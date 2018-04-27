ABAXIS (ABAX) Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ABAXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABAX) Q4 2018 Earnings Call April 26, 2018 4:15 PM ET

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Ross Taylor - ABAXIS, Inc.

Donald Peter Wood - ABAXIS, Inc.

Craig M. Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Max Masucci - Canaccord Genuity Inc.

David Westenberg - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Hey, (02:23) thank you, Joe, and welcome, everybody. Yeah, I'll say a few words and then I'll turn it over to Ross and Don for their comments as well. And then we'll take questions.

So, now the headline numbers for Q4 kind of speak for themselves, with double-digit top line growth. Just as I predicted in our Q2 call, I said the trend will change in Q3 and Q4 and it did. The investments we made in R&D, as well as sales and marketing, are paying off.

We had some notable upsides in Q4 where we had good performance that includes record total sales, record Vet sales and record Rapid Test sales with the launch of our FLEX4 product. We launched our Sediment Analyzer with sales over 2.3 million as well.

We continue to add more folks in the field as we expand our market coverage worldwide. And in the R&D lab, we continue to improve productivity with continued progress with our high sensitivity immunoassay platform.

The FUSE connectivity system continues to be shipped with most VetScan orders, and we continue to work on additional hookups with customers' practice management systems.

The board yesterday approved a 13% increase in our dividend, meeting our goal of double-digit dividend increases. Looking forward to FY 2019, our goal is continue to be double-digit growth in sales, operating income and dividends. We will also continue to invest more in sales and marketing, as well as in R&D next year.

So, with that, Ross you're on.

Ross Taylor - ABAXIS, Inc.

Thank you, Clint.

I will review our results for the fourth quarter and for the full fiscal year 2018 which ended on March 31. Total revenues in the fourth quarter were $67.9 million, up 17% from $58.2 million last year. Changes in foreign currencies added approximately 2 percentage points to revenue in the quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, our total revenues were $245 million compared to $227 million last year, an increase of 8%. Changes in foreign currency exchange rate added slightly less than 1% revenue growth to the year.

During Q4, total consumable revenues increased 19% to $53.4 million from $44.8 million last year, driven by our rapid assays, chemistry rotors and hematology reagent. Revenues for our largest consumable product category, chemistry rotors, were $35.2 million on a global basis, an increase of 8% from $32.6 million last year. Abaxis sold a total of 2.77 million rotor units on a global basis in Q4, up 5% from 2.63 million units last year. For the full year, consumable revenues increased 9% to $191.3 million from $175.3 million last year. The increase was driven by a rapid assays, rotor sales, and the hematology reagents.

During the quarter, instrument revenues increased 8% to $10.7 million from $10.0 million last year, mostly due to sales of our new urine sediment instrument, which launched in late March 2018. Sales from this instrument were partially offset by lower sales of our VetScan chemistry and hematology instruments. For the full year, instrument revenues were $39.1 million, essentially flat with $39.3 million last year.

Turning just to our Animal Health business, global veterinary revenues were $56.6 million in Q4, up 19% from $47.4 million last year. Veterinary consumable revenues increased 22% to $45.3 million from $37.3 million last year. Veterinary instrument revenues were $9.3 million, up 9% from $8.5 million last year.

For the full year, global veterinary revenues were $202 million compared to $187 million last year, an increase of 8%. Veterinary instrument sales decreased 2% to $32.1 million while consumable sales increased 10% to $162 million. Turning just to Q4, (06:43) global sales of veterinary rotors were 1.63 million units, up 3% from 1.58 million units last year. Sales of veterinary rotor units in North America were up 2% in Q4.

Outside of North America, our sales of veterinary rotor units increased 8% as a result of mid-single-digit growth in Europe and Asia Pacific and very strong growth in Latin America.

Revenues from other veterinary consumables, which we define to include hematology reagents, i-STAT cartridges, coagulation cartridges, urinalysis strips, sediment reagents and rapid assays increased 50% to $18.2 million in Q4 compared to $12.1 million last year.

Rapid assay revenues grew 113%, and they were the primary driver of the growth for our other vet consumables. Our new FLEX4 Rapid assay contributed the majority of the increase in our rapid assay revenues. However, it is important to note that our heartworm, feline parvo and canine-specific lipase tests also contributed meaningfully to our rapid assay revenue growth this quarter.

We will note that our FLEX4 Rapid assay launched in mid-March. Accordingly, the vast majority of our FLEX4 Rapid assay sales in the quarter were distributors stocking orders. However, we are very pleased with the level of end customer demand for the FLEX4 over the six weeks since it's launched and we remain very optimistic about our opportunity with this product.

Within our veterinary business on a global basis during Q4, Abaxis sold 444 VetScan chemistry instruments compared to 599 VetScans last year. In addition, we sold 399 hematology instruments worldwide in Q4 compared to 426 in Q4 last year. We launched our new urine sediment analyzer, the VetScan SA, in late March, and we sold 177 units or we sold 177 of these analyzers during the quarter. All but a few of these units were sold in North America. We are encouraged by the high level of customer interest in our sediment analyzer. And while it's still very early, initial customer feedback is very positive.

Looking at our smaller instrument product lines, on a global basis, Abaxis sold a total of 199 i-STAT and coagulation instruments in aggregate in Q4 compared to 224 last year. In addition, we sold 556 of our VetScan UA urine chemistry analyzers. While the VetScan UA targets a smaller product category than the sediment, it is worth noting that the uptake for the consumable strips by end customers has been excellent since the launch of this product in late September.

Total revenues for our North American Animal Health business were $45.1 million in Q4, up 20% from $37.6 million last year. Within North American Animal Health, we placed 289 VetScans with end customers in Q4 compared to 394 last year. Of the VetScan placements this quarter, 56% were with new customers. In addition, excluding a small number of installations in Banfield clinics, we placed 265 hematology instrument in North America compared to 284 last year. 55% of the hematology placements this quarter were into new accounts.

Moving on to our medical division. During Q4, revenues for our global medical business were $10.2 million, up 8% from $9.5 million last year. Revenues for our North American medical division were $7.4 million, up 11% from $6.6 million last year. Worldwide revenues for Piccolo instruments were $1.46 million in Q4, a decrease of 2% from $1.49 million last year. On a global basis, Abaxis sold 189 Piccolos in Q4 compared to 212 in the same quarter last year. The decrease in Piccolo instruments was driven by North America and Asia Pacific.

On a global basis, during Q4, medical rotor unit sales increased 8% to 1.14 million units from 1.06 million units last year. The increase in medical rotor units was driven by 10% growth in North America. For the full year fiscal 2018, global medical revenues were $38.6 million compared to $36.6 million last year, an increase of 5%. Worldwide revenues for Piccolo instruments were $7 million compared to $6.4 million last year. Worldwide revenues for medical rotors were $29.3 million compared to $28.3 million last year, an increase of 4%.

Looking at gross profits and expenses, in Q4, our gross profits were $37.3 million compared to $32.2 million last year, an increase of 16%. Our gross profit margin was 55.0% in Q4 compared to 55.3% in the March quarter last year, a decline of 30 basis points. Our blended rotor average selling price was $12.72 in the March 2018 quarter compared to $12.40 in the March quarter last year. Our cost of goods for each rotor unit was $3.57 in the March 2018 quarter compared to $3.69 in the March quarter last year.

During Q4, total operating expenses were $25.1 million compared to $21.0 million last year, an increase of 20%. The increase was driven by our investments in sales and marketing as well as R&D. Our operating income increased 9% to $12.2 million in Q4 compared to $11.2 million last year. The operating profit margin was 17.9% in Q4 compared to 19.2% last year.

As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, our income tax rate was 28% in the quarter, down from 35% last year. On a GAAP basis, we reported diluted EPS of $0.43 per share in Q4 compared to $0.33 last year. As described in our press release, there are two unusual items that benefited EPS by $0.01 in the quarter. Together, these items are not material and again, details are in our press release.

Looking at the full year, for the full year, gross profits were $133.6 million, up 6% from $125.8 million last year. In addition, our operating income was $38.7 million for the full year compared to $44.5 million last year. Operating income declined for the year, primarily due to our investments in R&D as well as sales and marketing.

For the full year 2018, we reported GAAP EPS of $1.32. As described in our press release, our full year 2018 results included a $1.2 million gain from the receipt of a holdback payment from the sale of an equity investment as well as a $3.4 million non-cash tax charge related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Excluding these items, adjusted EPS were $1.29 for our fiscal year 2018.

In comparison, fiscal year 2017 EPS were $1.44 on a GAAP basis. However, after excluding a $6.1 million gain from the sale of an equity investment last year, adjusted fiscal year 2017 EPS were $1.27.

I want to turn to fiscal year 2019 as well. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2019, we are encouraged by our recent products launched (14:40) and our expanded sales force. Our goal for fiscal year 2019 is for revenue growth in the mid-teens. We anticipate our gross profit margin in fiscal year 2019 should be about the same as it was in fiscal year 2018 as we expect changes in product mix will offset higher prices charged to distribution.

Our goal is double-digit growth in operating income in fiscal year 2019. However, I will note that as a result of our global investments in field sales personnel and our continued investment in R&D, we anticipate growth in operating income will be somewhat slower than growth in revenues and gross profit during fiscal year 2019. While our investments will probably pressure the operating margin a little bit in fiscal year 2019, we believe we should be able to leverage our sales and marketing investments meaningfully in fiscal year 2020.

Lastly, I'll note that we continue to anticipate our income tax rate should be in a range of 24% to 26% in our fiscal year 2019.

This concludes my remarks, and I'll now turn the call over to Don.

Donald Peter Wood - ABAXIS, Inc.

Thank you, Ross. North American Animal Health had a very strong finish to the fiscal year as our field personnel expansion continued. And we successfully launched three new and significant products in fourth quarter. It was a quarter of significant strategic change for us as was the entire year, but we feel very good about our progress, our products and our people moving forwards.

North American Animal Health now had -- has more than 125 field personnel, including regional account managers, area sales managers, diagnostic specialists under managers, professional services veterinarians and distributor managers. We expect to hire approximately 30 additional regional account managers and diagnostic specialists during the first two quarters of this fiscal year to finish our initial round of expansion.

Q4 was the first full quarter of our diagnostic specialist field team. While the team is still new, we are very pleased with their initial performance. This team spent most of the quarter introducing themselves and building relationships with our customers, our regional account managers and their distributor counterparts. They provided a level of service our customers deserve, and we have been receiving outstanding feedback on their performance. Our objectives for this new team is to have them assist with instrument installations, improve customer retention, and increase our consumable utilization.

We launched the i-STAT Alinity in the middle of the fourth quarter. The Alinity produced by our partners at Abbott has major improvements over the legacy instrument, including hardware and software upgrades and the ability to connect to the practice management system with the potential to expand test menu. We are in process of connecting the Alinity into our FUSE ecosystem and expect this feature to be available in the December quarter.

We also launched our new VetScan SA urine sediment analyzer in the last week of the quarter. We sold 177 units this quarter, with 145 contracted to customers. The initial response from customer installations has been outstanding, with reports of veterinarians increasing their number of urine tests performed because of the excellent results and the ease of use. The SA will connect with our recently introduced UA, urine chemistry analyzer, by the end of the current quarter, giving Abaxis the most complete and cost-effective urinalysis solution available at the point of care. We anticipate connecting our sediment analyzers to the FUSE later this year.

I cannot express enough the success we continue to have with the urine chemistry instrument launched at the end of Q2. We sold another 325 instruments in North America in Q4, bringing our total to about 1,500 customers in just over two quarters. These instruments are being utilized much more than we ever anticipated, mostly due to the novel panels we provided that includes a urine protein/creatinine (18:37) ratio and a microalbumin test, both of which are very important parameters. All of these customers will now be important targets for our sales team to discuss our sediment analyzer.

We also launched our FLEX4 Rapid Test during the latter half of March, with sales to our distribution partners. We are pleased with the level of end customer demand during the last six weeks, and we anticipate gaining significant market share over the next several years. Our distributor partners are incredibly excited about this product. And our focus at selling this along with our entire rapid test line using our complete sales and marketing tools and competitive distributor margins.

Our FUSE connectivity project continues to move forward with the vast majority of instrument sales now including the FUSE device as part of their offering. All management systems can work with the FUSE unidirectionally. Our bidirectional capabilities are still limited to (19:33) customers that also have the access (19:37) module.

We are complete -- completed development of the virtual FUSE designed for VCA hospitals. We intend to improve the features and functionality of the FUSE during fiscal year 2019 to further improve our competitive position. We also expect the release of the enhanced T4 rotor in the September 2018 quarter, which is later than our earlier expectations. Despite the delay, we're excited about the improved T4 rotor. We remain confident that (20:05) result in widespread appeal and facilitate our targeting of customers that do not use this panel today.

So, in our vet business, we are very pleased to have broadened our instrument product line, with the addition of our urine sediment and urine chemistry analyzers during the last several months as well as the introduction of FLEX4 Rapid assay in March. These are significant product additions that complement our chemistry and hematology offerings and enhance our rapid assay portfolio. These new products, combined with our expanded field sales teams, should drive strong growth in fiscal year 2019 and beyond.

Turning to our North American medical division, we close out a strong fiscal year 2018 with record revenues of $27.1 million, up 6% for the fiscal year. Instrument revenues were up 20% to $4.2 million and rotor revenues were up 3% to 21.2%. For the March quarter, total revenues were up 11% year-on-year, 6% quarter-on-quarter to $7.4 million.

Rotor revenues continue to be the driving factors for growth, up 11% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-quarter to $6.1 million. Piccolo instrument revenues were down 7% year-over-year to $4.2 million. PAMA reimbursement has created short-term hesitation in purchasing products in the physician marketplace. However, there was strong confidence that the Piccolo sales should recover nicely in the coming quarters with Abbott's strong focus on other markets less impacted by PAMA.

Evidence of this confidence is that the current Piccolo customer base continues to utilize rotors at a very consistent level. The North American medical business is well-positioned for healthy revenue growth in fiscal year 2019 and beyond. Abbott's focus on the IDN hospital, point-of-care test market can help drive rotor utilization by placing Piccolos to high-volume accounts in oncology, pediatrics and urgent care areas least affected by PAMA. We also renewed our focus with our distributor partner in Canada to help gain traction in that country.

Last, we are working closely with our employee health screening service partner to help support the growing national corporate screening portfolio. We look forward to continued success in North American medical business.

Now, turning to the international business. Our international revenues increased 16% in the March quarter compared to last year and with constant currency 7%. The increase was driven by single-digit growth in Asia Pacific and double-digit growth in Europe. Revenues in Latin America increased 35%.

In the March quarter, our Latin America business was driven by strong veterinary rotors, hematology reagents and rapid sales. In Europe, rotors and instrument revenues were both in double-digit growth. We continued investments in our international sales and marketing infrastructure. And in our new products, our international business expects to be very strong in fiscal year 2019.

With that, Clint, back to you.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Great. Thank you, Don. Okay. We are now open for questions.

Our first question comes from Jon Block at Stifel.

Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thanks, guys. Good afternoon. Congrats on a solid quarter. I will limit myself to two questions, I promise. First, on FLEX4. You guys seemed encouraged. Can you maybe give me some more detail sort of who is adopting this? Clint, is this your core VetScan chemistry customers and actually, I will just tack on to that question and sort of expanded to urine sediment analyzer as well. Is the uptake of the 177 customers -- is that largely coming from your core chemistry guys as well? Thanks. I have got a follow-up.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Okay. So, maybe I'll toss this over to Craig. He's (24:22) to it.

Unknown Speaker

No. It's across the board. (24:24)

Craig M. Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

I don't have the exact breakdown, but significant number of the urine sediments went with VetScans and hematology to new customers. And that's where the guys were focused on the quarter so we really haven't started in our own customers really hard yet. It was pretty surprising and nice to see the FLEX4. Ross, you may have different numbers. I don't have specifics, but it's not just our – I'm going to guess about 60% of our customers, but that's a real ballpark estimate.

Ross Taylor - ABAXIS, Inc.

Yes. I'll just maybe add. The uptake has been good so far. Jon, I think, we think we've probably reached penetration of about 4-ish percent at clinics just in the United States so far.

Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Got it. Okay. And maybe just the second question. A lot of good uptake with some of the new products, FLEX4, urine sediment. And chemistry numbers did seem a little bit light and so maybe if you guys can talk about it. I know in the past, sometimes your reps have been sort of distracted. They'll go ahead and focus on what's new. Do you think there was any of that going on? And how should we think about that playing out over the next couple of quarters? Thanks, guys.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Yes. So, I'll comment first and then toss it over to Craig. Clearly, having the new sediment analyzer and the FLEX4 to sell took time away from people. It's more fun to sell the new stuff a lot of times than it is to sell the old stuff. And we think that as we add to our market coverage out there that it will swing back to a more balanced approach in FY 2019.

Craig M. Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

I agree. I think that there was some distraction with all the new stuff. There was a lot of training going on with our reps and the distributor reps on the FLEX4. And we have also had a couple of new classes in come in, too, that actually found the sediment easier to sell because of the newness of it. So, it will balance out pretty quickly, Jon, I would think.

Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thanks for your time, guys.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Thank you.

The next question is from Derik de Bruin at Bank of America.

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi. Thanks. This is Mike Ryskin on for Derik. Congrats on the quarter as well.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Thank you.

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I'll ask a couple of quick ones on the top line and then one small one on the OpEx. On the FLEX4, I think you said that in the quarter, much of what you sell was the initial stocking by distributors that hadn't really gone out to the final customer yet. I was wondering if you had any thoughts on where the distributors are in terms of their building up their inventory levels. Have they sort of hit a plateau that they can operate with going forward? Or they still on the ramp-up stage?

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Go ahead, Craig.

Craig M. Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

They're right where they want to be. We are not going to sell them many more than they're selling at this point. So, we put enough in the -- we put enough in inventory for less than a quarter and it won't go above that.

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay, great. And then on the expenses, I think, Don mentioned you're looking to hire 30 additional regional specialists in the first half. You talked about expanding the sales force throughout 3Q and 4Q of this year. I just want to be clear that some of the same personnel you're still talking about or is this incremental to the 150 personnel that you talked about having by March 31?

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

It's between 150, 160 total is the final target end of Q2.

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay, all right. Thanks. And then if I could squeeze in one more. Just recent news from a few days ago, Henry Schein announced they're divesting their veterinary business and merging it with Vets First Choice. I know you don't have an exclusive relationship with them, but any initial comments? Did you have conversations with them on how you think this might affect the business?

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

We have had conversations, and they're all positive. Henry Schein is very excited about the move, and we don't really see any downside for our business. There is a lot of good momentum from their position. So, we just don't see any downside to it. It's an interesting note (28:59), though.

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

All right, thanks.

The next question is from Jim Sidoti at Sidoti & Company.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Good afternoon. Can you hear me?

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Yes.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Great. I'm not sure if you had mentioned this enough, but how many sales people and clinical specialists were added during the fourth quarter?

Craig M. Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

How many were added?

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Yeah. How many (29:23) do you (29:24).

Craig M. Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

We added about 15 during the quarter.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Okay. So you need about 30 more to get to that 150, 160?

Craig M. Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

That's correct, Jim.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Okay. And any update on the next generation analyzers?

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Yes. So, the development of the new VetScan and Piccolo coincides with the development of the chemistry. And so, they go in parallel. And yes, we expect sometime this fiscal year, we are going to have something. Science does not always follow exactly my timeline, but I think we have a good shot at having something by this fiscal year.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Co. LLC

And when you say have something, does that mean have something to prototype or have something to just build to? (30:25)

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Something to sell. Something to sell.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Something to sell.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Yes.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Okay. All right. And then Ross, you indicated that you don't expect a lot of leverage on the operating margin line. I think you ended fiscal 2018 around 16% or so – sorry, 15%, yes. That's 16% operating margin. Do you think that by fiscal 2020, you'll start to see that grow couple of hundred basis points?

Ross Taylor - ABAXIS, Inc.

I'm not sure I want to make any specific predictions about fiscal year 2020, Jim, but we closed fiscal year 2018 with a 15.8% profit margin -- our operating profit margin. I indicated during my remarks that you'll probably see a slight pressure on the operating margin in fiscal year 2019 because of our investments, but we should see leverage given that we are investing pretty heavily in sales and marketing during this fiscal year. We should start to see leverage on that in fiscal year 2020.

Frankly, we are being pretty aggressive with our additions this year with the expectation we see that leverage in fiscal year 2020. I don't want to give you real specifics on what the numbers might be, but yes, the margin should improve then.

James P. Sidoti - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Okay. All right. Thank you.

The next question is from Erin Wright at Credit Suisse.

Unknown Speaker

Hi. This is actually Hong (31:50) on for Erin. Our first one is regarding the --your operating expenses. I know you mentioned that you continue to expect sort of incremental realization expenses into 2019. Are there any like additional expenses outside of what you already disclosed in R&D in sales versus initiatives? Like any additional initiatives that you haven't sort of already talked about?

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

No.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. And then, Ross, did you, by chance, quantify the distributor stocking during the quarter?

Ross Taylor - ABAXIS, Inc.

That was just for the FLEX4. And Craig, I think, referred to it, described it pretty well during his response. But they have a bit less than our anticipated -- what we forecast, anticipate they can sell during about one quarter. The inventories levels are little bit below that. But so we think there are adequate inventory level as of March 31 and the plan is to essentially sell into distribution the same amount that they sell out each quarter. Again, we are pleased with the uptake we've seen in the first six weeks on the market. We are frankly pretty encouraged about both the near term and the longer term opportunity we have to get market share here.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. Great. Thanks. That's all from us.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Thank you.

The next question is from Max Masucci at Canaccord Genuity.

Max Masucci - Canaccord Genuity Inc.

Hi.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Hi.

Max Masucci - Canaccord Genuity Inc.

This is Max on for Mark Massaro. You -- so you gained USDA approval for FLEX4 in mid-January, launched in mid-March. Could you share some of the feedback you've received from both distributors and also vets who are using the test? And can you provide some color on the manufacturing capacity for FLEX4 relative to the demand you have seen?

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Craig. Okay. Craig?

Craig M. Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

The response has been outstanding. We have virtually no complaint calls, no issues whatsoever. The customer response has been fantastic. The distributors are equally as excited. I think they are still gearing up a little bit. My research says that they really even haven't had a chance to hit every one of the customers with it yet. And, of course, the competition has been out there knowing we were coming and trying to lock up a bunch of stuff up and that's just not slowing us down. So, I don't have anything down to say, Max. It's all been a positive response.

Donald Peter Wood - ABAXIS, Inc.

And Max, on capacity, this is Don Wood. We have plenty of capacity. We have no issues with having to wait for more product. We chose to hold the product until we had a significant amount to go out into the field and we ship that. And then, now, we're just basically holding on. We are still producing. And we're going to watch the market and then try to adjust it because it's early. We're only out there a few weeks, and -- but we're excited about what we see.

Max Masucci - Canaccord Genuity Inc.

Great. And have you successfully negotiated the lower margins and have you quantified it? And then, have you seen any difference in, I guess, motivation from distributors to sell the products given the lower margins?

Craig M. Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

Our relationships with distribution has never been better. Everybody is working extremely well. We think that -- I think we all agree that allowing them to focus on the products that they do really, really well is a good go-forward plan. And our expansion with our team, being the experts in the utilization of the higher end analyzers, is also going to pay off for us. So, I mean, I'm not going to comment on the margins. Everybody's working hard, and it's more than just a margin with this market segment. We know that when the customer has our product, they buy more of everything from that distributor. Distributors know it, too. So, we're working as a very good team right now to work on the entire market segment with everybody, I think, pretty happy.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Yeah and I'll just make one other comment that sometimes, people misunderstood or didn't understand that they're successful with the FLEX4 as we have forecasted, they'll end up making more money, okay, with the Abaxis products after we modify the margins than before. And so, while the percent actually was reduced for some of our products, their ability to sell the FLEX4 and the fact that we have more field people out there to push more business through, they'll actually make more money.

Craig M. Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

To Clint's point, too, I'll just add that we are actually paying our partners quite a bit higher margin on the Rapid line. And that's another aspect of lending a little bit more money than they were before.

Max Masucci - Canaccord Genuity Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Our next question is from David Westenberg at C.L. King.

David Westenberg - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Hey. Congrats on the outstanding quarter and thank you very much for taking the question. Just to clarify, did you say competitive placements of 56% or was that 66%? And then just kind of as a follow-on to the competitive placement, can you explain where there might be a little bit of a narrowing gap between the number of competitive placements? And then just the number of total North American placements because it does seem like a little bit of a narrowing gap there.

Ross Taylor - ABAXIS, Inc.

David, I think the percentage you're referring to is 56% for the new customer that stands. (38:07) I'm not sure I completely understand the question after that.

David Westenberg - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Perfect. That's perfect. I guess I was looking at maybe the total number being a little bit down. But you already answered that with Jon's question. Okay. And then, you've talked in the past a little bit about your new partnerships with a brick-and-mortar retailer. How is that going? And do you see additional brick-and-mortar retailers coming onboard or a possibility of gaining more of those kind of relationships?

Craig M. Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

The new one is very early. We just started those -- that ramp up last quarter. But the utilization's already been above expectations. And yes, I do see more of them coming onboard. With this contract, it's kind of going to be a little bit of an unknown or a moving target just because of the way it's been structured by the retailer. But we are working alongside whatever their schedule is. And I think you will see some more retailers get into it. It's a natural fit, so...

David Westenberg - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Perfect.

Craig M. Tockman - ABAXIS, Inc.

We are getting very good experience at it, I'll say that.

David Westenberg - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Perfect. And then can you just remind us on seasonality in rapid tests? I know flea, tick, heartworm, all tend to be summer-oriented or parasite. So, approximately, what quarter do you kind of see peak sales? And in addition to that, can you talk about the competitive response in terms of -- it's a little bit of continuation of a question earlier, I understand that. But did your competitor go out (39:59) with more, maybe, say SNAP Pro installs? Or do you think their debate (40:03) change the structure of SNAP up to (40:05) savings or anything like that? Thank you.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Seasonality-wise, typically, you're going to see the highest sales end of calendar Q4, early Q1. But historically, we've been fairly immune to it because we haven't had a lot of low price offerings seasonally. We've gone with the strategy of keeping our Rapid's prices lower than others and consistent so we've mitigated that to some degree, although there is definitely an uptick just before the spring season starts.

And so, we're in that period. We just finished that period. So, right now, we're not going to see a whole lot of upswing considering that. As far as the competition, what we've seen has been a decrease in price. Essentially, the snap up the (41:07) savings was really typical, but we've seen a lot of evidence of a lot of lowering of the price and then bundling in with SNAP Pros. But, I guess, it's up them as to whether or not they want to keep their price that kind of a margin long-term. We think we have a better product, and we're not going to go down to that gutter.

David Westenberg - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Got it. Can you just maybe remind us in terms of the relationship with the distributors. I know in the past, that you called out MWI is the one you work very functionally well with. Is there any change on kind of who works best with you? And then, Henry Schein specifically, are they concentrating, do you think, on your products and maybe your other competitor's products? Or do you think they are looking more in terms of their own internal products in the diagnostics arena?

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

I guess, you have to ask Henry Schein about how -- what their approach would be. I think all the other partners that we have, have our instrument lines as exclusive essentially. And we're working extremely well with all of them. Henry Schein is doing very well in our Rapids. And where we really don't have a lot of competition.

The rest to that question – so, David, you'd have to ask Schein about how they're feeling about where we fit in their plans but -- because I can't comment on that. I just know we're -- we trying to work as good as we can with everybody and MWI, Patterson and Midwest are growing our business extremely well.

David Westenberg - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

All right. I didn't mean put you in the spot. Sorry. I just wanted to – want to ask one more and that will be it. Just what are your plans in terms of cross-selling opportunities with these new products? Somebody already mentioned the VetScan did seem a little light relative to our model. Is there a lead-in opportunity with these Rapid tests to go to a VetScan? Or do you see that as maybe more of a lead with the urine sediment analyzer? I'm just -- how do we think about the synergies in selling these multiple products and that will be my last questions, I promise.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Okay. The answer is all of the above. I mean, every situation is different. There are situations where you want to walk in the door and present a Rapid test and end up demonstrating the entire instrument line. There are plenty of opportunities where the sediment might generate the interest for the rest. But in every case, our team is ready to demonstrate the entire solution that we are providing now. And that is a change for us over the last 12 to 18 months as we really do have the entire solution. And we'll use every piece of it to get in the door and/or to keep our existing customers.

The next question is from Andrew Cooper at Raymond James.

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Thanks, guys. Congrats on the good quarter. Just one quick one for me. If you could give us a little bit of color on kind of how you're thinking about the VetScan sediment analyzer in terms of the economics and the pull-through on -- are you seeing early on, at least, the amount of volumes that you expected or any sort of color you can give around that would be great, please.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Well, it's kind of early because we've only been putting them out there for a few weeks. As Don said in his comments, the reports from the customers that have it is actually surprising to us considering the reports we've seen on the instruments that are out there from our competitors. People are just running it way more than we suspected. But, again, it's early. I don't have a lot of data around it just because we've only had it out there for a few weeks. But virtually every customer we've talked to is doing multiple tests today. And doing it because of how easy it is to use and the results are just that good. So, we're really encouraged so far from just the anecdotal reports we've had.

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Great. That's really helpful. And then is there any sort of color on the economics of the consumable itself in terms of what the margin looks like or anything like that?

Ross Taylor - ABAXIS, Inc.

I think in terms of terms of consumable margin, I would assume that it's kind of like a rotor margin, if not a little bit better.

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Great. That's it for me. Thanks, guys.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. And I would like to turn the conference back over to Clint Severson for any closing remarks.

Clinton H. Severson - ABAXIS, Inc.

Okay. Well, I want to thank everybody for tuning in. And I particularly want to thank the Abaxis team here. They did an absolutely outstanding job of getting these two big new products introduced on time. It was a Herculean task when you look at all the quality system requirements that we have here, all the clinical studies we did, all the data that was generated. And yes, everybody did a really nice job on getting these two new products launched in a very, very tight schedule. So, thank you, Abaxis team. And thank you, all, for dialing in and we look forward to talking to you in July.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

