Noah Holdings: A Rare Opportunity For U.S. Investors

Investment Thesis

China’s fast economy growth has led to dramatic growth of personal wealth for those who were able to ride the tide. Wealth management became a rising demand for Chinese High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) which was dominated by commercial banks. Noah Holdings provides a rare and valuable opportunity for US investors to share in the growth of this industry.

The Company

Noah Holdings was founded in 2005, out of the wealth management division of a Chinese Securities Brokerage (Xiangcai Securities). Mrs. Wang Jingbo said in an interview that she was actually “forced” to start this business back in 2005, when her division in Xiangcai Securities was about to be cut off due to operational losses.

Instead of trying to find another job, she decided to take over the entire division and establish Noah Holdings. Within just five years, she led NOAH to an IPO in NYSE, which was the first wealth management firm that went IPO in US market, and the most successful so far. Source: NOAH’s Q4 Earnings Slides

The Industry: Wealth Accumulates Faster than Economy Grows

The reason why Mrs. Wang and her Noah Holdings could be so successful is because she happened to be in the right industry at the right time. China’s economy has been growing at double digits for almost 30 years, which helped the first generation of entrepreneurs and professional executives to accumulate significant amount of personal wealth. In fact, personal wealth accumulated much faster than overall economy growth. According to Bain, the annual growth of China’s HNWIs number (defined as people with investable assets higher than RMB 10 million) over 2006-2016 is 24%:

Source: China Private Wealth Report, Bain & China Merchants Bank, 2017

Riding on this historical opportunity, NOAH was able to grow itself and build up quickly into the market leader. From 2010 to 2017, NOAH’s annual growth rate in terms of transaction value of financial products averages at 35%:

Source: NOAH’s Q4 Earnings Slides

Within the wealth management field, commercial banks have been the dominating players. This is easy to understand as they have been the safest and most reliable place to “save” money, especially when people don’t have much money. But as personal wealth grows, as well as education level of the HNWIs improves, there has been a rising demand for independent wealth managers who can be more professional and flexible in meeting customized requirements. As shown from Bain’s report, the market share of independent wealth managers grew significantly in recent years, while NOAH happened to be one of the most successful players within them:

Source: China Private Wealth Report, Bain & China Merchants Bank, 2017

From “Wealth Management” to “Asset Management”

If you are new to NOAH, you probably feel confused when they use “Wealth Management” and “Asset Management” to refer to different aspects of their business.

By Wealth Management, they are really referring to the financial products that they select and sell to the HNWI clients. So for this type of business, the revenue was the commissions from counterparties who issued the products.

And by asset management, they are referring to their Gopher Asset Management, a Leading Multi-Asset Manager in China that was founded in 2010, the same year NOAH went public on NYSE. Since inception, the AUM for Gopher has grown rapidly to USD22.8 billion by 2017, marking a 79.8% CAGR from 2012-2017:

Source: NOAH’s Q4 Earnings Slides

With the development of Gopher, NOAH is turning into a “real” asset management firm, which they confirmed that they will focus more on performance-based revenues in the future.

Will it be the BlackRock in China?

I was trying to find a benchmark for NOAH in US market, and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was the closest one I can think of. BlackRock just had its 30-year birthday in 2017. As one of the most successful asset management firms in the US, BLK grew steadily with the US economy and serves the asset management demands of both institutions as well as HNWIs by providing varieties of fund products focusing in different asset types.

Source: BlackRock AUM since IPO ($bn)

I don’t know whether Mrs. Wang Jingbo will be as successful as Mr. Larry Fink when NOAH turned into 30-years-old, but with the good momentum and good market vision, NOAH will definitely be the one that benefits the most from China’s economy growth and wealth accumulation.

Risk Factors

It's possible that NOAH and Gopher won't be able to deliver good investment results in the future. But based on their disclosed portfolio, I won't be too worried about this. There also are systematic risks with China's economic growth, which no one can foresee.

Conclusion

As the leading player in private wealth management industry, NOAH provides a rare and valuable opportunity for US investors to share China’s economy growth and wealth accumulation. I believe NOAH will be a good long-term investment target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOAH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.