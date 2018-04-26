21 Dividend Increases To Check Out

Apologies for not doing an article last week, I was working out some data issues.

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that is going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These lists highlight the companies with a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

There are companies that for various reasons do not appear in the more storied "Dividend Aristocrats" list. The list here is more exhaustive and may contain companies that otherwise may fly below the radar.

Lastly, the ex-dividend date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Why Should I Care?

The old adage is that "trees don't grow to the sky" and neither do dividend yields. What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date if they so desire. An astute investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

It is of my opinion that the dividend increase is the most outward sign by management as to how business is going. There are many great businesses that have provided generous raises year after year, and historical stock charts will show how the market has reacted. I've used these lists several times already for some of my own purchases, so I have been "eating my own dog food".

I do want to point out I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 4 Contender 11 Challenger 31

The Main List

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) 25 3.73 30-Apr-18 1.45% Champion Realty Income Corporation (O) 25 5.24 30-Apr-18 Champion Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 18 1.03 30-Apr-18 Contender Donegal Group, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (DGICA) 15 4.13 30-Apr-18 1.79% Contender Donegal Group, Inc. - Class B Common Stock (DGICB) 15 3.45 30-Apr-18 2.04% Contender Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) 15 2.67 30-Apr-18 10.53% Contender Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 8 3.04 30-Apr-18 118.18% Challenger Andeavor Logistics LP Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests (ANDX) 8 8.18 30-Apr-18 1.50% Challenger Federated National Holding Company (FNHC) 7 1.88 30-Apr-18 Challenger Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) 7 1.9 30-Apr-18 Challenger Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) 7 1.74 30-Apr-18 Challenger The AES Corporation (AES) 7 4.29 30-Apr-18 Challenger Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 6 3.51 30-Apr-18 Challenger Aon plc Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:UK) (AON) 6 1 30-Apr-18 11.11% Challenger Valero Energy Partners LP Common Units representing limited partner interests (VLP) 5 4.95 30-Apr-18 3.94% Challenger Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) 5 1.12 30-Apr-18 Challenger The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) 5 2.19 30-Apr-18 Challenger VSE Corporation (VSEC) 14 0.54 1-May-18 Contender Western Gas Partners, LP Limited Partner Interests (WES) 11 7.76 1-May-18 1.63% Contender PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) 7 2.68 1-May-18 Challenger Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests (WGP) 6 6.38 1-May-18 3.64% Challenger Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) 5 2.1 1-May-18 Challenger Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 25 1.03 2-May-18 11.63% Champion Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 20 2.22 2-May-18 Contender Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 9 4.12 2-May-18 Challenger Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 6 2.28 2-May-18 Challenger Moelis & Company Class A (MC) 5 3.5 2-May-18

Challenger S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 5 2.04 2-May-18 13.64% Challenger J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 15 0.81 3-May-18 Contender Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 13 1.66 3-May-18 6.90% Contender CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 12 3.1 3-May-18 Contender Eaton Corporation, PLC Ordinary Shares (ETN) 9 3.44 3-May-18 Challenger Westrock Company (WRK) 9 2.65 3-May-18 Challenger Signet Jewelers Limited Common Shares (SIG) 8 3.1 3-May-18 19.35% Challenger Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) 7 2.96 3-May-18 Challenger First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) 6 2.28 3-May-18

Challenger Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) 6 2.94 3-May-18 Challenger 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 31 1.66 4-May-18 9.09% Champion Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 13 2.36 4-May-18 8.43% Contender Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 7 1.99 4-May-18 15.00% Challenger Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) 7 1.71 4-May-18 26.92% Challenger IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 6 2.56 4-May-18 Challenger Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 5 2.41 4-May-18 Challenger MetLife, Inc. (MET) 5 3.35 4-May-18 5.00% Challenger Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 5 1.36 4-May-18 13.33% Challenger NextEra Energy Partners, LP Common Units representing limited partner interests (NEP) 5 3.8 4-May-18 3.70% Challenger



Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield is as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High O 50.21 47.25 60.05 45.49 5% Off Low 16% Off High PBCT 18.52 15.97 20.26 19 15% Off Low 7% Off High CASY 100.78 99.76 128.51 11.83 1% Off Low 20% Off High HAS 85.36 83.4 116.2 26.92 0% Off Low 26% Off High DGICB 14.2 13.35 16.25 58.98 12% Off Low 7% Off High DGICA 13.55 13.35 16 0 1% Off Low 100% Off High ANDX 48.88 42.17 55.66 21.41 11% Off Low 11% Off High ATLO 28.95 26 32 18.48 7% Off Low 12% Off High FNHC 17.05 9.78 17.5 25.83 72% Off Low 1% Off High AES 12.13 9.87 12.11 0 21% Off Low 0% Off High BMTC 46.25 38.75 47.2 33.78 15% Off Low 3% Off High BK 55.44 46.06 58.99 13.85 20% Off Low 6% Off High PNW 79.1 66.6 79.5 16.86 19% Off Low 100% Off High AON 143.37 119.49 152.78 83.58 18% Off Low 7% Off High GT 25.56 25.88 36.74 20.08 3% Off Low 26% Off High SAFM 114.69 107.36 176.43 8.55 6% Off Low 34% Off High VLP 40.97 33.25 48.66 14.7 21% Off Low 15% Off High VSEC 51.97 39.39 59.9 14.68 30% Off Low 12% Off High WES 47.43 38.29 53.5 8.14 15% Off Low 17% Off High PNM 39.48 33.75 46 39.1 14% Off Low 15% Off High WGP 34.34 31.63 46.47 20.01 8% Off Low 25% Off High CFG 42 31.51 48.23 12.8 30% Off Low 13% Off High FELE 42.15 36 47.2 25.3 17% Off Low 10% Off High CATC 86.57 64.25 90.95 23.68 35% Off Low 100% Off High NWBI 16.5 12.65 17.7 0 28% Off Low 7% Off High BSRR 28.09 21.32 34.26 56.34 36% Off Low 13% Off High MC 53.7 32.78 54.6 68.1 63% Off Low 1% Off High STBA 43.23 32.75 43.17 19.68 24% Off Low 3% Off High JBHT 117.91 83.35 126.49 19.13 44% Off Low 3% Off High BMRC 69.7 59.05 77.9 27.17 18% Off Low 10% Off High CMS 46.16 40.48 50.85 27.66 11% Off Low 11% Off High ETN 76.73 69.82 89.85 11.78 13% Off Low 12% Off High WRK 64.88 49.86 71.55 9.69 31% Off Low 7% Off High SIG 40.44 33.11 77.94 5.46 20% Off Low 48% Off High WFC 53.04 49.27 66.31 12.65 7% Off Low 20% Off High BPFH 16.35 13.95 17.2 38.45 14% Off Low 3% Off High FCBC 31.54 23.63 31.71 24.58 31% Off Low 1% Off High SRCE 53 43.93 75.95 0 7% Off Low 37% Off High AMP 141.12 118.84 183.9 13.04 18% Off Low 23% Off High WBS 60.83 48.95 69.35 18.33 25% Off Low 10% Off High LBAI 20.08 15.06 21.9 18.05 30% Off Low 9% Off High IDA 92.21 79.59 100.04 21.17 11% Off Low 11% Off High IBCP 24.85 24.27 29.3 0 New Low 17% Off High HBCP 44.03 41.05 56.4 17.89 19% Off Low 12% Off High NEP 42.2 32.91 45.38 0 26% Off Low 5% Off High MET 47.83 43.38 55.91 13.03 8% Off Low 15% Off High



Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule ANDX 8.18 15.1 16.4 18.9 27.1 WES 7.76 7.3 11.4 13.4 21.3 WGP 6.38 18.1 24.6 O 5.24 6 5 7.4 4.4 12.7 VLP 4.95 25.5 35.5 AES 4.29 9.1 33.9 64.4 68.7 DGICA 4.13 1.8 2.2 2.7 4.7 6.9 NWBI 4.12 6.7 7.2 5.9 5.5 10 NEP 3.84 14.8 99.6 PBCT 3.73 1.5 1.5 1.5 2.9 5.2 PNW 3.51 5.1 5 4.6 2.4 8.1 MC 3.5 19.4 54.7 DGICB 3.45 2.1 1.7 2.2 4.9 5.7 ETN 3.44 5.3 7 9.6 10.8 13 MET 3.35 1.6 10.7 19.4 9.3 22.8 CMS 3.1 7.3 7.2 6.7 20.9 9.8 SIG 3.07 19 19.9 20.9 -2 24 ATLO 3.04 4.8 7.5 8.4 -2 11.4 WFC 2.94 1.7 4.5 11.8 2.7 14.7 BPFH 2.94 10 11.2 61.5 2 64.4 PNM 2.68 10.2 9.4 11.6 0.6 14.3 HAS 2.67 11.6 9.5 10 14 12.6 WRK 2.65 6.9 36.6 34.5 24.7 37.1 IDA 2.56 7.7 8.4 10.3 6.4 12.9 IBCP 2.41 23.5 32.6 -6.6 AMP 2.35 11 12.8 17.8 19.2 20.2 FCBC 2.28 13.3 10.8 9.6 -4.5 11.9 BSRR 2.28 16.7 18.1 18.5 -1 20.8 CATC 2.22 1.1 3.5 4.4 4.7 6.6 GT 2.19 41.9 26 CFG 2.1 39.1 85.7 STBA 2.04 6.5 6.4 6.4 -3.7 8.4 LBAI 1.99 6.8 10.5 10.9 1.8 12.9 BMTC 1.9 4.9 5.1 6.1 5.6 8 FNHC 1.88 23.1 38.7 74.1 -7.8 76 BK 1.73 19.4 9.2 10.6 -1 12.3 WBS 1.71 5.1 11.2 24.1 -1.3 25.8 BMRC 1.66 9.8 11.9 9.9 8.2 11.6 SRCE 1.66 5.6 5.6 4.8 4.1 6.5 HBCP 1.36 34.1 98.8 SAFM 1.12 15.6 8.2 8.9 7.6 10 CASY 1.03 8.7 9.6 9.7 15.8 10.7 FELE 1.02 6.3 6.7 8.2 6 9.2 AON 1 9.3 15.1 17.8 8.9 18.8 JBHT 0.81 4.5 4.8 10.4 9.8 11.2 VSEC 0.54 13 11 11.6 13.2 12.1



Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Does anyone still have issues seeing the tables (not the images)?

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

