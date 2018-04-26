ConocoPhillips; Nice Rebound, But It's Time To Say Good Bye

Now that the price has rebound by over $60, it’s time to let it go.

I'll tell you upfront; I'm not too keen on the energy sector. I also automatically discard companies that cut their dividend. Therefore, ConocoPhillips (COP) started with two strikes before I even looked at its most recent quarter. However, a fellow reader asked for my thoughts about COP, and the company started to raise its dividend again, so it caught my interest.

If you are holding COP shares right now, you might want to read this article carefully… and drop those shares a few minutes after you finish reading.

Understanding The Business

ConocoPhillips is a pure play in the energy sector. This sector has gone through a lot of challenges in the past few years. While COP is a strong company, it's not part of my elite energy dividend list. You can access the complete list here.

COP is the world's largest independent exploration and production business. The company explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. COP is present in 17 countries and currently shows a proven reserve of 5 billion barrels and manages over $71 billion in assets. COP produced 438M barrels or equivalent last year, nearly twice the amount of its closest competitor.

COP Fact Sheet

A Look At Its Latest Quarter

On April 26th, COP declared the following earnings:

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.96, beat estimates by $0.29.

Revenue of $8.96B, up by +15.3%, beat estimates by $130M.

Dividend of $0.285/share, +7.5% increase.

What the CEO Said

"We remain focused on creating value for our shareholders by maintaining discipline, following our priorities and staying committed to our returns-focused value proposition. We safely delivered our plan again this quarter, while generating a strong improvement in free cash flow, reducing our debt and returning over 30 percent of cash from operations to shareholders through our dividend and buyback program."

Growth Vectors

Source: YCharts

While it hasn't been a walk in the park for COP lately, the company is still showing a good position. Due to its strong position in Eagle Ford, Permian, and Bakken, the company has access to low-cost resources, enabling larger margins.

When you dig deeper into COP's earnings, you discover how the price of oil has a major impact on their business:

"The company's total realized price was $50.49 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE), compared with $36.18 per BOE in the first quarter of 2017, reflecting higher average realized prices on a more liquids-weighted portfolio."

Last year, Q1 2017 EPS was at -$0.0.2. It has jumped to nearly a dollar ($0.96) a year later. Helped by stronger prices, COP expects to jump its production to 1,200 to 1,240 MBOED (million barrels of equivalent).

Dividend Growth Perspective

After slashing its dividend with an axe in 2016, the middle of the recent oil crisis, (from $0.74 to $0.25), COP has increased its dividend in 2017 and 2018. The company shows 2 years with consecutive dividend increases at a CAGR of 6.77%. We are far from counting COP as a Dividend Achiever. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 266 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: YCharts

Since its dividend cut, COP has remained more cautious about its payouts. Management used a price of $40/barrel to forecast its future dividend increase. It's a bit ironic, but we can now say that the dividend looks safe. It will be crucial to follow management's dividend strategy in the upcoming years. Now that the price of an oil barrel is way over $40, there is no stress for what is left of the dividend. There is a good chance we will see mid-single to high-single-digit dividend hikes in the upcoming years.

Source: YCharts

Potential Downsides

The problem with ConocoPhillips is that we are still talking about "survival mode". The company sold $16 billion of assets to reassure investors with stock repurchases and debt reduction. That's cautious management, but it also hurts the company's ability to generate strong cash flow in the event of a strong oil price rebound.

Source: YCharts

With a small yield due to the recent dividend cut, I see little interest in COP at the moment.

Valuation

It's always a good challenge to determine a company's fair value when earnings are so hectic. I usually take a look at the past 10 years of PE history to have an idea of how the market sees the shares valuation. That doesn't help me much here:

Source: YCharts

Digging deeper, I've used the dividend discount model. I'm a dividend growth investor after all! I've used a high-single-digit dividend growth to see if there is value for the most optimist investors. Results were disastrous:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.14 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $52.54 $39.28 $31.33 10% Premium $48.16 $36.01 $28.72 Intrinsic Value $43.78 $32.73 $26.11 10% Discount $39.40 $29.46 $23.50 20% Discount $35.02 $26.19 $20.89

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Don't go screaming that COP is a strong company and its shares won't fall by 50% tomorrow, I agree with you. What those calculations tell me is that there is no room for mistakes here. The only option with COP is to hope the oil barrel price will continue to rise. I'm not too good at hoping. I prefer solid facts.

Final Thought

To be honest, one of my golden rules is to sell any companies that cut their dividend and never look back. For those who hesitated to sell when COP was at its lowest point, I think now it's the time. You might want to pick this falling knife instead. Better yield, better dividend growth.

Disclosure: I do not hold COP in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.