Sentiment Speaks: The Fed May Not Be Raising Rates In The 2nd Half Of 2018

For those that follow me regularly, you will know that I don’t write very often about bonds. However, we use the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) as a proxy when we analyze the bond market. And, we think the bond market may be setting up for a near-term bottoming and resulting rally.

For those that have followed the long-term bond market, you have likely seen many analysts attempting to call the top to the market. And, many have even tried multiple times. However, through the years, bonds continued to chug higher and high.

On June 27th, 2016, we sent out a major alert to our members at Elliottwavetrader.net entitled “Beware of Bonds Blowing Up.” Yes, we took our turn in attempting to call a top to the bond market. But, a little over a week later, the bond market struck its highs. Since that time, TLT has dropped almost 20%.

Since Xenia Taoubina began providing her bond analysis to our members at Elliottwavetrader.net two years ago, her view has been that TLT was going to strike a significant high in 2016, and set up a large decline off that high. That's exactly what we saw, followed by a nearly two-year long decline in the price of bonds (rise in yields).

However, at this time, Xenia is viewing the initial phase of the decline off the 2016 highs as coming to a completion. In fact, she co-authored this article with me. She is expecting that we are approaching a multi-month bottom, with TLT expected to hold 113/114 area as support.

Allow me to elaborate. Xenia is viewing the TLT as completing what in Elliott Wave theory is known as an impulse off its 2016 high (with an outside chance that that decline already completed at its 2017 low of 116.51). So, whether the TLT is able to remain over the 2017 low or not, her expectation is that downside from here is relatively minor, and that TLT will likely hold the 113/114 support region.

On the upside, Xenia expects that TLT will, at a minimum, revisit the vicinity of 2017 high (129 area), with lesser potential for a rally over its 2016 high. While there are no certainties in the market, with TLT trading around 117 at the time of writing, this represents a risk of 3/4 points for a probabilistically favored rally of at least 12 points - an attractive risk/reward. While it is her expectation that TLT will not breach 113/114, if TLT breaks this level, that will open up potential to acceleration lower, so our bullish view hinges on TLT's ability to hold this support area.

What this suggests is that, if this support region holds, it is much less likely that the Fed will be raising rates during the last half of 2018, and maybe even into 2019. And, if it does, then the market may have a mind of its own, which may shock market participants, in addition to the Fed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.