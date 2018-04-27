Wynn Stock Slips Despite Positive Earnings Report

Earlier this week, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) reported its quarterly earnings, and the company posted healthy numbers from an operations perspective. However, in the world of public companies, the impact of one-time events can result in a drag on a stock.

Wynn reported operating revenues at an impressive $1.72 billion for the first quarter of 2018. This represented a 20.5% increase versus the prior year. The Company attributes the increase to greater revenues of $213.5 million, $65.5 million and $12.8 million from Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively.

Despite these good numbers, GAAP dictates certain methods of reporting that would include one-time events. The settlement of a lawsuit ($463 million) impacted the profit/loss line and Wynn reported a net loss of $204.3 million, or $1.99 per diluted share. That loss made the headlines, and thus you see the stock dip from the $190s to the $180s. In my opinion, as the initial shock of the loss for the quarter gets better understood, the equity can once again continue its march upward. This actually presented a great buying opportunity for savvy investors.

Adjusted Property EBITDA, a metric oft used by investors to gauge the health of the business, delivered $564.3 million for the first quarter of 2018. This represented an increase of 32.0%. It is growth numbers such as these that really tell the fundamental story of this company.

In addition to its financial reporting, Wynn announced today a cash dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on May 29, 2018, to stockholders of record as of May 17, 2018. This is a dividend increase of 50% versus the prior quarter.

During the quarterly report, the company seemed to avoid addressing its large project in Boston. That project, scheduled to open in about a year's time, has come under fire after the allegations relating to Steve Wynn came to light. The Gaming Commission in Massachusetts is reviewing the license status of Wynn Resorts as a result. In my opinion, there was/is a bit of posturing happening because of the sensitivity to the #metoo movement. I believe the ultimate decision will be to keep the licence in place. The project is simply too far along, and there is too much at stake for the company as well as the municipality and state to derail the resort. Steve Wynn is no longer involved with the company and has sold all of his stock. That being said, until an ultimate resolution is reached, this will be a cloud of sorts.

During the call, CEO Matt Maddox seemed to leave a door open for a possible sale of the project, which caused a bit of a stir. He subsequently clarified his remark on CNBC, but the optics surrounding the Boston project are still not crystal clear in the minds of some on the Street. Maddox likely needs to play his proverbial cards right with regard to Boston. There are hoops that will need jumping through, and the company needs to consider all options at any given time in order to preserve the brand as well as shareholder value. The Boston property will not be a Macau or a Vegas, but it will be a nice addition to the portfolio of any operator. Maintaining a low profile on the project while the regulators decide what pound of flesh will need to be offered up is a wise move on the part of the CEO.

The bottom line on this equity remains the same. The company is marching forward, growing, and delivering shareholder value with each passing quarter. With the status of the current economy in the United States, there is no reason to think that growth will stall. The headline of a loss has created the best buying opportunity in this equity since the initial shock of the allegations against Steve Wynn surfaced and the stock dipped into the $160s. For those that wanted to play this a bit more conservatively and remain on the sidelines to see some numbers, there is a reset on the buying window, albeit not as profitable as my initial call at lower prices. In my opinion, this stock is not far away from running up to a level above $200 per share. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.