Milacron Holdings' (MCRN) CEO Thomas Goeke on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mac Jones

Good morning and thank you for joining us for our first quarter fiscal 2018 earnings call. With me on today's call are Tom Goeke and Bruce Chalmers. A copy of the earnings release that was distributed this morning can be found on our website under the Investor Relations section at milacron.com. We will also provide a link for the replay of this webcast. During our call today, we will be referring to the earnings release supplemental slides, which are also posted on our website.

I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will contain certain forward-looking statements based on the business environment, as we currently see it, and as such, does include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our press release and our SEC filings for more information on specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the projections described in today's discussion. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undergo no obligations to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Also, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures on today's call. We believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our performance. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our earnings press release and are also available as part of the presentation materials posted on our website.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Tom Goeke, Chief Executive Officer of Milacron.

Tom Goeke

Thank you, Mac, and good morning. I'll begin on Page 3. Milacron started 2018 with a strong first quarter, delivering a top line of $310 million, which represents 9% growth and 3% on a constant currency basis. First quarter growth was driven by strength in our primary emerging markets, China and India.

Consumable sales accounted for 68% of our total sales versus 66% in the first quarter of prior year. We continue towards our consumables long term goal of 75% of our total sales mix. Our adjusted EBITDA of $55.4 million was up 11% and drove adjusted EPS growth of 25% to $0.40 per share. Our order rates continue to be solid and our backlog is at $302 million.

Free cash flow improved $26 million versus last year. During the quarter, we made a $25 million voluntary principal payment on our term loan, as we continue to execute on our commitment of a $100 million pay down. We ended the first quarter with a cash balance of $177 million and a net debt ratio of 3.2 times, a 10 basis points reduction from the fourth quarter. We remain committed and focused on cash flow generation to drive our net debt ratio below three times in 2018.

I’ll now turn the call over to Bruce for a more detailed review of our financial performance.

Bruce Chalmers

Thank you Tom and good morning everyone. I will walk you through our financial performance for the first quarter before turning the call back over to Tom for his closing remarks.

As Tom mentioned, we are pleased results for the first quarter. Consistent with Tom, I will be referring to our first quarter growth rates on a constant currency basis versus 2017. Turning to our consolidated results on page 4, orders were flat on a reported basis and down 5% on a constant currency basis driven by strong prior year comp in Q1.

Order strength was primarily in India for APPT and MDCS, Europe for MDCS and globally for fluids. Net sales were $310 million for the first quarter, a 3% increase. The first quarter growth was driven by MDCS and fluid segments. FX provided a 6% tailwind for the quarter. First quarter margins were 17.8%, a 30 basis points expansion over the prior year. We are proud of these results as we were able to offset material cost pressure with other mitigating actions.

In fluids, increased volumes and margin management favorably impacted margins. In MDCS, we offset unfavorable mold based volumes with structural cost elimination and growth in higher margin product lines. In APPT, we offset the material cost inflation with elimination and focused growth in higher margin product lines.

Adjusted EBITDA was $55.4 million for the quarter, which was primarily driven by incremental volumes that we were able to shift from a healthy backlog. Our balance to geographic and end market portfolio continue to provide stability in our business. We had particular strength in China and India during the first quarter. From an end market perspective, the automotive, packaging, medical, industrial machinery and construction segments all had good growth in the quarter.

Now let me walk through our three segments beginning on page 5 with MDCS. MDCS’s first quarter sales were up 9% primarily driven by double-digit top line growth. From an end market perspective, this growth was driven by strength in the automotive, consumer goods and electronic segments. MDCS generated adjusted EBITDA of $38.2 million or 32.8% in the first quarter.

Turning to our Fluids Technology segment on page 6, sales grew 2% in the first quarter. Regionally sales were driven by growth in North America and Asia. From an end market perspective, growth was achieved in automotive, electronics and aerospace. Adjusted EBITDA grew 20% to $7.1 million or 22.2% EBITDA margins in the first quarter.

Lastly, in our APPT segment on page 7, sales for the first quarter were flat with a continued strength in India. From an end market perspective, automotive, electronics and packaging had growth in the first quarter. APPT’s adjusted EBITDA grew 3% to $18 million in the first quarter.

Turning to cash flow on page 8; first quarter free cash flow was $8.3 million versus a use of $17.9 million in the prior year. This improvement was primarily driven by the timing of interest payments and reduction in weighted average interest rate on our outstanding term loans. First quarter cash flow resulted in a quarter end cash balance of $177 million and net debt of $744 million or 3.2 times net debt ratio, a 10 basis points reduction from the fourth quarter, and an 80 basis points improvement from the prior year.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Tom for his closing remarks.

Tom Goeke

Thanks Bruce. We have three topics I’d like to cover before moving on to Q&A. The tariff overview, NPE and the Q1 wrap up. On page 9, we address section 232 tariffs and section 301 tariffs. Section 232 was enacted on March 23, 2018; section 232 present Milacron with a $3 million headwind principally in our APPT segment. We expect to offset this impact through a number of sourcing and commercial actions.

We are continuing to work through section 301, which at the present time is a proposal. We are currently reviewing sections within 301 that may impact our business in evaluating the various options we had at mitigating the tariff.

Moving to page 10, every three years the Plastics Industry Association hosts the NPE Trade Show, which will return again this year to Orlando, Florida. This year’s expo will display Milacron’s newest product offerings, highlighted by the new Mold-Master sequential electric valve gate, which greatly enhances molded part quality and balance for molders.

The Fusion G2 hot runner system for large parts to include automotive applications and Milacron’s’ M Powered IOT and aftermarket solutions. We will also display our new Cincinnati large tonnage machine that will target large parts in the automotive, weight goods and industrial end markets. There will be many other product displays in both the equipment and consumables segments of our business.

This level of new product launch supports our vitality index goal of 20%, which is a refresh of the portfolio every five years. I’d encourage to stop by our booth if you’re visiting the NPE. Our location is in the west hall booth 2703. If you’re at the show, we look forward to seeing you.

Moving to page 11, the first quarter got off to a strong start and we continue to march forward our consumables goal of 75% of total sales. In the quarter, our consumables reached 68% of total sales. We continued growth in key emerging markets double-digits in India and China .We had adjusted EBITDA growth of 11%; we had solid free cash flow generation enabling voluntary debt pay down. We are committed to the $100 million debt reduction which we announced in February.

To close, Milacron had a solid first quarter in line with our expectations, with exceptional sales, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow performance. We’re making great progress in the execution of our strategic initiatives and remain focused on delivering on our commitments. We reaffirm our 2018 full year guidance.

Thank you for joining us for this call, and with that we can now move on to Q&A.

Michael Halloran

So let’s turn to side, obviously orders were a little softer but the comparison was pretty tough, so a couple of questions here. One, can you just talk about what the underlying demand felt like through the quarter, how that compared to what you guys saw on the fourth quarter, and any commentary on April will be helpful.

Tom Goeke

As we talk about where we were in Q3 to Q4, we had started down the path of product line and margin management and de-selection of our tonnage. And I think really what we’re seeing is, it coming through. And then the second part, through last year we were winding down the German plant, so those orders have essentially stopped coming through the pipeline and we’re just finishing off the manufacturing in Germany.

So those are two of the largest effects when we look at the change from 2017 and coming in to ’18. And so on the flipside of that we’re pretty bullish, because at the long (inaudible) the NPE will be introducing new large tonnage series which we’ll then again back in the market to as we look to moving the German product line which was high speed packaging. We’re building off a new platform coming from India which will probably be somewhere latter Q3, Q4, Q1 ’18-’19 and then we’re relaunching small tonnage platform from our Indian facility and that’s on display at the NPE.

So I think really as we came in Q1, we’ll probably see a bit of it in Q2 as well, and a pickup in Q3, Q4. So principally based off of these selections of participation in certain markets is really where the weakness comes from, but in terms of the market and opportunities, it’s robust. So we really haven’t seen a drop off in opportunity, it’s more walking from those things where margin was unattractive until we relaunch new platforms.

The other only I would say it’s not a – it’s sort of a non-recurring that comes every three years. NPE, if we go back and look at even 2015 Q1, Q2, when we come in to a big trade show like that in North America usually Q1, Q2 are a bit softer and then you end up with a pickup in Q3, Q4. I think it’s principally around customers coming to look to see what’s new.

But I would say we’re actually bullish on order rates in the coming quarters based on relaunch of new platforms.

Michael Halloran

Probably tough to answer, but any sense for how much your selectivity is impacting results from a percentage basis, and then also could you discuss what the selectivity means for you in terms of profitability going forward.

Tom Goeke

Bruce you handle, I guess take the second part, but the first on order rates what’s the impact of it, I’d say it’s actually about 2% to 3% of what we walked on. And later in the call or on a call back we could actually go through the detail of that, I don’t have it in front of me. But it’s up 2% to 3% on run rate order rates.

Bruce Chalmers

And part of that is really lumpiness in the blow molding business where we feel the backlog for the year in Q3 at the end of Q4 sort of in the order in Q1 in that part of the business is part of that softness, and it’s probably about one-third to one-half of that total 3%. The other thing it says backlog is about 300 million and when we look at where the backlog is a good portion of that backlog growth is sitting in an aftermarket which is where we want it. So on the consumable side of the side, I think we’re good and our backlog is so strong aftermarket within [APP] is strong and where we’re seeing that softness is in the equipment side where we have the changes that Tom mentioned are occurring.

Michael Halloran

And then last one from me, just maybe a quick discussion on how you look at the price cost side? I saw in one of the slides a 40 basis points positive pricing. I’m curious what pricing looks like from an environment perspective and then how you guys are thinking about the price cost curve cumulatively?

Tom Goeke

From a market point of view, we’ve been able to push through part of what we had coming through from the tariff. So at the moment it feels pretty good. We’ve been repricing on we’ve got of-the-shelf parts, repricing in the hot runner market and now have the ability on a price cost ratio to start repricing on equipment with the new platform. So year-to-date pretty good, I mean realistically the tariffs are pretty much like a tax and everyone is confronted with the same thing as the tariffs from the offshore moves to domestic supplier. So really it’s just inflation to a certain degree and to-date we’ve been fortunate to be able to move that through.

Brian Drab

I think that Mike just tried ask this and I’m not sure he gave any numbers around. But could you tell us how the growth rate would have looked in APPT if we can have this issue of selectivity in the auto market right now.

Tom Goeke

So it’s a combination of two things really, it’s a rundown of the equipment in Europe which was about, I would say it’s a couple of million in the quarter and then on large tonnage. So it’s about I’d say between the two, more or less about 10 million on a run rate basis for the quarter.

Brian Drab

Okay, that‘s perfect. And how about an update on progress or at least more detailed update on what you’re doing in aftermarket within APPT and percentage of the segment of that accounts for at this point and the trajectory. And then my last is going to be on cash flow and can you update us on your latest slots going in to 2019 and the expected step function in cash flow that’s coming.

Tom Goeke

So I’ll talk about what we see in the aftermarket. As Bruce said, although we have growth in the quarter, we actually have backlog build. And there are certain parts, the variable parts on barrels, screws, tips, where with the backlog build we are actually looking at a quick turnaround on capital investment to debottleneck to take lead times down in order to even start depleting the backlog and to be more competitive and go after larger share, it’s really attractive and really a critical part of customer service in our industry. So we have some really solid mid-term short-term things we can do to improve the APPT aftermarket. So that’s what we’ll be concentrating on in the coming months. Bruce you want to --?

Bruce Chalmers

On cash flow, when we look at it, just to go through the discretionary, non-discretionary bucket. If you think about things that are in non-discretionary it’s about $120 million when we look beyond restructuring. So between interest, tax and required CapEx in the company to keep everything on this growth path that we’re on, and we’ll be through the restructuring charge at the end of ’18, so all of that will be available cash flow for the company.

Ken Newman

This is Ken Newman on for Steve. Last quarter you talked about just quarter uncertainty or backlog visibility around Chinese New Year. Given that’s kind of come in the past, just walk us through the backlog visibility as it relates to your organic growth guidance and maybe just talk about what’s ready to shift over the next couple of quarters.

Tom Goeke

So Bruce can talk in a little bit more specific, but frankly it was smooth and solid. One of our issues last year where we got a bit pinned up was we had, let’s say, a differentiated exodus with employees which happens all the time. This year we went in to, it was pretty higher engineering plant and smooth. We had no drop off in our ability to take deliveries and ship orders and the backlog is actually this year a bit smoother than it was last year. Last year we got hammered with very large quarters at once where, I would say the order rate through the quarter has been smooth and healthy. So solid backlog in China and should play out very well in coming quarters.

Bruce Chalmers

On the backlog of 300 million, about two-thirds of that ships in Q2 and about 25% have been in Q3 and the remainder in Q4. One thing we take a look at is where we are in backlog, backlog build versus our plan and we’ve got about – it’s about a 60-40 split that we typically hit off shipments within the quarter about 60% of it comes from backlog and about 40% of it comes from orders that we get within the quarter. So we’re still riding within that range. So we’re a little concerned that our order rate is not keeping up with our typical backlog and order and ship, a pattern that we see.

Ken Newman

And then going back to the new product that you plan to showcase at NPE, you talked about the vitality a dense target of 20%. Can you just remind us where are you today and how much should the new products really generate towards that 20% target?

Bruce Chalmers

So I would say if you averaged it, we’re high teens. Last year we were between 17% and 18.5% somewhere in there, we’d have to go get the specific. And when we look at what part of refresh in the case of what the launch is, I’d say we’re really looking at on an annual basis between the different lines probably about 150 million to 200 million a year in replacement product. So great step up because the large tonnage really covers the auto segment and large industrial applications, (inaudible) etcetera, and it’s a pretty big market. So it’s a real big step and covers a lot of the volume in the APPT segment.

Ken Newman

I guess as a follow-up to that question, is there any way you could talk about how margin accretive some of those products would be versus the legacy products that you’re ramping down?

Tom Goeke

I prefer not to principally because it’s sort of a flag to our competitors. But the only thing I would say is, we’re able to use multi-platforms throughout our global footprints in order to enhance the profitability through labor arbitrage. So it fits in line with where we want to drive the business, the 20% plus with our margins and so it’s a solid step.

Tom Goeke

Thank you for joining us for the call, and if you’re unable and are there, we really look forward to seeing you at the NPE. It’s going to be exciting with the product launches that we have going, and we’ll be reporting back in the next quarter. Thanks again.

