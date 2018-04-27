ROIC has a very solid dividend growth history and this should help any investor sleep well at night.

One of the key valuation differences between a regular Buy and Strong Buy is that the company must have enhanced price appreciation catalysts that support annual Total Returns of 25%.

A few weeks ago I wrote a Seeking Alpha article titled, My Oh My, 4 Strong Buys, that received a whopping 95,000 page views (my second highest ever on this website). I would have never imagined that my articles would generate so many clicks, but it also means that dividend investors are hungry for bargains.

In my upcoming monthly newsletter, Forbes Real Estate Investor, I plan to reveal all of my Strong Buy picks that total 16 REITs. In addition, I am creating a portfolio for the Strong Buy basket called the “New Money” portfolio.

Keep in mind, I provide readers and subscribers with a more detailed playbook than just Buy/Hold/Sell picks. Oftentimes investors need more clarity as it relates to messaging, so I provide a few more granular recommendations, such as Strong Buy, Speculative Buy, and Trim. Here’s my definition of Strong Buy:

Strong Buy means that I am recommending a high-quality REIT that is trading at a wider margin of safety. Recognizing principal preservation is critical, my recommendation is telegraphing readers that the company is a blue chip on sale.”

One of the key valuation differences between a regular Buy and Strong Buy is that the company must have enhanced price appreciation catalysts that support annual Total Returns of 25% or higher (over the next two years).

Keep in mind, a Strong Buy does not necessarily suggest that shares in these REITs will immediately rebound. Sometimes catalysts could be driven by macro-economic forces (such as tax reform) or headwinds, that could take quarters to play out.

Usually, I will provide my recommendation at the end of each article, but as the title to my article suggests, ROIC Is The Perfect Ticker For This Strong Buy.

Photo Source

A Powerful Grocery-Anchored REIT

In 2008, Retail Opportunity Investments Corporation (ROIC) raised equity through a special purpose acquisition company (or SPAC), in essence, a blind pool with $400 million of cash at the trough of the real estate market.

Accordingly, CEO Stuart Tanz took advantage of the situation (as the recession ended) to start buying properties in familiar West Coast markets where Pan Pacific (the company Tanz previously ran) had deep experience (and strong relationships). So when the recession officially ended, ROIC was ready to list shares on Nasdaq (in November 2009) and begin to prosper on the disruption in the distressed retail market.

ROIC’s core management team consists of its current President and CEO (Stuart Tanz) and several other leading shopping center veterans. Tanz is no stranger to the shopping center business as he was the former CEO of Pan Pacific Retail Properties Inc. where, during his nine-year tenure, he grew the company's market cap from $447 million to around $4 billion.

Through a series of consolidative acquisitions, PNP purchased around $2 billion of retail assets (over 18 million square feet), and later PNP was sold to Kimco (NYSE:KIM) for around $4.1 billion (in 2006).

Another notable shopping center veteran, Richard Schoebel (currently COO at ROIC), was also directly involved in the success of PNP where he directed leasing and property management for around 38 shopping centers (and over 5 million square feet). With a long career in creating value, Tanz and his team have integrated a proven development and redevelopment platform with a proven track record for repositioning assets and identifying inefficiencies in the retail sector.

Keep in mind that because there is a greater amount of discretionary equity required to buy (and refinance) commercial real estate, ROIC entered the public markets at a perfect time by capitalizing on marketplace inefficiencies (distressed with developers over their skills due to higher LTV ratios), and since that time the company has continued to serve as the “west coast sharp-shooter.” Here's a snapshot of ROIC's performance (growth in market cap) since its IPO.

Now let’s look at one key differentiator for ROIC; as you can see below, all of the shopping centers are located in desirable West Coast metropolitan markets.

As you can see, ROIC owns 90 shopping centers (10.4 million square feet) and within these markets (Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego), ROIC owns shopping centers that are well located in the heart of mature, affluent communities.

Keep in mind that because ROIC commenced as a new equity REIT (in 2009), it had no legacy assets and the company originally targeted 11 of the top 15 U.S. retail markets - all enjoying strong, densely populated trade areas with lower unemployment.

Also, these top-tier markets enjoy above-average household income levels and disposable income to support the retail investment model. In addition, ROIC was targeting markets deemed historically difficult for new development, as zoning tends to be more restrictive.

As ROIC began to build the portfolio (in 2009 and 2010), it acquired performing and non-performing loans at discounts to the long-term intrinsic values.

However, over the years, the company shifted its focus on stabilized, high-quality, well-located, grocery-anchored shopping centers, where the company builds value through increasing occupancy and rents as leases roll over. Here's a snapshot of ROIC's acquisition volume since 2010:

In terms of acquisitions, ROIC has remained “cautious in this environment” and the company has “prudently slowed activity for the time being.” ROIC acquired one shopping center in Q1-18 located in the Seattle market, which continues to be one of the “hottest markets in the country.”

With that acquisition, ROIC now owns 16 grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Greater Seattle market, totaling upwards of 2 million square feet. ROIC has one additional grocery-anchored shopping center acquisition under contract that's located in Portland. With this new acquisition, ROIC will own all of the grocery-anchored shopping centers serving the submarket, which will add to the ability to move and maneuver tenants, drive rents and enhance long-term value.

With over $3 billion in total assets and over 1,500 tenants, ROIC has been able to diversify its business model. As you can see below, ROIC has a diversified revenue stream with many recession-resistant tenants listed in the Top 10 list (i.e., Albertsons (NYSE:ABS), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Savemart, CVS (NYSE:CVS), and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)).

(grocery/drugstore tenants highlighted in yellow)

ROIC’s top 10 tenants only account for 20% of Total Annualized Base Rent and the largest tenant (Albertsons/Safeway) only accounts for 6% of ABR (the second largest tenant (Kroger) only accounts for 2.8% of ABR. All other top tenants account for less than 2% of ABR individually.

7 of 10 top tenants are daily-necessity retailers (supermarkets & pharmacies) and 80% of ABR is derived from 1,272 tenants (each accounting for less than 1/2 of a percent individually).

By owning a high percentage of grocery-anchored centers, ROIC has been able to recapture leases and replace those with stronger retail with higher rents. As the new tenants take occupancy and start paying rent, ROIC expects to see a positive impact to same-center cash numbers.

In Q1-18, ROIC leased over 400,000 square feet driven in part by tenants proactively renewing their leases, well ahead of their lease explorations. In terms of new leases, ROIC continues to not only achieve solid rent increases overall, but also makes the most of the broad demand to carefully select the best retailers based on their financial strength and their ability to consistently draw daily customers.

ROIC continues to maintain its portfolio lease rate above 97%, and as of Q1-18, the portfolio stood at 97.4% leased, representing the 15th consecutive quarter of achieving portfolio lease rates at or above 97%.

Breaking that 97.4% down between anchored and non-anchored space: Anchor space was a full 100% leased and the shop space stood at 94.4% leased. As you can see below, ROIC has superior occupancy compared with the peer group:

Also in Q1-18, ROIC achieved a solid 8.3% increase in cash renewals, and most of the renewals involved tenants exercising options with fixed increases. A majority of these fixed increases are notably below the current market, and as a result, there continues to be considerable embedded growth in these leases going forward.

Less than 4% of ROIC’s portfolio is rolling this year, that means that there is a limited amount of available space. As such, ROIC can afford to be more selective by not only on capitalizing on the rent growth, but also on continuing to bring the right retailers to the shopping centers.

Also, ROIC has ~54,000 square feet of pad development/expansion underway (16% projected yield). This should serve as icing in the cake for a portfolio that is made up of some of the highest-quality retail property in the United States.

ROIC’s ‘Rhino-Built’ Platform: Tough Balance Sheet

As you can see below, we score ROIC favorably in our Rhino Rating model:

At Q1-18, ROIC had total market capital of approximately $3.7 billion and approximately $1.5 billion in debt outstanding. Also for the first quarter, ROIC’s interest coverage was 3.4x.

With respect to the $1.5 billion debt, the vast majority of that is secured, and during the first quarter, ROIC reduced its secured debt outstanding, retiring a $10 million mortgage, leaving the company with only $96 million of secured debt.

In terms of unsecured debt, the bulk of it is long-term fixed-rate bonds with the weighted average remaining maturity of 7.6 years. The unsecured credibility facility had approximately $160 million outstanding on the line. Note: ROIC was awarded investment grade ratings from Moody’s and S&P (BBB-).

The Latest Earnings Results

For Q1-18, ROIC had $74.4 million in total revenues and $27.3 million in GAAP operating income, as compared to $65.9 million total revenues and $22.9 million in GAAP operating income for Q1-17.

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders through the first quarter 2018 was $10.7 million, equating to $0.09 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income of $10.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share for Q1-17.

In terms of funds from operations (or FFO) for Q1-18, FFO totaled $37 million, equating to $0.30 per diluted share, as compared to FFO of $34.3 million or $0.28 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017. ROIC is on track with its previously stated guidance of achieving FFO between $1.16 and $1.20 per diluted share for the full year 2018.

Here’s a snapshot of ROIC’s FFO/share, compared with the peers (using F.A.S.T. Graphs data):

As you can see, ROIC has the 3rd best FFO/share growth score, followed by Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT). Now let’s examine ROIC’s dividend per share growth, compared with the peers:

Again you can see that ROIC’s dividend growth is ranked 3rd overall. Now let’s examine the company’s dividend history since going public:

Again, ROIC has a very solid dividend growth history and this should help any investor sleep well at night…

ROIC Is The Perfect Ticker For This Strong Buy

It’s clear that ROIC has solid fundamentals:

100% anchor occupancy 97% overall occupancy Solid rent roll, majority of which is grocery-anchored Strong balance sheet with minimal secured debt Steady and reliable dividend history Sound payout ratio

Also, ROIC’s CEO holds just under 1.3 million shares (source: Yahoo) and insiders own just under 3%.

Why did I upgrade ROIC from a Buy to a Strong Buy?

As you can see (above), ROIC’s P/FFO multiple (of 14.3x) is trading 23% below the 4-year average P/FFO (of 18.6x). As viewed below, ROIC does not have the highest dividend yield, but the company has one of the most coveted shopping center portfolios in the US.

As I said at the outset, I like high-quality REITs that are expected to generate stable earnings and dividend growth. When I uncover a REIT that meets those criteria and I believe shares are deeply discounted, such that shares could return over 25% annually over the next 12-24 months, I consider the company a Strong Buy candidate. As you can see below, ROIC (and all retail REITs) have been victim of the double-whammy: rate fears and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

In turn, this pullback has created a wider margin of safety for ROIC, and as the F.A.S.T. Graph below illustrates, I am forecasting the company to return in excess of 25% annually, and I am adding the company to my “New Money” Portfolio (In the May edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor).

Thanks for the click (these pennies add up) and I hope you will continue to follow me on Seeking Alpha (scroll up to the top if you haven't followed me yet... I hope to break 50,000 followers by June 1st).

I will be attending ReCon 2018 in Las Vegas on May 20-23 (the world's largest global gathering of retail real estate professionals). There will be 37,000 industry professionals there, and I will be conducting interviews with over two dozen retail REIT CEOs. I plan to publish these interviews in video format for my premium marketplace members. Make sure you sign up today.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and ROIC Investor Presentation.

REITs mentioned: FRT, REG, WRI, UE, AKR, UBA, BRX, KIM, KRG, WSR, DDR, WPG.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AHP, AVB, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CUBE, DDR, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, TCO, TXRT UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.