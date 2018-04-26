Cloud Peak Energy: Sales Guidance Reaffirmed, Fears Appear Overblown

Roughly a month ago, I’ve written that Cloud Peak Energy’s (CLD) stock decline was unwarranted. Since then, the stock spent the whole month trading in a tight range. The company has just released its first-quarter results, providing a chance to evaluate its performance and see whether there is any upside in its shares.

Cloud Peak Energy reported a loss of $0.10 per share, slightly missing analysts’ estimates. The company sold 12.3 million tons of coal at an average price of $12.20 per ton. Average costs were $10.94 per ton. The company has previously warned about higher costs, but I feel that this number is higher than the market expected. However, I believe that the market also feared that the company won’t be able to meet its shipments guidance this year and punished the stock. The guidance has been kept at 52–56 million tons. Compared to the previous quarterly report, the company has increased the committed sales volume to 47 million tons:

In my opinion, there’s no sign of a catastrophe that one might think of by solely looking at Cloud Peak Energy’s chart. Despite the recent weakness in natural gas prices, the Powder River Basin (PRB) coal prices continue their upside (Cloud Peak Energy is a PRB pure-play):

Source: EIA

Sure, the company’s earnings upside for 2018 is limited as most sales are already contracted. However, the stock market is about the future, so higher PRB spot prices should ultimately translate into at least some support for Cloud Peak Energy's shares. Speaking about natural gas prices, which are important for the thermal coal pricing, the situation is starting to look better, at least from the technical point of view:

One can read many arguments pro and contra natural gas upside here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, but my opinion is that the market is too bearish on natural gas at this point and it could easily return to $3.00+ territory.

Besides reiterating guidance, Cloud Peak Energy stated that it intended to renew the $400 million credit agreement that matured in February 2019. Obviously, the new credit facility will be much smaller – there’s no use for extra credit in this market environment. PRB prices should have material upside for the company to think about growth opportunities.

On the export front, things seem to be going better, although exports are still more of an option for the future rather than an immediate positive driver. During the first quarter, Cloud Peak Energy exported 1.4 million tons of coal and continues to expect export shipments of 5.5 million ton in 2018. From a financial point of view, the company finished the first quarter with $128 million of cash and $406 million of long-term debt. This high-cost debt will ultimately have to be rolled over but it’s not an immediate concern.

The headline earnings miss may create some short-term pressure on the stock, but I continue to view it as a rebound candidate. The changes in fundamentals this year do not warrant the rapid decrease in the company’s share price:

In fact, the PRB price trends to the upside, current financial situation is stable, and fears of weaker demand appear unwarranted. I’d like to see some momentum first, but longer-term I remain positive on the perspectives of Cloud Peak Energy’s shares.

