Nordstrom: A Decent Performing But Fairly Priced Retailer

It may be able to add around $4 per share in value through positive cash flow and improving earnings.

Nordstrom's 2018 adjusted earnings are expected to be around or slightly better than 2015 levels.

Nordstrom has been able to grow comparable store sales modestly over the last couple years and expects around +1% comps in 2018.

As a higher-end department store, Nordstrom (JWN) has fared reasonably well during the past couple years. It has managed to eke out modest comparable store sales growth recently and, after declining adjusted earnings in 2016 and 2017, believes that it can reach 2015 earnings levels again this year (albeit helped by lower taxes).

Performance Versus Guidance

Nordstrom's financial performance over the past couple years has been decent, if unspectacular. In 2016, Nordstrom's comparable store sales came in at -0.4%, slightly below its initial guidance range of 0% to +2%. In 2017, Nordstrom's comparable store sales came in at 0.8%, slightly above its guidance for flat comparable store sales.

In 2018, Nordstrom is guiding for +0.5% to +1.5% comparable store sales. Given past results, Nordstrom's guidance appears to be fairly accurate, so Nordstrom seems likely to report modest comparable store sales growth again. Overall, Nordstrom seems capable of a small amount of comparable store sales growth (average of under +1% per year during 2016 to 2018)

Fiscal Year 2016 2017 2018 Comparable Store Sales -0.4% 0.8% Initial Guidance 0% to 2% 0% 0.5% to 1.5%

Nordstrom's EPS guidance also appears to be fairly accurate. In 2016, Nordstrom reported adjusted EPS of $3.14, within its initial guidance range of $3.10 to $3.35. In 2017, Nordstrom reported adjusted EPS of $2.90, within its initial guidance range of $2.75 to $3.00.

Nordstrom's guidance for 2018 would put its EPS at around the same level or slightly higher than its 2015 adjusted EPS of $3.32.

Fiscal Year 2016 2017 2018 Adjusted EPS $3.14 $2.90 Initial Guidance $3.10 to $3.35 $2.75 to $3.00 $3.30 to $3.55

Valuation

Nordstrom currently expects around $912 million EBIT at the midpoint of its 2018 guidance range of $885 million to $940 million. If depreciation and amortization ends up at around $688 million for 2018 (slightly higher than 2017 as Nordstrom's store footprint increases), then its EBITDA would be approximately $1.6 billion.

At a 6.5x EV/EBITDA multiple (around its historical average), Nordstrom would then have an enterprise value of $10.4 billion. After subtracting net debt of approximately $1.55 billion, this results in an approximate value of $52.75 per share for Nordstrom.

Using a lower 6.0x EV/EBITDA multiple (due to concerns over the long-term future of department store retail) would result in a value of approximately $48 per share for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom also generates several hundred million in cash flow after dividend payments, which it has been using to help repurchase shares. This could help add a couple dollars to Nordstrom's per share value each year, while continued modest comps growth could add a couple additional dollars in value per year as well.

Going Private

I'd agree with the opinion that taking Nordstrom private via a leveraged buyout will be difficult to achieve. Lenders are wary about retailers accumulating too much debt, and the near 5x debt to EBITDA ratio after a leveraged buyout would be quite high. Another problem is that good retail news pushes the share price up enough to keep it challenging for a deal to get done. In mid-2017, a $50 per share offer may have been accepted. However, retail sentiment was gloomier at the time, so the Nordstrom family had trouble arranging financing. The retail environment has improved somewhat since then, but so has Nordstrom's price, so a $50 per share offer isn't much different than what Nordstrom has been trading at during 2018.

Conclusion

Nordstrom currently appears able to deliver modest comparable store sales and earnings growth. It is currently priced around its estimated valuation range of $48 to $52.75 (based on 2018 EBITDA), but may be able to add a bit of value each year through improving earnings and the cash flow it generates. If Nordstrom can grow comps by +1% in 2019, its value may increase by around $4 per share by early 2019 (based on 2019 EBITDA and continuing share repurchases). As well, shareholders currently receive $1.48 per share in dividends.

At around $50, I am generally neutral on Nordstrom. It appears to be fairly priced at the moment, but if it can continue growing comps modestly, it may provide 10+% total return over the next year. There is a fair amount of risk with retail though, so I'd prefer to wait for a better entry point with Nordstrom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.