though PayPal's mobile payments growth is impressive, its penetration into mobile payments in the U.S. is far less than what the likes of Alipay have achieved in China, where paying with your phone has become the primary payment method. PayPal is well-positioned to capture this opportunity as the U.S. begins to shift more toward mobile payments as well.

Q1 download

Here's a look at PayPal's first quarter results, which drove shares up approximately 3%:

Figure 1. PayPal Q1 results Source: PayPal investor relations

Revenues grew 23.8% y/y to $3.69 billion, exceeding Wall Street's expectations for $3.59 billion (+20.6% y/y) by 320bps. On a constant currency basis, PayPal's 27% y/y revenue growth is even more impressive. Note that, on a constant currency basis, PayPal's revenue growth would have been 22% y/y.

The growth in revenues, of course, was driven by strong growth in payment volumes processed, of which we've already mentioned that mobile payments were especially robust. Total payment volumes grew 32% y/y (27% y/y on a constant currency basis) to $132.4 billion. If you look at the chart below, what's especially interesting is the fact that PayPal's Q1 volumes are essentially equal to the holiday-heavy fourth quarter, which generally drives a huge boost to P2P payments:

Source: PayPal investor relations

The company also added 8.1 million net new active accounts, representing 35% y/y active account growth. The company ended the quarter with a staggering 237 million total accounts on the platform.

On the profit side, PayPal's operating margin remained flat at 14.5%. A drop in the company's effective tax rate (from 12.3% to 6.8%), however, allowed for a meaningful earnings jump. GAAP net income in the quarter was $511 million, up 33% y/y. Pro forma EPS of $0.57 also grew 29% y/y and beat analyst expectations for $0.54.

The one metric that looks odd on PayPal's earnings release is the deeply negative free cash flow. PayPal previously had been an FCF-printing machine - what gives? The company explained that the temporary downswing is due to a new accounting treatment for its held-for-sale (HFS) receivables. Barring that, FCF would have been $733 million, up 22% y/y:

Source: PayPal investor relations

Key takeaways

With strong earnings under its belt and the eBay cloud mostly shifted to the rear-view mirror, PayPal has plenty of rebound potential ahead of it. Looking at the company's valuation, multiples of 33x forward P/E and 5.4x forward revenues don't look especially cheap - but when you consider the fact that PayPal posted 33% earnings growth this quarter, a 33x P/E is about right - getting us to a PEG ratio of 1.0x.

PYPL EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

In any case, the story at PayPal is often stronger than the numbers themselves. Look to opportunities in banking products and capturing more share in mobile payments as drivers for the next leg of PayPal's growth. Digital payments will inevitably become a larger and larger part of the commercial ecosystem, and as the largest payments company in the U.S., PayPal is the best positioned to capitalize on that trend.

Stay long on this fantastic name, and use this opportunity to buy PayPal at a slight discount to its all-time highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.