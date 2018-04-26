Valero Energy Partners' (VLP) CEO Rich Lashway on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 3:00 PM ET

Operator

John Locke

Good afternoon and welcome to Valero Energy Partners first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. With me today are Rich Lashway, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Donna Titzman, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Jay Browning, our General Counsel; Mark Schmeltekopf, our Controller; and several members of the Partnership's senior management team.

If you have not received the earnings release and would like a copy, you can find one on our website at valeroenergypartners.com. Also attached to the earnings release are tables that provide additional information on our business and reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures. If you have any questions after reviewing the tables, please feel free to contact our Investor Relations team after the call.

Now, I'd like to direct your attention to the forward-looking statement disclaimer contained in the press release. In summary, it says that statements in the press release and on this conference call that state the Partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions under Federal Securities Laws. Many factors could cause actual results to differ from our expectations, including those we've described in our filings with the SEC.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Rich for a few opening remarks.

Rich Lashway

Thanks, John, and good afternoon. We delivered another quarter of safe and reliable operations. Our assets ran well and we made significant progress on our organic projects and we maintained a strong balance sheet and healthy distribution coverage. In March, we completed construction on our new 180,000 barrel storage tank at the St. Charles terminal providing VLP with additional fee-based revenues supported by a long-term agreement. Looking ahead the Partnership remains on track to grow its distributions at our target rate of at least 20% for the year without the need for additional acquisitions.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Donna to discuss the first quarter results.

Donna Titzman

Thank you, Rich. First quarter 2018 revenues were $132 million compared to $106 million for the first quarter of 2017. First quarter 2018 net income was $66 million and EBITDA was $97 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $86 million and distributable cash flow was $86 million.

We declared total distributions of $53 million for the quarter, resulting in a coverage ratio of 1.6 times. Pipeline throughput volumes for the first quarter of 2018 were 1.1 million barrels per day and terminal throughput volumes were 3.4 million barrels per day. Pipeline and terminal volumes were higher compared to the first quarter of 2017, primarily due to contributions from Parkway pipeline and Port Arthur Terminal, which were acquired in November of 2017.

Capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2018 were $6 million consisting of $4 million for expansion and $2 million for maintenance. The partnership continues to expect capital expenditures to be $35 million to $45 million of which $15 million to $20 million are for expansion projects and $20 million to $25 million is for maintenance.

Turning to investing and financing activities during the quarter, we issued $500 million, a 4.5% senior notes due in 2028 and use the proceeds to repay all of our borrowings under our revolving credit facility and a portion of our borrowings under subordinated credit agreement with Valero. At the end of the first quarter, we had $71 million of cash and temporary cash investments and $821 million of total liquidity which includes $750 million available under the Revolver. Total debt was $1.3 billion and our debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.4 times.

Last week, the board of directors of our general partner approved the cash distribution for the first quarter of 2018, a $0.5275 per unit, which reflects a 3.9% increase from the previous quarter. The distribution is payable on May 9th to unitholders of record on May 1st. In summary, the Partnership strong balance sheet and the support of our sponsor continue to provide flexibility for financing growth.

This concludes our opening remarks. We'll now open the call to questions.

Richard Roberts

Hey, good afternoon folks. Maybe just to start kind of big picture on dropdowns. I know you’re not giving guidance anymore around dropdowns, but just sort of wondering what the way capital markets have turned out over the past of couple years? Just if you're thinking about the whole dropdown model any differently today than maybe you did when you first took VLP public? And then maybe just if you’re evaluating maybe doing anything differently with the dropdown program or just sort of sticking with doing a drop here and there to support distribution growth target.

Donna Titzman

Yeah, so, I'll take a stab at that. Obviously, we've communicated that. We don't need to do anything in 2018 to continue with our distribution growth the way it is. And so, we do have some patience to see where the markets are developing. VLO does not need cash today. It has ample cash, so it’s not a matter of need to do a drop to get cash up to the parent sponsor. Obviously, we’re a little troubled by what we saw happened in March with a freefall in the unit price in the market in general. So, we would again have this – and we have a good balance sheet, we have coverage and we are going to just maintain this patience stance, waiting to see what happens.

Richard Roberts

Thanks, Donna, that's helpful. And then just on the interest on sunrise that that VLO acquired, I guess I'm curious why this wasn't something that you would do at the VLP level just given the size. I mean it seems like something that you probably could have pretty easily taken down. Is that primarily just the timing issue with that not being completed until 2019? And then I guess I'm just kind of generally more curious about how you think about these kind of smaller third party acquisitions being done, I think at either the VLO level versus the VLP level? Thanks.

Rich Lashway

Yeah, and that's a good question. I really think the answer is the size of it probably could have been done at the VLP, but we chose to do it at VLO disputably the cash flow cycles. So basically what you’re saying is it was the timing that when it would come into service. And it was kind of unclear, but it should be early 2019.

Richard Roberts

Got it, thanks Rich. That’s it for me. Thanks, Richard.

Jeremy Tonet

Hi, good afternoon.

Rich Lashway

Hi, Jeremy.

Jeremy Tonet

Just want to look at the Permian in – all the activity there as far as new infrastructure development is concerned; if there have been some of your peers that have talked about new takeaway pipeline and also kind of in Corpus plans for terminal expansion there. And just wondering for maybe the Valero Enterprise as a whole, how you view the opportunity set there is that something that you guys could book to pursue going forward?

Rich Lashway

Okay, so, it’s definitely something that we're aware of. And we look at all of the opportunities as they present themselves. There's not been anything to date that that we've chosen to participate in, but we're as a – as a Valero family, we like to see all these pipelines being built out of the Permian down to the Gulf Coast where the bulk of our refining capacity is. So, while, we've not participated, we do look favorably on these projects that are being developed. But they get presented to us and we look at them is it a good opportunity and we make the decision whether to participate or not.

Jeremy Tonet

Great, thanks. And then just kind of building off that given the Valero refining position in the Gulf Coast there, I am just wondering are there significant pipeline commitments at the VLO level or could that be a tool that Valero uses to feel to secure interest in a pipeline kind of to your advantage given the natural need for the feedstock at VLO level?

Rich Lashway

Yeah, I'll just answer that generically. Where there is not enough takeaway capacity it's always good to have committed space, when there's too much takeaway capacity it's not good to have committed space. And so it's how long do you think there's going to be a bottleneck coming out of the Permian and how quickly is another pipe going to be built so that you're scrambling to try to find crude to fill those lines to satisfy your commitment. So it's a calculated decision that the crude supply guys look at.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay, great, thanks. And for the dropdown backlog upstairs, I was just wondering if you might be able to provide us an update as far as what that mix looks like, what's under construction versus planned or proposed or what’s the existing EBITDA and the mix of maybe pipes versus terminals? Any color you could provide there would be helpful.

Rich Lashway

Sure.

Jeremy Tonet

Especially given the recent JVs and acquisitions at the VLL level?

Rich Lashway

Yes, so the guidance that we gave on the 4Q earnings call had the EBITDA upstairs at the parent level kind of rounded up to a $1 billion with the announced projects that we've had with Magellan on the Houston ship channel and the pipeline from Houston to Hearne into Taylor, in term of just north of Austin. This basically rounds up to – rounds down to $1 billion. So we're still in that kind of $1 billion spare way of EBITDA upstairs. And generally it kind of breaks down half of that is pipelines and terminals and then the other half is marine, rail and fuels marketing. So the mix really kind of has stayed the same and generally speaking the number EBITDA values stayed relatively same.

Jeremy Tonet

Great, that's all from me. Thanks for taking my question.

Rich Lashway

You bet.

Tristan Richardson

Hey good afternoon. Just a curious Rich to your comment on Sunrise and the timing of cash flow cycles, is that – do you think of that as a key consideration when you look at opportunities for larger scale organic CapEx for the partnership? Or said in other way taking on a greater portion of the parents’ consolidated logistics spend? Is that cash flow timing a major factor as you think about the MLP?

Rich Lashway

Yes. It's an important factor that we take into consideration.

Tristan Richardson

That’s helpful.

Rich Lashway

The whole point is that we continue to grow the LP and it gets larger and it's able to take on larger organic project that’s the whole plan.

Tristan Richardson

Understood. And so with the clean sheet that you've got now and cash on the balance sheet with all the liquidity you have it's not as though you'd go pursue some meaningful organic CapEx side just because you've got the liquidity to do so.

Rich Lashway

Yes.

Tristan Richardson

Fair enough. Thank you guys very much. And Donna congrats on your new role.

Donna Titzman

Thank you.

Brian Zarahn

Good afternoon.

Rich Lashway

Hi Brian.

Brian Zarahn

Early on this morning into the VLO call, question was asked about MLP consolidation. I guess maybe looking at maybe a smaller scale opportunities, do you see potential third-party asset acquisitions that could be complimentary to the VLP asset base?

Rich Lashway

Yes. I think that's more likely the case as opposed to consolidation. But yeah we see assets coming up. And if they're not up, then we ask about it if they're available.

Brian Zarahn

I guess we’ll stay tuned for any updates on potential additions to your asset base. Just looking in the first quarter of the Parkway Pipeline you provided a nice volume uplift, just wanted to confirm that pretty much all that growth for our year-over-year was from Parkway.

Rich Lashway

Yes.

Brian Zarahn

Okay. And then any updated thoughts on potentially expanding Parkway?

Rich Lashway

There is some conversation that we've been having about Parkway. The pipeline capacity is about 110,000 barrels a day and/or up in the high 80% utilization rate. So we are looking to identify a midpoint station. And we'll see if it's warranted to spend the capital to expand the capacity. But it's easily expandable to with a midpoint booster station we could take that line to over 200,000 barrels a day.

Brian Zarahn

Okay. And then the last one from me just wanted to confirm that VLP has no expected impact from the FERC income tax allowance range.

Rich Lashway

That's correct. That's correct. We expect minimal impact from the FERC ruling and mostly of all of the VLP tariffs or settlement rates which are negotiated rates. So there'd be minimal, minimal impact to with this FERC ruling.

Brian Zarahn

Thanks Rich.

Rich Lashway

You're welcome.

Barrett Blaschke

Just kind of a question, this is going to be a little around cost of capital and drop downs. With basically, it sounds like less of plan for drop downs this year. Does that maybe push off in your mind anything that you would be considering as far as resetting or eliminating IDRs at this point?

Donna Titzman

Yes I think before we would have a discussion on that we would really like to get our arms around what's happening in the MLP space. Again there is this massive freefall in March with really for no reason with an announcement that had absolutely no impact to us at all. So that has troubled us a little bit. So we would just – we're going to just be patient, we're going to wait and see. And wait for some more stability to establish itself before we would talk about any strategy there.

Barrett Blaschke

Okay. And then just about the housekeeping item if you were to consider dropdown this year, would it probably be debt finance or would you be at this point even considering doing in equity?

Donna Titzman

So we’re at 3.4 times, on a leverage basis our target is 3.5. So we have some – and then we have some cash building. But it would depend on the size of any future acquisition whether or not we would have an equity component. But again the capacity is somewhat limited with us being very close to where our leverage is right now, if this be a function of the ultimate size, the cash that we have accumulated to that point. And then yes I can't answer that in a vacuum without knowing the specifics of the transaction.

Barrett Blaschke

That’s fair. Okay. Thank you.

Rich Lashway

Welcome back.

Jeremy Tonet

Thanks. I just wanted to touch on some of the comments. You said – it seems like there's some kind of discomfort with the MLP market. And just trying to push little bit further I guess on the topic does that mean something like converting VLP to a sea corp could be of more interest or bringing VLP back into VLO, or am I reading too much into your comments there?

Donna Titzman

Yes I think you might be reading too much there. I think we're just taking the patient stance here again. It’s sort of what we've been doing for a while now. We don't need to do anything therefore we don't really need to come up with any solution until we see kind of how things develop here going forward.

Jeremy Tonet

That's helpful thank you.

John Locke

Okay, thanks everybody for joining the call today. Please give us a call the IR team afterwards if you have any follow-up questions. Thank you.

