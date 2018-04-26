Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/25/18: IVAC, APPN, CART, OPK, CCUR, MRTN

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/25/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note:Insider filing volumes remain as low as they get right now, as companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until March-quarter financials are released. But insider trades will start increasing any day now, and will stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
  • Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC);
  • CCUR (NASDAQ:CCUR);
  • Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART), and;
  • Appian (NASDAQ:APPN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM);
  • Gdl Fund (NYSE:GDL);
  • Bank Of The James Financial (NASDAQ:BOTJ);
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR);
  • Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE);
  • Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD);
  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG);
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN);
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and;
  • Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Schwab Charles (NYSE:SCHW);
  • Graftech Intl (EAF), and;
  • Bank of NY (NYSE:BK).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

First Eagle Inv

BO

Intevac

IVAC

B

$1,362,499

2

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Appian

APPN

B

$1,028,216

3

Singer Julian D

BO

CCUR

CCUR

B

$733,920

4

Whitson Jerry

GC,SEC

Philip Morris Intl

PM

B

$248,282

5

Gabelli Mario J

DIR,BO

Gdl Fund

GDL

B

$243,655

6

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$222,641

7

Hinnendael James J

VP,CFO

Marten Transport

MRTN

B

$149,865

8

Rhyne Johnathan L Jr

CB,DIR

Carolina Trust Bancshares

CART

B

$115,000

9

Ocheltree Jerry L

CEO,DIR

Carolina Trust Bancshares

CART

B

$100,000

10

Foster Watt R Jr

DIR

Bank Of The James Financial

BOTJ

B

$76,771

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Bcp Gp

DIR,BO

Graftech Intl

EAF

JS*

$525,000,000

2

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$70,676,086

3

Williams Evan Clark

DIR

Twitter

TWTR

AS

$21,065,125

4

Schwab Charles

CB,DIR,BO

Schwab Charles

SCHW

S

$10,919,440

5

Foster Paul L

DIR

Andeavor

ANDV

AS

$9,675,545

6

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$5,844,030

7

Iguchi Kimi

CFO,TR

Sage Therapeutics

SAGE

AS

$4,018,297

8

Speiser Michael L

DIR

Pure Storage

PSTG

AS

$3,066,205

9

Harris Mitchell E

VP

Bank of NY

BK

S

$2,687,938

10

Flores Kathryn Quadracci

DIR

Quad Graphics

QUAD

AS

$1,870,365

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.