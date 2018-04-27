Banks: Where To Look?

But surely, better margins are around the corner for banks, no? No, performance metrics suggest otherwise.

Introduction

The narrative that banks will emerge stronger as monetary policy normalizes is perhaps too simple and fails to account for early signs of deterioration in the sector's key performance indicators. Investors should start questioning whether the current high valuation level in the sector is justified. No wonder then that in spite of beating estimates, some of the biggest banks including JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup (C) were sold off following their last quarter’s earnings releases this month. Clearly, investors were disappointed, and as I'll highlight below, the situation isn't all rosy going forward either.

Watch The Lending Growth

Low unemployment and a strong economy should have, theoretically, led to a decent uptick in lending. This hasn’t been the case (See charts 1 & 2). Analysts weren’t optimistic about lending growth in the first place, but the recent lending metrics fell short of even those expectations. Perhaps, borrowers have snapped up sufficient funding early on, taking advantage of record low rates and there just isn’t enough new demand anymore. Or banks are merely relaying the real picture of the economy’s underlying strength. In any case, the situation isn’t encouraging.

Chart 1

Source: Bloomberg – % change in loan value for U.S. commercial banks

Chart 2

Source: Company Financials – Citigroup, JPMorgan, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Well Fargo (NYSE:WFC)

Watch The Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Higher rates should translate to fatter NIMs (Chart 3). That yet hasn’t been the case for two primary reasons. First, when rates finally advance from very low levels, interest expense tends to rise faster than interest income. See chart 4, which highlights how for the five largest U.S. banks interest expense has outpaced interest income. Second, the yield curve is flattening (Chart 5), leading to a narrower spread between deposit and lending rates. This observation is expected as deposits are a short duration funding source while loans are a long duration asset. To be sure, in the early stages of policy normalization, the yield curve does flatten first because long-term rates tend to rise slowly as short-term rates pick up. However, global investors have found higher yields in the U.S. very enticing and consequently have put pressure on the long end of the yield curve.

Chart 3: NIM for all U.S. Banks

Source: Fed

Chart 4

Source: Company Financials for C, JPM, BAC, WFC, USB

Chart 5: Yield Curve (Green) Has Flattened In 4 Quarters

Source: Bloomberg

Watch The Changes In Credit Costs/Quality

First off, keep an eye on loan loss provision (LLP) expense. A sharp uptick can cut into gains derived through expansion in NIMs. We witnessed some worrying LLP figures in 4Q2017 (See table 1 below). For example, JPM’s LLP expense rose by 51% YoY. While one quarter doesn’t define a trend, what worries me is the sizable outstanding credit balance in the U.S. Since the end of the Great Recession, total credit by commercial banks has increased by more than $3.5 trillion and currently stands at $12.6 trillion. As pressure builds up on borrowers due to rising interest rates, banks will have to book higher credit costs and perhaps undermine any meaningful recovery in NIMs.

Table 1: LLP (USD Millions) YoY Growth

1Q2017 2Q2017 3Q2017 4Q2017 1Q2018 JPM 1,315 1,215 1,452 1,308 1,165 YoY Growth -28% -13% 14% 51% -11% BAC 835 726 834 1,001 834 YoY Growth -16% -26% -2% 29% 0% WFC 605 555 717 651 191 YoY Growth -44% -48% -11% -19% -68% C 1,675 1,666 2,146 2,016 1,803 YoY Growth -11% 20% 23% 17% 8% USB 345 350 360 335 341 YoY Growth 5% 7% 11% -2% -1%

Source: Company Financials

Secondly, watch for inflection points in the consumer debt metrics. Credit card debt, for example, has already surpassed the $1 trillion mark with average household owing more than $15,000. Below in chart 6, you can see that the delinquency rate of credit card debt has perhaps already bottomed in 2015. While still low compared to previous recession’s high of 6.7%, what’s important is the change in direction. Yes, consumer confidence is still high in the U.S., but chances are that it has already peaked.

Chart 6

Source: Fed

Conclusion

The narrative that once higher rates set in, the woes of the banking sector will be over is too optimistic. Theoretically, the reasoning is sound, but the latest uninspiring performance metrics reveal that it’s not all blue skies from here for the sector. Following last quarter’s earnings release, analysts maintain a mixed view of the top five banks for the remaining year. See table 2 below for a quick snapshot of earnings estimates.

Table 2: Earnings Snapshot

Ticker 1Q2018 Estimate Actual Surprise FY2018 estimate prior to last quarter’s earnings release Current FY2018 Estimate Change in FY2018 Estimate JPM $ 2.27 $ 2.31 1.8% $ 8.89 $ 8.89 0.00% WFC $ 1.06 $ 1.12 5.7% $ 4.73 $ 4.57 -3.38% C $ 1.61 $ 1.68 4.3% $ 6.42 $ 6.45 0.39% USB $ 0.94 $ 0.95 1.1% $ 4.07 $ 4.05 -0.49% BAC $ 0.59 $ 0.62 5.1% $ 2.49 $ 2.55 2.41%

Source: Bloomberg

Most importantly, banks have failed to generate lending that would normally be expected against the current economic backdrop. Furthermore, there is another important consideration when assessing the impacts of a stronger economy and higher rates on the sector’s performance. Bank lending drives growth in the broader money supply (M2), pushes inflation higher and in turn, forces the Fed to increase rates. Since current lending growth remains subdued, should we reasonably expect higher inflation and interest rates to take hold? Investors should stay vigilant and be selective in the sector.

