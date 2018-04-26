Devon Energy: A Shareholder-Friendly Company

I typically don’t care for the larger E&P firms that are out there because of how expensive shares are and how limited upside is, but one exception to this is Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). With a market cap of $18.52 billion as of the time of this writing, the company is certainly larger than most that I look at. But what surprised me in my analysis of the firm is just how attractive it is, not only from the perspective of potential but from the perspective of price as well.

An excellent business on a mission

There are few companies out there that are as razor focused as Devon has become. Despite the fact that the firms gets the largest chunk of its field-level cash flow from heavy oil operations in Canada, management is swiftly prioritizing US resource plays. According to the company’s latest investor presentation, it will be allocating between $2.2 billion and $2.4 billion toward capex this year and around 90% of that spending will be attributable to US assets.

*Taken from Devon Energy

In particular, management is emphasizing its Delaware Basin (pictured above) and STACK resources (pictured below). If all goes well this year, the company expects production from these two regions to expand an aggregate of 35%. This will be led by the Delaware, with total production soaring over 41%, while the STACK’s oil production will grow around 40% (both measured as year-over-year exit rate). Between now and 2020, the company believes that CAGR oil production will expand between these two locations by 25%.

*Taken from Devon Energy

Current forecasts provided by management suggest that these regions can be considered “self-funding” if WTI averages just $50 per barrel, but it’s not just about growth for Devon. The company also is actively pushing for significant cost reductions at this time. If all goes well, per-unit costs (as measured by its interest expense, general and administrative costs, and operating costs) should contract by 15% or more between the end of 2017 and 2020. Already, the firm’s Anaconda project wells in the Delaware Basin are coming in with savings of $1 million apiece, while newer wells located in the STACK are shaving $0.5 million off their expenses.

*Taken from Devon Energy

Between these locations, management controls nearly 2 million net acres (1.3 million of which are located in the Delaware Basin) and has identified over 30,000 potential drilling locations. Because of the company’s spending plans in these two places, Devon expects total US oil production between 2017 and 2020 to grow at a rate in the mid-teens. This would take US oil output from around 114,000 barrels per day to someplace north of 180,000 barrels per day.

*Taken from Devon Energy

Management is rewarding shareholders

As part of its strategy to reinvent itself, Devon has undertaken the task of selling off assets that it no longer sees as core to its long-term growth strategy. In March of this year, the firm announced the sale of assets located in Johnson County in the southern portion of the Barnett Shale. Field-level cash flow is a hefty $100 million, but the $553 million sale price allowed the company’s aggregate divestitures over the past year to reach $1 billion. Without factoring in any other possible changes in the firm’s cash since the end of last year, pro forma cash should be around $3.20 billion once the transaction closes.

At this time, Devon has big plans for its capital. Plans that should make investors of every type content. For starters, the E&P firm announced this March that it has decided to raise its dividend to shareholders by 33%. Not only that, the business has said that it also will be buying back $1 billion worth of stock (or 5.4% of its market cap today) over a period of just 12 months, while buying back what is now growing to $1.1 billion worth of their $10.41 billion in debt.

One thing that struck me at first glance was the premium being paid by Devon to its debtholders. Its highest-priority notes were assigned a premium (inclusive of the early tender payment) of 36.4%. The next notes in line carried a cost above par of 38.3%. This is among the highest (if not the highest) of premiums I have ever witnessed, but considering that the annual interest rate on these notes ranged from between 7.875% and 7.95%, and given that their earliest maturity date is 2031, the business will start saving money before the fifth anniversary of the tender’s completion.

Shares are attractive

Qualitative traits aside, there are quantitative reasons to consider a stake in Devon at this time. Last year, the firm’s operating cash flow totaled $2.91 billion. In a world where oil averages $70 per barrel and production is expanding compared to 2017, my model suggests that this figure for 2018 will be around $3.20 billion (after adding back the deferred portion of taxes), with free cash flow of around $0.72 billion. This doesn’t include the impact associated with some basis adjustments or with distributions. But the data is clear nonetheless -shares are affordable.

With Devon’s current market value, shares are trading for around 5.8 times operating cash flow and they can be picked up for 25.7 times free cash flow. Although the free cash flow multiple is high, this is a fair price to consider when you factor in the aforementioned growth, growing dividend, share buybacks, and debt and cost reduction plans being implemented. By management’s own estimate, excess free cash flow between 2018 and 2020, if oil averages just $60 per barrel, will be around $2.5 billion. As I have mentioned in other articles, the oil market is rapidly tightening and it wouldn’t be unreasonable to see prices average, if not exceed, $70 per barrel for the next few years. At $70, this suggests free cash flow of around $4 billion for the business.

Takeaway

Devon is in the process of changing its business around for the better. Between debt reduction, share buybacks, growing distributions, expanded output, and cost cutting, management is ticking all the boxes. Best of all, while shares are costly relative to projected free cash flow, they are still an attractive prospect for investors to assess from the perspective of operating cash flow. So long as oil and gas prices don’t fall significantly over the next couple of years and so long as management doesn’t mess anything up, the E&P firm looks well positioned to benefit in the future and it has made abundantly clear that it has its shareholders’ interests in mind.

