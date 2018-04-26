Redacted Complaint Analysis Reveals Clues About GSE Discovery Material

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies paying massive dividends to their controlling shareholder which has an insurmountable liquidation preference and a net worth dividend. Shareholders are now pointing out that dividends during conservatorship are generally seen as illegal:

Dividends are paid on equity interests. They are discretionary. They are not interested on debt. The purpose of this article is to walk through the redactions in the Rafter filing because those are the specific points that include new material that we still can't see publicly but the court can see that has benefited from the fruits of discovery. I'm going to talk about each redaction separately and offer some context for the casual observer.

Investment Thesis: Early in conservatorship, Fannie and Freddie reported massive losses and took Treasury funds to fill their perceived hole and then later reversed those losses and gave Treasury all their money back and remains structurally entangled due to the terms of the original agreement being amended via the net worth sweep. Shareholders have fought this because it basically zeroes out their shares despite the fact that the companies make billions of dollars and in retrospect, arguably didn't need a bailout. I don't particularly think that the lawsuits are the eventual solution but think that the administration will be resolving this via recapitalization into a utility model likely later this year, but if you read public statements, one could assume definitely eventually. Everyone agrees that conservatorship is not a sustainable structure but that's where paths diverge. Some politicians like Representative Hensarling want to kill Fannie and Freddie. Senator Bob Corker has publicly advocated shorting them and has personally profited from doing so himself. The bet on administrative action is one of anticipating that after ~10 years of lots of senator and representative promises to enact reform, draft bills, leaked bills, etc., that nothing is going to happen because nothing has happened because existing law with administrative action resolves this problem. Bob Corker even forecasts administrative solution at this point. That's like the big bad wolf saying that he's lost his appetite for little red riding hood. In the event of a recapitalization, preferred shares would eventually get made whole, commons may get diluted. The Moelis (NYSE:MC) plan has commons at $8-13 and the preferreds convert to common as part of the recapitalization. The amount of money to be raised would be unprecedented by my understanding, so who knows what kind of valuation the shares would get in an IPO for two of the most profitable businesses per employee in America that have a multi-decade history of consistent and reliable profitability, even the last one despite the government's attempt to mask cash profits with accounting losses to justify the net worth sweep. What the purpose of this article is to walk through the Rafter case redactions to talk about what we might expect to be redacted and what that means the government probably did behind the scenes these past 10 years that they've been hiding from the public.

Rafter Amended Complaint Redaction Analysis

The first redaction on point 13 is about the net worth sweep. The government originally said that they entered into the net worth sweep to prevent the companies from having to take draws to pay dividends on the government's senior preferred stock. Odds are that the redaction identifies that the government was forecasting massive imminent profitability that would have started building a buffer at the enterprise level that the net worth sweep instead swept to Treasury increasing the risk of a draw based on accounting:

The second redaction has to do with evidence supporting the notion that the government knew in advance of second quarter 2012 results that the companies earning prospects were improving. The government's own internal projections were forecasting that the bailout would be paid back by 2020 which was why they entered into the net worth sweep designed to make this outcome impossible:

The government also was specifically aware of the implications of its earlier accounting write-downs and anticipated reversing these, causing massive earnings to be reported. Note that the net worth sweep was designed around reported earnings triggering massive cash payments to Treasury:

The fourth set of redactions appears to be about the government acknowledging the PIK provision of the senior preferred stock certificate, which is likely diametrically opposed to their position in Lamberth's court and his legal opinion that it is a penalty:

The next redaction is pretty interesting. It talks about Treasury, likely coming up with the Third Amendment and asking for it or designing it or drafting it. No surprises there since they are the main beneficiary of the one-sided amendment that gives them everything for no material consideration. Treasury's view is that the GSEs were nationalized at that point and that they could decide how to carve them up:

Point 76 likely outlines a reaction where someone involved in the net worth sweep speaks to the financial soundness of the companies and the government's perspective on it:

We don't really know about point 77 since it is redacted in its entirety. What we do know is that it is sandwiched in-between 76 and 78 which are both about the companies' profits and how the net worth sweep consumes them and how the government saw the gold mine and decided to proactively implement the net worth sweep to retain control of outcome. If you ask me, the time to erase Fannie and Freddie from the earth was 2010 before the rules of accounting forced the companies to reverse their overly pessimistic earlier accounting write-downs generating massive predictable profitability. After the companies started reporting massive profits, it became nearly impossible to kill them, and since then, they've basically been a political football, while the administration basically cashes in on their elementary off-balance sheet accounting ploy designed to run around shareholders and common sense principles:

Point 86 is about the Third amendment preventing the companies from building capital and how this prevents them from emerging from conservatorship and how this was designed to benefit taxpayers. The nomenclature here is weird because the tax collector Treasury often refers to itself as taxpayers. The taxpayers here really are you, me, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac, and they are left with basically nothing while the tax collector takes the cake:

Point 91 is sandwiched between points about why having a capital buffer is relevant to investor confidence and that the net worth sweep was designed to wind down the companies while Treasury takes everything. Apparently, Treasury's own internal documents seem to reveal that it understood that something it was doing was somehow out of line with its own internal understanding of how things were supposed to happen. We previously have seen documents outlining points like this where Treasury knew better, but this one likely will be interesting:

Lastly, here are the claims:

This is in the court of Federal Claims. It is interesting that Claim IV, the plaintiffs are looking to have this remedied by fixing the senior preferred securities purchase agreement.

Mark Warner Steps Back From Corker Draft

Joseph Lawler from the Washington Examiner reported on Twitter that Mark Warner is working on something completely unrelated to what Bob Corker leaked earlier this year while acknowledging that whatever they come up with would need broader support than usual if it were to get passed into legislation. Mark Warner also suggests that progressives will fear not cutting a deal before Watt leaves FHFA. I don't really understand politics, so I don't know what that really means, but I generally understand that progressives are Democrats and conservatives are Republicans. I guess the idea is that Watt can be replaced next year by Trump and that Democrats fear a Republican congress, a Republican president, a Republican senate, and a Republican director of FHFA because at that point what sort of control do they have left over FHFA's housing trust fund payments getting made to support their voter base? Anyway, I thought the tweet was interesting because it seems to indicate a growing divide simply confirming my understanding that any material legislation continues to be increasingly unlikely if that is even possible at this point. It amazes me that people still talk about this like it's something that's going to happen. I'd be too embarrassed to bring it up like it's something that I was going to do something about if I knew it was not tractable, which is why I admittedly don't understand politics. Without further ado here's the tweet:

This is especially true because Republicans like French Hill want to stop these payments to the Housing Trust Funds while the GSEs remain in conservatorship:

Watt keeps paying the Housing Trust Funds, but who knows what will happen with a new Republican director of FHFA. I guess that's Warner's fear.

Senator Crapo Says GSE Reform Still Possible While Supporting Admin Action

According to IMFPubs, Senator Crapo supports administrative action if it comes down to that:

I think that's what it comes down to. There may be token legislation that passes but largely isn't necessary for administrative action.

Summary And Conclusion

I own 4050 FMCCH, 8394 FMCCI, 8148 FMCCL, 400 FMCCN, 12608 FMCCP, 5042 FMCCT, 9085 FMCKP, 12934 FNMFN, and 5 FNMFO. I own these shares anticipating a recapitalization that so far has not started. The Trump administration was first waiting for tax reform, which has been completed. Now, the administration says it wants legislation to happen before they look into administrative options. We don't know whether that means that they'll wait until after the midterms or not. I certainly have no idea regarding timeline. I'm hearing December, July, basically get a map of 12 months and start jumping to conclusions and that's been the story of my existence for a few years now with disappointing results and more of the same wait, wait, wait and see.

I recommend the preferred shares. It's all I own. I have friends and family who own common shares and wish them and you all the best with however you decide to spend your time these days. The way I see it, the government remains in complete control and Ackman is right that the government maximizes its interests if preferred are to get par by maximizing the value of their warrants which would implicitly be exercised into common shares as part of a recapitalization. Late last year, the government changed the agreement, so the companies now are retaining a capital buffer. All I am doing is forecasting that they expand on that capital buffer to make the companies capitalized, and the only way to do that is to change the net worth sweep which prohibitively makes that impossible. It's been a long road. Opportunity cost has been expensive. Adequately capitalized, these two companies are the gold standard.

