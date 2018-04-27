Spotify: 3 Reasons I Wouldn't Touch It With A Ten-Foot Pole

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Güner Soysal as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

"At the stock exchange, you don’t need to know everything to understand what is going on. And even if you understand everything, you don’t need to take part in."



- A. Kostolany

Since there are countless articles concerning the business model of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), I intend to focus on valuation metrics that should be considered before a potential investment is made.

Naturally, as a passionate analyst, I have smelled the money and decided to involve myself intensely with the business model and its outlook as soon as the IPO held firmly. Disregarding the development of Spotify’s business, and after taking into account the successful launches of comparable corporations (e.g., Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)), I decided to be one of the first to purchase the stock as soon as it was listed on the exchange. However, I was able to tame my euphoria and decided to analyze the facts first. If you have been ecstatic about the stock as well, then this analysis is just what you’re looking for.

Valuation based on stock price determination

Spotify traded at an opening price of $165.90 on 3rd April. According to the share issuing prospectus, the total number of shares as on 28th February, 2018, was 176,976,289. Consequently, the total market value of Spotify was $29.4 million. This market capitalization corresponds to a six-fold turnover in 2017 and a five-fold turnover in 2018. Since the company hasn’t yielded any profits to this date, it is not possible to produce a clear assessment of the P/E ratio. Thus, investors paid $165.90 per share, generating a loss of €8.14 in the past year and an operational loss of at least €1.50 this year (according to Spotify projections, the overall operative loss in 2018 will be anywhere between €260 and €340 million).

With this, Spotify has a similar rating as the two DAX companies Münchener Rück and Fresenius. Both are profitable and, for decades already, have delighted their shareholders with dividends (and dividend increases).

The following figure shows the price at which shareholders traded shares in off-markets before Spotify’s stock market launch.

(Private transactions of Spotify shares before the DPO. Source: Spotify registration statement)

In December 2017, Spotify shares changed owners for a share price of a maximum of $132.50. And so, investors who bought shares on the day of the stock market launch paid an extra charge of 25% on the then trade price.

The company also gives a fair value for shares in its registration statement (see screenshot below).

(Ordinary shares valuation during 2017. Source: Spotify registration statement)

In this context, it’s also important to mention that the number of outstanding shares was 167,258,400 in December 2017. Thus, investors not only had to pay around 38% on top of the fair value published by Spotify in its registration statement but also received 6% fewer shares, since the overall number of shares went up. Depending on the point of view, the stock market launch was surely a success.

Also, the media reported that during the direct placement, no lock-up period was imposed. This means shareholders and employees were able to offer their shares right after the stock market launch. Nevertheless, regarding this, the registration statement mentions an important detail. Tencent's (OTCPK:TCTZF, OTCPK:TCEHY) subsidiary Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) owns 7.5% of the shares, which are only allowed to be traded after a period of 180 days has passed. Conversely, this means that after expiration of this period, more shares could be thrown on the stock market, which could cause additional selling pressure and, consequently, could result in further decline of the stock price.

(Tencent and TME lock-up agreement as of 28/02/2018. Source: Spotify registration statement)

Valuation based on peer group comparison

Let’s take a closer look at the recent stock market launches of some other tech companies that also received some media attention. This comparison will help to put this evaluation in some perspective and will also interpret the position of Wall Street.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), which produced $1.1 billion of revenues in 2017, reached a market capitalization of $8 billion during its stock market launch on 23rd March, 2018. This roughly equals the seven-fold turnover of 2017. What Dropbox and Spotify have in common is that they both made losses but had a positive free cash flow at the point of their stock market launch.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) had a market capitalization of $29 billion at its stock market launch in 2017. Its turnover for 2017 was $825 million. Wall Street was more generous with Snap and valued the company at 36-fold of its turnover. Similar to past years, Snap made a loss in 2017, and in contrast with Spotify and Dropbox, it had a negative free cash flow. The share value has decreased by 40% since the stock market launch.

Let’s also make a comparison to Netflix. Even though the stock market launch lies a few years in the past and conditions were somewhat different, Netflix and Spotify are often compared because they are both in the streaming business.

Netflix went public with a market capitalization of $309 million on 23rd May, 2002 - not billions, but millions. This equals a four-fold revenue of 2001 and doubles the revenues of 2002. Indeed, compared to today’s standards, it seems like a bargain, even though Netflix also made a loss and acquired a negative free cash flow during the IPO (to this date, the free cash flow is still negative).

Today, 15 years after going public, Netflix has a market capitalization of $126 billion, revenues of $11.7 billion and a profit of $560 million (as of April 4th, 2018). This equals to an approximate 11-fold revenue and a 225-fold net income in 2017. Nowadays, the company generates nearly double the profit of its market capitalization than it did at its stock market launch. Whoever had the vision to sign up for Netflix shares during the IPO clearly made a profitable deal, regardless of today’s assessments.

Based on the current valuation of Netflix and the recent IPOs of Dropbox and Snap, Spotify doesn’t seem to be that overvalued after all. Nevertheless, all the examples given seem overvalued compared to the Netflix IPO. That opens up the question: “How much more fantasy can the market capitalization of unprofitable growth companies in today’s relatively posh market stand?" Also keeping in mind here the potentially rising interest rates.

With Pandora (NYSE:P), there is an alternative music streaming service which, like Spotify, offers, for the same price, a free and a premium subscription model. In addition, it also makes a plus-membership available, which only costs half of the premium subscription model. Pandora produced revenues of $1.5 billion in 2017 and has a market capitalization of only $1.2 billion. Since its IPO in 2011, the company didn’t realize any profits. Even though Pandora has only 74.7 million free, complimentary service and 5.48 million paying customers, the company has a gross margin of 35% and operating costs of 67%, which is by far better than Spotify's. Based on this, Spotify's valuation doesn’t seem appropriate.

Valuation based on assets and financial strengths

As of 2017, Spotify’s equity ratio was 38%, with stockholders' equity of €1.2 billion and a balance sheet totaling €3.1 billion. The company declared itself to be debt-free and to have cash and liquid assets of about €1.5 billion (see figure below).

(Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of 31/12/2017. Source: Spotify registration statement)

It is my view that one must take Spotify’s statement that is debt-free with some caution. It must also be considered that this balance sheet is showing current liabilities of €1.86 billion. This is offset by short-term receivables of only €360 million. When the current liabilities are resolved with cash, cash equivalents and trade and other receivables, a cash amount of only €9 million is left.

(Current liabilities as of 31/12/2017. Source: Spotify registration statement)

Furthermore, one should assume that the majority of those €1.5 billion come from a €1 billion convertible loan in 2016. How am I getting to this point?

This gives us a perfect connection to the cash flow. When considering what is, in my opinion, the lack of liquid funds for Spotify, it would be great to know how much cash the company generates. The following figures show that Spotify had a positive cash flow for the first time in 2016. In the following year, free cash flow increased from €73 million to €109 million. This equals a growth of 49%.

(Free cash flow for the period 2013-2017 as of 31/12/2017. Source: Spotify registration statement)

Unfortunately, the registration statement doesn’t really share any detailed information about the company's cash flow. However, it must be emphasized that the third quarter of 2017 had a negative operative cash flow. It would be interesting to know why this occurred and if it’s only a one-time incident (see the following figure).

(Operating cash flow for the period 2016-2017 as of 31/12/2017. Source: Spotify registration statement)

Its assets account for €3.1 billion. Taking into consideration that Spotify is “pro forma” debt-free and holds a cash inventory of €1.5 billion, this results in long-term assets of about €1.6 billion. At the same time, the company entered into an equity swap deal in the form of minority interests with TME in December 2017. Spotify claims that these minority interests are valued around €910 million. This brings us to the conclusion that these minority interests would actually represent a majority of Spotify’s assets.

(Total assets of Spotify as of 31/12/2017. Source: Spotify registration statement)

Conclusion

"What we learn from history is that people don't learn from history."



- W. Buffett

Indeed, Spotify is an interesting story and clearly contributed to revolutionizing the music industry. Within the framework of this analysis, I downloaded the Spotify app and tested the free subscription model. The app is convenient and useable.

Nevertheless, it is important to differentiate between the general idea and the business model from the perspective of an investment. If Spotify is viewed from an investor point of view, it is clear that the company has been unprofitable for years, and this is unlikely to change in the near future. The higher the revenues climb, the higher the losses that are generated. In this context, royalty fees due to licensing agreements with labels represent the bulk of the expenses. In addition, Spotify’s current business model makes the company highly dependent on these licenses. Furthermore, extensive competition, as well as the fact that growth is projected to possibly reach a slowdown in the future (according to registration statements), also needs to be taken into consideration.

So howcome a company delivering losses year after years is still valued at $30 billion by Wall Street?

My answer to this: (cheap) money and (plenty) fantasy, in combination with the best friend and worst enemy of Wall Street, greed.

The stock market launch was probably most profitable for Spotify’s founders Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon, as well as existing shareholders like Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Tencent that can now sell their shares for high gains at the stock exchange. Tencent purchased 15.986.920 shares in return for the exchange of its convertible loan. According to the issuing price, it equaled $2.65 billion. Once the $1 billion convertible loan was deducted, the company made a (book) profit of more than €1 billion in a brief period of time. This was definitely a profitable investment for Tencent. Maybe I should have named this article “Why I am buying Tencent shares instead of Spotify shares”.

The interests in Tencent Music Entertainment Group could grant Spotify with temporary illusions, provided that TME enters the stock exchange market soon. But this would be even more interesting for traders. Similar up and down movements can also be observed with Snap. On the other hand, Snap Inc. stock still is 40% lower than it was at the time of its stock market launch.

Investors shouldn’t be misled by potential takeover speculations. Both founders, Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon, want to keep control over the company and hold 80% of voting rights. For this reason, I don’t assume that an activist investor will get in. Spotify mentioned that the company intends to go public in order to give existing shareholders more liquidity in trading their shares (“cashing up”). And the bull market turned up just at the right time.

With a predicted operating loss of at least €1.5 per Spotify share as of 6th April, 2018, I would have to pay around $147.5 for one share. The company won’t make profits in the near, foreseeable future. Additionally, I as an investor I don’t even have a right of co-determination when it comes to the business strategy because the founders have voting rights of more than 80%. Also, there is a risk of share dilution in case Spotify undertakes a capital increase to fund further growth or the share value become pressurized when investors throw their shares on the market. As a value-based investor, I believe that the risk-reward ratio seems to be decisively unattractive.

With reference to my initial euphoria, I would like to conclude my analysis with a quote from Benjamin Graham, the mentor of Warren Buffett:

"Analysis connotes the careful study of available facts with the attempt to draw conclusions therefrom based on established principles and sound logic. It is part of the scientific method. But in applying analysis to the field of securities we encounter the serious obstacle that investment is by nature, not an exact science. The same is true, however, of law and medicine, for here also both individual skill (art) and chance are important factors in determining success or failure. Nevertheless, in these professions analysis is not only useful but indispensable, so that the same should probably be true in the field of investment and possibly in that of speculation."





I hope you enjoyed my article and it helps you with your further investments. Good luck and continued success!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.