Ford Results: The Company Could Get Bigger By Getting Smaller

On Wednesday, Ford (F) announced its earnings results for the first quarter of 2018. Ford's revenue of $42 billion was up 7% compared to a year ago, and the company's net income of 44 cents per share was up 10% from 40 cents per share a year ago.

Taxes made a huge difference

As a matter of fact, the company's pre-tax profit of $1.91 billion was significantly below last year's pre-tax profit of $2.25 billion but this quarter's tax bill of $174 million was much smaller than last year's tax bill of $652 million, thus giving the company a profit boost. Ford's effective tax rate dropped from 29.0% to 9.10% partially thanks to Trump's tax breaks.

But what happened to the company's pre-tax margins? Well, it reported $42 billion in revenues including $3 billion in Ford Credit. The company's SG&A costs were pretty flat at $2.74 billion (versus last year's $2.76 billion) and the interest expenses at Ford Credit were only slightly up to $2.34 billion (versus last year's $2.22 billion). It turns out that the biggest impact to Ford's margins came from cost of sales (reverse of gross profits) as it rose from $32.7 billion to $35.75 billion, an increase of nearly 10%.

There were a few things boosting the company's cost of sales, including the weak currency in several countries (against the US dollar), rising cost of steel and other commodities, and sales incentives being offered in order to clear the company's inventory in the face of rising interest rates before new models hit the market.

The company's margins in North America were not very bad even though they declined year-over-year, but there were other regions where things were a bit alarming. In North America, Ford's operating margin was 7.8%, down from 8.9% a year ago. In South America, operating margin came at negative 11%. While this is an improvement over last year's negative 21%, it is still worrisome that the company is still bleeding money in this continent. In Europe, operating margin came at a razor thin 1.3%. After losing money in Europe for many years, Ford is at least making some money there, but this money is pocket change compared to how much the company is making in North America. In the Middle East and Africa, the company continued to lose money with an operating margin of negative 8.5%. Finally, Asia was another market where Ford lost money with an operating margin of 3.5%.

Basically Ford made chunks of money in North America and Ford's North American business subsidized the rest of the regions for the company (except for Europe, which did slightly better than breaking even).

It's all about trucks and SUVs in North America

One reason Ford is so successful in North America is that the company's trucks and SUVs are extremely popular here (one exception is Ford Mustang). Ford's trucks and SUVs pretty much became part of the "American Dream" at this point, and these expensive machines come with solid margins for the company. In 2016, an average F-series truck cost as much as $39,125 up from $32,444 in 2012. In other words, on average Americans paid 20% more in 4 years in order to obtain one of these hugely popular trucks and Ford had no trouble passing rising costs on to customers for these vehicles. You simply don't see this kind of price appreciation in sedans, and companies often lose money on them because they can't pass the rising costs of sedans to customers.

This is why Ford had the strongest margins in countries where its truck-to-sedan mix was favorable versus countries where its sedans were far more popular (such as Asian and South American countries) than its trucks. In other words, the more trucks Ford sold in a country, the more money it made in that country. The more sedans Ford sold in a country, the more money it lost in that country. This is why the company announced its switch away from sedans and bigger focus on trucks, SUVs and crossovers. I absolutely love Ford's new move and this is something I've been advocating for years.

As a matter of fact, if I was managing Ford, I'd go even one step further and pull away from all markets except for the North American market since this market seems to subsidize the rest of Ford's operations. Ford in my dreams would produce nothing but the F-series, major SUVs (Escape, Explorer and Expedition) and Mustang and operate nowhere but North America. I could see this Ford making $8-10 billion a year in profits and having a market cap nearly double today's market cap. Basically, my version of Ford would be getting smaller in size but its market cap would be getting bigger.

How so? Well, it is estimated that Ford makes an average profit of $13,000 per the F-series truck it sells. This is because Americans are not shy about buying big trucks and they are certainly not shy about loading up their beloved trucks with expensive options compared to their sedans, mostly because they use their trucks both for work and leisure whereas they mostly use their sedans for leisure alone. Since many work trucks can be expensed during the tax season, this allows people to afford better options in their trucks as compared to their sedans. The SUVs and the Mustang makes a smaller profit than trucks but their profits will still be much bigger than average sedans. These models will make around $8,000 per vehicle for Ford.

Since the company sells 1.2 million trucks and 800k SUVs per year in the US, we are looking at $15.6 billion on truck profits and $6.4 billion in SUV profits. Add another 105,000 Ford Mustangs and you have another $840 million in profits. Sum those up and you got $22.84 billion in profits just from SUVs, trucks and Mustang in the US. Of course a big chunk of this profit will go to dealerships, but Ford will still have a healthy $9-10 billion in net profits excluding Ford Credit. Slap a P/E of 10 and you got a market cap of $90-100 billion, double the current rate. Effectively, Ford's market cap would double by the company becoming smaller and got rid of all the brands and markets that North American trucks and SUVs have been subsidizing.

A word on Ford's balance sheet and special dividend

Meanwhile, Ford's balance sheet has been improving. The company's cash position (excluding Ford Credit) improved to $27.6 billion (up from last quarter's $26.5 billion) and its debt dropped slightly from $16.5 billion to $16.4 billion. As a result, the company's net cash position improved from $10 billion to $11.2 billion. During this time, the company spent another $300 million on its global pensions and reduced the unfunded amount from $6.2 billion to $6.1 billion. Honestly, the unfunded pensions are the "big elephant in the room," and they will continue to haunt Ford until the company pays off most of them. This is probably one of the biggest reasons for Ford having a ridiculously low P/E (around 7 versus the market average of 24) ratio.

There are rumors that the company might be paying another "special dividend," but for the love of F-series, I hope Ford doesn't do that. Instead it should fund its pensions while the market is high and strong. If the overall stock and bond markets start performing badly, the unfunded pensions will reach to levels that might keep Ford down for a long time because pension plans almost always assume a certain rate of return and if that rate of return is not realized, the unfunded portion of the pension gets bigger and bigger.

Besides, when a company pays a special dividend, the price of the dividend gets deducted from the share price and it becomes a zero sum game. If Ford's share price is $11 and it gives a special dividend of $1 per share, the next day Ford will open the day at $10 per share. As a result, giving out special dividends is like a company flushing its money down the toilet. It serves no good purpose for anyone except for those who buy the shares right before the dividend record date and sell right after they get their dividend check.

Conclusion

Ford reported strong results, but we can't deny that the company's results were helped tremendously by a lower tax bill. Also, it is becoming more obvious each quarter that Ford's future is in trucks and SUVs, not to mention the North American market. Everything else in the company gets subsidized by the truck and SUVs being sold in North America.

I don't currently own any shares of the company, but I'm tempted to initiate a position just for the sake of dividends (regular dividends rather than "special" ones).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.