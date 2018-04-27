3 Things In Biotech, April 26: Taking The Bad With The Good

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about! Here is some more information if you're curious.

AstraZeneca takes yet another hit in lung cancer immunotherapy

Company: AstraZeneca (AZN)

Therapy: Durvalumab

Disease: Non-small cell lung cancer

News: AZN and Medimmune announced top-line data from the phase 3 ARCTIC study, which is assessing the company's two immune checkpoint inhibitors, durvalumab and tremelimumab, in patients with non-small cell lung cancer after two or more prior lines of therapy. The company divulged that combining the two checkpoint inhibitors did not yield a significant improvement over the standard of care in terms of progression-free or overall survival in patients with low PD-L1 expression. However, it appears as thought durvalumab monotherapy did lead to a reduction in risk of death in patients with high PD-L1 expression.

Looking forward: I find this news frustrating, since it further complicates the overall story building for immune checkpoint inhibitors. Take AZN, in particular. First, they get approval for durvalumab in bladder cancer, and then they sink on data from the ATLANTIC trial, which apparently failed (although we don't know for certain yet). Then they make huge waves with PACIFIC and the subsequent approval. But they can't make it happen in pretreated disease with a combo? Color me confused, and it makes for an increasingly difficult area to analyze.

Not great, not horrifically bad news for AZN, at least not yet.

Tesaro's Zejula draws a new watermark for ovarian cancer

Company: Tesaro (TSRO)

Therapy: Niraparib

Disease: Previously treated ovarian cancer

News: TSRO announced findings from the QUADRA study, a trial evaluating their approved PARP inhibitor niraparib in patients with heavily pretreated ovarian cancer. In the analysis, objective response rates were favorable regardless of whether patients had homologous repair deficiency or BRCA mutation, and duration of response was encouraging at around 9 months in both of these patient populations.

Looking forward: These findings go a long way toward giving niraparib more legs, this time as a last-line therapy. These are some of the most anticipated results coming out at around ASCO time, and they do not disappoint, as even though the response rates were only around 30%, these patients have been through so much therapy that it's remarkable to achieve signs of efficacy with any drug. So, it appears as though TSRO has a potentially powerful new indication on its hands.

Understatedly good news for TSRO, although much of the oncology community is waiting on more hotly anticipated data that likely won't come until 2019.

AveXis provides a glimpse into their pivotal trial in spinal muscular atrophy

Company: AveXis (AVXS)

Therapy: AVXS-101

Disease: Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy

News: AVXS provided updated findings from their phase 1 study investigating AVXS-101 in type 1 spinal muscular atrophy, as well as preliminary findings from their STR1VE pivotal study and the AAN Annual Meeting. To date, 11 patients have been enrolled in STR1VE, with six of these being symptomatic and at least one month's follow-up post-treatment. All six of these patients were alive and event-free as of two weeks ago. Moreover, tests for motor function have demonstrated signs of improvement, with the CHOP-INTEND scores increasing 7.8 on average after one month, which improved to 17.3 after three months. 24-month follow-up from the phase 1 study showed that all 15 patients treated with AVXS-101 were alive and independent of permanent ventilation support.

Looking forward: These findings are tentatively remarkable, if you'll forgive the waffling. While the patient population treated to date is small, the results seen therein are very strong, rivaling Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Spinraza easily. If STR1VE is able to confirm these findings with longer follow-up in a larger population of patients, this could be a game changer for SMA.

This news is very strong for AVXS, although the company valuation now is exceedingly high for a clinical-stage biotech.

