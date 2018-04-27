Facebook Shakes Off Initial Fallout, But The Real Post-Analytica Threats Are Yet To Materialize

These regulatory and competition worries remain unresolved, as they are long-term concerns that will undoubtedly continue to plague Facebook for months and maybe even years to come.

The biggest fallout worries from the Cambridge Analytica scandal remain in terms of broad-based regulation as well as competitors snatching up advertisers, or even launching competitor services.

Facebook quelled those rumors with Wednesday's earnings beat, not only quarantining the potential earnings fallout but continuing growing on essential metrics as if nothing happened.

From a business standpoint, the Analytica scandal undoubtedly threatened to increase user distrust as well as advertiser worries over how heavily they were investing in the platform, given future concerns.

Facebook (FB) put the naysayers to rest on Wednesday afternoon, earning its highest quarterly net income in history, at $4.988 billion, despite the past two months of worries and fallout over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

It is unsurprising that at the moment Facebook still remains resilient and growing despite the data privacy, use, and regulatory concerns that came about as a result of the revelations in March that the information of tens of millions of users may have been spread to unintended recipients, that Facebook didn't tell affected users for years afterwards, and apparently had insufficient control of that data so that they incorrectly believed it had been secured.

Facebook right now faces little serious competition in the personal social media space (sorry Google+ (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)), with other social media platforms either owned by Facebook, such as Instagram, or operating differently enough on a functional standpoint to not be considered a true direct competitor, such as Twitter (TWTR) or Snap (SNAP).

The main fallout worries from the Cambridge Analytica saga are in the form of increased regulatory oversight and intervention on Facebook as well as potential serious competition that takes advantage of worries generated by Facebook's fallout and practices on its platform.

As we saw with Zuckerberg's hearings before Congress several weeks ago, the concerns with Facebook are not just with data protection in particular, but span a whole variety of issues ranging from political ad disclosures to the usage of personal data in general to even accusations of election and public opinion manipulation by Facebook itself.

Facebook will likely continue to stay on its current growth trajectory, assuming those potential regulatory and competition concerns do not manifest themselves. How Facebook is able to handle those headwinds if they materialize, just like Netflix's (NFLX) upcoming content-streaming wars with Disney (DIS) and Facebook itself, remains extremely uncertain.

Q1 2018 Shows No Clear Signs Of User And Advertiser Fallout

Looking at the Q1 2018 earnings, we see no clear signs of any real fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which already has had several weeks to manifest itself before the quarter's close on March 31.

Revenue was down from the prior quarter, but this is in line with Facebook's historical cyclical revenue quarter by quarter. Surprisingly, net income was up quarter-on-quarter and breaking that cyclical trend. Even as Facebook hires thousands of new content reviewers to better moderate content on the platform, costs increased slower than revenue year-on-year, with a 39% increase compared to 50% increase, respectively.

Also of great importance was that user activity, which was of great concern recently for Facebook, has seen an uptick again in the U.S. and Canada region. The decline, for the first time ever, of daily active users in the U.S./Canada was extremely worrying when it was revealed last quarter.

While the growth here is but a modest 1 million increase, that is still a movement in the right direction and particularly amidst the user privacy concerns, and subsequent seemingly widespread "#DeleteFacebook" campaign that came about in the wake of Cambridge Analytica.

Monthly active users spiked up also by two million in the US/Canada, breaking the stalling seen in Q4 2017.

Given the US/Canada region remains Facebook's most profitable region per user and the source of the majority of its revenue, the US/Canada user activity metric remains essential to watch.

Declines in user activity mean decreased advertiser interest, as well as spurring more declines in user activity in a potential death spiral that Facebook has clearly been working hard to try to avoid falling into.

Also of worthwhile positive note, Facebook's cash on hand has soared from $8.079 billion on December 31, 2017, to $12.082 billion as of March 31, 2018. Although still meager compared to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) jaw-dropping $285 billion cash on hand, and not of great importance given Facebook's increasing and massive positive cash flow of $7.8 billion compared to $5.05 billion in Q1 2017, it still shows the company has security in its operations and versatility in expansion, particularly with Facebook Watch's continuing and accelerating strong performance.

The Real Challenge Still Awaits Facebook

While this quarter was strong, it is worth noting there were barely just two to three weeks for the potential advertiser and user flight to manifest itself. Also, at the current moment, the question would have been where could advertisers and users fly to?

Regulation and competition remain the real challenges for Facebook in the near future.

a. Public Opinion Has Shifted On Tech Regulation

On the regulatory side, Europe's GDPR is taking effect in a few weeks with moderate effects on Facebook and other tech companies. This has been already known for years and likely will not be of significant impact.

However, it may only be the beginning as public sentiment has swung in a remarkable way on tech, and particularly Facebook, so we may see for the first time real regulations put on an industry that has been largely free to explore and expand in past years.

A wide variety of tech regulations now see overwhelming public support, ranging from explicit data collection opt-in to having technology companies be responsible for the content that is published on their platforms, from protections against viewpoint manipulation to ad disclosures, to even regulating tech companies as harshly as "big banks."

All of these measures could be devastating to technology companies, particularly data-based advertising-driven ones like Facebook, and as Zuckerberg has said he will continue to focus Facebook's business model on advertising.

While the public, regulators, and policymakers have largely allowed tech companies in the past to self-regulate, given the youth of the industry and the lack of negative results from such, those days now appear to be over.

b. Calls And Opportunities For Competition Have Increased

The other potential major change to the landscape for Facebook are emerging competitors. Zuckerberg at his Congressional hearing wasn't able to name a single direct competitor to Facebook. While undoubtedly part of that was marketing tact, it also was very true in many ways because there is no real, serious competitor to Facebook at the moment.

Given the opening created by the public outrage over Facebook's data practices and worries over bias, that may be changing as public interest in competitors to Facebook is increasing, creating major market opportunity almost certainly to be grabbed on by someone, likely a big tech rival.

It is worth noting who has been criticizing Facebook the harshest over its data practices, which are common among major tech companies and which you would expect a united front from tech on.

However, among the pack, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been viciously and brutally targeting Facebook ever since the scandal broke, criticizing it on its data practices and treatment of its users.

Apple is also currently far more trusted than Facebook on user data and privacy, and amid the Cambridge Analytica scandal appears to be gaining increased public support.

It wouldn't be hard to imagine how quickly this could become a threat to Facebook. Apple has a network of hundreds of millions of smartphones (remember that mobile advertising now accounts for 91% of Facebook's advertising revenue, demonstrating the potential competition), Macs, and other products worldwide, strong user loyalty, and such a large array of hardware and software production lines that it could undoubtedly very quickly create and launch a serious social media service itself. Indeed, it already has the basic building blocks of one.

It isn't 2011 when Google+ launched, and Facebook faced no reason for user flight and little public interest in an alternative. Just like how Disney and Facebook are challenging Netflix's multi-year dominance of the content-streaming business, it wouldn't be too shocking, but almost expected, to see a company like Apple now take advantage of this opportunity to get into the social media space as well.

Conclusion

These are rocky times for Facebook, which was the behemoth in both the public and investor mind these past few years. The challenges Facebook and other FAANG companies face are serious as the industry as a whole sees regulatory threats, public opinion swings, and market disruptions.

Facebook for the moment is clearly still on a strong growth trajectory, shaking off the challenges it has faced in recent months and weeks. The company remains the monopoly in a perhaps natural monopoly social media business, and has largely avoided being hurt by any serious regulations or competitive threats until now.

If any of that changes, Facebook may be in for a lot of turmoil.

