Mr. Market Is Shocked That CBL Properties Management Planned Ahead

The first quarter results came out for CBL Properties (CBL). The bears forecast that the Bon Ton deal would do the company in. Distribution cut and worse would follow. Therefore there is no reason to own this stock.

But management stated they had already reserved not only for a Bon Ton outcome but also any contingency actions related to that unfavorable outcome. Therefore management was able to reiterate guidance. This is exactly the kind of thing that management was paid to do in the first place. As last year unfolded, management discussed reserving to clean up the financial mess left from 2017 as well as reserve for unplanned unpleasantness. Mr. Market had this idea that one event would have such a domino effect that the company could not survive that event. But it turns out the company is going to be far more resilient than that.

Source: CBL Properties First Quarter 2018, Earnings Press Release

The earnings and cash flow dropped as forecast. That is the key right there. The bankruptcies and reorganizations were going to have an effect this year. The results of diversifying away from the ongoing retail housecleaning will not begin to be apparent until the second half of the year.

At the very bottom is another key statement that shows management planned for the outcome enough to hit the ground running. Already one grocery store has signed a lease to replace an anchor store. The prevailing attitude appeared to center around a great management golf game with no one watching the business. Therefore a bankruptcy or two would have a domino effect that would just collapse the company within a few years. An increase in sales per square foot was not even part of the forecasting horizon. There is now a solid possibility that leasing could be better (easier) than anticipated.

There is still the rest of the year to go. The future is never that certain and the beginning of a turnaround after a very damaging downward spiral can be very scary. But for the right kind of investor, a basket of CBL type companies could far outperform much more risky companies. The currently depressed price carries very little downward risk. The current guidance of management (or better) is really not priced into the stock.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 26, 2018

Clearly the stock rallied when it became apparent that earnings would not be the feared disaster. The days leading up to that rally demonstrated the market fear of the announcement results. Still the market has a considerable amount invested in the "dire straits" scenario. Therefore the dim view of the company's prospects could take awhile to change. But that is what makes contrarian investing so rewarding.

Source: CBL Properties First Quarter 2018, Earnings Press Release

Management is cutting it a little close when refinancing the 2019 maturities. Ideally, loans should be refinanced two years ahead of time. Still the amount outstanding is not that large when compared to the debt outstanding. The company does have a credit line with the bank and management has retained a fair amount of cash flow.

The unsecured term loan probably is associated with the unsecured pool of properties.

Source: CBL Properties First Quarter 2018, Earnings Press Release

Going concern valuations are often far different from "having to sell" valuations. The measurements above become critical to the bankers. It will be extremely important to not have have two years in a row like 2017. Fortunately that possibility appears to be fading as fiscal year 2018 unfolds. Therefore the recovery story will gain traction as the year unfolds.

CBL currently pays its bills and it has several tangible projects that will increase future income. Bankers will review those projects for reason-ability. It is very unlikely that loan values will change significantly. Bankers review loan quality constantly. Therefore periodic gradual adjustments are far more likely. If a covenant violation develops, then the banks most likely will charge a fee. Repeated violations are probably a sign that the recovery story is coming undone. A stance that the banks will yank the credit line suddenly is a stance based upon a very extreme as well as unlikely outcome. That represents a contrarian view often seen at industry bottoms.

Source: CBL Properties First Quarter 2018, Earnings Press Release

This downturn has been far more painful and traumatic than many anticipated. That outcome sometimes happens with turnaround stories. But the bankers are still behind the company. As shown above some projects will contribute to income in the near future. As frustrating as this turnaround has been for shareholders, the turnaround may finally be at hand.

Management stressed during the last fiscal year that they would reserve for probable outcomes plus add in some more money for those unplanned challenges. Depending upon the calculations, that extra money could top $100 million. Management could also cancel the distribution in a dire emergency. Right now, management indicates that the cleanup operation is proceeding according to plan. There could be bumps along the way. Those bumps will do far less damage in the future than in the near term.

All the challenges ahead this year is not a cause to yell "fire!" Instead cooler heads need to organize the challenges into logical pieces and then meet those challenges head-on in an organized fashion. Mr. Market sometimes forgets that management is paid to do exactly that and more. But that forgetfulness provides an extremely profitable opportunity for shareholders.

This stock has been beaten to the point where it will probably provide box car number returns initially. This is that rare security with a very good chance to do far more than double over the next five years. A possible distribution cut would not change that scenario materially. Much of the bad news is known to management and planned for. It would take a series of unplanned major events to derail the turnaround story underway. Diversification of contrarian investments is always a key for safety. But a basket of well-chosen companies like CBL should far outperform a lot of riskier securities. The downside risk is largely gone with the unexpectedly good Christmas season and the announcement of the increase in sales per square foot.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.