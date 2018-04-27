When Perfect Isn't Good Enough

Even though the company raised guidance, there are risks on the horizon that should not be ignored.

Caterpillar (CAT) has revealed tremendous quarterly results and raised its guidance for the full year. Nonetheless, investors pressed the sell-button after the stock rose 4.7% shortly after the opening. The company closed down 6.2% and erased almost all gains since early April of this year. The company is fine, it's the environment that could get ugly.

Triple-Digit Growth

The first quarter of this year showed the true power behind Caterpillar's cyclical business model and product portfolio. Earnings per share came in at $2.82, while expectations were at $2.11. It even beat the highest expectations of $2.35. The year-on-year growth rate came in at 120%, which is the third triple-digit gain since the third quarter of 2017. Note the growth acceleration trend since early 2016 when economic growth and commodities bottomed.

The company quickly turned declining sales into a strong growth rally. For example, total sales increased 31% from $9.8 billion in Q1 of 2017 to almost $13.0 billion one year later. This is record first quarter growth with support from all regions and strong momentum in the construction industry.

Operating profit rose from $380 million to $2.1 billion. This increase was mainly supported by a higher sales volume and additional price increases that offset a rise of input prices. The additional (lower than expected) restructuring costs that have been part of a long-term company restructuring are adding another $654 million.

That said, a closer look reveals that Caterpillar has increased its sales in every segment across all regions. Below, I marked just a few significant numbers that impressed me like a 37% increase of construction equipment in North America and a 29% increase in the North American energy & transportation segment which shows the strength of the energy/oil recovery and the return of capital investments in this area. Moreover, Asia Pacific saw a 46% increase of construction equipment, while total sales in that region added 43%.

The Outlook Has Been Revised

Caterpillar has raised its EPS outlook for the full year to the $9.75-10.75 range. This $2 (or almost 25%) increase would indicate that the stock is trading at roughly 13 times this year's earnings. That's extremely cheap, given the massive rally the company has had since Q1/2016 of more than 150%.

One of the reasons why the company is getting cheaper is the fact that all growth expectations of the past have finally had an impact on the capital expenses of contractors and mining operators. Commodities have reached prices that make it interesting to invest in new equipment while rising utilization rates support sales of equipment parts.

The company itself is presenting almost every reason that comes to mind as an argument to raise its outlook. And they are completely right.

That said, there are risks on the horizon.

Peak Sentiment

In my previous article about Caterpillar, I discussed the risks of peaking economic sentiment.

When I talk about economic sentiment, I always mean economic expectations. These are monitored by the ISM manufacturing index, which is a leading indicator that tells you what to expect over the next 3-6 months. That said, I work with additional regional manufacturing surveys that tend to predict the ISM manufacturing index, while adding additional value when it comes to predicting new orders, employment, CAPEX and prices for example.

In this case, we see that the first three regional reports indicate a very big economic hit. At this point, the ISM index is expected to come in at 54 which would more than confirm the thesis that sentiment has peaked. However, I do have to mention that this does not mean that economic activities are about to implode. It is likely that we can stay at above-average levels for quite some time. It is just that the odds are even higher that the best times are over.

And given the strong dependence on economic sentiment, it is more than fair to say that this means that the outlook for Caterpillar is slightly decreasing.

Takeaway

Caterpillar has had a tremendous run since 2016. At this point, the company is getting orders from companies that are finally investing in capital expenditures, given the favorable business environment.

That said, risks are increasing. Even though regional indicators might be exaggerating this month, it is increasingly likely that economic sentiment has peaked.

If I were to become bearish, I would say that one should sell every single share even though the next earnings reports could still be very positive, given that the CAPEX cycle tends to last beyond economic peaks. However, even though this is a valid reason, I am still holding onto roughly 50% of my shares (I recently sold 50%). As long as economic sentiment is at high levels, and as long as commodities are ripping, I like to have a cyclical machinery company in my portfolio. Especially a company that is managed as well as Caterpillar.

However, be warned that the best times might be over.

