Schwab: A Secular Play On Rising Interest Rates

Investment Thesis

Schwab (SCHW) is one of the lowest cost, full-service brokerage and investment advisory firm. It has efficient, sophisticated and user-friendly trading platforms for both the retail investors and professional advisory firms. Its customer service is professional, courteous and effective. Its motto is to “annihilate” the pain points for the customer, while offering the lowest fees for these services.

Understanding Schwab

How does Schwab make money?

Net interest revenue: 53% of total revenue. Interest revenue is generated on interest-earning assets less interest paid to funding sources. Most interest revenue is from client cash balances held by Schwab as part of the clients’ overall relationship with the company. Schwab has been earning wider interest spreads because it has swept cash in brokerage accounts to Schwab bank accounts. The bank accounts are FDIC insured, and that enables Schwab to invest in higher-yielding securities and to determine the interest paid on these cash balances.

Asset management and administration fees: 35% of total revenue. Most of the revenue from this segment is earned from proprietary money market mutual funds, proprietary and third-party mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and fee-based advisory solutions. The advisory business includes its own subsidiaries such as Windhaven or ThomasPartners, and third party managers such as Invesco (IVZ), Lazard Asset management (LAZ), Jennison Associates, Legg Mason (LM), Nuveen etc. Schwab partners with 45 third-party managers which employ over 100 different investment strategies.

Trading revenue: 8% of total revenue. Commissions are earned for trade executions for clients in individual equities, options, futures, fixed income securities, and certain third-party mutual funds and ETFs. It also earns revenue in its support function for clients trading fixed income securities.

Competition

The total investable wealth in the US is $30 trillion. The fact that Schwab has a 10% share of this pie proves its ability to compete with sophisticated and well-funded competitors such as Vanguard, Fidelity, T. Rowe Price (TROW), E*Trade (ETFC), and Merrill Lynch, now owned by Bank of America (BAC).

According to J.D. Power, Schwab with a score of 867, ranks the highest in overall investor satisfaction for 2018. Edward Jones and Stifel, Nicolaus came pretty close with scores of 866 and 865. The close scores of these top three winners illustrate the competitive intensity of this business. To its credit, Schwab has won this award for three consecutive years.

Schwab builds its business on three main pillars:

Its management team is focused, disciplined and proactive to the dynamic and competitive landscape. It seeks to deliver the best customer service, via efficient technology platforms and human touch, with the lowest possible cost structure. It offers advisory products to cover the full spectrum of clients' needs. Products range from the low touch "robo" or automatic investment advisory services which cost the client zero dollars, to high touch "private wealth" services, which charge much lower fees than most brokerage houses.

Scale is critical to making this strategy profitable. Its investments over the years have built a business of significant scale and, together with a good reputation, have built a competitive edge.

This edge resulted in Schwab attracting a record $199 billion of core net new assets in 2017, a 58% increase over 2016. This trend continued in the first quarter of 2018, when Schwab enjoyed growth of 27% and 64% in their largest businesses, Advisory and Retail, delivering a total of $65.6 billion of core net new assets. They ended the quarter with $3.3 trillion in client assets, up 13% year on year.

Schwab uses a "no trade-off" strategy to win market share. Schwab aims to deliver a combination of quality services, advice and innovative products at no additional costs to their clients. For example, to attract and retain customers, Schwab charges no commissions for some of its selected products. One of these products is the Schwab ETF OneSource, which gives clients access to 254 ETFs that cover 69 Morningstar categories. OneSource has captured $130 billion in assets.

Revenue Growth Tailwinds

There are three factors behind the next leg in Schwab's growth:

Increasing interest rate environment. The Federal Reserve is expected to hike at least two more times in this business cycle. That will expand Schwab’s net interest margin and revenue. This will be significant as 53% of its total revenue in 2017 is from net interest income.

Global expansion. They have opened offices in several countries, but international is, as yet, a nascent operation. However, it is feasible that Schwab will replicate this business model globally, over time, giving it many years of growth.

Deeper market penetration. As discussed earlier, Schwab is well-positioned to attract more advisory assets to its platforms. Most of the $199 billion core net new assets last year was from the massive migration of advisers from more expensive brokerage houses.

Valuation

The stock is currently trading at $55.60. The current FactSet earnings' estimates shows that earnings growth is expected to peak at 42% this year, mainly due to the tax benefits of the 2017 Tax Reform Act, and tapering to an 8% earnings growth in 2022.

Chart A below shows Schwab's historical stock prices, EPS and PE multiples, courtesy of Macrotrends. This chart is relevant because, aside from the disruptive financial crisis period in 2008, the market has always given Schwab higher PE multiples than its earnings growth rates.

Chart A: Schwab’s history of stock prices, EPS and PE multiples.

Source: Macrotrends.net

In Table 1, Schwab's Potential Stock Prices are calculated based on various PEs, which change along with the next year's earnings growth rate, plus a "growth premium" of 5%, with the exception of 2018 because of the one-time tax benefit hike to the earnings.

TABLE 1 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 EPS estimates per FactSet 1.31 1.71 2.43 2.88 3.23 3.70 4.00 EPS % change yoy 31% 42% 19% 12% 15% 8% PE 30 28 24 16 19 13 Stock Price Potential $ 51.30 68.04 69.12 51.68 70.30 52.00 ROI: if one buys the stock at $55.60 - - 22% 24% -7% 26% -6%

Table 1 shows that Schwab can be a decent short term trade, within a 6- to 12-month period. There is a potential for 22 to 24% return on investment, plus a 0.7% dividend yield. This compares favorably with money market funds, but you have to pay attention to the trade, as Schwab is trading at historical highs.

Conclusion

Okay. We got it. Schwab has proven itself to be a great company: proactive to changing industry dynamics, with deliberate strategies for sustainable long term growth and excellent execution while delivering great value propositions for its customers. This combination of factors should enable Schwab gain market share, grow its earnings and reward its shareholders.

However, the stock is trading at all-time highs, in tandem with the overall market. Yet with a PEG ratio of 1.02, this is a reasonably valued stock. And Schwab will benefit from rising interest rates. So on balance, this is a good trade.

