Green Bancorp's (GNBC) CEO Manny Mehos on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Terry Earley

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate your participation in our first quarter 2018 earnings call. With me today are Manny Mehos, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the company; Geoff Greenwade, President of the company and Chief Executive Officer of the bank; and Donald Perschbacher, Corporate Chief Credit Officer of the company and the bank. As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on May 3, 2018. A slide deck to complement our discussion is available on our website at investors.greenbank.com.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that many of our remarks today contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to Slide 3 of our earnings slide deck as well as our first quarter 2018 earnings press release and our other public filings, including the risk factors in our 10-K, where you will find factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Manny.

Manny Mehos

Thank you, Terry, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate your time and attention today. Turning to Slide 4, we reported net income of $9.4 million $0.25 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018 and improvement from the fourth quarter of 2017 where we reported net income of $2.6 million or $0.07 per diluted common share.

Adjusted for the cost of our secondary offering in February, in addition to the elevated provision expense related to our healthcare credit that moved to nonaccrual, our net income would have been $14.3 million or $0.38 a share.

Skipping to Slide 6, pretax, pre-provision operating earnings for the first quarter came in at $21.7 million up 8% annualized from the $21.3 million that we reported in the fourth quarter of 2017, which demonstrates the core earnings power of the bank.

Pretax, pre-provision operating return on average assets was 2.1% annualized and represents our fourth consecutive quarter above 2%. A significant highlight of the first quarter was the benefit that we continue to receive from our decision to maintain a highly asset sensitive balance sheet as our net interest margin increased 23 basis points following the December rate increase by the fed.

We expect that we will continue to benefit as rates move higher, which gives us confidence in our ability to achieve our full year outlook. We also delivered another quarter of strong core deposit growth as non-interest bearing deposits increased by $46.1 million and now comprise 24.6% of total deposits. Growing core deposits continues to be a key focus of our management team and bankers, as we strive to further build the bank's deposit franchise and mitigate the deposit cost pressures that will result in a rising rate environment.

Importantly, the economic backdrop in our core markets continues to be very favorable as Houston returning to growth in 2017 after two years of modest job losses. And the outlook for 2018 is promising. Overall the business environment in Texas gives us confidence as we look to return the back to a sustained period of loan growth which Geoff will discuss shortly.

Additionally our platform continues to have the capacity to support growth, which should help deliver positive operating leverage as we grow our portfolio. To conclude, while our provision expense is elevated this quarter, we are confident that our credit profile is stable, our private loans are isolated and our NPH rents are expected to show meaningful improvement.

Given the confidence in our outlook combined with the high level of organic capital generation that has resulted in the lower effective tax rate, our Board of Directors has determined that it is in the best interest of the company and our shareholders to initiate a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid in May.

We believe this decision reflects the improved financial performance that we've experienced over the last year, which we expect to continue. As we look forward our near term focus is to deliver organic growth, continue to revisit the credit risk profile of the company and deliver consistent high-quality earnings.

In addition, we continue to be opportunistic in evaluating strategic growth opportunities if they fit our acquisition criteria.

I'll now turn the call over to Geoff to discuss our first quarter result in more detail.

Geoff Greenwade

Thank you, Manny and good afternoon, everyone. From my perspective, the first quarter result show our ability to execute on several strategic initiatives and positions us to deliver improved growth as we move through the remainder of the year.

Starting on Slide 7, we experienced typical seasonal trends in the first quarter as total loans declined by $53.8 million from December 31 and ended the first quarter at $3.1 billion. This was mostly driven by a decrease in existing commercial line usage of $57 million, a $34.4 million decline in mortgage warehouse balances and an unusual number of early payoff from four customers that sold their business.

Taken together, these five show a robust economic growth that has been seen in our primary markets. We saw evidence of their strength in our new loan production, which was over $1 billion on an annualized basis in the first quarter, representing an increase of 31% year-over-year.

This new loan production was largely in C&I and owner occupied real estate, which underscores both the health of our markets and the feel of our bankers. Our commercial real estate portfolio finished at 260% of bank regulatory capital at March 31, while our dedicated group teams saw healthy built flow through the quarter.

We also saw free loan pricing has lagged behind the latest move in interest rate and we made the decision to remain disciplined on new loan commitment before pricing improved. Importantly, we continue to have ample capacity to grow our free portfolio, which will be supportive of loan growth over the balance of the year.

Additionally we made a decision to implement a new loan pricing model during the quarter, which will allow us to review our client relationship across all products in order to better understand the total value of the relationship with the bank.

This new system will give us tremendous leverage in terms of loan production as we will be able to see our pipelines in real time and more easily access information on the status of individual relationship. This will empower our team to more effectively price new loans, specifically in C&I increase which we will help drive loan growth through the remainder of the year.

Looking forward we remain confident in our outlook for 7% to 9% loan growth for 2018. We also continue to believe that we can deliver this growth without adding additional bankers, which will help drive incremental efficiency and operating leverage.

Turning to Slide 8, deposits increased $56.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2017 and ended the first quarter at $3.5 billion. As Manny mentioned, non-interest-bearing deposits increased $46.1 million in the quarter and now represent approximately 25% of total deposits up from 21% of total deposits in the year ago quarter.

While a portion of the strength was seasonal, driving a shift in our portfolio away from CDs and non-interest-bearing deposits and money market accounts remains a focus of management. As we continue to shift our deposit base away from higher beta funding sources, we should be able to offset some of the deposit cost pressures and will come into results and for straight policies.

At the end of the first quarter, our loan to deposit ratio stood at 90.8% down from 93.9% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. As we have said previously, we are comfortable running the bank around 95% and believe we have adequate liquidity for growth given our deposit growth initiative and monthly cash flow that we received from our securities portfolio and the ability to increase leverage on the balance given our capital bank.

Turning to non-interest income, I am pleased with a $5.2 million reported in the first quarter. We have consistently delivered on our quarterly goal of $5 million, including net loss of sales of held for sale loans and available for sales secured.

In the first quarter, our customer service fees continue to be strong and show good sequential growth. Additionally given the rising rate environment, we experienced strong growth in customer interest rate swap, which we expect will continue to be robust through the year.

Lastly our government guarantee gain of sale lower was lower than in Q4 2017 and we would know that several loans though have closed already in the second quarter. Our SBA pipeline continues to build and we remain comfortable with our full year goal of $6 plus of gain on SBA loan.

I would now like to turn the call over to Donald.

Donald Perschbacher

Thank you, Geoff. Good afternoon, everyone. Looking at Slide 9, our nonperforming assets increased by $13.1 million to $84.7 million or 2% of period end total assets at March 31, 2018, compared with $71.6 million or 1.68% of period end total assets at December 31, 2017.

This increase was largely driven by a single syndicate healthcare credit that we've been monitoring for some time, which was classified, but moved to nonperforming status. Our allowance for loan losses was 1.22% of loans at March 31, 2018 compared with 0.98% of loans at December 31, 2017.

At the end of the first quarter, our allowance for loan losses plus the acquired loan net discount for loan adjusted for the acquired loan net discount was 1.33%. The increase in our reserve percentage was largely due to the specific reserves that we added during the quarter.

Turning to Slide 10, we recognized net charge-offs of $2.6 million or 8 basis points of loans, all of which was related to partial charge offs of energy production loans. That said, our provision for loan losses totaled $9.7 million, which was primarily related to the specific reserves including $3.8 million related to energy loans and $5.9 million related to the problem healthcare credit.

It was our intent to take a conservative approach with respect to the healthcare credit and take most if not all, of the provision associated with the anticipated liquidate. Energy loans declined $3 million to 1.6% of the portfolio as of March 31, 2018 with E&P loans representing just 0.6% of the total portfolio and oil filled service loans representing just 1% of the portfolio.

We feel that the specific impairments that were taken during the first quarter have meaningfully reduced the downside risk related to these loans. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we resolved one of our last two E&P loans. As we've stated previously, we're continuing to work to resolve our remaining energy loans.

I'll now turn the call back over to Terry.

Terry Earley

Thank you, Donald. Our results for the first quarter of 2018 demonstrate our ability to focus on driving operational improvement while maintaining discipline on both loan and deposit pricing in order to capitalize on the many favorable market factors in front of us.

IN regard to the specifics, there were a few notable items to highlight from our perspective. The first was our decision to implement a new loan pricing engine. As Geoff mentioned, as we saw efforts of our team to improve the efficiency of its loan production efforts across our product set, thereby helping to maximize profitability across our client base.

Secondly as shown on Slide 11 we delivered an operating efficiency ratio that was below 50% demonstrating the benefits of our branch light business model and in an asset sensitive balance sheet with approximately 67% of the loan portfolio eligible to reprise every 90 days.

Lastly shown on Slide 12, our net interest margin posted a strong increase compared to the fourth quarter, up 23 basis points to 3.87%, just a great example of our ability to hold the line on deposit cost, which were all up only two basis points on a linked quarter basis in order to fully capitalize on our asset sensitive balance sheet. Our expectation is that we will continue to benefit from our asset sensitivity as the fed continues to raise interest rates.

Turning to Slide 13, operating fee income, excluding loss on held for sale loans topped $5 million for the fifth consecutive quarter driven by strong quarter from our customer interest rate swap business and customer service fees. On Slide 14, noninterest expense was $22.1 million, which is down sequentially and reflects the strong efficiency metric that I noted earlier.

On Slide 15, our performance in the first quarter resulted in improved capital levels at both the company and the bank. This strong capital base will continue to support our growth as we go forward.

In addition our result in the first quarter contribute to a nice uptick in our tangible book value per share, which stood at $10.10 as of March 31, 2018. Finally before turning the call back to Manny, just an update or our expectations for 2018 as outlined on Slide 16.

We currently anticipate that our net interest margin should run between 3.9% and 4% in 2018. The net interest income should run between $155 million and $170 million. This guidance currently assumes two incremental 25 basis point increases in the fed funds target rate over the balance of 2018.

Turning to provision, our original 2018 guidance of $11 million to $15 million incorporated the potential downside risk that we saw at that time from the syndicated healthcare credit that Donald has discussed with the additional fact that come to life we believe the downside risk is higher and therefore we've booked a $5.9 million of provision related to this credit, which increased our provision guidance by $3 million for the full year 2018 up to $14 million to $18 million.

This guidance contemplates our anticipated loan growth for the year as well as our current estimate of any anticipated credit cost. We believe that our total noninterest expense run rate will be in the range of $86 million to $90 million and we continue to expect earnings per share to be in the range of $1.70 to $1.80 for fully diluted share for the full year of 2018.

With that, let me turn the call back to Manny for concluding remarks.

Manny Mehos

Thanks Terry. While we experienced a credit challenge relating to a syndicated healthcare loan in this quarter, I am confident in our full year outlook as we made meaningful progress executing upon our strategic goals. Our focus for 2018 continues to be on the learning on our loan growth guidance, shifting our deposit base towards non-interest-bearing deposits, managing down our NPAs and working to deliver consistent high quality earnings growth.

Thanks again for your time today. Operator please open the call for questions.

Brad Milsaps

Hey. Good afternoon.

Manny Mehos

Hey Brad.

Terry Earley

Hey Brad.

Brad Milsaps

All right, Terry, to maybe start with the margin, I think you noted in the slide deck and I am sorry if I am missing this comparative march, the loan yield improvement was a function of maybe better loan fee, what kind of impact that had and would you expect a similar kind of asset beta with each subsequent increase in fed funds as we move through the year?

Terry Earley

Brad, good question. We had 23 basis points of NIM expansion, three basis points came from additional purchase accounting accretion if you will and fees were certainly higher, but as Geoff mentioned in his remarks, about accelerated payoff, especially on four large credits, that certainly contributed to some of the little bit higher fee income we saw as well.

So I wouldn't expect to see 23 bps of expansion with every move. I also think it's important to realize is that the more fed talks about the increase in rates, the more customers are aware and so as we model it, I would say we're acknowledging the additional accretion, the additional fees and we're adjusting for the beta.

So we're happy with what we've got. We're very excited about the cost of deposits only being up 2 bps, but again as we look forward, we're being more conservative than that on both those fronts.

One last thing you didn't ask this question, but one thing that does give me confidence is as I look at our new first new production, funded production in the first quarter and we said this on the slide on slide 12, new production rates, not excluding fees were 42 bps higher than our average contractual yield on the portfolio for Q1. So I am excited about the discipline we're showing on the pricing side and I think that will help to support NIM.

Brad Milsaps

No that's helpful and just a follow-up, I mean in terms of our guidance it looks like you took a nickel off the top end of the range, kind of what would really be the fed more moves in the fed that gives you confidence you can kind of make up for the $0.10 to $0.12 the shortfall this quarter to kind of get you back where you need to be or are there other pieces that we should be thinking about as well.

Terry Earley

No, I think that's exactly, we did take a nickel off the top end, but I am comfortable with the range of $1.70 to $1.80 because of the strength of the NIM and believe even though average loans grew, our production was good. I just don't see pay off being sustained at this level and so I think I feel good about the loan growth and feel good about the NIM and where we're originating credit and so we're offsetting some of the provision hit we took this time with that and allowing us to stay comfortably in the range.

Manny Mehos

Also part of that, part of that was in the guidance, part of it, the provision on the large healthcare credit, part of that was already in the guidance. So it was just $3 million more than that.

Terry Earley

Yeah, but and I agree with everything Manny said is that this healthcare credit and Donald will say this I'm sure it contributed to the increase in the guidance, but it was already there.

Brad Milsaps

Great. Thank you, guys.

Brett Rabatin

Hey guys. Good morning.

Manny Mehos

Hey Brett.

Terry Earley

Hey Brett.

Brett Rabatin

Wanted just to go back to the healthcare credit and maybe understand a little better just what drove the downgrade from classified and nonperforming and what exactly, healthcare is kind of a broad show all the things. Can you give us a little more color on that credit and then just what else you have but you might have your eye on or just thinking about this portfolio in general.

Donald Perschbacher

Sure Brett, this is Donald. With respect to that credit, really as we mentioned, was already on our radar. It was one of four credits that really we've been watching and taken into consideration when we think about our provision guidance for the year outside of things like loan growth and what really drove the change was the expectation on the disposition of the company itself and it has been working toward an exit and earlier in the process the outlook was much, much greater.

As it progressed, we realized that the outcome was not anywhere close to what we thought the expectations were when we had done the guidance and that's why went up significantly and felt like the nonperforming status was warranted at that point. Really just a function of the further got into the process regarding its exit strategy from the credit, the realization that it wasn't going to materialize at the levels that we previously expected.

Brett Rabatin

You may want to describe what segment in healthcare.

Donald Perschbacher

Yeah it's really, it's really isolated in the emergent care space, which is something that within our portfolio, there's very little exposure to less than 1% of our portfolio could be considered in that sector and even the exposure outside of that is completely different business model and not really tied to that deal,

But overall in our portfolio, I think we have a diversity of risk within healthcare as you can imagine, you're right it's a very broad category and as you think about doctors or dentists or medical office, we look at it a number of different ways and sectors and how it my crossover. The rest of the portfolio outside of this is performing very well from that perspective.

With regards to Schneck [ph] international credits that's not a big emphasis of how we grow the loan portfolio, We certainly have a bias for doing direct deals and will continue that. I don't see anything in that portfolio that gives me concerns at this point in time.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. And then wanted to just go back to the deposits you had nice person in DDA in the quarter and as you guys mentioned, the linked quarter increase in your deposit cost were pretty minimal. I guess I was thinking about the path from here, do you anticipate DDA continuing to be able to move up nicely and then what's your assumptions for the entire deposit beta going forward? Do you expect that to increase any?

Geoff Greenwade

Yes so Brett, this is Geoff, we had a pretty nice increase from year-to-year on the DDA side. I think we've moved it from a little over 20% of this 24.5%. I don't think we can continue at that same pace, but I do think it's also a byproduct of our continued focus on the C&I and having more bankers focus on C&I versus just real estate lending and so I think our goal is to keep it as a percentage up in that area as we grow deposits over the next few years to fund loan growth.

So I'd love for it to continue to grow up but that I just don't know if we can keep at that same pace no.

Terry Earley

And I can jump in on the deposit beta it's Terry. As I said previously I think it's going to continue to as the fed talks about rate increases and we look at another two this year or maybe three, but we're thinking two. I think the beta is going to increase over what we've seen.

Over the last five quarters, we've only seen our deposit cost go up 11 bps. I don't think we can, I think it will accelerate, but I think we're doing a good job in terms of meeting customer needs and having a value added conversation around what you're trying to do with your excess liquidity and yet maybe try to give them what they want on rate, but extend term or shift the mix and there's a lot of different strategies going on here that are helping us achieve such a low beta if you will, but we're certainly modeling it higher.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. Thanks for all the color.

Brady Gailey

Hey guys.

Manny Mehos

Hey Brady.

Terry Earley

Hey Brady.

Brady Gailey

What is your total shared national credit portfolio at the end of March, just trying to figure out how big this is as a percentage of our loans?

Terry Earley

I am going to have to get back to you with that number. I didn't bring that with me, Brady I apologize, but I'll get it for you.

Brady Gailey

That's all right and what about similarly, what about healthcare what was the total amount of healthcare in the loan book?

Terry Earley

Well I think the question really is how do you want to define healthcare from that perspective. We look at it every quarter. I can tell you it's broken down for us in the 30 to 40 different industry codes and stuff and so like I said dentists, chiropractors, medical office, assisted living, all of those things we're seeing-eye lender, we're a commercial real estate lender and our exposure crosses healthcare space in a lot of ways.

We look at it every quarter in detail and drill down and I am hesitant to just give a number because I think it really depends on which part of the healthcare sector that you're focused on because it's so disparate in terms of what the exposure and the resort in that different sector.

Brady Gailey

All right. So you mentioned that one of the last two E&P loans was moved out of the bank I think at some point this month in April. How bit was that loan and was there any additional losses taken to get that credit out?

Terry Earley

You'll see about a $3 million reduction in our E&P exposure. So not a large number. We had already taken some losses associated with that, with that transaction to get us down to that point. It was one of the credits again previously that we had incorporated into our guidance at the beginning of the year and so at this point really thinking about our provision guidance there were four real problem loans that we considered from that standpoint and it's the same for today that it was at the beginning of the year.

We've resolved one of those in this credit. We've talked about the healthcare and two of the three, the other two are energy-related credits, one E&P, one oilfield service. Our net exposure in energy in those creditors is less than $70 million remaining on our book.

Brady Gailey

And no more provision on the quarter in Q2 related to the one we resolved.

Terry Earley

That's correct.

Brady Gailey

All right and just to make sure I understood you. So the two that are left, the two energy, one is E&P, one is oil field service and combined those are $17 million.

Terry Earley

Yes, our net exposure. That's net sorry. That's net.

Manny Mehos

Brady, as you may recall early I mean at the end of the fourth quarter in our call in the first early, first quarter, we had said that this is what we've described. I am not sure we've broken down a number of loans, but we had the amount that was left in energy and anything else we thought and we said it would be frontend loaded, which we thought it would be first two quarters of the year.

In fact the healthcare credit we thought would be the second quarter. So it ended up in the first quarter. So that you're seeing what we expected except for the amount in the healthcare credit, but the 17 million that's left is about what we expected and that's it and in terms of just early identified stuff that we still had work out.

Brady Gailey

All right and so the NPA has worked up around $13 million, but it was that just this healthcare credit moving from classifieds to NPLs or were there some other stuff in there?

Manny Mehos

That was the real primary driver behind it and that was -- it's not all of it was 98%, 99% of it.

Brady Gailey

All right and then finally for me Manny, I don’t want to ask about you buying another bank, but more, I know you’ve talked about back a couple years, can you talk about maybe selling the company and then you were talking about doing and NOE and maybe just an update on kind of how you're thinking bit picture about your company?

Manny Mehos

I am glad you asked it that way. That way I can make my speech about the consolidation of this industry rather than what our M&A strategy is. I mean I've said this before I really -- and this is not just theoretical speaking, it's really the way we feel that the industry is consolidating in our view in order to get the kind of returns we want in our stock, we have to continue to combine and that combining is either combining with someone smaller than us, equal to us or larger than us and we talked to all three.

And so our philosophy is that even if we're combining with someone larger than us or we don't control afterwards so be it as long as the stock is going to be better because if we're not combining, we're going to fall behind and that might include an acquisition and we've used our stock. It would likely be under $1 billion, but it would need to be highly accretive and right now pricing is difficult, pricing expectations are difficult for us to get a deal done.

We're looking at them. We're talking to some, but we're also talking to equals and we're talking to some that are larger than us and larger than us is deemed an exit, but all really, all three of those are in exit in some way or the other but in MOE or combining with a large one is also an exit because as we get more volume in our stock people are going to exit as they see fit, but it just comes down to having a philosophy of combining.

And that's not the way around the question, that really is our practice. So we're active now we weren’t a year ago, but we are now.

Brady Gailey

All right. Thanks for the color guys.

Manny Mehos

Thanks Brady.

Michael Young

Hey thanks. Good afternoon.

Manny Mehos

Hey Michael.

Terry Earley

Hey Michael.

Michael Young

Just wanted to start with the provision guidance kind of break it down a little bit. So you have the $10 million in this quarter and then we've got I would assume around $3 million for growth for the rest of the year and the rest is coming just a dealt on where you NCO shake that charge out shake out, is that kind of the right way to think about it?

Manny Mehos

I would say okay.

Michael Young

Okay. Perfect and on the margin, when the deposit ratio now has dropped down especially some of the payoffs you mentioned this quarter, so as we think about just kind of balance sheet growth going forward and the rate of deposit growth, should we think about that loan to deposit ratio moving higher and Terry kind of in your comments about concern on deposit pricing, do you think you're going to need to move stated rates or is it just the higher cost on the marginal deposit that you're raising at this point?

Terry Earley

It's more the marginal cost on the -- the cost on the marginal deposits that we're raising and I think you will see our loan to deposit ratio migrate up certainly at the warehouse mortgage warehouse business, sums up more that, that will be a factor in doing that, but we have a lot of capacity in the wholesale side as well and so I am not, I don’t feel, funding is not, given our capital funding and liquidity I am not worried about that being any type of restraint on the loan growth side at all and so I expect to see, I agree with Geoff's loan growth guidance and I am encouraged by the pipelines, the strength of our markets and the team and you did see.

And as we do that loan growth is stronger than anticipated and we had a little bit this quarter with a shift in the earning asset mix. I am not opposed to doing more of that which would further support the NIM so.

Michael Young

And Geoff just one more on your comments on the CRE pricing you're seeing, could you maybe just expound upon how you would strategically go about that for the rest of the year if maybe the pricing remains really competitive and would you look to move down your pricing and still generate some growth there or are you content to just let that portfolio shrink further?

Geoff Greenwade

No we don’t want it to shrink further, but I think what happened in the first half of the quarter is once rates changed in December that some of the competition didn't change their rates that they were offering fixed rates especially, not so much the floating rates and then I had seen in the back end of the quarter where they’ve started making those adjustments up.

So I think from this standpoint, it's getting close to being where it should be. I just think there was a lag after the December rate hike and not everybody took that into consideration. So it was a little more competitive out there in the market, but I think it's much better at this point than it was 60 days ago.

Michael Young

Okay. And if I can just one last one may be for Terry just on the new pricing model, do you think that that's going to drive a shift in kind of where you're lending of which customers you're pursuing or is that just being more targeted and generating more profitability from where you are already?

Terry Earley

No, I don’t see it impacting a change in strategy around what we're trying to do on the loan side. I think it's just making for better conversations internally and with customers or prospects around ways to get to our return targets that we have whether it's fees, swaps, deposits, treasury management, this model takes into account all those things and so and it also gives us a good view as we think about the strategic value or contribution from that customer as we're pricing new opportunities.

We can take that into account as we look at that and so but no change in strategy, just better conversations and to really help people see and realize that every basis point does make a difference. We don’t have to move up in quarter point increments as well as even the economic value of the capital.

So to me, it's going to pay dividends. It's going to take time because given what we're originating in pricing I think it's going to make them better but it's got to work its way through the whole portfolio.

Michael Young

Okay. Thanks.

Terry Earley

Thanks Michael.

Operator

Brian Zabora

Thanks. Good afternoon.

Manny Mehos

Hey Brian.

Terry Earley

Hey Brian.

Brian Zabora

So a question also on the variable-rate loans, could you remind us how much LIBOR is versus prime?

Terry Earley

Sure one second here. Prime is about 25% of the portfolio and we saw the full movement in those rates after March 15 between -- so we did see that at the end of the quarter and the portfolio contractual rate. So about 25% is prime and LIBOR is probably about 30, 30 day LIBOR.

Brian Zabora

Okay. Great and then just lastly Manny you mentioned that pricing was competitive on the acquisition side, Has that changed much since January 1 with the tax rate kind or is there just being competitive for a while now?

Manny Mehos

Well it's really price expectations and I don’t know if I called it competition as much as let's say you're going to into a potential candidate and it's probably I would say indirectly influenced by the tax bill because as you know, we've all elevated it a little bit in our valuations and when someone is not public, they feel like that elevation still isn’t in their stock. So they want even more.

So yeah I mean the answer is, it's probably, that's a lot to do with it in the way other community banks are trading, but there are some expectations out there that are 2.5 or 3 times book. So the numbers don't work there.

Brian Zabora

Understood, thanks for taking my questions guys.

Manny Mehos

Thanks Brian.

Manny Mehos

Thank you, operator. This is Manny. So we were hoping this quarter would be all about NIM and the things we've been working on for years. Our asset sensitive balance sheet is finally starting to pay dividends, which we also decided to pay this quarter. It was unfortunate that we had somewhat of a credit surprise or if that wasn’t a surprise, it was part of our forward credits that we knew we were going to be hit in one of the first two quarters. The amount was the surprise and in fact it was something we found out fairly recently.

So that we didn't want it to be the focus, but of course it's going to be because it's a miss. At the end of the day though from an operating standpoint, from a NIM standpoint, deposit growth, everything else we've been doing, we're very excited about it and I think you're going to see it in the rest of the year.

We were very happy to be finished with our energy credits except for the one E&P and the one full-service and going forward I'm very optimistic about the year rates going up is good for us, it's good for us and better than most and I think you'll see that happen, see that transpire. Thank you very much for your time. Call us with any questions. We'll see you next quarter.

