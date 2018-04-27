Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: AstraZeneca's Fumble, Acadia's Nuplazid Review, Catabasis' Second Success In DMD

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

AstraZeneca Fumbles In Latest Lung Cancer Data

News: Recently, AstraZeneca (AZN) announced results from a study in lung cancer patients who has previously failed on two or more other therapies. It was shown that its PD-L1 drug Imfinzi in combination with tremelimumab had failed to improve survival in third-line NSCLC patients whose tumors didn't express PD-L1.

Analysis: While these results are disappointing, I believe that AstraZeneca will be just fine. That's because there are still two positive takeaways. The first being that a subpopulation of PD-L1 patients who took Imfinzi alone as a monotherapy fared better than those on chemotherapy. That is, those treated with Imfinzi saw a clinically meaningful reduction in the risk of death compared to chemo. The second positive takeaway is that AstraZeneca still has a shot with its MYSTIC study. That is where the company is testing Imfinzi in combination with tremelimumab to treat first-line NSCLC patients with PD-L1 expression. It is believed that the combo should perform better in these patients with lung cancer who have PD-L1 expression. The data read out for the MYSTIC study is set for the 2nd half of 2018. It will be a look at the overall-survival data for this patient population. I believe that AstraZeneca still has a shot to succeed despite this trial setback.

Acadia Plunges On FDA Safety Review Of Nuplazid

News: Recently, it was noted that the FDA will take another review on the safety of the drug Nuplazid from Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). This whole issue started when CNN ran a story with a warning from a nonprofit stating that there were 244 deaths involved in patients on Nuplazid less than one year after its launch. The FDA will review the safety information of Nuplazid, and then determine the next course of action.

Analysis: It is my opinion that the safety concerns of Nuplazid are not valid at all. The reason why I believe that is true is because the risks of atypical antipsychotics in elderly patients with Parkinson's disease has already been addressed. The FDA is already aware of all these risks that are found in atypical antipsychotics. Matter of fact, a huge chunk of these atypical antipsychotics were first approved by the FDA back in the 1990s. Some of these atypical antipsychotics include: Abilify, Zyprexa, Risperdal, Clozaril, Geodon, Seroquel, and many others. If the FDA is to review and pull Nuplazid because of its black box label warning, then it will also have to pull all those other drugs I just listed above. That's because all those other drugs I just listed above are also atypical antipsychotics. Clinical evidence was already mounting and known for years that atypical antipsychotics cause the risk of death. That means the risks associated with Nuplazid shouldn't be a surprise considering that the FDA and medical professionals have already known about these problems for years. Here is further evidence, from an article, that atypical antispyshocitc problems have been known for quite some time now. While it is great that the CNN article cites the nonprofit organization's statement about the increased risk of death, it is something that medical professional are already aware of. I believe that Scott Gottlieb and and the FDA will maintain their position on the black box label warning issued as being sufficient enough to keep Nuplazid on the market.

Catabasis Highlights New Positive Data With DMD Drug Edasalonexent

News: Recently, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) announced new data that it has presented at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual meeting in Los Angeles, California. At, this meeting the company highlighted new results from its phase 2 study MoveDMD trial. This trial was an open-label extension trial that recruited patients with DMD who were treated with the company's drug edasalonexent. The new data highlights that treatment with edasalonexent showed a statistical significance in improvement of the rate of change in the lower leg composite MRI T2 at weeks 12, 24, 36, and 48. This was observed for patients who were given 100 mg of oral edasalonexent. In addition, MRS fat fraction through 48-weeks with treatment of edasalonexent treatment compared to the off-treatment control period was also positive as well.

Analysis: These new pieces of data highlight just how powerful edasalonexent is for treating patients with DMD. The latest positive results build upon the prior results, which showed that treatment with edasalonexent preserved and sustained muscle function. With this positive data, Catabasis is gearing up to initiate a phase 3 study by the 1st half of 2018. Right now it is looking for funding either through a cash raise or a partnership. Considering all the positive data to date, I believe it should have an easy time finding a partner. Especially, because the positive phase 2 results that have already been shown for the entire DMD population. Catabasis is not restricted in the DMD population that it can treat like Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT). That's because Sarepta with eteplirsen treats only 14% of the entire DMD population. Sarepta is working on another exon skipping drug golodirsen, which hopes to boost that number to 18%. That still leaves out 82% of the DMD population which Sarepta can't go after for the time being. On the other hand, Catabasis with edasalonexent can target 100% of the population and that makes it a major player in the DMD space. I have no doubt that Catabasis can eventually find a partner for its DMD program.





Disclosure: I am/we are long CATB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.