Goldcorp's (GG) CEO David Garofalo on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Goldcorp Q1 2018 Results Conference Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Sean Campbell, Director, Investor Relations of Goldcorp. Please go ahead, Mr. Campbell.

Sean Campbell

Thank you, operator and welcome to the Goldcorp first quarter 2018 conference call. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today’s presentation, we’ll be making comments containing forward-looking information. I invite you to read this slide, which describes some of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Goldcorp’s performance in the future and as such, actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today. For further information on these risks and uncertainties please consult our most recent annual information form.

For the formal portion of the today’s call, we have David Garofalo, President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd White, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Paul Harbidge, Senior Vice President, Exploration. Also joining us are Jason Attew, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Brent Bergeron, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability; and Charlene Ripley, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. For those of you participating on the webcast, we have included a number of slides to support today’s discussion.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to David Garofalo. Dave?

David Garofalo

Good morning, good afternoon as to case maybe. Before I get into the formal part of the presentation, I’d like to welcome Sean Campbell into his new role as Head of Investor Relations. He’s new to the role, but he’s not new to Goldcorp, we spend seven years with us in various financial and operational roles as a CFA, CA and was onetime a subside Analyst Macquarie. So, I welcome into the new role. And I’d like to congratulate Morin who is with us on the call today last on the job. He’s actually joining one of our associated company as a CFO, so wish you all the best it can things prove the service over the last 12 years for Goldcorp.

Our operations again delivered on targeted core earnings results while we continue to execute and advance our robust pipeline of gold projects which paired with excellent exploration results from across our portfolio allow us to reinforce our confidence in achieving our 2020 plan by 2021. Earlier in the year, we gave a quarterly production range of, for 2018 of between 575, this is here in 50,000 ounces of gold highlighting that the first course of the year will be closer to the lower end of the range while the third quarter and fourth quarters will be near to the higher end of the range. Consistent with this time gold production during the first quarter was 590,000 ounces making us our seventh consecutive quarter of steady and on target low cost production.

All in sustaining cost during the quarter were $810 per ounce also in line with our full year guidance of $800 per ounce plus or minus 5%. We expect to see those costs per ounce at higher end of that range in the first two quarters decreasing in the second half for the year as quarterly gold production ramps up which we will talk about in a moment. Our full-year gold production guidance remains unchanged at 2.5 million ounces plus or minus 5% as we continue to advance our near-term projects successfully.

Gold production of 590,000 ounces in all sustaining cost at the $810 per ounce during the first quarter, compares to 655,000 ounces at all in sustaining cost of $800 per ounce during the first quarter of 2017. The production variance came as expected for Peñasquito in a planned stripping phase resulting in a lower grade ore being processed and also from the disposition or closure of non-core mines such as steels and modeling over the last year as we have positioned the portfolio.

This was positively offset by Cerro Negro which delivered another strong quarter as it benefited from planned higher grade and also continued ramping up towards sustainable production levels by advancing the development of Mariana Norte. During the quarter our project pipeline continued to advance with our Pyrite Leach project at Peñasquito now 86% complete and expected to commence commissioning during the fourth quarter of this year three months ahead of schedule. The Pyrite peak location component of the project commenced commissioning during the month of April.

At Musselwhite our Material Handling project is progressing just as well now 55% complete with full detailed engineering completed. During the first quarter the team achieved a significant milestone by completing the longer of two raised boreholes required for the shop. The project is currently tracking 10% below our initial $90 million budget and commissioning remains on schedule for the first quarter of 2019.

At Coffee the adequacy review process is advancing as planned. We submitted responses to all increased previously received from the Yukon permitting authority in early April and in journey in the project continue to advance with 16% of overall engineering completed at the end of the first quarter. We have agreed in principal to the majority of the terms of the collaboration benefits agreement with the contact [indiscernible] first nation with traditional territory covers 100% of the project footprint. The agreement remains subject to definitive documentation and final approval by both parties, both continue to make good progress toward finalizing a broad benefits agreement as the intent of the creation of sustainable value for both parties as a coffee project is developed. Paul will cover the coffee exploration results and resource update in a moment.

Building upon the 2017 initiatives that contribute to where we are today, we continue to make progress toward our goal of achieving $250 million in annual suitable efficiencies by the middle of this year. To date we have achieved $210 through various productivity, cost optimization programs and in a moment, Todd will lay out the plan for the additional [permits] plan for 2018.

Todd will also speak to this in more detail in a minute but we have now completed the prefeasibility study in [HG Young], which resulted in a solid economic case for the development of the project and we are now moving to the feasibility stage. Together with the acceleration of steady work, exploration, engineering in century in [indiscernible] these projects underpin our beyond 2020 pipeline of potential new long life, low cost and large-scale mines.

As said in our guidance in January we have allocated $100 million in 2018 to advance these projects to the next stage of development and to support production growth from our growing mineral reserves.

Turning to the first quarter financial results, net earnings for the first quarter was $67 million or $0.08 per share compared to net earnings of $170 million or $0.20 per share for the first quarter of 2017. Net earnings in the prior including non-recurring gains of about $87 million or $0.10 per share.

Adjusted operating cash flows was $350 million for the quarter compared to $315 million for the same period in 2017, reflecting improved metal prices and continued excellent cost control. During the quarter we entered into a one-year term loan agreement for 400 million of rate of LIBOR plus 65 basis points to repay the $500 million senior bonds due on March 15th this allow us to capture approximately $3 million in interest savings versus a revolving credit facility. We intend to fully repay the term loan from internal cash flows over the course of this year.

2018 is set to be a catalyst switch year for us, with the completion and execution of several value enhancing projects such as the pyrite leach project in Peñasquito the and the ramp-up of sustainable capacity at our Éléonore and Cerro Negro mines. During the first quarter, we completed the NuevaUnión prefeasibility study and advanced our 250 million efficiency program while Éléonore advanced the ramp to the bottom of the shop and arising five ahead of schedule. Studies are advancing as planned at Century and Cerro Negro and expect to be completed by the end of year.

Our 2020 plan of growing production and reserves by 20% and reducing all outstanding cost by 20% by 2021 remains on track. Éléonore and Cerro Negro will be key contributors to increasing production in the second half of the year while Peñasquito along with [born] and the continue ramp-up at Éléonore will be key contributors to achieve 3 million ounces of gold production.

We expect to achieve full-year, all in sustaining cost of $800 per ounce plus or minus 5% driving down to $700 per once in 2021 as a result of our $250 million efficiency program and from an increase of both gold and bi-product [ph] metal production.

With that, I'll turn it over to Todd to discuss our operational performance during the quarter.

Todd White

Thanks, Dave. As you've mentioned, we have delivered another strong and consistent quarter of operational performance. First quarter performance was supported by continued solid results at Cerro Negro and Pueblo Viejo and slightly better than planned production at Peñasquito from higher than expected recoveries. At Éléonore as Dave mentioned the team goes through the bottom of the shaft at horizon five ahead of schedule creating additional mining fronts and adding mining flexibility to support lower mining cost on higher tonnage. With the completion of this key piece of infrastructure the mine is on pace to achieve optimum sustainable gold production rates by the second half of 2018.

Throughput for the quarter average 4,700 tonnes per day impacted by planned mill maintenance in February and the team averaged 5,400 tonnes per day at a record 93% recovery during the month of March. Cerro Negro had another strong quarter driven by higher grades similar to Éléonore product to be during the quarter was impacted by plan mill maintenance in February and the team achieved 3,500 tons per day in March resulting in a solid quarter.

Mariana Norte design and development work continues on pace for ore production to commence during the second half of 2018. The development of the [Indiscernible] vein will continue through 2018 and range will supplement declining production from [Eureka] in 2019. We continue to expect to deliver 4,000 tons per day of mill in the fourth quarter of 2018 and production expansion studies are progressing well and our planned to be completed by the end of the year. At Peñasquito we have now transitioned from higher grade area of Phase 5, the bottom of the Peñasquito to lower grade ore from the beginning of Phase 6 and surface stock piles.

During the quarter, we had 10 days of plan mill downtime in February from mill reliance and to complete all times for the Pyrite Leach project. This reduced the number of operating days for the mill during the quarter, but subsequent to the shutdown new records were established for monthly throughput that the primary pressure and concentrator resulting in an average of 119,000 tons per day in March. This was a result of the team's commitment to the continued implementation of our management operating system resulting in more consistent ore delivery to the primary pressure. The disciplined approach operations at Peñasquito resulted in higher metal recoveries despite processing lower grade material. Production is plan to revert back to higher grade ore in late 2019 when the Phase 6 stripping program explosive higher-grade ore in the pit in combination with the early completion of the Pyrite Leach project in the fourth quarter of this year, we expect this to position Peñasquito to generate significant free cash flow in years to come.

At Red Lake with the increased use of both mining methods the milling rate increased 45% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period last year. The investments to optimize the long-term value of the Red Lake camp and the review of the mining cost structure to transition to a higher tonnage lower grade operation with lower cost will continue throughout 2018.

Red Lake's 2018 mine plan is expected to continue to deliver similar tonnage as the first quarter of 2018 at a higher grade as well as executing certain cost reduction initiatives which are expected to reduce all-in sustaining cost going forward. Cochenour produced 2,000 ounces from a test work during the quarter and is expected to contribute between 5,000 to 10,000 ounces in 2018 mainly from development ore as we advanced development of the mine in preparation for production mining in 2019. We expect Cochenour will add 30,000 to 50,000 ounces of production annually at Red Lake once in full production in 2019.

At the end of the first quarter, we completed the prefeasibility study at [indiscernible] which incorporates key design changes to improve project economics and response to input received from local communities and indigenous people. The PFS confirms the synergies expected through combining the [indiscernible] projects and highlights the benefit of ongoing and early engagement with communities and indigenous people. The project contemplates a phase development approach reducing initial capital and execution risk allowing future phases to be funded largely through operating cash flow. The PFS estimates initial capital for Phase 1 in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion or approximately $1.7 billion to our account. The PFS contemplates that deposits being developed in three production phases with Phase 1 covering mining activities and construction of processing facilities at [indiscernible] during years to one to three. Phase 2 will see mining activities transferred to the La Fortuna site from years four to 18.

Operator

NuevaUnión is a long-life project with numerous opportunities to improve project economics identified during the PFS. Evaluation of these opportunities will continue in a value creation phase over the next three to four months before starting feasibility level engineering in the second half of 2018. Detailed project economics will be released with the completion of the feasibility study expected by the end of 2019.

Social and environmental base line work is also ongoing with an environmental permit assessment from this application potentially submitted during the feasibility study phase. Based on the current timeline we could expect first store in the first half of 2023.

Focus on innovative technologies has been a key priority for us over the last few years. Our disrupt mining event held in March in Toronto was another great success and we would like to thank all of those who submitted applications, all of those who attended and supported the event and all of you who made this event a successful one.

Our contribution to this event is a small piece of what we believe is a world of opportunity to bring new technologies to market or to take existing technologies and other industries and adapt them for mining. During our investor day in January, we presented a few ideas we have been advancing such as the use of IBM Watson, eco tales and wastewater technologies. All of these projects have tremendous value creating opportunities and, in some cases, could be real game changers for our industry.

We are moving all of these innovative projects forward and during the quarter, we achieved a significant milestone with the completion of our waste to ore demonstration plant at [Indiscernible]. As the project name implies the intent of the plant is to slower gold bearing rock for mineralized waste currently being mined from the Hollinger pit. Effectively turning a portion of this waste material into ore. We should start to see results coming in during the second quarter and we look forward to updating you on the progress we make over the course of the year.

As Dave said earlier, we are well on our way toward our goal of achieving 250 million in annual sustainable efficiencies by the middle of this year, we have achieved 210 million to date through various productivity and cost optimization programs and much of the additional improvements in 2018 will derive from decreasing cost of goods and services through further, productivity gains, improved blasting practices and from the use of tele-remote operations.

For example, at Éléonore incremental improvements to metal recoveries are expected through 2018, and at Peñasquito enhancements to the process plant are also expected to yield improved recoveries as we saw in quarter one. We also anticipate further productivity improvements at Cerro Negro and cost reductions at Red Lake to successfully extend the program beyond $250 million in the second half of 2018.

With that I will turn is over to Paul for an update on our exploration program. Paul?

Paul Harbidge

Thanks, Todd. We are very excited about the 2018 exploration program which gone underway during the first quarter and has started to return positive results. This is the combination of the reorganization of exploration department within the company of 18 months in a more rigorous and discipline approach target prioritization through the interpretation of technical datasets. The results continue to confirm our believe that our core assets and new projects are under explored and offer great exploration potential. Following the discovery of Silica Cap at Cerro Negro in 2017 an aggressive in-fill drill program has been completed in the first quarter and we expect to deliver a main mineral resource estimate in the third quarter. Norte Abierto has commenced its first drill program to confirm the geological models of the two main deposits provide, geotechnical data and metallurgical samples as well as testing centralized [ph] targets.

The first drill holes from the Santa Rosa target in the Peñasquito district are yielding positive results. What [must have worked] high grade results have been returned from PQ deeps and deposits go review has identified multiple exploration opportunities. At Coffee the 2017 drill program added several new deposits to Coffee mineral resource inventory which now totals a combined 850,000 ounces of gold measured in indicated resources and 990,000 ounces of gold in third resources. Drilling has recommenced following the winter break to expand the non-mineralized areas including the newly discovered America zone. With a strong start to 2018, we remain confident in our ability to reach our targeted 20% increase in reserves by 2021.

The primary focus of exploration at Cerro Negro was a completion of a 97-hole, 29,000-meter infill drill program at the advanced Silica Cap target. Results received to date has confirmed continuity of mineralization in the main veins as well as ancillary hanging wall and football veins. A shallow plunge of high grade mineralization has been delineated over 400 meters in the 500 vein with grade increasing adjacent to a steep fold which may have acted as the feeder zone, this is depicted in the long section of the top of this slide. While in the 600 vein, high grade mineralization is concentrated over a 500-meter horizontal zone which again can be seen on the bottom left of the slide. Preliminary, metallurgical and geotechnical studies commenced with the aim of advancing the target to the Goldcorp investment framework and delineating a main mineral resource by the third quarter of 2018.

As part of our general defectaoration [ph] program, we identified a number of targets in our land package [Cerannum] the Peñasquito mine, the first target to be drill tested was Santa Rosa, 20 kilometers Southeast of the Peñasquito mine. The drilling was designed to test mineralization associated with the base at porphyry as well as the potential for skarn mineralization to develop at the interface between the porphyry and favorable carbonate stratigraphy at depth. The geological theses was confirmed and encouraging mineralization was intersected in both the porphyry where we returned 164 meters or just over 1 gram per ton and skarn mineralization in the carbonate works returned 22 meters at 3.46 grams tons per ton. Further drilling is now being planned to evaluate the full dimensions of this large hydrothermal system.

The consolidation of the ground holding in the Mazapil Valley adjacent to [indiscernible] was a key exploration strategy. In February Goldcorp under letter of intent with Minera Frisco outlined in the general terms and conditions of a proposed joint venture, the objective of the joint venture will be to amalgamate exploration ground in the Mazapil Valley where numerous targets have been joined defined. Negotiations relating to the definitive joint venture agreements are underway.

Norte Abierto commenced a first drill program during the first quarter with almost 12,000 meters in 13 holes completed the purpose of which is threefold to confirm the geological model, to provide geotechnical data and metallurgical samples at two main deposits of Cerro Casale and Caspiche and to initiate a reconnaissance program on the Luciano advanced target. Assay results are pending and an update is expected to be provided as part of our quarter two exploration release.

A relocating program with diamond drill core is progressing well on both the Caspiche and Cerro Casale deposits to update the geological models. At Luciano, a review of historical drill holes has revealed similarities in host rock, alteration and mineralization as both the Cerro Casale and Caspiche deposits. A phase 1 diamond drill hole program is underway to test this high priority exploration target.

Work also advanced on integrating the numerous geological data sets which has led to the generation on prioritization of targets for future testing.

Moving to Canada at Red Lake as well as continuing to execute on the drill programs to replace mineral reserve depletion, positive drill results were returned from the future projects of both Cochenour and HG Young. At HG Young the focus for quarter one was on the rehabilitation of underground mine access on 14 level and the excavation of drill base by infill drilling. As rehabilitation was completed, geological teams are able to commence underground mapping and drilling to confirm the updated geological model developed in 2017.

By quarter end. 17 holes or almost 4.5 thousand meters have been completed out of 65-hole 23,800-meter program. The aim of the program is to advance the exploration and conceptual mining studies on this high-priority target. Gold assay results received today confirm mineralization is hosted within a deformation corridor consisting of multiple northwest plunging pinch and swell shear hosted mineralized envelopes. While high grade mineralization is associated with stacked quartz-scheelite veins.

Lastly at Cochenour, infill drilling was completed at Upper Cochenour, as well as sub level definition drilling of future production stopes. Drilling was also undertaken at Lower Cochenour to convert additional mineral resources into mineral reserves. Gold assay results returned from the first quarter definition drilling continued to confirm the geological model and the project remains on track to increase the mineral reserve estimate ahead of planned commercial production in 2019.

The Musselwhite team continued evaluating near-mine targets in quarter one with five drills testing mineral reserve and resource extensions from the underground infrastructure. In addition, data compilation and interpretation continued to develop and identify new targets in an underexplored regional landholding.

High grades have been returned at debt within the main PQ Deeps slopes [ph], which corresponds to a sudden change in geometry as well as mineralization being hosted within the [Indiscernible] of a synform closure rather than on a limb.

At Red Lake the geological model was completed during the first quarter, a horizon which offers a potential for over three kilometers of continual mineralization close to existing underground development. Underground development is now in progress to open up additional mining fronts and exploration drill platforms, and further drilling is planned on this high priority mineralized structure.

Data review and planning is also underway covering three zones in the West Anticline, namely West Anticline, Camp and Bay, which previously had only been tested over a short distance perhaps returning encouraging mineralization, the combination of lake and underground drilling is being considered.

Finally, another no-show drill program is due to commence in quarter two to follow-up on the positive results of the 2017 program on the PQ Deep slope and this year holes will also be drilled to test the extensions of the lows in the well.

Moving to Coffee 2017 was the first full-year of exploration by Goldcorp on the Coffee project. With the primary focus on the testing of new oxide targets and the lateral extension of the mineralized system. This was very successful with the delineation of five new satellite deposits which added a combined 300,000 ounces of gold in the measured and indicated resource category and a further 180,000 ounces of gold in the inferred resource category to the project. Those have highlighted the importance of the West Coffee area with the discovery of the Americana target.

However, this was offset by more geological rigor and discipline associated with the model and concentrating on high-quality heat leachable oxide resources. The mineral resource inventory was also constrained within a $1400 picture. The 2018 drill program is underway to follow-up on the positive results to infill through [ph] our inferred resources to progress through the Goldcorp investment framework and test new targets with the overall strategic vision of evaluating potential sustainable production growth.

And with that operator we will now be pleased to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Greg Barnes with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Greg Barnes

I just want to get a sense of how production of Éléonore progresses through the year now you've broken through the zone five. What should we expect in Q2, Q3 and Q4?

Todd White

As I mentioned, we came to margin at 5400 tons per day that's very consistent with the sort of production we would expect to see in Q2, and then we would expect to see that jump up a little bit up into the 5700 tons a day range up to six by Q4 as Horizon 5 starts to really come on into production. So Q2 looks a lot like margin around 54 and then we progressively get up to ending the year around 6200 tons a day. We do expect range to slightly increase over the second half of the year.

Greg Barnes

And on NuevaUnión I've done some numbers, I'm sure other people have on the IR implied by the number we put out there, its looks a bit tough. I'm wondering what you can do in terms of optimize the project CapEx to improve the returns.

Todd White

As I Greg were in this three to four months of value phase here which clearly one of the bigger parts of that is really a value engineering phase here to really look at the capital further as well as how we’re actually executing on that. So, there’ll be some out of that, but in addition to that there is other opportunities that we’re looking at there. I think as indicated in the release the numbers that we showed there excluded around 200 million tons of inferred material which is certainly within the design pit shell. So, there is some opportunity to bring that material in, but further to that there is enhancements in recovery that we believe are available to us. So, I think there is a number of opportunities there that we’ll be looking at and we’ll be incorporating into the feasibility as we kick that off.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from [Josh Wilson] with Desjardins Securities. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning. I just had two questions, first one relates to Coffee, looking at the updated resource it looks like there weren’t two big changes that we saw from last year’s drill program. I was wondering if the drilling was more focused on infill versus I guess the step out drilling and then also if this changes any of the pressures on I guess the hypothetical sort of Phase 2 or larger development opportunity could have been there.

Paul Harbidge

Hi, Josh its Paul. The primary focus of the 2017 program was stepping out rather than infill. And if you remember the common resources that we got weren’t constrained within a pit. So, we constrained a pit, we tightened up on the geological models and constraining within the pit that we dropped off in further ounces. And so, it’s all for us is about focusing on the quality getting ready for initial production in 2021 and then on new programs expanding on those results, particularly the Americana zone where we’re seeing an average grade of over two grams per ton. So really there is about -- for everything on the quality cleaning up the geological models and having a good foundation of quality oxide ounces.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Just to get a frame of reference. So, the resource update that was issued in the third quarter of 2017 that had reduced the -- or that had change I guess the pit design but that hadn’t been called the drilling versus the resource today which includes both the new pit design plus the additional drilling correct?

Unidentified Company Representative

Correct. Yes. And we haven’t updated, this is the just resources, we haven’t updated the reserve at the moment. So, we’re working on that and optimization for the entire project which will come out in October this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And is there any sort of change in thinking from the old design based on the information you have available now?

Unidentified Company Representative

No, not at this stage.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then sort of my second question just related to Peñasquito, just getting a feel for what the grid expectations would be like for the remainder the year given that I think expectations are about 4.4 grams versus first quarter at 0.54?

Todd White

Yeah. So, what we’ve - as we’ve previously said and everybody is aware we end up processing a lot of stockpile material for basically now going forward. So, we do expect Q2 to be in that 0.43ish range and then we expect to drop down in the second half of the year probably averaging around 0.35 for the second half of the year once we’re on low grade stockpile for the majority of that. So, we do expect that to happen and we are seeing that.

Operator

The next question is from David Haughton with CIBC. Please go ahead.

David Haughton

Just looking at the union CapEx, for the phase 1 you have got the 3.4 billion to 3.5 billion, you have indicated from your slide a three-year bill. Now I presume that most of that’s going to be for the plant, the pipeline [indiscernible] all the other infrastructure. But I’m just not sure what the phase 2 CapEx is? Certainly, a big number at the 2.6 to 2.7, really just to move down the road to access 14 what's included in that phase 2 CapEx number? And does that CapEx spend overlap with part of phase 1 spend?

David Garofalo

Actually, really that phase 2 spend is associated primarily with the ore conveyance system from La Fortuna so you have got crusher and what not up on the hill and the ore conveyor which comes down the hill from La Fortuna to the [Relencho] site predominantly.

David Haughton

A pretty big number for conveyance system.

David Garofalo

Again, that's probably the bulk of that, but it's not all of that.

David Haughton

And then for the five-3D additional 1 bill that’s effectively to double the throughput of the plant…

David Garofalo

That’s correct, but also in the phase 2 you remember you have got stripping of La Fortuna that is included in that number as well as a fleet that goes with La Fortuna. The initial phase is contract mining at [Relencho] so there's no fleet becomes without. So, there's new fleet and stripping La Fortuna and also included in that.

David Haughton

Going back to Peñasquito. Thank you for the clarity on the grade. So we do get back to that 0.4 or so average for the year to start a strong start. You have mentioned Todd that you are pretty pleased with the kind of throughput numbers that you are seeing at 119,000 tons a day, I guess it would be ambitious to assume that that's going to be sustained for now ultimately knows. What should we be thinking about for the balance of the year on the throughput?

Todd White

Again, obviously, we still see a 110,000 ton a day average for the year and clearly that implies there will be certain days and months where we see higher. But we do need to recall that, as we began commissioning on the Pyrite Leach projects and particularly the carbon free float there is some commissioning opportunities there that we were comfortable with the 110 and would love to see it higher but 110 is a number that we feel comfortable with as an average.

David Haughton

So, some downtime for the time you mean.

Todd White

Just some -- not necessarily downtime for the time for tie in, but more or less just learning to operate the carbon float circuit. The carbon floatation is an interesting somewhat touchy subject and we think there's going to be opportunity there to learn as we go.

David Haughton

Last question, across the Red Lake, where quite a step up. It looks like the unit costs were almost $100 per ton higher than the previous quarter. What should we be thinking about going forward as far as the operating cost at Red Lake?

David Garofalo

Yes, so as I mentioned here you know we are very much -- step one was really I think getting the conversion and getting the mine tonnage back to a range that we see is sustainable for us now. And that’s really the conversion over to the bulk mining. You will recall on our investor day we did guide Red Lake at $1000 for the year. We are very comfortable and we feel that we will achieve that. So, we will see those cost trend down just a little lower from where they were in Q1 but the $1000 per year for 2018 year is where we see it. We would expect 2019 to start to see the benefits from the work we are doing there relative to the cost structure.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Steven Butler with GMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Steven Butler

Timing of program and completion and/or the startup construction at Coffee, what's your best sense of permitting completion of the new [Indiscernible].

David Garofalo

So, we are in the first phases of adequacy right now, and we did receive some information request from them so we did answer those questions early. It took us about 40 days because some of these questions were actually anticipated so we plan to actually go through the phase of waiting to see if there is any more information request coming from them and hopefully by the end of the year that will be as the permitting prior of the entire project.

Steven Butler

End of '18. So, as you talked about Éléonore getting to say 6200 tons per day in the first quarter, is 7000 tons per day still maybe a stress target? I know we talked at the analyst day you did about obviously going for greatness not necessarily a throughput but what's the thoughts right now on obtaining or not obtaining 7000 tons per day at Éléonore?

Todd White

As we mentioned there we were Éléonore's sustainable gold production rate around that 400,000-ounce mark and that's where we continue to see that. at this point clearly we will look to how do we improve and add to that but right now I think again 400,000 ounces are less focused on the tons more focused on sustainable gold productions levels.

Steven Butler

Is it potential that we might see a slight change in mine plan with your Q3 if you all midyear reserve update or not necessarily?

Todd White

I don't believe so. I think we've done an awful lot of work over the last year in optimizing that mine plan to the conditions of the mine and I would tell you I'm very happy with the team. The team has executed exactly where we expected them to be during the quarter and they are on the same page that the plan chosen and so I think we've got a plan that's very solid right now and we are comfortable with it.

Steven Butler

Grade is 5.39 grams in Q1, was that close to expected sequencing plan or mine plan?

Todd White

So, grade, in I'm not sure I understand your question. going forward we do expect the grades to come up at Éléonore.

Steven Butler

My question was 5.3 expected in Q1 or not?

Todd White

I think again when I look at tonnage as well as the grade at Éléonore it was very much in line with what we had planned.

Steven Butler

Okay, and then lastly on Cerro Negro you guys referred in the MD&A to higher employee cost in Q1. was that a production bonus paid or anything particular about higher employee cost because they've done a big effort at employee retention etcetera, so maybe just to comment there if you don’t mind?

Todd White

There is no production bonus processors or system in place there, so it wasn’t associated with that. Again, our headcount is persistent with where we had expected it to be right there I do see we do see a little inflation there but again in terms of headcount we are where we plan to be and consistent the moves we made back in 2016.

David Garofalo

Just to expand on that inflation in Argentina is still separately stuck at around 20% odd and the currency hasn’t quite [Indiscernible] so we are just trying to explain what drove the inflation. Obviously, we have to go through the cost and make the adjustments for their employees on a continuous basis given the level of inflation.

Steven Butler

Okay. Thanks, Dave. And then what productivity initiatives are still to be at work at obviously opening up the third mining front is a big productivity improvement. Anything else you could comment on about productivity enhancement further at Cerro Negro?

Todd White

Yeah. Look, I think what we’ve done of late here, we have a team on site there which I would called very experienced miners that are acting as coaches, mentors with our supervisors. So, I think it kind of spans everything really focusing on development productivity and over the quarter we’ve seen some improvement in our development rates meaning in terms of meters per round, so we’ve seen that move substantially and we’re very pleased with that. But I think again it just spans I think all sort of the mining sequence there.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Gary [indiscernible] with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon. Just a question on Cerro Negro similar to the Éléonore question. Is it going to be similar where Q2 will be roughly similar to March in terms of the per tons per day and then kind of a city build to the 4,000 tons a day by the end of the year?

Todd White

Yeah. I think you’ve got it. What’s a little bit different in Cerro Negro than Éléonore is that we do expect to see the grades come down slightly in the second half of the year, but they again offset by higher tonnage. But Q2, I believe yeah, I think March would be indicative of what we expect out of Q2 of that Cerro Negro.

David Garofalo

Perhaps [Gary] it’s important to reiterate that as we previously guided our production is expected to be at the lower end of the range overall by 575 to 650 for the first half of the year. So Q2 will be at the lower end of the range and of course with the lower denominator our cost can be higher, so they’re going to be at the higher end of the range of 800 plus or minus 5% and then come down quite appreciably the second half of the year as the production ramps up.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Mike Perkin with National Bank. Please go ahead.

Mike Perkin

Hi, guys. Most of my questions has been answered. But in terms of Silica Cap, just got a real blue sky, what could be the timing of that in terms of how long it could potentially take to get that into a reserve and producing ore source?

Todd White

So, this is Todd and maybe Paul can add a little color to it. But, clearly this is a discovery we’ve made last year and we’ve advancing very, very rapidly on it and we do expect to see at a minimum of resource on portions of that this year. Getting it into the reserve I think is dependent on what we see from the drill bit, and I would say today things are encouraging, we’re seeing a level of continuity there. Into a mine plan, clearly, we’ll have a mine plan on it to get it into the reserves, so that the question is this when do we sequence it in the development phase there. Paul, you want to add anything to that?

Paul Harbidge

Just encouraging that we think the continuity of mineralization, the infill drilling is going to plan, there is obviously a lot of studies in terms of geotechnical and metallurgical before we -- but the aim is to get that main resource for the quarter three release.

Mike Perkin

All right. In terms of like it’s quite a bit closer to the mill than a lot of the other mines if I recall correctly. What’s the average difference that you guys have right now relative to what you’re looking at with the Silica Cap's location?

Paul Harbidge

Yeah. You’ve clearly seen the same thing we see on that, right now we’re hauling from both [indiscernible] say averages that’s roughly 20 kilometers haul, whereas Silica Cap, you can see the mill from the targets over 3 kilometers from the mill on Basilica Cap area. So clearly, it’s a high priority for us.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I’d now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. David Garofalo.

David Garofalo

Okay, well, thank you everybody for your kind attention. Of course, if you have any follow up questions please reach out to Sean, myself or any of the executive team. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time. And we thank you for your participation.

