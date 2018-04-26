EQT Midstream Partners' (EQM) CEO Jeremiah Ashcroft on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Nathan Tetlow - IR

Robert McNally - SVP & CFO

Jeremiah Ashcroft - President & CEO

Analysts

Jeremy Tonet - JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Torrey Schultz - RBC Capital Markets

Gabriel Moreen - Deutsche Bank AG

Thomas Abrams - Morgan Stanley

Barrett Blaschke - MUFG Securities Americas

Alexis Kania - Wolfe Research

Dennis Coleman - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Akil Marsh - Janney Montgomery Scott

Timothy Howard - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Matt Nicholas - HITE

David Amoss - Heikkinen Energy Advisors

Bernard Colson - Seaport Global Securities

Christopher Tillett - Barclays Bank

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings Q1 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Nate Tetlow.

Nathan Tetlow

Thank you, Dana. Good morning, and welcome to the First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call for EQM and EQGP. With me today are Jerry Ashcroft, President and CEO; Robert McNally, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Pat Kane, Chief Investor Relations Officer. A replay of this call will be available for 7 days beginning this evening. The phone number for the replay is 877-660-6853 and the confirmation code is 13674490. The call will also be replayed for 7 days on our website at eqtmidstreampartners.com. In a moment, Rob and Jerry will present the prepared remarks, and then we'll open the call to your questions. First, the fuel logistical comments. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or solicitation of any vote or approval. In connection with the proposed EQM, RMP merger, EQM will file a registration statement on form S-4 with the SEC that will include a preliminary proxy statement in prospectus regarding the proposed transaction. The proxy statement and prospectus when filed and other documents filed by EQT, EQGP, EQM and RMP with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website, which is www.SEC.gov. You should review materials filed with the SEC carefully as they will include important information regarding the proposed transaction including information about the parties and their respective directors, executive officers and employees who may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction, and a description of their direct and indirect interests by security holdings or otherwise.

I'd also like to remind you that today's call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations. Factors that could cause the partnership's actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are listed in today's news release and under risk factors in both EQM and EQGP's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, both of which are filed with the SEC, and as updated by any subsequent Form 10-Qs.

Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to this morning's news release and our analyst presentation, which is posted on our website for information for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. With that, I'll turn it over to Rob.

Robert McNally

Thank you, Nate. This morning, EQM reported first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $204 million and distributable cash flow of $187 million. In the quarter, EQM operating revenues were $233 million or 16% higher than last year.

On the gathering side, revenues were up 23% year-over-year, primarily from higher contracted firm gathering capacity and increased volumes. On the transmission and storage side, revenues were up 9%, driven by an increase in firm contracted capacity, and an increase in storage related services. We generated 89% of revenues from firm reservation fees during the quarter. On the expense side, first quarter operating expenses were $55 million, which was flat with the first quarter last year. Both D&A and O&M expense increase consistent with more assets and services and higher throughput. These increases were offset by lower SG&A expense, which was driven by a reduction in personnel cost. At EQM, we announced the cash distribution of $1.065 per unit for the first quarter 2018, which was 20% higher than the first quarter of 2017. At EQGP, we announced the quarterly distribution of $0.258 per unit, which is 35% higher than the first quarter of 2017. We ended the quarter with $317 million drawn on our $1 billion revolver. For the quarter, we had 1.42x coverage ratio and continue to hold very strong leverage metrics with debt-to-EBITDA currently around 1.6x. Before turning the call over to Jerry, I want to summarize the spring money transactions that were announced this morning in a separate news release. First, EQM will acquire both the Olympus Gathering System and the Strike Force Gathering System including Gulfport 25% ownership.

EQT will receive $1.15 billion of cash and $5.9 million common units of EQM. Gulfport will receive $175 million of cash. The total purchase price of $1.69 billion represents a 6.8x multiple of 2019 forecasted EBITDA.

Second, EQM will acquire Rice Midstream Partners in a unit-for-unit transaction. Each RMP unit will receive 0.3319 units of EQM, which represents a 10% premium based on yesterday's closing price.

EQM will also assume the RMP debt, which totaled $325 million at the end of Q1. And lastly, EQGP will purchase the RMP ideal hours from EQT for 36.3 million common units per EQGP. Based on yesterday's closing price, this represents $937 million of [indiscernible]. The transactions will result in immediate accretion to distributable cash flow per unit for EQM and EQGP. In order to provide some flexibility, EQM has entered into a $2.5 billion, 364-day term loan credit facility to finance the cash portion of Ohio Gathering acquisition, along with 2018 expansion capital in MVP contributions. We expect to access the bond market later in the year to term out any outstanding balance on the term loan facility. There is a lot of detail provided in the press release this morning. So I'll just mention the few key highlights. Pro forma for the acquisition of the Ohio gathering assets and the RMP merger, EQM is positioned to fund its current $4.8 billion project backlog with no additional equity requirements through at least 2020. EQM continues to target 15% to 20% annual distribution growth through to at least 2020. For EQGP, this translates to the distribution growth of 39%, 38% and 25% over the next three years, using the midpoint of EQM's guidance. In 2020, the EQGP distribution is forecasted $2.09 based on the midpoint of guidance. That equates to a 2020 cash flow yield of about 8.1% as of yesterday's close. Now I'll pass the call to Jerry for his comments.

Jeremiah Ashcroft

Thank you, and good morning everyone. I'll start where Rob just let off with the streamlining transition. From an operational perspective, the RMP gathering and water assets fits perfectly with our existing asset footprint in Pennsylvania.

The EQGP acquisition of Rice Energy was driven by the overlapping nature of the acreage positions of the two companies. By combining those acreage positions, EQT is now able to increase lateral lengths from 8,000 to over 12,000 feet in Greene in Washington counties. In fact, EQT is averaging 13,600 in 2018. From infrastructure perspective, on collaterals and highly contiguous to acreage position allows for gathering and header pipeline design that are much more efficient. We estimate that over the next five years, we will gather the same amount of volume with about $500 million less capital than we would have needed for separate EQM and RMP system build outs. Our HammerHead project is a first tangible examples of a project where we took advantage of the combined acreage position to design a bigger system, resulting in reduced capital versus what with we have risen been two smaller header project. The RMP merger will also allow us to operate the existing and future assets more efficiently, resulting in estimated annual O&M and SG&A savings of $15 million. We are already realizing some of these cost efficiencies, as the EQM and RMP assets have been operated by one team since November.

Moving on to the Ohio gathering assets, the two systems and Strike Force sit in Dell and Monroe Counties in Ohio, which is the premier location for the unit based share development. Combined the Ohio gathering systems are currently moving about 1.9 Bcf per day and are expected to grow to average about 2.3 Bcf per day in 2020. As part of the acquisition, EQM secured a minimum volume commitment from Gulfport on the Strike Force system. The MVC runs through 2023 and represents a significant portion of the forecasted volumes on Strike Force. In addition to the MVC, there are 68,000 acres dedicated to Olympus system and 98,000 acres dedicated to the Strike Force system.

These assets now give us a Starwood gathering footprint in Eastern Ohio and tie it nicely our [indiscernible] Ohio. Where our Ohio Valley Connector pipeline extends from Mobley, West Virginia. As a reminder, our strategy looking forward, build out the supply hub in [indiscernible] and connect that supply to the demand markets. With EQM, RMP and the Ohio Gathering assets combined, we are currently gathering about 6.2 Bcf per day. Our supply hub continues to grow as we execute our plans, we expect to be gathering north of 10 Bcf per day in a few years. Now for an update on the projects that fit the other areas fact of the strategy, connecting the demand markets. I start with Mountain Valley Pipeline. In January, we began filing request for partial notices to proceed with FERC, and today have received permission to begin to start activities in nearly all areas along the route. We successfully completed the three filling activity that were subject to the March 31, biological deadline and are on track with our schedule. We continued to target a late 2018 in-service date and will keep you updated on our progress throughout the year.

When we began the MVP process more than four years ago, we had a view that the southeast United States needed incremental access to supply base on the demand FERC outlook for the region. More specifically, that the southeast needed access to the largest and lowest cost producing basin in their country. Our current view remains consistent. Earlier this month, we announced the MVP Southgate project, which supports our continued pieces. MVP Southgate is anchored by a firm capacity commitment from PS since the energy. A natural gas utility that provides service to residential, commercial and industrial customers in North Carolina. MVP Southgate will receive gas from MVP and rates about 70 miles south into North Carolina, offering [indiscernible]and another customers access to the Marcellus, Utica supply and extending reliability and low cost for customers. We are currently holding a binding open season for the project, which is estimated to cost between $350 million and $500 million, depending on final project scope. EQM will operate the pipeline and will have between 33% and 48% ownership in the project. MVP Southgate is targeted for a Q4 2020 in-service date. In addition to adding more demand hold from MVP, we believe that the Southgate project enhances and accelerates a likelihood of the expansion opportunity on MVP. In conclusion, the streamlining transactions announced today is an important step in the cleaning up the midstream structure. Our first quarter results were solid, both financially and operationally. We are making great progress on MVP and have some exciting new projects in the backlog. I look forward to executing on the opportunities set in front of us, and ultimately, creating significant value of our unitholders. And with that, I'll turn it back to Nate.

Nathan Tetlow

Thank you, Gerri. Dana, we are ready to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Jeremy Tonet with JPMorgan.

Jeremy Tonet

Just want to start off with the - I want this in Strike Force, the growth that you outlined there. I think that was maybe stronger than what people might have expected. But could you provide a bit more color as far as some of the drivers there or confidence level or any other thoughts you could share?

Robert McNally

Yes, we have a lot of confidence in it. We work closely with our shippers in that area and part of that MVC was just a share that confidence with a market itself. There's been a lot of great results there and that's been publicly commented on by Gulfport, one of our shippers.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay. Within the transactions, I don't know if you're able to, kind of parse out pieces, but I was curious as far as when you look at the RMP idea as far as what GP cash flow that was based off in 2019 or any color you provide there, how do you think about that valuation there?

Robert McNally

Yes, this is Rob. The valuation is probably most relevant on those IDRs is 2019 cash flow is kind of 15x to 16x, 2019.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay. And then just one last one. If I'm looking at the guidance of 15% to 20% distribution growth for EQM through 2020. I compare that to what was down in 3Q '17, it looks like it was a similar level distribution growth. So I was wondering if you could offer any more color on the level of accretion for EQM in the series of transactions.

Robert McNally

Yes, a little bit. So the transactions are accretive to EQM's out-of-the-box, going from high-single digits to double digits over the next four years.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of TJ Schultz from RBC Capital Markets.

Torrey Schultz

I think, first, just on Southgate makes a lot of sense. First, maybe just touch on the return estimates with just the anchor commitment there, and then any color on the open season. And then just as you think about those types of demand markets, I guess the question is, what is the opportunity set there further for you guys, are there the project similar to Southgate that you are working on? And how does that tie into the expansion timings for MVP that you alluded to?

Robert McNally

Yes, I'm really excited about the Southgate project. Even though with the store open season that we currently have, we're seeing a tremendous amount of interest, which - that is kind of driving that opportunity said, and basically, what our ultimate return will be. With just anchor shipper, we're in those mid-to-high teens, but we feel as though, as we are able to expand that system, we can pick or extend those returns. We're also seeing others come to us to talk about connections into MVP proper, and so the southeast market has, as of that vision four years ago, has really coming into fruition and we're definitely getting the interest. And so I feel as though we've got a pretty good view on the expansion desire by the summer for MVP.

Torrey Schultz

Got it, okay. Just second, moving on to the potential for the EQGP and EQM IDR simplification. Is that something you expect to address this year and just any valuation framework you can provide for how you will go out looking at the value for the IDRs, and how you envision the structure to kind of shake out going into it? Obviously, with this Ccore Newco and then the two base?

Robert McNally

Yes, I think, our expectation is that at this point the spend will happen with the IDR structure in place. And at that analysis and ultimately decision on when that IDR collapse happens, we'll rest with the new code Board of Directors. Other - I would say that we have coming to a number of times that we think that the IDR structure does have a shelf life, and we've been in the high split for quite a while now. And once MVP comes online for instance, we'll be about 40% of the cash flows going into the IDRs. So from my point of view, I think it's probably likely that that's something that the management team and board of new code will address in a bit mind for them to start think about it.

Jeremiah Ashcroft

Yes, I completely agree with Ross point of view on it. I there's going to be a number one priority for us after the spending it's definitely something that we're going to look at. I think we also wanting to have the feel of what is the reaction to the units with the streamlining transaction that we've done today, and I think that gives us further clarity too.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Gabriel Moreen from Deutsche Bank.

Gabriel Moreen

Just had a quick question of terming out some of that he'll be taking on the transactions. Any thoughts on the interest rate box, and also thoughts on whether you could get up or not your two at the enter hub, the rating agencies, given greater skill here are the transactions?

Robert McNally

So I'll answer in reverse order. I think that the rating agencies have appeared to be the set of transactions positively for the midstream complex. I'm not going to speculate on whether or not we get upgraded, but I would say that we feel good about the conversations that we've had with them and they understand these transactions. In terms of interest rate lives sitting, yes, we're considering all aspects of the financing as we're - it will be a significant financing. So we are considering 14 versus fixed an interest rate box and try to protect rates.

Gabriel Moreen

Got you. And then just a clarification on Southgate is that included at all in 2020 CapEx, I mean, it sounds like you're pretty confident going forward on that project?

Robert McNally

It is included in those CapEx projections.

Gabriel Moreen

Okay, great. And last question for me, is just an update in terms of any processing joint ventures you might be looking at. Is that still go with new cost slash EQM EQGP after the standard is out something that EQT, EMP companies will have to figure out?

Robert McNally

Yes, I think that from my standpoint, I think processing is always been something that we've talked about. I think as we focus more in Washington and Greene County with the dry out gas, it has been front of mind, our customers moving to that West Virginia region or I think that will move forward. And I see and I see it as a midstream opportunity.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Tom Abrams with Morgan Stanley.

Thomas Abrams

I wanted to ask a question about your guidance. And if we just take your base business, well just look at the guidance and subtract out the RMP EBITDA and the MVP EBITDA, you're left with the base business that looks like growing very low single-digits. And I wondered if that just conservative or is there some issue with the base business that you'd like to highlight?

Robert McNally

Yes, I think that when you're - it's kind of hard to pull those out because, as we mentioned earlier in the comments, our capital avoidance $500 million because of the acreage - contiguous acreage and us being able to have systems versus gathering system. So I think that it's kind of hard to pull that out and Steve, that one is single digits versus the other. I think we're seeing it as combined pro forma.

Thomas Abrams

I had a question too, just in terms of your long-term growth. How - when you hear about what range or EQGP you are doing in your growth, a lot of people on this - on the outside looking at gas prices and wondering of the basin can really grow. People actually spend money, but just people giving your double-digit type growth on the EMP side. What is your confidence in that what you can say about what you're making it your expectations on that longer-term growth and gas production in the region?

Robert McNally

Yes, I think that we feel comfortable about that we've been talking about our double-digit growth for the next two years, and if you look at the next 4 or 5 years, we've got $4.8 billion of our granted growth backlog. That backlog is basically all of the named projects and things like South gate are an example of that. So we feel good about it we also feel good about just kind of our third-party abilities to pick up additional volume and our footprint in the basin is going to allow us to have that double-digit growth, even if some of the producers take their foot off the accelerator.

Jeremiah Ashcroft

And much of that growth is contracted, we've got firm commitments on the vast majority of that growth. So with MVP Southgate, et cetera, those are firm contracts or will be firm contracts. So there is little risk those firms.

Robert McNally

It's a great point.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Barrett Blaschke from MUFG Securities.

Barrett Blaschke

A lot of mine have been answered but I didn't want to dig in a little bit more on the new MVCs. You said significant amount, can you give us just a little bit of a range around that please?

Robert McNally

We can't disclose that at this time. But yes, we feel like it's - something that we're extremely comfortable with, and hence, bringing that to play.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Alex Kania from Wolfe Research.

Alexis Kania

This is, maybe, a follow-up just on the potential combination of EQM and EQGP. Would it be fair just to think about the IDR valuation that you gave for RMP GP, 15x to 16x that looks like a reasonable number? That maybe we could frame for simplification, or are there reasons why that might be not be applicable?

Robert McNally

Yes, given where we sit today, in the market today, and what the comps look like, that's not a crazy number but I think that we'll have to look at it at the time and what the cash flow profiles look like. Because these IDRs things are in a little different stages in their maturities as well. So I wouldn't plug that in and say that's a hard and fast number.

Alexis Kania

Got it, okay. And just as a follow-up on the Southgate expansion. How that may end up to our extension, how that might tie into the MVP extension? What you think about the timing of the decision on the expansion of MVP would potentially, for the open season on would you need to wait for some other things in terms of how outlook looks longer-term goal you can make an announcement with respect to that?

Robert McNally

Yes, I think that this summer, which would be after the open season is - there is a decision point for us, that's also based on long lead time materials. So I think there's just different points in the process, and the summer will be one of those.

Operator

Our next person comes from the line of Dennis Coleman from Bank of America.

Dennis Coleman

A lot of might have been covered as well, and so I guess just one on HammerHead. If you could just remind us that everything is permitted, all the right way is - can you just - where dost that stand in terms of that kind of process?

Robert McNally

Yes, we've made great progress on the HammerHead IOA. I mean, basically, from not everything is done from permitting side but from a route percentage, we're basically 90% there, and so we feel very good about that projects. That's an example of our project that's absolutely right in our backyard and we - so it takes down our construction risk.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Akil Marsh from Janney Montgomery.

Akil Marsh

In regards to the 16% to 20% annual distribution growth guidance, if you were to get - or if you were to have distributable cash flow, it would get to the top end. So the way to think about it that you would pay a distribution closer to the top - the high end or would you use excess cash flow to essentially build coverage?

Robert McNally

I think we've talked about our coverage wind in the end, that 1 1 2 level, so I think it just will be based on kind of where we are, and I'll let Rob add to that too.

Robert McNally

Yes, I think that other consideration will be what kind of impact are we on. We don't want to go on at 20% and have a big step down. We're going to manage the profile and so that there's kind of those smooth parts that keeps us in the range of we like on coverage.

Akil Marsh

Great. And one more for me. In regards to the wire assets you're picking up at - with RMP, further out if completion activity would moderate. How do we think about the EBITDA profile for those assets long-terms?

Robert McNally

Yes, I think we feel so that, that profile is kind of stay in line with what we have. Basically, we've got two quick opportunities in front of us. One is that we want to be bringing that water service a lot of what EQT heritage assets and what they were doing, that wasn't something that was part of EQM initially. So that's an opportunity set for us. And the other opportunity set is, now that we have this covered in see that came from Rice using that with third parties.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Timothy Howard from Stifel.

Timothy Howard

I'm trying to understand the year-over-year growth in the Ohio gathering assets. Is that protected by MVC or is it kind of a base cash flow protected that's just less volume growth. Can you speak to that at all?

Robert McNally

Sure. Some of it is projected by MVCs. Some of it that we announced this morning. There is an uptick in volumes and those volumes comes from the shippers that we work closely with to understand what their plans are. And then there's some step up as we add compression with the lights go up as well. So it's not just volumes, there's some additional right that comes into it because we're adding compression.

Timothy Howard

Got it. And then speaking to EQM's IDR structure. From the business update call in February, it sounded like those were going to remain in place to drive value to EQT and EQGP in the near-term and the long-term those would eventually get results, simplified. It seems like now number one priority of the new spinco streamlined, midstream is to kind of review the structure likely simplify the IDRs. I'm just trying to understand there's been a strategy shift and then what caused that within the last two months?

Robert McNally

I don't think there has been a strategy shift. I think we're getting a lot of questions around the IDRs. And in some ways we are speculating because the spin core board is not sell established. This is clearly a board level decision. And so I think what you're hearing from Jerry and I is that our opinion is that it's likely that it would become something that the board puts their mind too pretty early on. But there's - don't hear this as a commitment to collapse the IDR structure because that's - it's frankly not our decision to make yet.

Timothy Howard

Got it and then one quick [indiscernible]. Could you expense saving, the SG&A, the gathering segment and then the OpEx and then in transmission and storage. It seems like pretty good quarter-over-quarter declines and year-over-year. Just how sustainable those are?

Robert McNally

Yes, we're seeing synergies basically with personnel and like we said in our statement, we are already realizing some of those since our November Rice transaction. We run it as one business unit already so that's driving some of it. The other portion of that is, is that we are also seeing opportunities. The procurement side, we're seeing opportunities on outsourcing verses in sourcing and our maintenance. So many of those things are driving it.

Operator

Our next comes from the line of Matt Nicholas from HITE.

Matt Nicholas

So on the prospective further simplification, there's a lot of questions on that. Is there any initial thinkings from the team on - is the idea to get down to one entity or two entities, so effectively you can see [indiscernible] contractor with the idea of being to simplify all the way?

Jeremiah Ashcroft

Yes, so again I would say that this is a new core board decision that will have to be made we think that that's more likely that you'd see a simplification of the IDRs, that seems like a the right first step at some point. And in terms of a simplification all the way to just the C Corp. There could be tax considerations in that, so that's something that going to require some additional analysis and part by the new core board and management team once established.

Matt Nicholas

Great and just to be clear that the spin core is going to have only EQGP and EQM units post this round of simplification and there will be no other assets and no additional C Corp level debt?

Robert McNally

Yes, so extensionally, the additional primarily be EQM and EQGP units that are held at spinco. The plan is not to have additional debt at the spin core level it's up to EQM level, we don't debt at EQGP either but that doesn't mean that's where it will land. That's just what it will look like - that's what it looks like today. I wouldn't expect there to be other assets from there. It's possible that there could be a straight pipeline or something that ends up in newco but more likely that would end up in anything else would end up in EQM.

Matt Nicholas

Okay, and last question. How did you think about and what you guide this to in terms of the thought process on the accretion that EQM of just the RMP transaction.

Robert McNally

Yes, we didn't think about these transactions individually. This was one cent of it was our transaction multiple pieces to it. So when we negotiated with the company's competencies and we did our valuation, we thought about the EQM, RMP merger, the drop and the purchase of the right ideas as one transaction and thought about the accretion dilution for each party in the context of birth transaction so we went thinking about the EQM RMP merger as a standalone transaction.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Amoss with Heikkinen Energy Advisors.

David Amoss

I know this is been asked and answered a number of times but just from a slightly different, and I guess, simpler perspective. Is there any spread between EQGP and EQM that would cause you to collapse the structure prior to the spin of your ownership?

Jeremiah Ashcroft

I'm not going to speculate on what - on a kind of full-fledged. I think the short answer is no. We're going to move forward with the structure as we described it. If there is some massive dislocation in the market, we would obviously would consider that but our expectation is that, that's not likely.

David Amoss

Okay, and then, in a number of transactions going on here. So if you wouldn't mind just kind of simplify it for us. When you say that you are paying 15x to 16x the IDR cash flow for the RMP is that in the RMP GP structure or in the stepped up EQM and EQGP structure?

Robert McNally

No, it's in the RMP structure. As if it remained IDR for just RMP.

David Amoss

Would you mind giving us just kind of high-level, what that might look like in the EQM and EQGP structure?

Robert McNally

It won't exist. Those IDRs were get canceled and the cash flow firm RMP will flow through the EQ GP IDR structure.

David Amoss

Right. So that transaction like comparing post transaction and pre-transaction on 2019 numbers, what's the additive cash flow to EQGP?

Robert McNally

Yes, it's better. It's been looked better because the cash flows will be better. But I don't have it in front of me what that number is.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Bernie Colson with Seaport Global.

Bernard Colson

Quick question on the expense lines began to hit. It looks like O&M and G&A lines are not only not that much higher than they have been but significantly lower quarter-over-quarter. So I just hope to get a little bit more detail. I know you said that there are some synergies to write but that seems like that wouldn't cut into your kind of base level of expenses there.

Robert McNally

We didn't mention earlier is that there's also some personal cost savings that were a bit onetime in nature from both 2017 and 2018, both in opposite directions.

Bernard Colson

Okay, so there was - so it was, okay.

Robert McNally

We basically leaner structures than we had, Rob, or 17 and the other thing is that we're basically from shared services side, there is a larger area that we shared services are covering. So we're receiving less cost.

Jeremiah Ashcroft

Less of an allocation.

Bernard Colson

Okay, so I was just looking at SG&A going back, three years and there was one quarter where you were below $13.1 million. And so it just seems like a very low versus history but that, that something that sustainable going forward, or are we going to kind of...

Robert McNally

It should largely carry forward because there's less allocation, we're spreading the overhead is covering a bigger business but not adding additional overhead to it. So the dollar cost is spread over more businesses.

Jeremiah Ashcroft

I would say that and Rob's right, I would say post play, obviously we have some synergies and that weren't going to have to create our own corporate function. So that's something we're going to have to look at.

Bernard Colson

Okay, all right. Got it. And just help us understand another question on the RFD IDR buyout. Can you share at all what you guys were assuming about share issuances or distribution growth at the for 2018 and 2019 when you kind of derived that multiple?

Robert McNally

Yes, I'm going to refer you to the escort, which we expect will be coming out in early to mid-May. And you'll wait to see some of that. Is that more of a bite of than one answer here.

Bernard Colson

Okay, I was just kind of wondering if there was you guys were assuming some disruption growth and share issuances are you were simply paying okay, with analyzing fourth quarter '19 expected GB distribution to kind of different that this multiple. So I'll wait for the.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Chris Tillett with Barclays.

Christopher Tillett

I was just wondering, if you might be able to share any kind of - like when you talk about the accretion of these fields are you able to help us understand either from like an EBITDA or cash flow perspective, what your baseline was?

Robert McNally

Again, I think I will refer you to the S-4, you'll see all of the projections laid out in there. We'll see the analysis by us and by the committees. I think it's more than what we can describe for you here and a clear way.

Christopher Tillett

Okay. And then I think I know the answer to this but just want to be sure as to anyway. The 15% to 20% distribution guidance you guys have laid out. Is that completely at all in change in the IDR structure?

Robert McNally

It is not.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. And I would like to turn the call back to need for closing remarks.

Nathan Tetlow

Thank you. That concludes today's call. Thank you for participating.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

