Imperva (IMPV) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Imperva's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Sunil Shah, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sunil Shah - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you, Catherine. Good afternoon and welcome to Imperva's first quarter 2018 earnings call. We'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. With me on the call are Chris Hylen, Imperva's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Burns, Imperva's Chief Financial Officer.

During the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of the company. Generally, these statements are identified by the use of words such as expect, believe, anticipate, intend, and other words that denote future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

We caution you to consider the important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements in the press release and this conference call. These risk factors are described in our press release and are more fully detailed under the caption Risk Factors in Imperva's 10-K filed with the SEC on February 23, 2018.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, disposition-related expense, amortization of intangibles expense, restructuring and non-routine consulting costs related to our reorganization and strategy, gain on the sale of Skyfence and the provision for taxes associated with the sale of Skyfence. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for or superior to our GAAP results. And we encourage you to consider all measures when analyzing Imperva's performance.

For complete information regarding our historical non-GAAP financial information, the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a quantitative reconciliation of these figures, please refer to today's press release regarding our first quarter 2018 results. The press release has also been furnished to the SEC as part of a Form 8-K.

Please note that for purposes of customer account information provided during this call and in our earnings release and consistent with past practice, we are referring to end user customers who purchased through our direct sales force or channel partners. In addition, please note that the date of this conference call is April 26, 2018, and any forward-looking statements that we make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Chris, and then Mike will provide further details regarding our financials and our forward-looking outlook. Chris?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Thanks, Sunil, and welcome to the team. Thanks to all of you for joining us today. Before I begin, I'd like to thank all of our employees for contributions and commitments as we continue our journey to transform the company to our next phase of growth. At Imperva, we've been on an exciting journey to transform our company for the future. Before diving into Q1 results, I feel it's important to share that journey with you to the context for where we've been, where we are today and where we're headed.

When I joined Imperva in August of last year, I spent my first three to four months listening to employees, customers and shareholders. My goal was to gain insights that would inform our short and long-term goals and actions. The biggest opportunity across the board was to act as one company with one strategy, one organization and one set of goals, to act as One Imperva.

Our strategy. We then set out to define our One Imperva vision, mission, strategy, and growth priorities. As a reminder, our vision is to lead the world's fight to keep data and applications safe from cyber criminals. Our mission is to deliver best-in-class cybersecurity solutions on-premise, in the cloud and across hybrid environments.

We've identified three strategies for how we will win. We are transforming into the world's leading hybrid security company, accelerating our go-to-market strategy and simplifying how we do business. In addition, we have three key growth priorities: invest in world-class cloud experiences, create actionable insights through data and analytics, and deliver innovative new services that extend our offerings.

Strategy drive structure, therefore, we set out to align our organization to enable operationalization and execution of our strategy. In January, we made structural and foundational changes to create a One Imperva organization that is customer-focused and well-positioned to execute on our key growth initiatives.

As a reminder, we unified disjointed teams under sales, marketing, product management and product development. We created a customer success organization focused on ensuring the success of our customers globally. We had both promoted internally and brought in new talent to lead us through our transformation. Our leadership team now consists of a nice mix of external hires, internal promotion and incumbent leaders.

Transformational change is necessary, yet not for the faint of heart. We implemented these changes across the organization and resulted in over 50% of the organization having new roles or new leaders. We're very proud that we delivered on our commitments during this period of significant change. We had strong performances from our APJ and EMEA teams and at the same time face challenges in North America.

We experienced more than anticipated disruption in North America due to the significant changes in our go-to-market strategy. The fact that we were still able to report total revenues at $84.2 million in Q1 despite our challenges in North America highlights both the geographic diversity of our business, as well as the overall potential.

The strong track record of success in APJ and EMEA despite the changes in go-to-market strategy highlighted for me the leadership capabilities of David Woodcock. Dave has earned the promotion to Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales based on his track record of achievement, deep knowledge of the business, and ability to articulate the value proposition of Imperva to employees and customers. I'm confident that Dave will lead the global sales team to new heights and productivity and quota attainment.

The next step in our transformation is to operationalize our strategy both within functions by aligning the functional teams with the strategy, and across functions with operating plans that align to our goals. We completed the organizational alignment approximately two weeks ago. The operating plans, including product strategy, are being completed as we speak.

Where are we today? We feel that we made the necessary changes to our line of strategy and structure. In addition, we have the leadership team in place to execute on our strategy. We've also evolved the way we operate the business. We have established leadership councils for sales, product and customer success to drive focused execution and collaboration. We are well on our way to operating as One Imperva with a strong focus on our customers, delivering best-in-class solutions, and consistently delivering on our commitments.

Let me talk a little about where we're headed. Product strategy, over the past several months, we increased our focus on product, working to define our product strategy. I look forward to sharing that with all of you in Q3. Customer success, we're working hard to make customer success a reality. We meet daily and weekly to identify and resolve customer issues and demonstrate the value of our products on an ongoing basis.

Sales execution, we've implemented several changes across the company as we continue to evolve our go-to-market motion. These changes are underway as we discussed on our last call and will take some time to show up in our outcomes.

We remain prudent, balanced in our approach and our outlook. From here on out, it's all about execution. Before I hand it over to Mike, I want to address the cash on our balance sheet. We believe this is an asset that provides us with the flexibility to act quickly on strategic opportunities. We believe that having this asset at this time allows us to play from a position of strength rather than weakness.

In summary, we delivered on our commitment this quarter, while at the same time driving an enormous amount of transformational change. The opportunity ahead of us is huge as the size and complexity of cyber-attacks continue to increase globally. I'm very confident that Imperva is well-positioned to capture that opportunity. We have the unique ability to protect data and applications wherever they reside, on-prem, in the cloud, and in hybrid environments. We will stay focused on executing for the remainder of the year and into the future.

With that, let me hand it over to Mike to walk through Q1 performance and financial results.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Thanks, Chris. First, I'll provide a detailed overview of our first quarter financial results. Then I'll discuss our financial guidance for the second quarter and full year 2018. All growth rates that I mention will be year-on-year comparisons unless otherwise specified. Following my prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions.

Our first quarter results were notable for subscription comprising a record 41% of total revenue, that's up from 38% a year ago, our strong investment in product development to expand our technology leadership position, and very healthy free cash flow generation.

First, growth. Total revenue grew 17% to $84.2 million, above the midpoint of our guidance range, benefiting approximately $1 million from the adoption of new accounting standard, ASC 606, during the quarter, as expected. Services revenue, which consists of subscription, maintenance and support, and professional services and training, grew 21% to $63.7 million and accounted for a record 76% of total revenue. This growth is primarily driven by a 28% increase in subscription revenue to $35 million.

Recurring software maintenance and support revenue grew 15% to $25.2 million, while our professional services and training revenue remained steady at $3.6 million. With 71% of our revenue as recurring in nature either from subscription or software maintenance and support, we are sharpening our focus on improving retention rates to help bolster our growth even more going forward.

Our product revenue grew 5% to $20.5 million as customers continue to migrate from the legacy upfront license model to our new FlexProtect hybrid licensing model, which future proofs their web security investments. As many of you know, this has had the impact of muting headline product growth rates in favor of deferred subscription revenue. Notable wins this quarter included a long-term deal with a major European airline and major wins with large financial services firms in both the U.S. and the Asia-Pacific region.

Overall, we were pleased with the execution of our global sales team given the significant changes in our go-to-market organization and our sales leadership mid-quarter, with particular strength in Asia-Pacific and EMEA. Asia-Pacific led the way growing revenue 55%. EMEA grew 24% and remains well-positioned to benefit from GDPR. Our Americas team experienced short-term disruption from our January reorganization and grew revenue just 2%. We believe that the Americas team is now well organized for improved execution in future quarters.

We're pleased to report that we added 160 new customers this quarter, up 12%. New points of presence in India, Korea and Thailand are now operational and helped deliver incremental new customers in the quarter. Imperva now has approximately 6,200 customers in more than 100 countries around the world. We continue to focus on customers with long lifetime value potential. In the first quarter, we booked 183 deals over $100,000, up 30%.

Moving to profits. On a GAAP basis, with several restructuring and other non-routine costs, we booked $11.2 million GAAP operating loss. This included $2.6 million restructuring costs and $1.7 million for non-routine consulting related to our restructuring and strategy. GAAP net loss was $9.8 million or $0.28 loss per share based on 34.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

We'll look next at non-GAAP profitability, which I remind everyone excludes stock-based compensation, disposition-related expense, amortization of intangibles expense, restructuring costs and non-routine consulting costs, gain on the sale of Skyfence, and provision for income taxes associated with the sale of Skyfence. Gross margin was 79.2% during the first quarter, 1.8% below our guidance, primarily due to a less favorable revenue mix and higher allocation of certain administrative expenses to cost of revenue from operating expense.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses were up just 6% to $58.9 million. Sales and marketing expense was up 3% to $34.5 million, much less than revenue, partially due to our mid-quarter go-to-market restructuring and benefiting $2.6 million from capitalizing certain commission costs under new accounting standard, ASC 606. R&D expense increased 32% to $16.7 million, up $4 million from a year ago. This is due to a combination of increased product development, less favorable U.S. dollar-Israeli shekel exchange rate, higher allocation of administrative expenses, and our annual merit-based salary increases.

G&A expense was down 16% (14:33) to $7.7 million, primarily due to reallocating certain administrative expenses to other expense line items. We ended the quarter with 956 employees worldwide. That's down 64 from last quarter, primarily due to our restructuring and up slightly from a year ago. We are hiring now to boost our growth and customer retention, ramping our focused sales force and our new customer success team.

This quarter, we earned non-GAAP operating profit of $7.8 million, within our guidance range. We earned non-GAAP operating margin of 9.2%. That's up from 4% a year ago, highlighting the operating leverage we continue to deliver in the business. With $1 million of other income, a $0.5 million tax benefit and 35 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, we earned $9.2 million non-GAAP net income or $0.26 per diluted share above our guidance range.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in the press release issued today and can be viewed on our website. We've also provided a table of the impact of the new accounting standard, ASC 606.

Moving next to capital, our balance sheet remained strong with more than adequate cash to meet our operating and strategic needs. We now hold cash and investments of $379 million with no debt. Our strong cash balance reflects the very strong generation of $22.5 million in cash flow from operations, as well as CapEx of $2.8 million during the first quarter. We continue to be very pleased with our ability to generate cash, while at the same time maintaining a balanced approach investing in the business to support the company's growth and retaining flexibility for strategic acquisitions.

Our accounts receivable was $59 million resulting in DSO of 63 days comparable to 56 days a year ago. Our total deferred revenue is now $156 million, up 25%, primarily due to the continued traction of our Incapsula cloud service and our FlexProtect hybrid licensing program. We grew short-term deferred revenue by 21%. This was despite first quarter deferred revenue being reduced $3.6 million from an accounting reclass to retained earnings with the accounting change to ASC 606 using the modified retrospective approach. Without that change, our total deferred revenue would have been about flat sequentially and up even stronger year-on-year.

Now to our outlook. On January 1, 2018, we adopted Accounting Standard 606 using the modified retrospective approach. As we shared in February, under this new standard, we expect a relatively modest positive impact of approximately 1% on the timing of our revenue recognition over the course of the year. We'll also be deferring a certain portion of commission costs which in our initial estimate will have a favorable impact of approximately 5% of our annual non-GAAP operating expenses, with a majority of that impact in the second half of the year. For transparency we're providing an estimate of that accounting impact in the operating profit guidance and we're reporting the actual impact of the accounting standard each quarter as we go through the year.

Now, turning to our outlook for the second quarter. Given our typical second quarter seasonality, we expect total revenue in the range of $86 million to $88 million. At the midpoint, this is up 3% sequentially comparable to last year and up 17% year-on-year. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 80%. Non-GAAP operating profit is expected to be in the range of $10 million to $11 million reflecting an approximately $2.5 million benefit from capitalizing certain commission costs.

Now a brief note on taxes. Given a very recent court ruling in Israel, against another company called Conterra Technologies Limited (19:14), in regards to the deductibility of stock-based compensation for an Israeli R&D subsidiary, we feel it will be prudent in the second quarter to book an unusually large tax provision charge of up to $21 million to cover the full potential cumulative liability from this issue for the past eight years.

The cash impact from this in the second quarter of 2018 is expected to be much more moderate, at approximately $1 million. As a result of this ruling, we now estimate our ongoing tax expense for the second quarter of 2018, excluding that tax charge, to be approximately $1.5 million and the total tax provision, including the charge, to be $22.5 million.

Therefore, non-GAAP net loss after the impact of this $21 million charge and excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, disposition-related expense, amortization of intangibles and restructuring costs, and non-routine consulting related to our restructuring and strategy, is expected to be in the range of $11 million to $12 million loss or $0.32 to $0.35 loss per share.

This reflects an approximately $0.07 per share benefit from deferring commission cost and a swing to weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 35 million. Without the tax charge, non-GAAP net income would be $21 million higher in the range of $9 million to $10 million income. And non-GAAP earnings per share would be $0.60 higher at $0.25 to $0.28 earnings per share.

With that, we're pleased to update our financial outlook for 2018. We remain in a solid position as the number in frequency of breaches continues to increase and the demand for Imperva's best-of-breed platform grows. We believe we are in a position to extend our technology leadership position as we continue to invest in new product development and expand our sales and marketing resources worldwide. We believe that the recent steps we've taken to reorganize our operations and focus more on long-term customers will pay off longer-term and set the company up for success in 2018 and beyond.

For the full year 2018, we continue to expect total revenue to be in the range of $368 million to $374 million. This represents 15% growth at the midpoint. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 80% to 81%. Non-GAAP operating profit is expected to be in the range of $56 million to $58 million. This includes an approximately $12.5 million benefit to operating expense from the new accounting standard for commission cost with the majority of the impact in the second half of the year.

The midpoint of this guidance implies approximately 15% annual operating margin. As a result of the previously referenced ruling, on an ongoing basis, we now estimate our annual tax expense for 2018, excluding the $21 million tax charge, to be approximately $4 million with approximate ongoing tax expense of $1.5 million per quarter in Q3 and Q4 of 2018.

We expect non-GAAP net income excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, non-routine consulting costs, disposition-related expense and restructuring cost to be in the range of $32 million to $34 million or $0.89 to $0.95 per share based on 35.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the full year.

This assumes an annual total tax provision of approximately $25 million which includes a $21 million charge. And it reflects an approximately $0.35 per share benefit from deferring commission costs. Without the $21 million charge, non-GAAP EPS would be $0.60 higher at $1.49 to $1.55 per share and non-GAAP net income would be $21 million higher at $53 million to $55 million.

We expect to continue to generate strong positive free cash flow for the year. We continue to expect capital expenditures for the full year to be approximately $10 million to $12 million. We intend to continue to provide quarterly updates to our full year outlook over the course of the year at our quarterly earnings calls, as we continue to gain more data points and visibility.

We plan to take a balanced financial approach to growth, profits and capital going forward. We intend to maintain healthy revenue growth with recurring revenue increasing as a percentage and to deliver sustainable operating leverage through identified efficiencies as well as to deploy cash efficiently to higher yield opportunities, organic and inorganic.

We'll do this while maintaining a cash position that provides appropriate flexibility in running the business. We're in the process of driving a cohesive product strategy and we're defining adjacencies and potential M&A opportunities as we determine potential cash uses.

In summary, we're executing short-term while we're making structural changes that will benefit the company long-term. And we're taking a balanced approach in 2018 as we drive continued profitable growth and execute on operating efficiencies.

With that, thanks for your interest. We'd be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. Our first question comes from Rob Owens with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Great and thank you guys for taking my question. You mentioned a couple times on the call focusing on sharpening your retention rates and hiring to boost growth and customer retention. And I know that you saw some issues at the low-end with Incapsula. So, I'm curious have they become more pervasive than they were or are you primarily speaking to that?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

When you say they, who are you referring to?

Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

The issues with customer retention, is it an Incapsula issue? Is it on the maintenance space of some of the traditional perpetual? I'm just trying to get a sense of where those comments go and how much deeper they run?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. Okay. Got it. Thanks, Rob. Yeah. I think we see room for improvement in both areas, both the maintenance renewals and subscription renewals. Most of the subscription is on the Incapsula side. We're not satisfied with where we are. We see significant improvement – room for improvement there. And so, this realignment, ramping up the customer success team, a lot of the work and focus for us the last couple months has been on that. It's going to continue to be on that for us for the rest of the year. We're highly aware and sensitized to the value and how we can boost our growth rates by boosting our retention rates. That's a big area of focus for us right now.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Hey, Rob, it's Chris. Thanks for the questions.

Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Hi, Chris. Yeah.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

I wouldn't use the word pervasive to characterize anything in the business. I think as we dig in and learn more, we're just finding more and more opportunities more than anything else.

Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Which makes sense, Chris. I guess I want to cross-cut the question then to kind of say, is it LAP (27:44) related? Is it DAM related? Is it kind of historical Imperva process related? So, is it something secular that might be a challenge or you're just looking it more broadly improving Imperva's processes? Thanks.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

I would say it's just more about operational rigor than anything else. I don't think there is anything spectacular or anything peculiar.

Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay. Appreciate it. Thanks, guys.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. Thank you.

Thank you. We'll go to Matt Hedberg with RBC Capital Markets.

Matthew Swanson - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks. This is actually Matt Swanson on for Matt. You mentioned GDPR a couple of times during the call. I was just wondering now that we're a month out, have you seen any changes recently in the velocity around conversations. And then if it's new customers or more creating cross-sell opportunities and if you have any sense for maybe how long of a tail this opportunity could have.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. The way I would characterize it is I think GDPR creates a context that helps us in the marketplace. But again, I don't think there is any specific deals we look to where we say we wanted because of GDPR or that customer is acting because of GDPR. I do think it helps raise awareness of those issues and it creates an environment where maybe people want to do – if they were closely looking at something or closer to looking at something. But I can't go down and say here's the 10 deals and seven were from GDPR. We're just not seeing that yet.

Matthew Swanson - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Great. And then, Chris, you guys have done some of your restructuring. It seems like you've taken stock of the assets you have now that you're turning to hiring. What areas in particular do you see kind of the needs as you're hiring new employees?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

I think Mike outlined it to sales and then customer success. So, revenue generating positions and then more of the demonstrating the value of our products over time.

Matthew Swanson - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thank you.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Sure.

We'll continue on to Sterling Auty with JPMorgan.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

Hey. Hi, guys. This is actually Ugam Kamat on for Sterling.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Hi, Ugam.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

So a quick question for you. So you mentioned about new leadership. You have new Head of Sales and you said about 50% of new roles within the organization. So just wondering in terms of the guidance that you have given and given that the changing of roles and the time that it takes for people to actually ramp up to close deals, what gives you confidence in terms of the guidance that you have laid out for 2018?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. It's a good point. We did experience some of that. I mean we shifted things around quite a bit, particularly in North America in Q1. And honestly that had more of an impact than we expected. Thankfully the international areas were very strong and on balance we did quite well for the quarter. Now things are much more settled now than we were three months ago, much more settled as an organization, much more clarity on our roles.

We see good dynamics in terms of the trends in the pipeline at the moment. So, overall we feel much better and more confident and the new leader that we've put in place, Dave Woodcock, who's been running our international group for quite some time, done very well there. And he's already bringing, I'd say, new level of rigor and coordination globally amongst the sales team. So we're feeling pretty good about that right now.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

All right. Perfect. And as a follow up, Chris, you mentioned that you are – Imperva is actually investing in the business for like in the products – to develop new products. So just wondering. Is it like you are trying to move into adjacent areas of security or are you investing only to augment the products that you currently have?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

What I'd say right now is that we just completed our product strategy work and probably be inappropriate for me to go into anything other than we're looking how best to grow the business short and long. That's just where we're – that's where we're looking at right now. It's just what's the best use of our resources to grow our core business and that's how we're looking at it.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

All right. Thanks, guys.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. We'll go to Gur Talpaz with Stifel.

Christopher Caleb Speros - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi. This is actually Chris Speros on for Gur. Chris, you mentioned potential M&A on the call. Can you speak to your general approach to M&A and what your ideal M&A target looks like?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

I think generic and I think what we're trying to look – we're looking for something that would, what I'd say, is the kinds of things we would look at are things that are in our core business with a good cultural fit, accretive to revenue, margin neutral within a period of time and obviously address the customer needs. So it's something in that range of principles in terms of how we look at stuff. And then we'll put through that filter and see where things come out.

Christopher Caleb Speros - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Great. Can you also talk about how FlexProtect performed during the quarter and is this pricing model still continuing to really resonate well with enterprise buyers?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. FlexProtect continues to do well. It is resonating particularly with the large buyers. Last year, the early successes were in the U.S. It's a little more balanced this quarter, I would say. We also have some nice wins in Europe and in Asia on FlexProtect that I mentioned in my prepared remarks. So, large companies, many of them are now going to do a hybrid approach. We've got a really good offering for that. Most of our FlexProtect sales has been the FlexProtect for apps. Now, companies are starting to get more FlexProtect for data, which we offer as well. So, it is resonating with our customers and continuing to grow.

Christopher Caleb Speros - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Great. Thanks, guys.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Sure.

Thank you. We'll continue on to Melissa Franchi with Morgan Stanley.

Melissa Franchi - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks for taking my question. So, you filled in the Head of Sales role, I guess, it was just a few weeks ago. And I know it's an internal hire. But I'm just wondering if you're expecting that David Woodcock will come out and make any meaningful changes in addition to what you guys did in January, or is most of the hard work already behind you?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Melissa, thanks for the question. The way I'd put is I would say we made our structural and foundational changes in January. And now, it's about executing on the strategy that we outlined. And so, we'll make changes at the margin. We learned something that we could do better or we have – we'll do something really well. We want to spread it. But I'd say Dave is primarily focused on executing the strategies in place and the structural and foundational changes are behind us.

Melissa Franchi - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. That's helpful. And then just drilling into the margin guidance for 2018, you're guiding for margin to be up 500 basis points year-over-year. You are talking about a little bit of some areas of increased head count adds, some areas of investment. So, can you just maybe, Mike, just put a finer point on the areas of leverage that you're going to see in 2018?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Sure. Yes. For gross margin, we're expecting expansion from this. While we came in a little low in Q1, we're expecting expansion as we go through the year through mix and through other factors, anything for operating margin. The outlook that we gave for Q2 is higher operating margin. The outlook for the full year kind of implies continued operating margin expansion there. Where we've gotten real nice leverage is in the sales team with the reorganization that we've done, with the greater focus on our sales team in terms of the types of customers that they're going after, new customers or existing customers. The customer success team and the ramp of that should help to drive up renewal rates, which will help the growth there as well. So, I'd point to the sales and marketing. Our G&A – we're looking to keep that flat. We're also allocating a little more of that out to the other line items now in line with what other companies do. So, you'll see leverage on both those items this year.

Melissa Franchi - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

That's helpful. Thank you very much.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Sure. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Shaul Eyal with Oppenheimer & Company.

Shaul Eyal - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thank you. Hi. Good afternoon, guys. What is the reason for the strong growth you've seen in APAC, any specific drivers, any specific regulation or just general solid demand trends?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

I'd say general solid demand trends. We are seeing very strong uptake in the financial sector I would point to and very strong uptake on the data side led by our CounterBreach product, which applies machine learning to what's the activity of who's accessing your data. And that's really resonating with customers. We're very strong in APAC in Q1. A lot of that business was with very large financial institutions. We're very interested. This applies machine – kind of which applies machine learning to who's accessing the data and provides much more informed kind of intelligent alerts than any other product that's out there.

Shaul Eyal - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Got it. Got it. And maybe just a follow up about hiring. When you bring in a new sales rep, what's the average time it takes, he or she, to become fully productive? I know it might change with the tenure and life in the field, but just trying to get a general sense, three months, six months, maybe more than that. How would you characterize that? Thank you.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. We don't break that out specifically, but three months will be quite quick to get full productivity. So we have a full capacity model where we model that out and it's over the course of the few quarters to get to full productivity. And we have some training things we do to try to accelerate that, but it takes a few quarters. Of course, it depends on the rep, if they're from the industry, if they're already been doing with that type of customers, some can be quicker than others. But we've got a model there and I'd say it's over the course of the few quarters.

Shaul Eyal - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thank you. Good luck.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Sure. Thank you.

Andrew Nowinski with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

All right. Thanks. Congrats on a nice quarter. So, first, I just want to ask question. Did the DDoS attacks that occurred in Q1 drive any of the large deals or accelerate the close rates of any of the deals you had?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

I wouldn't call that out specifically. I think we've got a very good solution for DDoS attacks, so kind of a very good, much quicker mitigation than any of the competition that's out there. So we've had a great product for that. But I don't know that I'd call that out as a huge growth driver for us. I think it's an ongoing competitive differentiation that we have though.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. And then on the large deal side, I guess, were there any similarities in those deals from a product perspective in terms of what product or products that they may have purchased that drove the nice growth in large deals this quarter?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

I'm not sure I caught the last end of that. But, yeah, I would point out that we had some large deals in APAC. Some of those were more on the data side, with the financial institutions with our database product as well bundled together with our CounterBreach product. That had quite a strong quarter in Asia.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Sure.

Thank you. We'll go to Ken Talianani (sic) [Talanian] (39:50) with Evercore ISI.

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. So, are you more focused on the gross retention or net retention improvement and could you give us a sense for the magnitude of potential upside on both of those?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

We're focused on both. We have targets in mind. We have our internal targets. We don't break those out. We need to meet those targets. They're implied in kind of when we built our plan and what's assumed in the guidance. And we're shooting to get some improvement there. So, there is potential upside to that as we go through the year, but we need to execute. We've done some good thing in terms of ramping our customer success team, improving our engagement with the customers. We've got some good things going on there, but it takes a little time for those things to flow through. So, there's a bit of a lag there. But we're very focused on growth in that I would say.

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Okay. And as a follow-up, could you give us a sense for roughly what percent of your customer base is moved over is moved over to FlexProtect?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. So, it's still relatively low in terms of the number of customers. It tends to be the – the much larger enterprises tend to be the ones that are going first to FlexProtect. But in terms of our total thousands of our customers, it's still a relatively low percentage.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

It will take time to work its way through.

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Sure. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Mark Kelleher with D.A. Davidson.

Mark Kelleher - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Great. Thanks for taking the question.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Sure.

Mark Kelleher - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Just want to go back to gross margin for a second. You mentioned that it did come in a little light in the quarter. Can you give any insight into what pushed that down and why that should come back a bit in the June quarter?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Sure. Yeah. I mean, there were really two things I would call out, Mark, on that. One was just an in-quarter item. Some of the deals in terms of the mix this quarter, there was more of a hardware element to it than usual. So, the actual mix that came in through it was a little bit different than we have projected at the beginning of the quarter. That was one thing. And then we also – which I mentioned in my prepared remarks is we are starting to allocate more of our admin expenses, G&A type expenses to the various other line items.

And so some of that went to cost of revenue and so that had probably about 0.5% impact on our gross margin this quarter and that will continue. We'll continue with that methodology. So, some of it was an ongoing item, but it's just a reclass really between expenses and cost. And then, there were kind of some Q1 specific deals that drove down the margin a little bit as well. And we are projecting in Q2 the gross margins to come back up and throughout the year to continue to come back up.

Mark Kelleher - D. A. Davidson & Co.

All right. And then just kind of a follow-up. The product and licenses that continue – the product revenue continues to face the headwind of the transition over to recurring revenue. Is there a bottom there or is that going to continue? Is that $20.5 million going to continue to decline at a similar rate or does it plateau at some level? What's your expectation on how much of that headwind continues?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

That's a good question. It's going to be – to our customers, we're going to continue to offer the upfront license offering. We're going to – as well as the subscription offering, so it'll be up to them. But typically, Q1 is the lowest quarter seasonally for us on the product side and typically that will rise sequentially as we go through the year. And, on a sequential basis, that's how we're looking at it at the moment. Long-term it's not where the strong growth is, right. For us, it's a much stronger growth on the subscription side. That's where we're investing. That's where we're focusing to increase our renewal rates. I think the upfront product side is doing fine, but where the stronger growth rate is for us now and longer-term is going to be on the subscription side.

Mark Kelleher - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question will come from Michael Kim with Imperial Capital.

Michael Wonchoon Kim - Imperial Capital LLC

Hi. Good afternoon, guys. With regards to your changing go-to-market, can you talk about the progress in leverage in some of your strategic partners and how that's comparing obviously to the progress you're seeing in direct sales? And then just more broadly around leveraging the cloud provider channel?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

It's Chris. Thanks for the question. The cloud providers and our partners are huge opportunities for us. I'd say, historically, we've been a little more bias towards direct selling and we're making that transition this year as well. So, you'll see us become more partner-friendly and more cloud provider friendly as the year goes on.

Michael Wonchoon Kim - Imperial Capital LLC

And are you seeing a divergence in between the Americas region or international on that partner strategy?

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Well, I think if you go back to my prepared remarks, around getting to one sales force, one marketing organization and one partner strategy, I think, you may be seeing – the differences you see may not be because of regional differences. It may just because we executed one way and one region executed another. So, we're trying to do is take best practices from everywhere and maximize our opportunity around the world.

Michael Wonchoon Kim - Imperial Capital LLC

Got it. And then just regards the investments in sales capacity, is that primarily focused on field sales with strategic accounts or how do you see that starting to play out through the year?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

It's both. I'd say primarily field sales, but it's both and it's hiring in the U.S. and internationally as well. But the focus there is really on direct customer-facing sales folks versus kind of management type of levels. So, it's a little bit different focus there. But I'd say both – a little bit of a strategic, but in terms of the numbers they tend to be more in the field sales.

Michael Wonchoon Kim - Imperial Capital LLC

Got it. Great. Well, thank you very much.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Thanks.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

Anne Meisner with Susquehanna. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Yeah, hi. Thank you for taking my question. I just wanted to dig into the performance in North America a little bit more that was impacted by the restructuring. Post the restructuring, did you see any increased turnover in the sales organization that's causing you to have sort of a need to do a lot of hiring there to fill positions?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. We did (46:25). We did have higher turnover than expected in sales and it was primarily in the North America region. We've seen that stabilized thankfully and we're having good success hiring new people. But we did, so it was somewhat I'd say a little more disruptive quarter than we had expected in Q1 primarily in the U.S., but we are in much better shape now than we were even just a couple months ago.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Okay. Great. And just any color you can provide on how the pipeline looks in North America. Is that also supportive of improvement in performance? Was there any sort of pressure on the pipeline as part of the restructuring, types of deal pipeline?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

I don't want to say that it's pressured but we did see the dynamics in the pipeline in the U.S. right around that time were not what we expected and things are looking better now. So, we did see – that is one of the things we look at and we did see some challenges in the pipeline there mid-quarter. Thankfully our Asia-Pacific and our Europe teams performed very well. Our U.S. team ended up performing pretty well given the pipeline. What we're seeing now is better than what we saw in terms of kind of the trends right now. We've seen a number of new opportunities open up in April, since April 1, so kind of the in-quarter trends versus the in-quarter trends at the same time in Q1 are definitely better now.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Okay. Perfect. That's very helpful.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

But it's an area that's going to – but it's going to need to be a continued area of focus for us here, for sure.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Right. Okay. Great. Thanks so much.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. We'll hear now from Gary Pal (48:07) with Deutsche Bank.

Unknown Speaker

Great. Thanks for taking the question. Maybe just sort of more of a basic and perfect question. So within the subscription line, there are just a few components like attached (48:24) subscriptions to appliances, there is FlexProtect and then there is Incapsula. How should we think about the contribution and growth of each relative to the overall subscription line?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

It's a good question. I mean, the bulk of that in subscription right now is our cloud service, Incapsula. But a growing piece of that is, what we call, FlexProtect, but it's basically a licensing agreement where you can subscribe and we'll provide either on-prem or through a cloud service the various functions that we perform. That's smaller but growing. The larger piece of it will be – and I think it's going to continue to be the Incapsula Cloud Service.

Unknown Speaker

Got it. Okay. And then just maybe one more if I can. So last year we heard of a lot of companies just stretching out the refresh cycle on their firewalls and other appliance-based security solutions. I'm curious. Did you all see the same thing? And then how do you feel about the current pace of your appliance refresh?

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

I won't say that we saw stretching out of cycles overall in our business last quarter. No, I won't say that's a dynamic that we've seen or a commentary that we're getting from our sales team, no.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. Thanks.

Michael J. Burns - Imperva, Inc.

All right. Thank you.

Thank you. With no additional questions in the queue, I'd like to turn the floor back over to our speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

Christopher S. Hylen - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you all for joining the call today. We appreciate your continued support and interested in Imperva.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference. Thank you all again for your participation. You may now disconnect.

