Good morning! I'm your curator, Jason Kirsch. Snap Inc. is both a favorite holding for Millennial investors and a punching bag for Seeking Alpha analysts. While its valuation may seem exorbitantly high for the perceived uncertainty of its future business model, Seeking Alpha contributor True North Alger presents an exceptional (and logical) comprehensive analysis that may change your mind. You can find the link below.

If you don't already know, our Editors' Picks represent what our editorial staff believes to be the most convincing and actionable analysis of the day. Over the next few weeks, we're going to experiment a bit with the format of this daily roundup. We are grateful to hear your opinions about how we can improve this offering in the comment section below.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors True North Alger, Gary Gordon, DoctoRX, BDC Buzz, Downtown Investment Advisory, and Spencer Osborne bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Long Ideas:

Short Ideas:

General Outlook:

Chart of the day: Corporate Profits

Comment of the day, by contributor True North Alger

Even using relatively conservative assumptions, Snap currently trades at a significant discount to Facebook. Snap's business is evolving into a combination of old school television and new school tech. A mix of messaging, content, advertising, software, and hardware in a way that combines select pieces of WeChat, Viacom, Google, and Apple. Time will tell if Snap truly becomes a major player in these space, but it appears to be positioning itself to do just that. The transition to a self-serve ad platform that dampened revenue growth in 2017 appears to be in the past, which will serve as a foundation for Snap to grow the business from a position of strength going forward.

Image of the day: Other social media contenders

Fun Fact Of The Day:

Movie trailers were originally shown after the film finished. Hence, why they're called "trailers."

Thanks for reading. Please share your 'Editor's Pick' with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Jason

Click here to see yesterday's Editors' Pick Daily