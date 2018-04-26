Thoughts On Facebook's Valuation After Earnings

Future earnings growth will most likely offset any PE contraction to keep the current valuation afloat but doesn't offer significant upside.

The broader market sentiment is slowly changing and could end up being a headwind for the stock price.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is a fantastic Company from a business perspective. However, as I will explain in this article, market conditions are not as favorable for investors as they were in the past. Rising interest rates, market sentiment, pending regulation (also associated regulatory costs), and keeping up old growth will invariably slow down the stock’s rise to 200 pps.

Business

I do not want to dwell too much on this side of Facebook. I think we are all well aware that it has all the characteristics an investor should look for, from a qualitative perspective. Great moat (i.e., barriers to entry), a commanding position on a growing market, name and brand recognition, a diversified portfolio, etc.

We could point out that their revenue streams are somewhat concentrated and argue to the extent that this may prove to be a potential liability for the company. I think that investing in Facebook is a vehicle with exposure to the internet ads market. As long as investors are aware that it’s highly concentrated there, I think it’s not a liability but an advantage of this particular security (compare it with GE (GE) or Raytheon (RTN) which are stocks that operate in specific sectors but have highly diversified revenue streams).

All in all, a fantastic company to own. Now, onto the not-so-pretty side of the equation.

Market Sentiment

After president Trump passed his tax cuts, the stock market has had a fantastic rally to new all-time highs. Naturally, it was pricing in all those additional revenue streams from tax savings and a definitive business-friendly policy.

Now, we’re going to see the first effects of those tax cuts on companies' balance sheets with this earnings season. Think about it, the market rally before this ER season was pricing in the tax cuts benefits that we see now. Do you think it’s going to keep rallying after companies post historically good earnings? Exactly, it wouldn’t make sense.

Moreover, as we’ve seen so far, banks posted terrific earnings, beating top and bottom lines all across the board. The result? Their stocks sold off. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) did the same, the result: it also sold off. Now, it’s Facebook’s turn to post results. What do you think it should happen?

Yeah, we all know it was a good quarter. They always have good quarters. Also, this time maybe it was a little better with the tax cuts. All of that is already priced in. What is not factored in then? Their outlook in the context of new potential regulation, costs in applying new security policies, the long-term impact of media backlash due to privacy concerns, etc.

Also, the market seems to be shrugging off spectacular earnings, so there’s that too. Nevertheless, it’s popping the day after earnings and just had a flurry of analyst upgrades, but I remain skeptical for now. I’d give it some time for the market to digest earnings before thinking the stock is out of the woods.

Future Growth

In the past, we’ve seen Facebook grow at an outstanding rate. I ask the reader the following question, and forget the price chart, only look at potential growth: What would you prefer to be, an FB investor from now to another five years, or an FB investor five years ago until today?

Naturally, you would pick the latter, because there was much more growth to be realized five years ago than now. The only difference is, back then, it was potential. Now, it has become a reality. The problem with that is that reality is already priced in. What’s not priced in yet is an obviously slower growth for the next five years.

The reality is that the stock market as a whole is at a crossroads, and that leads me to my next point:

Rising rates

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Loius

Investors value potential investments based on the future cash flows they expect to receive in the future. In Facebook's case, those future cash flows were not dividends but share appreciation based on earnings premium (i.e., an expanding PE ratio and earnings).

Source: YCharts – Note: After today’s earnings report, Facebook's current PE ratio sits at 27.80.

What we continue to see on Facebook is a contracting PE ratio but growing earnings. I think, in the future, these two factors will more or less cancel each other out and provide investors with mediocre returns. More importantly, such gains will probably not justify the volatility endured by investors in the stock. In other words, it'll likely have negligible alpha as an investment even if it has positive absolute returns in the long run.

Source: Facebook’s Q1 18’ Earnings Report

The past five years we’ve seen PE ratios expand because rising rates made equities look more appealing than they’ve been historically speaking. Also, the Fed’s easy money policy has fueled economic growth by obtaining debt cheaply. In other words, both earnings growth and rising PE ratios were trends that helped investors in the overall market profit.

In Facebook's case, you have a company that, on top of those macro trends, managed to grow revenues and earnings at a high pace. When you put all of that together, you get the stock performance that Facebook has had so far.

However, the rules are changing…

Now, macro trends are doing the exact reverse. In other words, you’ll see contracting PE ratios, and growth will slow down. In Facebook's case, earnings and revenue growth will invariably slow down as well, even if it is because of its sheer size at this point but also due to Washington starting to enact regulation on the social media industry. Gundlach referred to the biotech sector and regulation in a way that I think is illustrative of this point.

“There’s basically two modes of regulation by Congress: None and Overreaching. […] When you think about biotech companies, and you started regulating them, their stocks just started tanking". Jeffrey Gundlach, Sohn Conference.

In any case, what you will get is diminishing returns for the next few years for investors in equities in general. In Facebook's situation, I think we will see that rising rates and growth slowdown will put a ceiling on the share price appreciation. This caveat is important, and I do not think it will necessarily cause a Facebook stock crash, but rather a few pullbacks spread over time without any significant rallies in between. The result should be closer to a trading range without much upside or downside, in other words, dead money.

The only way Facebook returns terrific gains for investors as it has already done in the past is if it continues to destroy expectations going forward utterly. Keep in mind that expectations are quite high already.

Conclusion

Recently, Jeffrey Gundlach recommended initiating a short on Facebook, but I do not think there’s necessarily that much downside to this stock. It has many positives after all. However, given the current macro trends, there shouldn’t be that much upside either for a while, after all the stock is already priced for perfection. Anything less than that and investors will face hard times.

It's worth noting that currently, Facebook's earnings yield sits at a measly 3.46%. That's after you factor in the last quarter ER blowout. Right now, you're also presented with a 3.00% RISK-FREE return on bonds. You do the math. Facebook remains expensive.

After the current market selloff, there’s plenty of other quality stocks being sold at lower prices. And since we're investors, the only variable we can reliably control that influences our returns is the price we pay. And at this point in the market, we can do better than Facebook.

Just food for thought, I’m more of a value investor myself after all. Good luck everyone.

