VYM: Drop Has Given Me Pause

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) is no longer an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund has come under pressure in the short-term, and I am inclined to position myself into dividend growth funds going forward, rather than high yield. While VYM has grown its dividend year-over-year in Q1, its Q4 2017 distribution was lower on an annual comparison. This indicates some uncertainty regarding future gains. Furthermore, while VYM owns some of my favorite companies, it also holds some large companies such as Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) and AT&T (T), that I would want to avoid this year. Finally, VYM's dividend growth lags many alternative dividend funds, which I view as an important differentiator as interest rates move higher.

Background

First, a little about VYM. The fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which measures the investment return of common stocks of companies characterized by high-dividend yields. It is currently trading at $82.67/share and yields 2.96% annually, based on its four most recent distributions. My last review of VYM was back in January when I recommend investors pick up the stock. Quite frankly, my timing could not have been worse, as the fund has dropped roughly 7%, after accounting for dividends. While this was roughly in-line with the drop of the S&P 500, the trend since the beginning of the year is also down. To illustrate, VYM is down a bit over 3% since 2018 began, which means it has underperformed the broader market, as the S&P is down about 2% during the same time period. Of course, this means VYM is trading at a much more attractive valuation since my last review. However, I simply believe other strategies are more compelling right now and will explain why in detail below.

Dividend Growth - Or Lack Thereof

One of my primary concerns for VYM right now is dividend growth. This is especially important for this fund because it is focused on high yield, and it is hard to maintain an above-average yield if the distributions are not growing consistently. This was a concern for me heading into the new year because VYM saw its dividend decrease in Q4 2017 by 3.6% in a year-over-year comparison to its Q4 2016 dividend. While not a good sign, the fortunate note is that the fund had an 8.64% increase to its dividend for Q1 this year compared to the previous year. While I see this as a positive development, the reality is this gain may not be as impressive as it sounds.

To put this in perspective, consider the Q1 dividend gains, on a year-over-year basis, for other popular dividend funds, such as S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY), SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD), iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), and iShares Core Dividend Growth (DGRO):

Fund YOY Q1 Dividend Growth NOBL 26% SDY 25% SPYD 10% DVY 11% DGRO 20%

As you can see from the chart above, all these other funds, which compete with VYM for investment dollars, saw double-digit gains to their dividends. In some cases, the growth was triple what VYM has experienced. While VYM may have a higher absolute yield than half the funds listed, I believe growth is more important going forward and view this metric as a negative attribute for VYM as a whole.

Some Top Holdings Are To Blame

I just mentioned that dividend growth is lacking for VYM when compared to funds with similar objectives. Therefore, I want to consider why this is happening, since VYM does hold some of the finest companies in the world. Let us take a look at the ten largest holdings in the fund (as of 3/31/18):

1 Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 2 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 3 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 4 Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 5 Intel Corp. (INTC) 6 Wells Fargo & Co. 7 AT&T Inc. 8 Chevron Corp. (CVX) 9 Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 10 Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Source: Vanguard

These top holdings are significant because they represent over 31% of total net assets for the fund. Unfortunately, I am not wildly optimistic about half these holdings. To illustrate why I am going to display the recent dividend growth some of these stocks experienced as well as my personal outlook for the company's performance over the next year. In my list, I removed the three stocks which have both double-digit dividend growth and a positive long-term outlook: JPM, INTC, and CSCO. The remaining seven are listed below:

Company Most Recent Dividend Growth (%) My Outlook for 2018 MSFT 7.69% Positive JNJ 5.00% Positive XOM 2.67% Neutral WFC 2.63% Negative T 2.04% Neutral CVX 3.70% Neutral PFE 6.25% Neutral

Clearly, the majority of the top holdings for the fund are nowhere near double-digit dividend growth. More worryingly, my outlook for half of them is less than rosy. I will take each, in turn, to explain why.

With respect to the energy sector, while it has rallied recently, I expect the price of oil to reverse course in the short and long term as supply issues will weigh on the sector. While OPEC may be attempting to prop up the price, U.S. oil output is expected to hit 10.7 million barrels per day in 2018, which rivals top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia. Therefore, I see oil's future gains as limited which will pressure earnings at the top energy companies.

With regards to telecommunications and IT, this outlook was a no-brainer. Aside from the fact that I see increased competition and limited ability to raise prices, the Justice Department announced an antitrust investigation into AT&T and Verizon to see if the companies worked together to prevent consumers from being able to easily switch wireless carriers. This is a negative development in just about every way, and it will likely be a headwind for the foreseeable future until the investigation is resolved.

With WFC, similar concerns exist. The company has lagged rivals as misconduct continues to plague the company. WFC was hit earlier this month with a $1 billion fine for insurance and mortgage abuses, and this was just another black eye for the firm that has struggled recently. I want my banking stocks to be in the news for making record profits, not paying record fines.

For PFE, while I am optimistic about the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries broadly, this is not a stock I see outperforming for the remainder of the year. Over the past few years, PFE has lagged the market and has not seen the strong stock gains the market as a whole experienced over the past five years. PFE had been rallying on hopes of a profitable acquisition, possibly of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). However, PFE CEO Ian Read stated earlier this month he has "no interest" in acquiring BMY because it would "not be transformational". Without a compelling catalyst to drive the stock higher, my view remains neutral on this stock.

Treasury Yields

So, what does all this mean for VYM? Well, it means the fund has some pros and cons, just like any other fund. However, I am especially critical of the funds and stocks I am purchasing right now because of the elephant in the room - rising interest rates. Over the past few weeks, the ten-year Treasury yield has breached the psychological 3% level, displayed in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

The significance of this is investors are starting to look at longer-term bonds again for the yields they offer. This could pressure funds like VYM, which have acted as bond proxies as rates have been at record low levels. The ten-year is now yielding a similar rate to VYM, taking away a distinct advantage the latter has had for a long time. Long-term and institutional investors are likely to start buying bonds in more significant quantities, as that could come at the expense of large dividend funds.

Bottom-line

In isolation, VYM looks like a very good fund. It holds some top-notch companies, has an above-average yield and has a history of very strong performance. However, VYM does not exist in isolation. The fund's dividend growth has been hampered by some of its top holdings, and this is setting it apart from other popular dividend funds. Many alternative funds exist that are growing their dividends at a faster clip, and that gets more and more important as interest rates head higher. While I wouldn't advocate selling your VYM positions, I would caution investors away from putting new money into this fund, as better options currently exist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.