Newmont Mining: Q1 Results Confirm Leader Status

I've previously written about Newmont Mining (NEM), describing it as a "sleep well at night" exposure to gold. Now that the company has reported its first-quarter earnings, it's high time to look if its performance lives up to expectations.

Newmont reported earnings of $0.35 per share, slightly beating analysts' estimates. In the first quarter, Newmont produced 1.21 million ounces of gold. The company's all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $973 per ounce, in line with the previous guidance. The full-year production guidance was left unchanged at 4.9 million - 5.4 million ounces. AISC guidance has also been maintained at $965 - $1,025 per ounce. I'll use a slide with key guidance numbers from Newmont's presentation, so that we can quickly proceed to the discussion of main drivers behind the company's shares:

In its current stance, Newmont has certain benefits that are translated into a more stable share price performance in comparison with its peers. First, the balance sheet is solid. The company finished the first quarter with $3.1 billion of cash and $4.1 billion of debt, giving it a net debt position of just $1 billion, which is very comfortable for a miner of Newmont's size.

Second, current development projects are expansions, which limits development risks. A number of gold miners faced significant challenges with new projects in this decade (Barrick Gold (ABX) and Eldorado Gold (EGO) come to my mind as symbols of stocks that fell under material pressure due to project problems), so the market favors safer growth/production sustainability options. The combination of these primary factors helps Newmont to trade at a premium to its peers. The first quarter report surely confirms the company's safe status, as all numbers were within guidance, and the full-year guidance was confirmed. This is exactly what the market loves at this point - no surprises. The key question is whether the stock can have more upside from current levels:

Newmont's stock has met a significant resistance near the $42 level. At this point, the stock's near-term future depends more on the gold price than on the company's own results. Newmont has become a go-to stock for safe exposure to gold. Should gold show additional upside and try to break through $1,360, Newmont's shares will surely catch a bid. However, currently gold has a risk of falling closer to $1,300 per ounce due to renewed strength of the U.S. dollar:

Should this risk be realized, I see Newmont's shares falling back in the $37-40 range. Longer term, the perspectives of Newmont's shares appear bright. The company's business looks strong, and the market's recent tendency to put money into "first names" (due to indexing, passive investing and performance chasing by fund managers) should favor Newmont's shares as they are clearly the place to be for safe gold exposure.

