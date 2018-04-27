Fibria Celulose's (FBR) CEO Marcelo Castelli on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fibria Celulose S.A. (NYSE:FBR) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Fibria's conference call to present the results of the first quarter of 2018.

Mr. Marcelo Castelli, CEO, will begin the conference call. At the end, the conference call will be open for the Q&A session. Mr. Castelli, you may proceed.

Marcelo Castelli

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in Fibria’s earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2018. With me here today are Guilherme Cavalcanti, CFO and IRO; and other members of Fibria’s executive board. Before talking about our results, we consider important to mention that as disclosed in the material fact announced to the market on March 16, the controlling shareholders of Fibria and the controlling shareholders of Suzano have agreed to exercise their voter rights in order to combine the operations and shareholding bases of Suzano in the company through a corporate reorganization. The company’s Board of Directors approved its adhesion to the commitment on March 27, 2018. Details of the transaction can be found at CVM and SEC and are available at our IR website. The companies will remain independent until the transaction is complete.

Now I invite you to move to Slide 4 to discuss the highlights of the quarter. The higher net pulp price promoted a healthy EBITDA margin despite the impact of the scheduled downtimes and other cost pressures observed in the period. The free cash flow on the quarter was impacted by the nonrecurring working capital release that Guilherme will address with you later on the presentation. The pulp market began 2018 in line with the trend observed throughout last year. Strong demand in all markets and limited supply due to several problems that affected production in the first three months of the year. With such scenario, Fibria was able to announce a price increase for February and ended the quarter with a comfortable level of pulp inventory measured by days. The higher net price increase observed in the quarter reflects the current market environment and the renegotiations of contracts record by the end of the last year. Leverage, measured by the net debt per EBITDA ratio, fell once more to 2.02x in dollars, benefited by the robust EBITDA increase in the last 12 months. Cash position remained strong in the period, even with the liability management conducted by the company and the CapEx disbursements of Horizonte 2 Project. The learning curve of the new production line at Três Lagoas unit reached 90% on March 28th, with first quarter output of 449,000 tons on 87 days of production, totaling more than 1 million tons since its start-up in August 2017.

Moving now to Slide 5. We will discuss the market pulp in a little more detail. Although demand is usually weaker in the first quarter, we did not see the seasonal trend this year and the market remained tight. Unscheduled production stoppage and the concentration of the maintenance downtimes between January and March also played a major role in the limited supply observed in the period. The strong demand observed in the period was also helped by the spread between softwood and hardwood, which, in Europe, increased significantly over the period in April, almost $100 per ton. The outlook remains positive for the coming months as sustained strong demand should offset any additional supply, paving Fibria’s second price increase announcement of $20 per ton for Europe and United States and $10 per ton for China, valid as of April 1st.

Now I would like to turn the floor over to Guilherme Cavalcanti, who will continue the presentation.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Good afternoon, everyone. Let’s move on to Slide 6. The production volume in the quarter was impacted by the scheduled downtimes at the Três Lagoas I and Aracruz mills, fewer production days in the period and to the anticipation of the apparent stoppage for expansion in Três Lagoas Line II that caused an impact of three days of productions on such line. The company also reduced production at Aracruz unit in the first quarter as part of the annual reduction of 200,000 tons planned for 2018 as disclosed to the market in previous occasions. The increase in production compared with the first quarter of 2017 was due to the additional capacity from Horizonte 2. Adjusted EBITDA fell 8% from fourth quarter 2017 due to reduced sales volume partially compensated by the higher net pulp price in dollars. It is also worth mentioning that despite the outbound logistics of Horizonte 2 pulp volumes hinted on its structural setup throughout the quarter, freight and sales expenses were impacted by the higher share of Horizonte 2 volumes in the total sales, higher impact of Aparecida do Taboado terminal expenses whose start-up occurred in the last quarter and by the sales mix effect with more volumes to Asia. Nevertheless, the EBITDA margin exclude revenue from the agreement with Klabin reached 55%, the highest first quarter margin since previous inception.

Now let’s move to Slide 7, where we’ll talk about Fibria’s production cash cost this quarter. Compared to the first quarter of 2017, the reduction in cash cost was mostly driven by the new production line, Horizonte 2, leading to shorter average wood radius, dilution of fixed costs and the higher result from the energy sales. These reductions were partially offset by higher chemical and fuel prices in the period.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, the cash cost ex downtimes was pressured by the lower benefit from energy sales due to lower price and energy generation, higher share of the Losango wood and higher chemicals and fuel prices. Regarding wood supply, it is worth noting that Fibria is still facing a nonrecurring pressure from the increased need for third-party wood to feed Aracruz unit until it returns to its structural wood supply condition as disclosed to the market on the latest Fibria Day.

Moving to the next slide. We would like to talk a little about our indebtedness. Quarter was marked by a continuous and expected decline in leverage, which closed the first quarter at 2.02 times in dollars measured by net debt-to-EBITDA ratio despite the disbursements related to H2 expansion project and the liability management that caused a cash impact of BRL1.1 billion. The interest coverage ratio, measured by EBITDA over net interest expenses, in the last 12 months reached 7.8 times. Quarter-on-quarter increase in the average cost of total debt in dollars was due to the steepening of the foreign exchange coupon curve and the reduction of the pre-curve over the average standard of the debt in reais, given that Fibria’s calculation criteria takes into account the debt in local currency 100% adjusted by the market swap curves. Zero cost collar derivatives in the quarter had a positive cash effect of BRL43 million and, in the last 12 months, totaled BRL257 million.

Now let’s go to the Slide 9, where we will analyze the company’s liquidity. At the end of March, Fibria’s liquidity position of $2.1 billion added to the unused lines related to the funding of the H2 projects totaling around $200 million is more than sufficient to cover the project’s remaining CapEx of $119 million and the debt amortizations until the end of 2021 without considering free cash flow generation. It should be noted that free cash flow will be more robust as Horizonte 2 top line ramps up. I would like to take this opportunity to mention that last week, BNDES released more BRL250 million to Fibria in funding for the H2 project.

Now let’s move on to the next slide, where we’ll talk about Fibria’s first quarter net results. The company recorded a net income of BRL615 million in the first quarter. Management proposed the distribution of mandatory minimum dividends of BRL258 million, which will be submitted to approval by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for the coming April 27.

Now we will discuss our free cash flow in the first quarter 2018. Let’s move on to Slide 11. In the first quarter, there was a strong negative effect of working capital due to disbursements of BRL612 million related to the Horizonte 2 Project, high inventories due to seasonal inventory review in the supply chain increasing from 48 to 55 days and higher accounts receivable to the higher pulp price and decrease in four freight operations. All these negative effects totaled BRL1.1 billion. It’s important to note that this effect related to the Horizonte 2 payments was the result of a one-off mismatch between cash and accrual basis. The free cash flow yield came to 4.3% in reais and 4.4% in dollars. Our return on equity stood at 21.4% in the first quarter of 2018, while return on invested capital came to 12.6%.

On Slide 12, we will discuss the Horizonte 2Project. Production of the Horizonte 2 Project was 19% higher than initially expected from the project, and the learning curve reached 90% in the end of March. Regarding financial execution, BRL 7 billion was disbursed by March 31, 2018, representing about 95% of the total CapEx of the project.

I will now hand you over to the operator to begin our question-and-answer session.

Mr. Thiago Lofiego from Bradesco BBI would like to poll the question.

Thiago Lofiego

I have two questions. Henri, if you could, I’m not sure if Henri is on the call, but if he is, if you could mention how the market dynamics is in China in the short term, particularly considering the ability of the papermakers to implement their own paper price hikes. And then also even more specifically talking about the tissue segment, which is the segment that we understand has more overcapacity and lower ability to implement these price hikes. So just to understand how you were seeing these dynamics and how that can impact your recent price hikes and then potential future price hikes. And the second question is still related to the market. How are you seeing the softwood pulp market? We understand that there’s been some supply disruptions on the wood side in Europe. If you think that this factor can persist in the short term and how that could represent an opportunity for hardwood pulp prices.

Marcelo Castelli

Thiago, this is Castelli speaking. Henri, unfortunately, is not able to join the call, but I will answer all questions regarding to the market, okay? First, your first question regarding to the dynamics of the market in China. Yes, we are -- we confirm that in China, after the Chinese New Year, we are back on track. The demand, it’s high. The stocks are low on the -- all points on the value chain. As I said, we have good margins on the paper side. They are still very healthy. Tissue, as always, is the segment that normally takes more time to price increase because due to the retailers, et cetera. So it’s going on, moving on, but it’s not that in a high -- in healthier conditions comparing to the packaging and to the printing and write. We confirm also that the wastepaper ban, it’s imposing an extra demand, despite that China will be recycling, collection will start really to boost. This takes time and pretty sure that the demand is very, very strong, even though for softwood. We have at least this feeling that in the follow-up in the market, that producers of paper, they are switching capacity. They are substituting capacity from long to short fiber as much as they can because you can see that the gap following the peaks, et cetera, it’s on the high side. Also on the China, what we’d like to mention that the lack of wood availability and the higher cost of the wood. There is a war trying to like a food fighting for wood, not only for the pulp and paper industry, but also for the furniture and also for the construction that impose another pressure from the cost point of view, and this will benefit the virgin fiber producers. A couple of, I mean, introductions or oscillation on the production side from the Indonesian players. And having said that, we are absolutely positive on the Chinese demand. Although they have extra capacity or surplus of capacity, the tissue operating rate, they are decreasing but they are still on. They are operating it, and we were comment in a couple of quarters ago that we will start to monitor also the export from jumbo rolls from China Mainland to other near regions from China.

So this is also something that we are monitoring. So this is a China environment, still positive and under pressure due to a lot of comments directly. Regarding to the softwood disruption, yes, softwood has been in a very dramatic situation due to the first impression from the wastepaper ban that some Canadians, they are also switching to bleached softwood production to unbleached to exactly to supply the right product to the packaging industry in China. This has also reduced the bleached softwood availability in a certain extent. Other point is that the Scandinavian difficulties to harvest, it’s really severe and affected dramatically the supply from those mills, not only from the softwood, but also this effect of harvesting difficulties also reduced the birch production. So having said that, Europe is as well trying to maximize this, I mean, substitution from softwood to eucalyptus and from the birch to eucalyptus. The substitution from birch to eucalyptus is quite a paradigm that has been broken because the paper maker, they do understand that the birch should be much better for certain applications than eucalyptus. And during this high pressure and tight market, this paradigm is gone. So we do see that we have a good demand and that this is the dynamic on the market. That’s it.

Our next question comes from Marcos Assumpção from Itaú BBA.

Marcos Assumpção

First question is regarding pulp production. If you could comment a bit on the expected impact of increased production in the second quarter for Fibria, probably because the impact of the planned shutdowns will be smaller than in the first quarter and also because of the ramp-up of H2 Project and the absence or the reduction in terms of maintenance shutdowns.

And also like looking forward, looking at the new projects that have been -- not new projects, but some projects that have been mentioned to the market regarding new supply in the market, what do we know about them in terms of capacity? Also cost, you mentioned a bit fairly about the increased cost of wood in Asia. There is one project that was actually an old plant, which was relocated to Vietnam of 400,000 tons and the project from Chenming also that could start this year. What is your expectation regarding these productions this year and next year, if you have any?

Marcelo Castelli

Marcos, thanks for the question. Regarding to the next steps in the market as we don’t have shutdowns, as you mentioned, and that we have an increased capacity of Horizonte 2 that we are very happy with the learning curve so far, we don’t see any problems to deliver, to commercialize this surplus of product. We see that the market, -- let’s talk about planned shutdowns. We have our market intelligence that also give us a little bit of almost 400,000 tons of unplanned shutdowns were done in first Q ‘18. This is always an unpredictable measure, that we were expecting 500,000 tons as a frame, but we just have on the first Q 400,000 tons. But I mean, we don’t see that this will impose a severe pressure in the market that will start to unbalance the supply and demand in a way that the prices will start to drop severely. So we are positive on the supply and demand side.

Regarding to the volume projects, the new projects that have been announced. First, Chenming has announced 1.2 million tons per year, also to supply printing and writing paper machine with 500,000 tons and the conversion to newsprint, et cetera, to printing and write. So the net will not, in terms of route of pulp, the market pulp, will not be as much as big. And this is I’m talking about when we are considering the full ramp-up. Chenming also, it has some limitations for printing, and the wood availability will be another issue to solve. So we do not see that this ramp-up will immediately start. Again, the Chinese has no way of thinking the -- they think in a different way.

The Vietnam, the switch capacity to Vietnam, it makes sense because Vietnam, it’s currently the big supplier of wood to China. And of course, the Vietnamese government, what they want, they want to have a bit more value on Vietnam rather than to export just wood. So this is a move that we were following, and we agree that this will happen. But it’s not that much big capacity and requires time to the learning curve. So remember that as soon as we are moving through the year, the demand is still there. The demand is moving on as well. So we don’t see problems in the near, in the midterm. So the potential big projects, there’s a lot of plans [for the forest, is they] will be absolutely -- the time of market will be about 36 -- 30 months minimum.

Marcos Assumpção

Okay. Castelli, just a follow-up on the production question here. The level of inventory that you’ve finished in the first quarter, 55 days, is that the new normalized level? Or do you think that with H2, there should be a different -- is this comfortable for Fibria? Or do you think it could increase or decline a little bit?

Marcelo Castelli

Absolutely comfortable. And even though with Horizonte 2, we are talking about days of corporate, of production or of sales. 55% to 58% in a normal [rent] along the year, it’s not a problem. This is also to support the commercial setup of Fibria. We have certain reasons that we have a consignment stock with our clients. So this is the service level that we have. So pretty much in line. Of course, we have winded up in 2017 December with a very low stock, also to support the sales and to support the dramatic situation to our clients. And right now, the majority of increase of those inventories are on water, okay? So this is it. Pretty much comfortable.

Our next question comes from Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley.

Carlos De Alba

Just a couple of questions on working capital and CapEx. What is the evolution that you expect for the coming quarter given your -- and Guilherme, you explained the issue with accounts payable. But how do you see working capital and CapEx moving in the next few quarters? Working capital should improve, but CapEx came a little bit lower than at least we were expecting. Do you see a significant ramp-up? And do you still sustain or maintain your guidance for the remainder of the year -- or for entire year, sorry? And then on another topic, the Klabin contract. In case Suzano and Fibria transaction does close as expected, are there any clauses or terms in the Klabin contract that would change the way it is working under Fibria once Fibria and Suzano become one company?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Okay, addressing first the working capital of the quarter. I’ve been saying to the market that we would have this negative working capital because we had -- we were forecasting a BRL 1 billion payment of CapEx of Horizonte 2 for the first quarter against BRL 444 million on an accrual basis. The actual figure was repaid in the first quarter BRL 761 million in CapEx related to Horizonte 2 and on an accrual basis was BRL 113 million only. So the difference of around BRL 600 million impacted the working capital. Going forward, we still have more or less $119 million of H2, which is close to the $1 billion that I was mentioned, but it’s more or less the same the two have on the accrual basis. So the difference in working capital because of H2 on the next quarter will not be big. It’s actually very small going forward. It’s also worth mentioning, just a parenthesis here, is that we had, in dollar terms, we had $119 million to be paid for that CapEx of H2, but they still have $210 million of lines of BNDES and that is still to be disbursed. So the cash position will increase once we disburse these lines and pay the remaining CapEx. Now -- so the other -- on the -- coming back to the quarter working capital, the other effect was the inventories. So that increases from 48 days to 55 days, which is normal for the first quarter. In fact, if you look at other quarters, the first quarter of ‘16 and the first quarter of ‘14, it was even lower despite the fact that we are building inventories throughout the chain because of the production of H2, but they have the effect.

And the last effect with this was the accounts receivables. Higher price and higher effect increases my accounts receivables, and this has a negative effect in working capital, but means more revenues, more cash inflows going forward. Also, we have less forfait in the first quarter, which is also seasonally normal because at the end of the year, January, a lot of customers anticipates the payment and the level of forfaiting are generally much higher in the fourth quarter than in the first quarter. So this decrease in the forfaiting also consumes working capital. So those are -- were the effects. Going forward, as I mentioned, we won’t see more effects on the H2 probably, and the account receivables will depend on the price and effect. And inventories will depend on sales giving -- regarding to the new production of H2, but probably will not be anything different from what we’ve been seeing. So we don’t expect now -- on the next quarter huge numbers for working capital.

Marcelo Castelli

Regarding to the Klabin contract, yes, we have a change of control clause on it. But as soon as we understood from Klabin, talking with them and we do not expect them to rupture in this contract, if we have concluded and we are pretty sure this transaction can be concluded, okay, with Suzano. So no rupture -- no disruption, easy-going. So we are very happy. Both, I think, Fibria and Klabin, as much as we talked together, that this contract, they bring very for both.

Our next question comes from Leonardo Correa from BTG Pactual.

Leonardo Correa

My first question is regarding discounts. Fibria has obviously been vocal over the past quarters on reducing discounts in its main contracts. I just wanted to hear your thoughts, Castelli, and maybe Guilherme, just on how the evolution of discounts has been progressing. The impression is that there has been a gradual improvement on realized prices. So I just wanted to hear you elaborate a bit on that point. And second on costs, I know that you don’t open up the exact breakdown of cash costs for operation, but just to help us understand the magnitude of cost reduction going forward. How close is Horizonte 2 to your ideal cash cost level? I mean, how much of additional cash cost reduction can we expect coming from the Horizonte 2 Project? Those are the questions.

Marcelo Castelli

First starting from the cash cost point of view. We are monitoring. Again, let’s remember that we have disclosed that curve, that graphic from long-term perspectives regarding to the third wood pressure that we have, especially in Aracruz. And we are pretty much in line with that. We have disclosed it. Just to remember, to the 2018 year, 36% of [third] wood percentage composition with an average distance of 265 kilometers. We ended up the first Q with 29% of the third wood composition and with 257 kilometers with the average distance. The cost was not that good because the Losango proportion of the wood rose a little bit, from this 29%, the 3% was supplied by Losango, that it’s normal because we have to keep the operation from Losango as much as we can like a clock because we have vessels moving, like a shuttle going in and out from connecting the 2 ports. So this cost also, it’s impacted from the first Q regarding to the extra production reduction and also from the energy generation reduction involved, the general shutdown, and also involving, the overhaul that we decided to anticipate for 2 for the generators.

Having said that, we don’t see pressure. Especially if we look less, we need to look less to the percentage of the third-party wood, but we need to look more for the average distance from the forest to the mill. When the biggest distance, as we explained, is gone, right now, we are deleveraging as long as also with the third-party wood from Três Lagoas II will take part on the balance, but it’s very close to the mill.

Regarding to the Horizonte 2 Project, the production has been very nice. We implemented the costs as well. We implemented what we call the inspection shutdown. We also had a chance to prolong two more days to really to go a deeper dive and to understand, to explore the maximum potential of production of this mill. We didn’t find any problems and that’s a good news after a good operation period. And remembering that we are going to only achieve the maximum cash cost reduction of Horizonte 2, that we believe that from June, we are going to start to almost to reach especially to the maximum generation of energy that we are going to get it from this operation. So this is it. We do see that the contribution of cash cost reduction can -- from Horizonte 2 can bring an extra competitiveness for the company.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Yes. We mentioned in Fibria Day a $20 reduction in the cash cost for Horizonte 2 as a whole. And by second quarter of this year, around $13 will be already been achieved from the cash cost reduction from H2 Project.

Marcelo Castelli

Regarding to the discount, yes, we are implementing, as we mentioned last year, the -- to reduce the higher-than-normal inflation in discount that happened in the last year. So we started to do it. We are very happy because we conquered some renegotiation that started to be valid as of the 1st of January. So we are moving on. Just to compare the net price of Fibria from the external market to the peaks, we have reduced it from 29 to 28 in Europe basis and from 8% to 5% on China basis. Always on the peaks related. Our ForEx, if we apply, especially on the ForEx delay, because we have a one month delay in...

Leonardo Correa

[Foreign Language]

Marcelo Castelli

No, 5 in China. From 8% to 5% in China, from 29 to 28 in Europe, okay?

Leonardo Correa

Perfect. Sorry, guys. My line was open.

Marcelo Castelli

Okay, good. And if we apply the 1-month delay implementation on the [ForEx], that is a certain very important costing as we had in Europe and North America, we can get even lower discount in Europe, that instead of 29 to 28, should be 29 to 27.

Our next question comes from Juan Tavarez from Citibank.

Juan Tavarez

So I guess my first question, just to touch a little bit on pulp fundamentals again. I mean, if you can just detail to us how you’re seeing demand regionally, the U.S., Europe and Asia. I know some of your competitors have announced specific price increases to specific regions. I’m just curious what -- if you’re seeing any differences in dynamic there, where you’ll be able to implement this April price hike easier. If you can give us some update there on how the April price hike is also trending. And then my second question, just to discuss basically the pace of free cash flow you’ve been generating over the past year and any potential for an extraordinary dividend at some point this year. I don’t know if the agreement with the merger with Suzano would change any ability for that, but I’m curious if you can give us any insights there.

Marcelo Castelli

Juan, this is Castelli. I’m going to answer regarding to the market fundamentals. The market supply and demand are tight due to the rupture on the supply side from the softwood, the change in environment from the wastepaper ban in China and the -- a lot of -- on top of the planned shutdowns on the first Q, I think we had also unplanned shutdowns that increased almost up to 400,000 tons of [indiscernible] pulp. So that creates a huge pressure on the value chain, the stocks are lowest -- are lower. I mean, the paper margins in China, especially from the packaging and printing and writing, they are very healthy, more difficult in Europe and U.S., of course. But the tissue in all regions always takes us more time to really to pass through the cost pressure from the supply -- from the pulp to the paper. We are optimistic regarding to the April price announcement that we did. I can affirm that it’s moving on because we didn’t have a huge resistance from the customer’s point of view because it’s a lack -- there is a lack of pulp available. For the coming months, we are waiting and see -- we do not -- we are not sure if we are going to apply or not any further price increase announcement because we need to take care of the pressures on the margins, especially on the European clients and tissue clients. So we’re on the wait-and-see mode, okay?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Talking about the extraordinary dividends possibility. First, remember that the management proposed the minimum dividends for there to be apprised on the next assembly because we had payments of H2 projects to -- that would fell on the first quarter. We had four maintenance downtimes programmed for the first quarter as well. And generally, it’s one quarter that it’s seasonality it’s weaker. However, pulp price in effect has been better than expected, and we ended up the quarter with around BRL 6 billion in cash position. Now moving forward, as I mentioned earlier, we had only $119 million to be paid for H2 Project and we had $210 million of lines to be disbursed. So the cash will not decrease given the payments of the project. On the other hand, we increased given they had more lines to withdraw. And the cash generation throughout the year, of course, we will be building even a higher cash position.

Now -- at this -- so what would be the considerations for an extraordinary dividend by -- on the second semester? First, in terms of changing control clauses, bilateral ones has this, but it’s easier to get away with from the banks. But it’s worth mentioning, we have BRL 4.9 billion in cash outstanding, which has change of control clauses. Management is -- will do some measures like calling an assembly to try to keep this cash outstanding, but we are not sure how much of this cash we will be able to keep it outstanding. So this is a variable that will be determinant on the cash position, and there, we will have -- and to the growth. And of course, I will have more than enough cash in case to be paid, for example, all the cash outstanding. However, we will do efforts to try to keep as most as we can of them outstanding. If you are successful in keeping a big part of the cash outstanding, so my cash position will be even higher and even after the closing of the transaction. So in this scenario and considering the perspectives that you have for pulp price, in effect, it is a possibility of payment of extraordinary dividend in the second semester, depending on the variables that I mentioned. And also, it’s worth mentioning again extraordinary dividends will be adjusted at the cash portion of the deal as on the agreement, working agreement, that is public, okay?

Our next question comes from Renato Maruichi from Santander.

Renato Maruichi

I have two questions, first about working capital. If you could explore more the main contributors of the working capital, especially inventories. Should we expect more inventory buildup in the second quarter or inventory levels are already normalized? And my second question is regarding the evolution of the Horizonte 2 Project. I understand that it’s learning curve hit 90% of the traditional rate as of the end of the first quarter. But how is this rate today?

Marcelo Castelli

Okay. Regarding working capital, so in terms of building inventories, it will depend on the volume of sales in the second quarter against the new production for H2 Project. So far, we’ve been able to be selling everything that we are producing. So not normal inventories are being built for that. Of course, we build inventories throughout the chain. But so far, we’ve been offsetting by the good demands. So it’s early to say what’s going to be the level of inventory by the end of the second quarter.

What is worth mentioning again is the H2 Project working capital consumption. We had BRL761 million in this first quarter of cash CapEx related to H2 Project and only BRL113 million of CapEx that will go on in that [indiscernible] base. This difference impacted the working capital. Going forward, as you can see, the level of the remaining cash portion and the remaining accrual portion for the H2 Project do more or less the same, so we probably will not see -- for the rest of you, you will not see working capital impacts from the H2 Project unless we have another mismatch between the quarter’s model. On a picture of the whole year, the H2 Project working capital consumption was all fell in this first quarter.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Renato, regarding to the ramp-up of Horizonte 2, we have reached 90% that should represents manual production of about 1,750,000 or something like that from the 1.95 million tons. We did our inspection shutdown. We are very happy with the results and that we implemented some improvements that we were collecting that is normal from the learning curve phase. I will not update you exactly on what the percentage we are right now because we just are back from the inspection shutdown. But just to give you an idea. The new chem run, easily above this 1.955. Just to give you a reference. Yesterday, we have produced 5,900 tons just for Horizonte 2 line. If we annualize it, we’ll be very close to 2.1 million tons. So this is what we need, is that we don’t have limitation to produce pulp, we need to bring stability, okay?

Our next question comes from Renan Criscio from Credit Suisse.

Renan Criscio

My first question is on pulp and paper inventories, so if you can provide any update you have on the level of pulp inventories from your clients and also if you have any color on the level of paper inventories that they have [at the chain.] So if you see any risk of destocking process could bring any volatility in prices, both in Europe and China, that will be helpful. And also, second question on the -- if you look at the fixed price, hardwood pulp price in Europe versus China, so the spread is very high. So if you can comment on any potential [trigger] that can make this spread decline, or eventually, if you have any reason to believe that this spread could widen further, that would be helpful.

Marcelo Castelli

Renan, the pulp inventories, they are still on the lower side. We do see that we have, from the hand-to-mouth situation, okay, all stocks that we have part of them are always on the water. So that still created a pressure on the supply. And if you look to the paper inventories, they are lower -- or they are low as well. So we do see that the value chain, it do not have stocks. We’re going to have to keep the demand that’s very high and also to rebuild a safe stock everywhere, okay? Regarding to the peak’s evolution, both markets, they are evolving historically every week, they are moving on. We, right now, we understand that this gap on net-net basis between -- among Europe and China, it’s not -- do not create any different kind of decision to flow from one region to another, okay? They are still marginal. And the most important point right now, looking for the relationship we have with our clients, we need to keep our clients supported. In Fibria, we are doing it, but we are also helping the clients to cover their deficits when we have [a little bit of] comfort. So we are not going to move from one region to another, and we don’t see this movement from the other competitors as well.

End of Q&A

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Thank you very much for attending the call. If you have any further questions, please contact our IR team. Thank you so much.

