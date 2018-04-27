Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:CY) Q1 2018 Earnings Call April 26, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Colin Born - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Analysts

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Charles Kazarian - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Harsh V. Kumar - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Thomas O'Malley - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Rajvindra S. Gill - Needham & Co. LLC

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Vijay Raghavan Rakesh - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

John Vinh - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Adam Gonzalez - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Cypress Semiconductor First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, to please disconnect at this time. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Colin Born, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Colin Born - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining our Q1 2018 earnings conference call. With me today are Hassane El-Khoury, our CEO; Thad Trent, our CFO; and Mike Balow, our Executive Vice President of Sales and Applications. Hassane will make some introductory remarks and Thad will provide a financial overview, and then we will take your questions.

All information discussed in our press release and on this call is based on preliminary, unaudited results and we encourage you to review our 10-Q when filed. During the call, management will be making statements that should be considered forward-looking and, as such, they are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results anticipated by the forward-looking statements.

Please refer to our earnings release, the risk factors in our 10-K filed with the SEC and our other SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on the information available to us as of today, and individuals are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

In addition, we undertake no obligation to update these statements. Please note that the financial measures to be discussed by management today are non-GAAP measures unless they are specifically identified as GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures and certain limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures are included in the earnings press release issued today.

I'll now turn the call over to Hassane.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thank you, Colin, and thank you all for joining us today. Q1 was another solid quarter for Cypress. We're off to a great start in 2018 with excellent revenue, margin and profit momentum. In the first quarter, revenues grew 9% year-over-year to $582 million, gross margin increased 660 basis points year-over-year to 45.9%, and EPS more than doubled year-over-year to $0.27.

Our Cypress 3.0 strategy of focusing on high growth consumer, automotive and industrial markets continues to pay off as we leverage our core capability and strong ecosystem to deliver embedded solutions for many exciting IoT products and services.

From connected cars to smart homes to Industry 4.0, a broad and growing base of customers trust Cypress for the power to win, because we are capable, committed and proven in their markets.

Because of the focused investments in our target markets, we are firing on all cylinders with new products and business wins. In fact, Cypress design wins were up 23% year-over year-year this quarter with particular strength in wireless connectivity, MCUs, USB-C and Flash memory.

In wireless, we recently brought to market the industry's first ultra-low-power 11 AC Wi-Fi with Bluetooth combo SoC designed specifically for IoT applications with RTOS and Linux environments. In some products like connected cameras, our new combo SoC can make battery life last three times longer. We also recently introduced our industry-leading ultra-low-power PSoC 6, a flexible dual-core MCU with integrated Bluetooth Low Energy wireless connectivity and embedded security.

Cypress's 3.0 strategy is built on our core capability and commitment to deliver embedded solutions for consumer, automotive and industrial customers of all sizes. Cypress is not only trusted by iconic brands and established market leaders, but we also engage, serve, and win with an incredible number of smaller companies racing to innovate and grow.

In Q1, our total customer count for wireless connectivity was up 36% year-over-year. In February, we announced ModusToolbox, an important software platform, to further scale our go-to-market support for developers. With ModusToolbox, customers of any size now have access to a single environment and ecosystem for creating IoT products with a great connectivity, flexible computing, smart storage and security they need to win.

Our popular Software Development Kits, or SDKs, for the IoT live on this new intuitive platform, so developers can get to market quickly by tapping into the rich design resources of our WICED connectivity suite and our PSoC MCU libraries for flexible, low-power, and secure computing.

Our customers are now able to solve their IoT edge problems from processing to connectivity within a single development environment to create winning products in record time. Moreover, with combined SDKs, ModusToolbox creates an organic cross-selling platform within our customers' development flow as we push to expand awareness and sales of our overall portfolio to existing customers.

As we've shared before, approximately 80% of our revenue comes from customers who purchase from two or more product families and the majority purchase from three or more of our product families. This cross-selling strength increases our value to customers beyond the common role of component supplier to the more compelling position of being a trusted partner for embedded solutions.

Let's take a look at some trends in our main focus segments of consumer, automotive and industrial. Starting with consumer, our unique and powerful IoT capabilities have positioned Cypress as the number one IoT partner for embedded solutions from smart home applications with marquee brands like Amazon, Google Nest, Logitech, and NETGEAR, in gaming with hot players like Nintendo, and all the way to home appliance customers like Haier, Midea and Whirlpool.

Our momentum in the consumer space is driving the growth of our wireless connectivity business. Since acquiring this business in mid-2016, we have now shipped more than 500 million wireless nodes creating the connectivity backbone for the IoT. The era of the smartphone is fading and innovation in wireless connectivity is now squarely driven by the unique needs of the IoT. Cypress leads in bringing cutting-edge wireless technology to the IoT edge. I am pleased to share that for the first time in Q1 2018, Cypress shipments of 802.11ac Wi-Fi products exceeded those of 802.11n.

In addition, we also exited 2017 with the number one market share position in the overall USB market due to our strength in USB-C. Customers of all sizes choose Cypress because of our USB-C solutions offer unmatched programmability and integration. We continue to expand our USB-C footprint beyond the initial handset and PC applications into countless other consumer devices such as power chargers, power banks, docks, graphic cards, IP cameras, action cameras, e-books (08:02) and many, many more. As a result of this broadening trend, we expect the USB-C market for our products to exceed $900 million over the next five years.

In automotive, our growth has outpaced the market. While the number of cars sold worldwide increased only 2.3% in 2017, our automotive revenue was up 15% during the same period. Our content opportunity continues to grow as automotive platforms get smarter, more aware, and more connected.

Our deep customer relationships in automotive are built on a proven track record and a strong portfolio of existing business with our embedded solutions, including NOR Flash memory and our Traveo family of MCUs. These same customers are driving our growth story as they trust us to deliver even more content, more memory, more MCUs, more touch and more connectivity.

We recently announced the industry's first in-vehicle wireless solution with Real Time Simultaneous Dual Band capability, or RSDB, to enable multiple video streams to be transmitted and received by passengers. Now for the first time, the kids can be watching two different 4K video streams while your car's front video camera seamlessly uploads a recent road event to your car's fail-safe storage system.

Our RSDB solution is already available in the new A8 from Audi. Further broadening our connected car offering, we also introduced our new Excelon F-RAM family for high-speed data logging and preservation in harsh automotive and industrial operating environments. Think of it as the black box for the autonomous car.

As the market moves through different vehicle autonomy levels, more and more sensors are required, including cameras, radar or LIDAR. All this data needs to be processed and stored quickly and reliably, and we are the best at that. Bottom line is our strategy of content growth is working well. In fact, our automotive business was up 11% sequentially in the first quarter driven by strong momentum by NOR Flash primarily for ADAS systems. For the first time ever, more than 50% of our NOR Flash revenue in the quarter went into automotive platforms.

In our industrial segment, we have a broad base of customers ranging from factory automation players like Mitsubishi and Siemens to medical device leaders like Boston Scientific and Medtronic (10:48), all of whom are building smarter and more connected solutions for manufacturing, monitoring, dispensing and many more applications.

Also included in our industrial segment is my favorite dessert, the incredible Raspberry Pi. This tiny high-performance minicomputer is using Cypress's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo to connect all kinds of new smart IoT devices like robots, smart weather stations and connected displays. At less than $30 each, or even less than $10 in the case of the Pi Zero, elasticity for these platforms has proven to be very powerful.

Raspberry recently announced that over 17 million boards have shipped to date. In 2017, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B alone sold 5 million units. We're proud of the recent announcement that Raspberry Pi has selected Cypress to bring 802.11ac connectivity to their newest Model B+ IoT platform. This great partner clearly shares our commitment and vision to empower customers of all sizes with compelling and affordable IoT solutions.

In summary, our Cypress 3.0 strategy and execution are resulting in strong financial performance and business impact. Cypress is well-positioned with the proven capabilities, commitment, ecosystem and solutions to win in our target markets and to capture the exciting growth opportunities emerging from IoT megatrends.

I'll now turn it over to Thad to talk more about our numbers.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thanks, Hassane. I'm pleased to report another solid quarter highlighting our strong financial performance as we continue to execute our Cypress 3.0 strategy. Q1 revenue of $582 million increased 9.5% year-over-year and performed better than seasonal declines, declining only 3% sequentially versus down 6% to 7% in a typical Q1.

We continue to see growth in our automotive business, which increased 15% year-over-year, and our auto and industrial end markets now accounted for 52% of our total revenue for the quarter. Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 more than doubled over Q1 of 2017, demonstrating the leverage in our model. And finally, we again exceeded our guidance on gross margin, improving 660 basis points year-over-year to 45.9%. I'll walk through each of the drivers including the demand environment, our gross margin improvement and additional details on our financials.

First the demand environment, the demand environment remains healthy across our focus markets as we continue to drive content gains. Lead times have stabilized over the last two quarters, and customer order patterns have normalized. As Hassane mentioned, design activity remains robust, increasing 23% year-over-year. And this was led by a 41% increase in MCD across our broad customer base. We believe the Flash memory market will remain supply constrained through 2018 as we continue to see strong demand in the high-end market.

Our distribution channel, which accounted for 72% of our revenue in Q1, remains healthy. Inventory in the channel increased 2% sequentially in dollars, and weeks of inventory increased to 8.2, driven primarily by the softness at a large handset customer which was fulfilled through the channel. Excluding this customer inventory, weeks of inventory would've been unchanged quarter-on-quarter.

Turning to the divisions, MCD revenue was $336.7 million, up 6% over Q1 2017 and down 6% sequentially from Q4 as USB-C decreased due to the well-publicized softness at a large handset customer. We also saw seasonal declines in wireless connectivity, offset by growth in our MCU products, driven by strength in automotive microcontrollers.

MPD revenue was $245.5 million, up 15% over Q1 2017 and up 2% sequentially from Q4, as we continue to see strength and healthy end market demand in both our Flash and SRAM businesses. Our memory products have become more stable and predictable with our focus on the high-end high-density portion of the Flash market, solidified by the long-term supply agreements we put in place over the last 18 months.

As a point of reference, ZTE represents approximately 1% of revenue in Q1, primarily in Memory. And we expect minimal impact going forward, resulting from the Department of Commerce ban on shipments of products to ZTE.

So that brings me to gross margin. We continue to execute well in our gross margin expansion plans. Our Q1 gross margin came in at 45.9%, an increase of 660 basis points from Q1 2017 and up 50 basis points sequentially. This was driven by ramping of new products at attractive margins, as well as the continued acceleration of the many gross margin and cost-cutting initiatives we've been discussing over the last year.

Through these initiatives, gross margins improved sequentially in both MCD and MPD. Utilization in Fab 25 decreased to 74% from 81% in Q4 as we temporarily slowed utilization to flush through WIP in the manufacturing cycle. We expect utilization to increase back to the 80% range in Q2 and continue to improve throughout the remainder of the year.

So let me give you some additional numbers for your models. Our Q1 operating expenses were $154 million, or 26% of revenue. This was slightly up from Q4 due to the normal resets of fringe rates and incremental R&D spending. Q1 operating margin was 19.5%, just below our 20% target laid out in our long-term model. Our OIE was $10 million which reflects reduced interest expense from our term loan refinancing, the debt paydown, and favorable foreign exchange impacts. Our non-GAAP tax expense in Q1 was $3 million, our diluted share count was 372.7 million shares. This includes 4.7 million shares for the in-the-money portion of our convertible notes. This resulted in net income of $100 million, or $0.27 per share, above the high end of our guidance range.

Turning to the balance sheet, cash and short-term investments totaled $107 million and we had $477 million undrawn on our revolver. Similar to Q1 2017, linearity of shipments was back-end loaded due to the Chinese New Year and a planned ERP implementation. This negatively impacted working capital as our accounts receivable increased to $393 million resulting in DSO of 61 days and pushing the cash collections into Q2. In fact, we've already collected $162 million through the first three weeks of Q2, and we see no significant customer collection concerns.

Cash from operations was $32 million, although down sequentially it increased 23% over Q1 of 2017. Net inventory increased $3 million sequentially to $275 million with equal increases from MCD and MPD. Our days of inventory was 80 days.

Our Q1 non-GAAP EBITDA was $131 million or 22% of revenue. Total debt was $1 billion and we paid down $44 million in Q1. Our debt-to-EBITDA leverage is now at 2 times on an LTM basis. CapEx was $17 million and depreciation was $17 million for the quarter. And the dividend yield was 2.6% at the end of the quarter and continues to be one of the highest in the industry.

Now turning to guidance for the second quarter, we ended the quarter over 90% booked as our broad customer base was providing better visibility. The book-to-bill was 1.04 as lead times have stabilized. We expect Q2 revenue of $605 million to $630 million, which at the midpoint is up over 6% within the normal seasonal patterns of up 6% to 7% in the second quarter. This guidance reflects seasonal growth in the consumer end markets as well as growth across all product lines in MCD.

Our Q2 gross margin is expected to be approximately 46% and will vary with product and customer mix. We expect Q2 operating expenses between $156 million and $158 million for the quarter as we continue to invest in our high-growth product lines. Net OIE will be approximately $13 million, tax expenses will be $3 million, CapEx is estimated to be about $20 million, and depreciation of approximately $17 million. We anticipate the fully diluted share count to be 376 million shares. As a result, earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.31 for the quarter. And at the midpoint of our guidance, our operating margins will be above our target model of 20%.

So to wrap things up, we're happy to announce another quarter of strong execution delivering better than seasonal revenue, continued gross margin expansion, and exceptional earnings growth. We're looking forward to a great 2018.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to the operator to begin Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Anthony Stoss, you may ask your question. Please state your company name.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Craig-Hallum. Hi, guys. Can you maybe – I know you gave kind of the design activity for the total company year-over-year. Can you focus it more on IoT just to give us a sense of how things are setting up heading into Q2, Q3 IoT builds? And secondly, if you wouldn't mind talking about what you're seeing on the auto MCU side in terms of order patterns, if there's any fear on double ordering, et cetera? Thank you.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Hey, Tony, it's Hassane. So from the IoT, like Thad mentioned across all of MCD, with exposure to the consumer and IoT markets specifically, we see growth. We've seen growth year-on-year, and you're going to see growth throughout the year. And the design win activity, as they layer into revenue, think about it as starting at the end of Q2 through Q3. And that's the normal seasonal pattern, but up from last year. Now again I'll remind you, just like I said last year, it's going to all depend on the sell through of end customers. Last year, we had a great year of sell through. This year we're set up beautifully as far as we won all the designs that we wanted with the key customers we've been engaged with. Now it's up to the market to pull and then the sell through to happen.

The same thing on automotive; obviously, we went into 2018 with all of our design wins already in the bag. Think about it as two, three years ago. So that's going to layer in nicely. We still expect to outgrow the industry as far as content is concerned. And the comments I made earlier 2.3% unit growth in automotive translated to a double-digit growth for us. We're going to maintain that focus as more and more content starts to get deployed, and you're going to see some new content like the Wi-Fi with RSDB. That's already generating revenue that, to be honest, a year ago this product did not exist. So we're not displacing anybody per se, we're just adding the content and we're in all of these places that are generating new content for us to ramp. So 2018 is a growth year, again, for us and we're monitoring all of the macro, all of the customer patterns, and everything today looks like it's a solid year.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

And then on the MCU auto side in terms of order patterns?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Same thing (23:34). So the MCU auto side was what I was referring to, the order patterns are coming in. If you think about in auto, the ramps start a little bit in Q3. As the new cars hit the showroom into Q4 – September timeframe, we're seeing that, we're seeing the strength in the tail end of the development right before customers start going to production. Again, solid visibility there and solid growth.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Rolland from Susquehanna. You may ask your question.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Hey, guys. Thanks for the question. So perhaps you can talk a little bit more about memory, where you are in transition away from commodity and towards kind of differentiated value-added memory. I think you gave us some data on NOR Flash and 50% there. I thought that was interesting. Where do you guys think we are in terms of kind of the inning or the percent of differentiated versus non-memory? Where are we?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Hey, Chris. It's Thad. So we're late innings there. We gave data points in the past that said we walked away from $100 million of commoditized business in the past. So I would say we're very late innings in that transition. With 50% being automotive, that's a number that we couldn't have come anywhere close to if you go back three to four years ago. So we have transitioned completely out of that commoditized market into the high-end area, where our customers are willing to pay for quality, reliability, and longevity. So I would call it very late innings.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Great.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. If you look at beyond automotive into the other, industrial segment is also a healthy and robust segment for us. And also pairing with when you start looking at the IoT, not the low-end commoditized consumer low-density, but really where content matters, which is a lot of our high-end consumer products. We're starting to see growth there as well. All of that is the other 50% of the business.

We've said in the past we have great exposure to ADAS and as the ADAS levels of autonomy start to go up, there's going to be more and more content. We have the leading market share of footprint today. And as those start to grow over the next few years, you're going to see that revenue also come in for us. So we're exactly where we want to be. It was an active and conscious execution from the team to start moving to those high-density differentiated memories and we've executed very well to give us that 50% now.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

And, Chris...

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Great.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

...I'll give you one more data point. Hassane talked about 80% of our revenue coming from customers that buy more than one product family. If you break that down further, 70% of our revenue comes from customers that buy products in both Memory as well as Microcontroller and Connectivity. So you see that the cross-selling that we've talked about and the go-broad strategy of getting bomb (26:37) coverage is working for us.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Great. And then, I don't know if you guys could maybe talk about like Narrowband IoT, or Cat M1. Some of these cellular technologies, do they perhaps have a fit into your portfolio at some point? Would you partner there? I don't think the development costs are outrageous like they would be for a handset modem. Would you ever go in alone? Or do you think just kind of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are the connectivities that you really want focus on?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

So, this is Hassane. Obviously, we're always looking at the market. And as we are a bigger and bigger player in the IoT, as the connectivity evolves, of course, we have to be ready to participate. How we participate, you'll have to stay tuned as we deploy the strategy. But Narrowband IoT to me and the market is a complementary. Meaning, it's not a replacement. It's more content. So if you've looked at our playbook so far, we've talked about more and more bomb (27:45) coverage. That would be yet another aspect of our bomb (27:49) coverage that we put. The question is when is the right time for us to go out with it? And that's going to depend on really how fast the infrastructure is built. So, of course, we're participating. We haven't come out and publicized how we plan, nor how we are participating. But we're definitely a player in overall IoT market. That's coming. So stay tuned.

Operator

Thank you. John Pitzer from Credit Suisse, you may ask your question.

Charles Kazarian - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi. This is Charlie Kazarian on behalf of John Pitzer. Thanks for letting me ask a question. Congratulations on the strong results. I was hoping to ask a question on the operating margin target. You noted that you're now guiding a little bit above the 20%. Given that you kind of have about 400 or so basis points of upside left to your gross margin target, how should we think about some potential fall-through there to operating margin? Or would you possibly think that given all the success you've been having with recent investments in new products that you might potentially kind of pick up the R&D? And thank you.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah, Charlie. We haven't layered in OpEx as fast as revenue has been growing. You can clearly see that in our numbers. And if you look at our long-term target, it is actually greater than 20%. So we will achieve that again here in Q2. But as you think forward in our OpEx, you should think about us running somewhere in that 25% to 26% range with that incremental gross margin improvement falling through the bottom line creating strong earnings growth and strong cash flow growth as well.

Charles Kazarian - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

All right. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Harsh Kumar from Piper Jaffray, you may go ahead.

Harsh V. Kumar - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Yeah, hey guys. First of all, congratulations. Solid execution. I wanted to clarify something you said. Factory utilization went from 81% to 74%. Is that correct? And then it's going back. If it's going back, what timeframe are we talking, this quarter or the rest of the year? And then also with that, how do you feel about your 48% goal for this year for margins overall?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yes. So you are right, Harsh. It dropped from 81% to 74%, the utilization did. We are still maintaining our 47.9% goal exiting the year. So that is still in play and we have line of sight on that. The step-down in the utilization in Fab 25 was temporary as we cleared through some WIP – in inventory and WIP as we had (30:30) some bottlenecks after the Fab. And it's temporary. So we expect to be back up in that 80% range in Q2. And as I said in my prepared remarks, we'll continue to increase that throughout the year up to where we get fully utilized. And just as a reminder, full utilization of 85%.

Harsh V. Kumar - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Got it.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

So it's very temporary in nature.

Harsh V. Kumar - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Got it. And for my follow-up, if I can ask. Your automotive business broke out, it's been kind of 30%, 31%. It broke out to 34%. Is that sustainable? Should we think of that as kind of like a constant thing and maybe improving from here as time goes on? Also you have now hit 2.0 debt to EBITDA which opens you up to do a lot of wonderful things for shareholder returns. What are you guys thinking on that front?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Harsh, this is Hassane. I'll take the first part of that. So if you think about automotive, we always refer to automotive as a third of our business. Obviously, everything is growing. But as a percent, you can think about it as a just a third of the business, so 33%, give or take a few points. That's kind of where we are, where we would like to be. If we look at automotive and industrial, which is a long-term, long visibility stable revenue, that's about the 50% to 55%. It's exactly where we want it to be. Now, would it move 1 or 2 points here and there based on the quarter? It's really depends on how the consumer does. Typically when the consumer has a good quarter as far as normal seasonality, like you think about a Q3, that percent changes. But if you look at it overall, forget about quarter boundaries. Think of it as a third of the business, and that will remain as everything is growing.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. So it's Thad. I'll take the second part of your question on the leverage ratio. So we achieved 2 times this quarter. That's down in our comfort zone. That's where we have complete flexibility. All of our excess free cash flow has gone towards paying down debt since the acquisition of the wireless connectivity business. At this point, we've got flexibility. We still have a heavy bias towards paying down debt, but I think you – we will be opportunistic when it comes to buybacks and other opportunities as we go forward. So we've now got a lot of flexibility we didn't have a year ago.

Operator

Thank you. Charlie Anderson from Dougherty & Company, you may go ahead.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Yeah, thanks for taking my questions. You mentioned the USB-C weakness in Q1. I wonder if you could just maybe frame how you see that playing out the rest of the year maybe relative to how you guys have talked about it in the past. And then I've got a follow-up.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Sure. I think the softness, obviously I don't need to harp on it. It's been very well publicized in general, and it's related to one of our customers. But if I look at the remainder of the year, it's the same – I would call it seasonality or same trend of ramp that we've seen last year. So the second half of the year, we'll see a pickup.

It's not a pickup related to a single market segment, but you're going to see a pickup across an ecosystem of some of the items that I mentioned, whether it's the camera or the power adapters. Of course, a ramp in a handset play would be a higher volume than the rest of them, but the growth and the turn on is actually across the board, and it's broader than it was last year.

We talk about some of the PC models even we are in, those PC models are we added double-digit PC models from our arsenal from last year. Those will start ramping in Q3, Q4. So overall, it's a typical ramp profile of a new franchise, which is USB-C. It's going to be over the next few years, give or take, between quarter boundaries. But overall, it is an uptick year-on-year, and that's where we participate. So we're in it for the long haul, and we see it over a multiyear period.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Great. And then a question on IoT, if I may, are you guys seeing anything change in the competitive environment relative to last quarter? What are you seeing in terms of new products that are out there, the set of competitors, anything to update us on there? Thanks.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah, so nothing changed in the competitive landscape really where we play. Nobody today still to-date has a broad offering of the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo SoCs. We're the leader in that market. That's where the market is ramping. We talked about over 50% is now moving to the AC combo. Nobody has offered one of those yet. In automotive, we're the only player with RSDB. That's what the automotive market needs and requires, so we don't see any competition there.

Of course, who do we see in some of the accounts as far as Wi-Fi offering? We see Qualcomm, but they're a little busy, which gives us an opportunity. But as far as competitive landscape, we're one of the players that has connectivity, we have the microcontroller, and we have the memory. Like Thad said, when you look at cross-selling, there's not just a single product of connectivity or a single product of MCU, and we use that to leverage our presence at the accounts.

And so overall, we're happy with our competitive position. I'm excited about our competitive offering that we have announced through Q1 from the software to the new products, and that will start paving the way for the future growth that we have outlined in my Analyst Day a year ago.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Suji Desilva from ROTH. You may go ahead, sir.

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Hi, Hassane. Hi, Thad. Nice job on the quarter progress here. So in terms of the automotive product, the RSDB product, what's the timeframe for revenue contribution there? Is it still several quarters out, or is it on the horizon?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

No, so the – well, the one that I talked about with the Audi A8, that's already contributing to revenue. So it's not far from the horizon, but obviously, it's not a very high positive slope. As you see, automotive has a very nice long ramp. That ramp has started. It started with the announcement of the Audi A8, and just like we see in automotive, it starts with the, call it the premium vehicles, and it'll start making its way to the more light passenger vehicles.

We have started that ramp, and as those products deploy, we're going to start seeing that revenue just accumulate and layer on top of what we have already.

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Okay. Great. And then the – thanks for clarifying that. And in the IoT, the connectivity or the combo, I imagine Bluetooth Wi-Fi is the strongest pairing combo. Are you seeing other combos that are starting to grow in demand or is that still the bulk of the volume?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

No. That's still the bulk of the volume. I'll give you some color. The reason that's growing and it's growing beyond all of the other combos or all the (37:49) really connectivity standards standalone is the ecosystem that it provides. Wi-Fi exists already in your house, it exists already in the consumer environment, whether it's a mall or a coffee shop, and the Bluetooth part of it in order for us to connect a widget to Wi-Fi already exists, and it's in your pocket. It's your cell phone.

So that's the most natural and most broadly-deployed ecosystem of connectivity, which is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and that's the reason we're starting to see a disproportionate amount of customers starting to go to that just because of the existence of that ecosystem. So for customers to ramp and have consumers like you and me buy the product with an ease of connection or ease of connectivity, they would want the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo, and that's why we see a strong pull. We saw that pull in 2017, and that's continuing in 2018.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Blayne Curtis with Barclays. You may go ahead, sir.

Thomas O'Malley - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, guys. This is Tom O'Malley on for Blayne Curtis. Congratulations on the solid results. I just want to ask a quick question on the March quarter. You guys talked about some strength in NOR and how that particularly aligns with auto. Can you guys talk about some of the other flavors of memory there and if you saw strength or weakness in those in the March quarter and how you view them for the rest of the year?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. Tom, it's Hassane. So we're doing a (39:14) deep dive on that, and it actually went – it's very broad. It is not exposed to one segment or another. It is actually a broad exposure. However, it's exposed in the right segments that we want, so auto, industrial, and consumer. The commentary that Thad made on the automotive is just because it's an important milestone of having crossed that 50%, because that is a strategic intent that we've had. Everything grew, because if you look at MPD quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, but it's broad. It's broad, however, it's focused on the differentiated memory, higher density not the commodity plays, which is starting to see softness if you look at some of our peers, but we don't play in that. Ours is solid and stable.

And the beauty of it, we talked I think last quarter about the long-term agreements that we've been able to do with customers and those are playing out very well for us in such an environment, because it gives us a longer-term visibility, even on some of the consumers and industrial as far as the demand environment. And we see that demand environment remain very strong in 2018 given the supply.

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. I might just add one more thing. This is Mike Balow. We're already working on the 2019 LTAs now with customers. So, again, we're still seeing a lot of allocations still in that high-end memory. So customers are already starting to sign up for 2019 allocations with us.

Thomas O'Malley - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thanks. And then, thanks for the detail. Just another quick one, you guys gave some color on ZTE exposure. Obviously, there's been some market commentary about Huawei as well. Could you guys give us any color on your exposure there and if that would affect you if anything changed?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

On the what?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

On Huawei. I'll take it. So this is Thad. So I talked about ZTE, being about 1% of revenue. Huawei is slightly bigger, you can model between (41:14) 2 to 3 times bigger than that. Obviously, it's too early to determine what's going to happen there, and we'll monitor that situation as we go. But, obviously, we've already shut down ZTE effective once the orders came out.

Operator

Thank you. Rajvindra Gill, you may go ahead, from Needham & Company.

Rajvindra S. Gill - Needham & Co. LLC

Yes. Thanks, and congrats on solid results. On the seasonality of the business, Thad, so in Q1, you guys reported revenue that was above seasonal relative to historical patterns. And then, on top of that, Q2 is 6% quarter-over-quarter, which also seems somewhat above seasonal. So I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about kind of the seasonality, the patterns, going forward, given the higher consumer mix of IoT and then offset a little bit by the auto exposure. Just wondering if you could talk about the quarter-by-quarter business, how it's changed, say, the past year or so.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. It's a tough question to answer, because I can give you our historical seasonality. But in 2017, we've seen those seasonality, right? And you can say that trend is still continuing today. In Q2, the midpoint of our guidance is just up over 6%. That's in line with seasonal. Q3 normally would be up again and I expect it would be because of the consumer exposure that we have with all the IoT applications and Q4 would be down. I think I'm going to stick with kind of really what we've been saying over the last year is with the portfolio we have today and kind of what we can see, is the seasonality is a little bit more muted than what it has been historically. But it's a little hard to predict, at this point, thinking for the next nine months. But that's kind of how we've been thinking about it is it's a little muted on – the highs aren't as high and the lows aren't as low.

Rajvindra S. Gill - Needham & Co. LLC

All right. Great. And then on the IoT business, just a follow-up on the competitive landscape, you guys are pretty much dominant in Wi-Fi Bluetooth combo chips. But I believe last earnings you talked about kind of moving into some sort of mesh networking ICs. I don't know if that's correct, but kind of developing a mesh networking IC, and kind of moving into that territory. There is another larger – another IoT player that's also starting to get into the low-power Wi-Fi market. So, just wondering if you could talk about possible new entrants and then kind of your movement to mesh. Thanks.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Sure, I'll cover that. So our focus on mesh and what we described is really focusing on the BLE mesh back to exactly the same reasoning of the ecosystem that exists. Historically, mesh has been a Zigbee play. Zigbee was the only one that did mesh. Obviously, I'm sure you're all aware, we do offer Zigbee. However, that's not really where our investment is because the market is shifting, as we have seen from our results, to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. But what we've done, given the shift from the Bluetooth Low Energy, the BLE mesh that was introduced by the Bluetooth SIG, that now supports mesh. And given the comments I made earlier about the ecosystem existence in each one of our pockets, we have already introduced a BLE mesh product. We've made the announcement, and we've made the announcement with LEDVANCE, which is a leading LED provider. So if you think about historically, mesh networks has been used for lighting. And given the fact that the first market that is starting to move to BLE mesh from Zigbee mesh is lighting, we see that as becoming the market where the growth is going to be, and that's where our focus is.

Regarding your comment about low power Wi-Fi, I will tell you from data, not all low power is created equal. I'm very happy with our low power position because we measure it in battery life, and our customers, obviously, when everybody has a battery powered from a 4K camera to a ring on your finger, they pick Cypress. So we have a very aggressive view on ultra-low power. The competitive landscape that was the latest entrant is in 11n Wi-Fi. That's about three or four generations behind. We have that; we've been selling that. But as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, the 11ac just crossed over the 11n, and that tells you, again, where the growth is. It's 11ac. So we welcome competition. It makes it exciting in the market, but there's a lot of running to catch up to us, and that's okay.

Operator

Thank you. Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley, you may go ahead, sir.

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Yes. Thank you. A question for Hassane in the automotive market, as you see that business layering in through 2018, any particular geographies that you would call out on a relative basis where you're seeing strong momentum, whether it's for the industry, or more importantly, Cypress specific?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. I mean, so, nothing that really stands out as far as whether it's for excitement or concern. Europe is stronger for us. And given the comments I made earlier, a lot of the new products, when they get introduced they get introduced first in premium brands, which a lot of them come out of Europe. You got the Audis and the Daimlers and so on. So, that's really where the strength first starts when you refer to your question as the layering effect.

But as that layering starts to grow broadly, then we start seeing that deployment – not really delayed or not a big latency. We're talking about one full (47:12) generation over, which is three quarters or so. But that's the layering we like in automotive. And we already have visibility to it. But the health and the adoption of new technology across region is healthy across all of them. And it changes from passenger vehicle to premium vehicle, et cetera. But overall, the unit and the content is up across all regions today.

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Craig, this is Mike Balow. I might add one more thing to that as well. The regions that we've always been strong in, Europe and Japan, we're still continuing to get a lot of wins, but there are regions now that are coming on line quickly, like China. Korea, we're getting a lot more traction there and certainly now in the U.S. we put in a renewed focus there. And we're getting a lot of design wins in the U.S. as well.

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Got it. Appreciate the extra color there. And then just a follow-up to Thad, as you kind of approach the 48% gross margin milestone, on a longer term basis is it going to be a function of mix or are there other things to think about from a gross margin longer term?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

You're talking beyond the 48%, Craig?

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

That's right.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah, well it's a lot of the introduction of the new products. I mentioned it in my prepared remarks that we've got new products coming out of R&D that drive a more attractive margin profile. And everything that we are working on development is at or above the corporate goal of 50%, so over the long term, that mix will start to help in improving those gross margins.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho. You may go ahead.

Vijay Raghavan Rakesh - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Hi, guys. Thanks for the opportunity. When you look at the quarter, I was wondering if you could give us some more idea of, especially on Type-C, how you guys are doing. I know you, exiting 2018, you had almost 100 laptop wins. Where do you see that exiting 2018?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

So, I think the number I've given before, it's 78 going to about 120 models. And if I look at what has been deployed and what was introduced, we're actually very linear to achieving that number. Now of course, we don't stop at introducing the laptop or the phone or the charger, et cetera. It goes back to now, how well will they sell through, and that's really what's going to dictate the curve of that revenue growth.

It is a positive curve (49:52). It is revenue growth. We're very comfortable with everything we've said which is included in our guide at least for the next quarter. But overall for the year, we see USB-C growing. We see it up year-on-year. How up it's going to be really based on the adoption and the traction that the end products of our customers get into market. But I'll say it again, USB-C is just getting started and we've seen that in USB – prior USB generation. It is a multiyear franchise and we're in the sweet spot today to be able to leverage that.

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

And I think adding on to Hassane on that, it had historically been a lot of notebooks, cords, cables, and handsets. But now we are seeing a wide adoption across a number of products. The designs that we're working on today, whether it's gaming, set top box, a lot of different applications that are in the early infancy of getting that designed in, so we do expect significant growth going forward.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

And, Vijay, it's Hassane again. Touching back on automotive, USB-C is starting to see design ins into the automotive market. Obviously, that's not a revenue this year or next, but the penetration is there. We already see it and we're participating in it. And that really contributes to it's not a one or two-year ramp. It's actually a longer ramp, which is exactly the reason we like it and play in it.

Vijay Raghavan Rakesh - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Good. And on the automotive side you talked about the Audi A8. Can you talk about how many other design wins you have similar to that ramping between connectivity or Bluetooth this year? Thanks.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

What's the revenue? All right, hold on a second. I have to think about what's the auto revenue connectivity percent.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

18%.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

So if you think about it, the last time we talked about the revenue for wireless connectivity, auto was 15%. That compares to 10% when we acquired the business. Now it's at 18% on a bigger number. So that gives you a little bit on the growth of that connectivity in the automotive market, both in terms of percent of the total revenue of connectivity, but also more importantly as that whole revenue grows (52:19).

I don't break out the number of sockets because we look at it by platform. That fans out across multiple OEMs from – going from a single Tier 1 to a lot of OEMs, but automotive connectivity, whether Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and even better, the combo, is already penetrated. We're the lead in there, given our position in general in auto, and that's part of the layering effect that I mentioned earlier. But that's been growing since the time we acquired that business.

Operator

Thank you. William Stein from SunTrust, you may go ahead, sir.

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Great. Thanks for taking my question. I'm hoping to talk a little bit about the handset customer where there was channel sort of fill or I guess stutter in the quarter. Can you confirm that you're on a sell-in rev rec today, and then what your guidance assumes for sell-out when you're thinking that excess inventory in the channel gets flushed? Is that in the current quarter?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah, so Will, we're 100% on sell-in revenue recognition now. That is a requirement. It's a part of ASC 606. In terms of when that flushes through, I think Hassane kind of alluded to it earlier that we expect the USB-C to be a similar profile this year to what we saw last year, which would imply that it's back-end loaded. So it's something that we think comes back in line here over the next, let's call it, next two quarters.

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

And one more, if I can, if I can get it out. Can you talk about the market growth within your connectivity portfolio, the products you bought from Broadcom, the I think what we call Broadcom IoT? When we think about the growth there, my perception is that it's mostly consumer, but certainly there are other end markets in there as well. Is that correct? Or is it much more, say, automotive and industrial focused?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

No, so if you – this is Hassane, Will. So if you think about the mix, I'm at 18% now is automotive. Primarily – the majority of it is consumer, given just the nature of the market and where the first players ramp. It's obviously grown. I will reiterate the 17% multiyear growth since the time of the acquisition that I've talked about in Analyst Day last year.

We clearly beat that last year. But as I always say, it's always on the sell-through, and that's what we monitor. But as far as design in and design wins visibility, I'm comfortable with the 17% on a multiyear period.

Now to answer your question of the growth across the board, it's across the board, but consumer is the highest percent of that. But I'll remind, consumer for us, you can't think about the PC and mobile and set-top boxes. It's really primarily the consumer like connected cameras, gaming, specifically on some of the smart home devices that go into that like the Amazons and the Nests and thermostats. That's what I'm referring to consumer, which obviously makes sense that this is the biggest percent of revenue for that IoT business.

But auto is growing. It's grown to 17% on a larger number, so in dollars, it's growing also.

Operator

Thank you. John Vinh from KeyBanc Capital, you may go ahead.

John Vinh - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Just a follow-up on that, Hassane, you're reiterating the 17% growth for this year. Can you talk about what percentage of your revenues was from IoT and what it grew in the quarter?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

So, John, this is Thad. So the wireless connectivity business was down sequentially, as you would expect, because of the consumer profile which is typically down in Q1. When we think long-term, and this is not just a 2018 forecast, this is a multiyear forecast. That's where we talk about it growing 17%, and we see that growth across all those end market segments as well.

John Vinh - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Got it. Thank you. And then also just looking at your end markets, when I look at the enterprise market, it grew 37% year-over-year. Can you talk about what drove that?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah, this is Hassane, John. This is primarily a lot of the memory goes into the enterprise. You think about the infrastructure that's being built out for 5G deployment in APAC and North America and Europe. A lot of it is also in the industrial side of the enterprise for infrastructure. So that's really where the growth has been.

And then obviously the PC market where we've just talked about the growth and the penetration that we have from the PC market with our USB-C, that also falls into that. So it is growing. It's growing both on MCD and MPD.

Operator

Thank you. And our final question comes from Vivek Arya from Bank of America. You may go ahead, sir.

Adam Gonzalez - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi. Yeah. This is Adam Gonzalez on behalf of Vivek. Thanks for taking my question. Just one for me, but looking at your past Q and K filings, I'm just looking at the profitability by segment. It looks like Memory accounts for a majority of your operating profits, were the MCD division is kind of floating around mid-single digits which is somewhat of an improvement from below breakeven in past years. But I'm just wondering if this is something – if this gap can close over time or if this is even something that you guys look at closing in the future. Thanks.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. So I'll refer you back to the presentation that we gave at Analyst Day last year where we talked about the significant investments that we've made in MCD over the years. Investments in the USB-C platform, in the automotive platform and all of the connectivity, as well wireless. And then I've got a couple graphs in there that talk about the R&D investments coming down as a percentage of revenue as you start getting those platforms ramping. I think what you can see through our results over the last year is MCD has been on a very nice growth rate. And we're able to continue to make investments in there, but the operating margins will continue to improve. And so it is an area that we've been focused on for many years, making sure that we monetize those investments we've made over the years. And that is now happening.

Adam Gonzalez - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Got it. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the question-and-answer portion of today's conference. It would be my pleasure to turn the conference back over to Mr. Hassane El-Khoury for any closing comments. Thank you, sir.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

All right. Thank you all for joining us today. Our Cypress 3.0 strategy is hitting stride, as evidenced by our strong revenue and earnings this quarter. Our technology and products are very well-positioned for the exciting IoT opportunity before us, and we have the right team to execute our plan. We will be at several conferences and trade shows over the next couple of months and look forward to seeing many of you on the road. Good night.

Operator

And thank you. This concludes today's conference call. You may go ahead and disconnect at this time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.