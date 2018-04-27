LogMeIn (LOGM) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Q1 2018 Earnings Call April 26, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Robert Bradley - LogMeIn, Inc.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen & Co. LLC

Alex J. Zukin - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Will V. Power - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Abhey Lamba - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Sahil Dhingra - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

Alex Kurtz - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Tim Klasell - Northland Securities, Inc.

Good afternoon, and welcome to LogMeIn's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Rob Bradley, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Robert Bradley - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thank you, and welcome to our first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Bill Wagner; and our CFO, Ed Herdiech. During today's call, we will discuss our business outlook and make other forward-looking statements.

These statements are made as of today and are based on our current projections, estimates, forecasts, and expectations. Actual events or results could differ due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in our most recent filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

During the Q&A, please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up.

Non-GAAP financial measures include the GoTo deferred revenue acquisition fair value adjustment. The measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and litigation-related costs, amortization, and the pre-tax gain associated with the divestiture of a non-core asset. All metrics on the call will be non-GAAP unless otherwise specified. These numbers can be reconciled in the tables attached to our press release.

Now, I'll turn the call over to our CEO, Bill Wagner.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thanks, Rob. Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us today as we share LogMeIn's results for the first quarter of 2018. I'm pleased to report that LogMeIn had a strong start to the year, with Q1 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share that all exceeded the high end of our guidance. First quarter revenue was $280 million, up 8% year-over-year and $2.3 million above the high end of our guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA was 36.4% or $2.1 million above the high end of our guidance. And we delivered $1.21 of earnings per share. In addition to these financial results, we also made meaningful progress against our longer term strategy during the quarter, progress that is already contributing to topline growth in 2018 and putting LogMeIn in front of much larger addressable market opportunities. As a result, we are raising our full-year guidance, which our CFO, Ed Herdiech, will cover in detail in a few minutes.

But before I turn things over to Ed, I'd like to share a bit more on the exciting progress we're making against the strategic imperatives we shared at our December Investor Day, namely, how we plan to capitalize on our new scale and leadership position to expand into larger and faster growing markets like unified communications and collaboration, customer engagement and support, and identity and access management. In no space is this progress more clear in our communication and collaboration business. We are already leaders in the $2-plus billion web conferencing market with some of the best known and highest rated products in the industry. What is in front of us is a logical expansion into the highly commentary but far larger unified communication and collaboration or UCC market.

To put that expansion into perspective, according to IVC, the total addressable market opportunity for cloud-based UCC is north of $25 billion and order of magnitude greater than our traditional addressable market we're conferencing. During Q1, we took a major step towards realizing our UCC vision when we signed a definitive agreement to acquire Jive Communications, a rising star in the cloud-based telephony and Unified-Communication-as-a-Service or UCaaS space.

Three weeks ago, we officially closed this transaction, adding Jive to LogMeIn's communication and collaboration portfolio and allowing us to accelerate the development of what we believe will be one of the most compelling UCC platforms on the market, one that combines must-have voice capabilities with next generation collaboration to change the way people work.

In the short-term, Jive gives us an immediate growth engine, a highly synergistic business with impressive standalone performance. Additionally, Jive brings a substantial channel business, a first for LogMeIn, that over time we believe will serve as a complementary sales arm, which can sell products from across our portfolio.

We also see upside driven by a natural cross-selling motion via our large direct sales force. In fact, within two weeks of closing the transaction, we already began closing deals as a result of cross-selling with Jive. But that's only the start of a much larger mid and longer term opportunity. As anyone who follows the space knows, the market is rapidly trending towards truly unified communication and collaboration, platforms and suites that are designed to support the way modern workers communicate and collaborate to get work done. And this in turn is driving the convergence and consolidation in the market as companies try to build, partner or buy critical elements to offer a complete platform.

We are already one of the top collaboration companies in the world with products like GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, OpenVoice, and join.me, which together support 25 million users, 7 million meetings and over 900 million conferencing minutes each and every month.

With Jive, we also now have one of the most modern cloud telephony platforms. And this means we can start to bring the best of both together in a common offering, a new platform capable of solving an increasing number of needs and a broad set of use cases for companies of all sizes. This will be enhanced by AI capabilities that help offload repetitive tasks, reduce friction and extend the value of collaboration, things we believe will unlock the potential of the modern workforce.

Now, the integration work is in its early stages, but we're encouraged by the rapid progress we've already made. We expect that by next year, Jive and our market-leading collaboration offerings like GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar will be fully integrated into a single business and a single comprehensive UCC platform and related suite of offerings. Over the long-term, we believe this combination will allow us to improve how millions of people around the world meet, communicate and collaborate. We also believe it can drive enduring growth in our largest business and allow us to emerge as one of the leaders in the $25 billion UCC market.

On our call in February, I noted that another example of rapid progress was in our customer engagement and support business, specifically around the Q1 launch of Bold360 AI. I mentioned AI a moment ago, and we've increased our investment in this technology, which we expect to pay off across our portfolio. And our Bold360 AI offering represents LogMeIn's first commercial AI-powered product. It's also the first example of an offering aimed specifically at expanding our addressable market opportunity from a remote support and chat into next generation customer engagement. It's a solution that can be used by companies of all sizes that have more intelligent interactions with their customers, improving the customer's relationship with their brands, lowering costs and accelerating revenue.

According to Gartner, within the next five years, more than 80% of all customer service requests will be handled by self-service technologies and not by humans, as digital and self-service channels rapidly become consumers' preferred means of interaction. This is the future, and in many cases, the present, which LogMeIn is solving for with the next generation of our AI-powered customer engagement offerings. Unlike other AI offerings in the market, robots, Bold360 AI offers a unique hybrid application of AI. It gives customers a platform that enables chatbot-based interactions, human-based interactions and hybrid interactions that blend the best of both into a single fluid customer experience.

In fact, Forrester Research recently highlighted Bold360 AI as an example of a new emerging category of AI-fueled digital customer service offering in a February 2018 report entitled The Second Coming of Digital-First Customer Service Solutions. Report speaks to the fact that traditional CRM built for recording higher-touch analog interactions has failed to connect customer moments in an increasingly digital world, a world for which Bold360 AI was purpose built.

Along with this early recognition from industry experts, strong sales in the quarter have provided encouraging validation of our vision. Less than two months since its launch, I'm happy to report that initial sales of Bold360 AI have exceeded our expectations with several key wins in the quarter, including a seven-figure deal with one of the world's largest technology companies. While still early on, we're very encouraged by the reaction we're seeing in the market.

Last but not least, we continue to see great success in what many may consider our most mature business, but one in which we believe there continues to be upside with the core and even greater opportunity in high growth adjacencies. This is our identity and access business.

This is a business largely defined by two positive dynamics both of which played out in the quarter. The first is remote access and endpoint management, products that represent the origins of LogMeIn. If you've been following LogMeIn over the years, you'll recognize just how resilient the seemingly mature business has been. And Q1 was no exception, as new sales, add-on sales and renewals of LogMeIn Pro, Central and GoToMyPC, all exceeded expectations.

Second, a few years ago, we began our push into a much larger identity space. The most visible part of this is through our highly popular LastPass products, a collection of personal, business and enterprise offerings that continues to be our fastest growing product line. This business continues to grow nicely, as we've increased integration with third parties, launched a new partnership with Verizon and closed more enterprise accounts. As we shared at our Investor Day, we see LastPass as only the start of what we expect to be a much larger and more comprehensive push into the broader identity space.

So in summary, I think we're off to a very nice start in 2018 with solid execution across the business, financial results that have exceeded our expectations, and meaningful progress being made against our longer term growth strategy. Our team has once again delivered revenue, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share above the high end of our guidance. We've added a great team, technology and business with the acquisition of Jive and are now poised to emerge as a leader in the $25 billion UCC space.

After a year focused on the integration, Q1 also marked a return to product innovation. And our first AI power product offering had an immediate impact on sales in the quarter. And we continue to see great returns from our investment in the identity space with the ongoing success of our fastest growing product in LastPass.

Last year's merger with the GoTo business laid the foundation for a company that has the scale and resources to be leaders in several of today's most dynamic markets. And as I look at the road ahead, I'm excited by the large opportunities in front of us. We have a lot of work to do with the first quarter of 2018 with a strong start to accelerating our long-term growth.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Ed who'll provide more details on the results of the quarter as well as our updated guidance for Q2 and the full year. Ed?

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thanks, Bill. Tonight I'm pleased to report a strong start to 2018, with Q1 sales activity that exceeded our most aggressive internal targets, financial results that exceeded the high end of our guidance along as to raise our full-year revenue outlook, and also as Bill discussed, during the quarter, we have made measurable progress against our longer-term strategic growth plans, which we outlined at our December Investor Day.

Starting the fiscal year on a strong note, it's important for SaaS companies as it impacts full-year performance as revenue is recognized on a daily basis over the term of the subscription. So we start 2018 with momentum, including 8% year-over-year growth, 36% EBITDA margins, 52% free cash flow yield, and 23% year-over-year deferred revenue growth. These results give us a good foundation to execute our 2018 plans, which now include the integration of our Jive Communications acquisition that closed on April 3, 2018.

With that, I'll review the financial highlights from the quarter. Total revenue was $280 million, which exceeded the high-end of our guidance by $2 million and represents 8% year-over-year pro forma growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $102 million or 36.4% of revenue, which surpassed the high end of our guidance by more than $2 million. EPS was $1.21 per share or $0.03 above the high-end of our guidance. Cash flows were strong with operating cash flow of $161 million or 58% of revenue and free cash flow was $147 million or 52% of revenue.

Regarding our topline performance, our collaboration business grew 5% year-over-year on a pro forma basis and accounted for 54% of total company revenue. This was in line with Q4's growth rate, and while we saw some encouraging signs with our Q1 sales result, we need to continue to execute throughout the year to deliver strong results. Our identity and access management business grew 19% year-over-year on a pro forma basis and represented 30% of total company revenue. Strong renewals of our access products and continued growth of LastPass contributed to the increase over the prior quarter.

Our service business grew 1% year-over-year on a pro forma basis and represented 16% of total company revenue. And as Bill remarked, we are encouraged with Bold360's initial traction and activity, which we need to build upon throughout the year. International revenue comprised approximately 24% of revenue, which was consistent with last quarter. And for the combined company, our gross renewal rate across all products on an annualized dollar basis was approximately 75%, which is consistent with prior quarters.

Next I'll provide some additional details regarding our first quarter expenses. Gross margins were 83.1% in the quarter, which were down from 84% in Q4. The expected decline is primarily due to annual salary and benefit cost increases and temporary incremental costs incurred while we complete the transition to our customer support BPO. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.4%, which is up from 32.8% in Q1 of 2017, but down from Q4. This expected sequential decline is primarily due to a companywide annual salary and benefit cost increases and the incremental BPO transition costs previously discussed. Consistent with prior years, we expect our EBITDA margin to increase throughout 2018. Sales and marketing expenses were $85 million or 30% of revenue or in line with Q4 as a percentage of revenue. Research and development expenses were $37 million or 13% of revenue, up 1 percentage point from Q4. The sequential increase is also primarily due to salary and benefit cost increases. G&A expenses were $25 million or 9% of revenue, which was also in line with the prior quarter as a percentage of revenue.

Our effective tax rate for the first quarter was approximately 25%, which was in line with our expectations. And we end the quarter with 2,677 employees, down 83 employees from the end of 2017. The decline is primarily attributable to our previously announced Xively divestiture, which closed on March 20, and our customer care outsourcing initiative.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with total cash of $365 million, up $113 million from last quarter. This increase is largely due to our strong operating cash flow driven by strong Q1 sales activity that I previously mentioned, including seasonally strong renewals in our access business. We also received $42 million in conjunction with our Xively divestiture.

Also in the quarter, we paid $7 million in acquisition, divestiture and litigation related expenses, $16 million in common stock dividends, and we repurchased 404,000 shares of our stock for $49 million, which represents a significant increase consistent with our plan which we highlighted at our Investor Day.

Finally, we will pay a $0.30 per share dividend on May 25, 2018 to stockholders of record as of May 9, 2018. Total accounts receivable was $84 million, down $10 million from last quarter due to strong collections during the quarter, and accounts receivable days sales outstanding were 27 days, which is down 4 days from last quarter. GAAP deferred revenue at the end of the quarter was $385 million, which is an increase of $38 million over Q4, attributable to our strong Q1 sales quarter.

With that, I'll turn to our outlook for the second quarter and full-year 2018. As a reminder, this outlook now includes the impact from Jive Communications, which closed earlier this month on April 3. Also as a reminder, please refer to our press release, which includes a GAAP reconciliation of projected revenue, net income and EBITDA, and which identifies all the add-backs that are used to calculate these projections.

For the second quarter of 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $304 million to $306 million. We are currently targeting adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $107 million to $108 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 35% of revenue. Both non-operating interest and expense net and GAAP non-operating interest and expense net are expected to be approximately $2 million of expense, which includes interest expense related to borrowings under our credit facility in conjunction with our Jive acquisition.

Our net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.25 to $1.26. Our GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.03 to $0.04. Net income assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25%, and GAAP net income assumes a tax benefit of approximately $2 million. Both net income per share and GAAP net income per share are based on an estimated 53 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

For 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $1.208 billion to $1.223 billion. We expect full-year adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $442 million to $450 million, with adjusted EBITDA margins to be approximately 37% of revenue.

Both non-operating interest and expense net and GAAP non-operating interest and expense net are expected to be approximately $6 million of expense, which includes interest expense related to borrowing under our credit facility in conjunction with our Jive acquisition.

Our net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $5.20 to $5.31. Our GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.96. Net income assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25% and GAAP net income assumes a tax provision of approximately $20 million. And finally, both net income per share and GAAP net income per share are based on an estimated 53 million fully-diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

That concludes my remarks. And I'll turn the call back to our operator to take your questions.

Thank you. We'll go first to Matt Hedberg with RBC Capital Markets.

Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my questions. Congrats on the start to the year. Maybe, Ed, I'll start with you. Could you help us with – give some of your organic assumptions on the revenue and profitability side effectively. If you exclude Jive, can you help reconcile some of the moving pieces versus your prior view on, call it, 5% to 6% organic revenue growth? And then there were some various EBITDA and free cash flow margins. But could you help us just kind of with those updated assumptions?

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yes, Matt, thanks for your questions. So, from a revenue standpoint, standalone LogMeIn, we guided to $1.150 billion last quarter, and for this quarter, we're effectively guiding to $1.152 billion. So we raised the full-year revenue guide for our Q1 over-delivery. From an EBITDA perspective, with our last – when we gave our original guidance, we provided EBITDA guidance of $450 million – $455 million at the high end, excuse me, or 39.6% of revenue. That is unchanged in our guidance that we gave today.

Let me add Jive in to both revenue and EBITDA and to get you to our new guidance. So when we last spoke, we talked about Jive adding $72 million of revenue to the full year. That was – at the time, we were still clearing HSR review, and the close was subject to a transfer of telecom licenses. So we are pretty clear to say that would be as of – if the deal closed as of April 1. It actually closed on April 3, and we began recognizing revenue on April 4. And so we added $71 million, not $72 million into the guide. So $1.150 billion plus $2 million over-delivery and $71 million for Jive gets us to our new guide.

And from an EBITDA perspective, when nothing has changed there really, we said it would have an immaterial impact to EBITDA. And when pressed further, we – last quarter, we said it would be potentially neutral to a few million. I think I said a couple of million of EBITDA dollars' impact. And so we're taking our – we're doing just that. We're taking our full-year EBITDA guide from $455 million, down $5 million, to $450 million for the full year.

And so that's the change on revenue and earnings. On cash flow, cash flow was unchanged. Standalone LogMeIn at 33% of revenue, and we're seeing maybe $5 million or so impact on free cash flow for the year from Jive. So I think that takes it from $380 million to $375 million.

Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it. Thanks. And then maybe if I could just ask one to Bill on the collaboration segment. There seems to be a lot of drivers there, and when you think about – I guess I'm sort of curious, how do you think about the collaboration business through this year? And I guess even when you look into next year once Jive anniversaries, can you kind of help us think about the trajectory of that business through this year?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yes. Thanks, Matt. So it grew 5% in the first quarter. And what I was – I called out in my comments, really pleased with strong and new add-on sales in that business, which was great to see. And so we hope to carry that momentum as we work through the year. But the really big news was obviously the acquisition of Jive, which is an extremely strategic asset for us that I think we got a – arguably the – one of the most modern communication platforms in the industry at a great price with a great team. And that's going to propel our largest business to accelerated growth as we work through this year and into next year. So I think the topline for me is that that largest portion of our business is now going to grow much faster with this acquisition closed.

Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Great. Thanks, guys.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thanks, Matt.

We'll hear next from Gregg Moskowitz with Cowen & Company.

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you very much, and good afternoon, guys. I guess first off, just a follow-up to Matt's question. And Ed, thanks for walking through all of the dynamics there. I think there was certainly some investor confusion around what was organic and what came from Jive. But I did want to just ask about the EPS guide because if we're looking at $2 million of outperformance on adjusted EBITDA this quarter, and I believe a $5 million negative impact from Jive, why does the EPS actually go down as much as it did with respect to the full-year guidance?

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Hey, Gregg. So we kept full year kind of standalone LogMeIn EBITDA unchanged at $455 million. We have – so the change that you're referring to on earnings per share relates to a few things. One, it's the $5 million EBITDA impact to Jive. Two, we funded this deal by paying about $150 million of cash off our balance sheet and we put $200 million on our liner line of credit, and so that – that's driving about $5.5 million, $6 million of interest expense for the year. And then the third and final component is, we're seeing a – depreciation running just a little bit higher is the other factor. I think if you take those three items, you can bridge the gap.

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you. And then with respect to collaboration, if you look at this market, it is growing faster certainly than mid-single digits, broadly speaking. And I think in the past, you have talked about an expectation that collaboration growth could accelerate over the course of the year. And so, Bill, when you look at the group of assets that you have, and again this would be more of an organic question, but if you could sort of talk to the prospects for seeing acceleration over the balance of the year? Thank you.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yes. Sure. No. That's certainly our plan, and we are encouraged by that, especially, as I said, by the new sales in Q1. We're also in the process of rolling out some on a standalone basis, just rolling out product enhancements that we think will further reduce sales friction and help us accelerate the business. So – but we're at quarter-end. So we'll see how it goes. And that's also just on a standalone basis. And yes, obviously, as we integrate, a lot of the players in the space have the same assets. Now they're trying to piece together via partnerships. We're – we feel that having the pieces and components in-house, which we all now do, really bodes well for where we take this business in the future. So I think long-term, by this – with this move, we've really set ourselves up for a nice revenue acceleration over the next several years.

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thanks, Matt.

We'll hear next from Alex Zukin with Piper Jaffray.

Alex J. Zukin - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Yes. Hey, guys. Thank you. So my question for Bill, now that you're a year into the merger, could you maybe talk about where sales productivity is trending, how it trended during the quarter, kind of where you've set quotas, and also how attainment is trending? And then maybe just comment on hiring trends year-to-date and what your plans are for the rest of the year from a sales perspective.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Sure, Alex. Thanks for the question. Overall, I think, as you saw, we had a really strong bookings quarter, really strong sales. We are pleased with both touch sales and e-com. Keep in mind, the large portion of our business also comes through e-com. And in Q1, we absolutely saw sales productivity return to pre-merger levels. And so, as we return to growth in 2018, we're back to focusing on sales hiring. And that's a muscle that you'll see us exercise as we work through the year. So -

Alex J. Zukin - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Perfect. Thank you, guys.

We'll hear now -

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Right. Thank you.

– from Will Power with Baird.

Will V. Power - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Great. Thank you. Yes. I guess, two questions. Just maybe a quick follow-up on the EBITDA guidance. It sounds like you maintained the standalone EBITDA guidance I guess that's despite a nice beat there in the first quarter. Is that just normal conservatism or is there anything else from a cost perspective perhaps that you're expecting in the balance of the year? And then, I guess for Bill, just on LastPass, maybe any other color you could provide on what really drove the accelerating revenue growth there? I don't know if there any subscriber updates you can give or revenue breakouts. And just maybe thoughts on kind of the enterprise opportunity, which seems pretty early still there.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yes. So regarding the $2 million, we – we're early in the year where we got this new acquisition that just closed. We've got a lot of moving pieces. So look, we want to put out a number that we're comfortable with and work real hard to do better than that like we do from – like historically we've done. At the same time, as we look at our EBITDA and if there's opportunity to reinvest in growth, and Bill talked about productivity being back at historical levels, we'll look at that as well.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yes. And then just – well, on your question about LastPass, yes, I mean, LastPass obviously had a fantastic quarter. And it's a product that continues to attract customers really of all sizes; individuals, as you know, there's still a freemium mechanics of that business, which is doing really well, but also large enterprises, which is a phenomena that we've been talking increasingly about that we've seen. And it gives us – it gives us a lot of what we think is opportunity to bolster our enterprise offering and offer more than just password management. I don't want to get too much into that, but that's something we're really excited by. And I think the continued growth trajectory of that business gives us a lot of confidence. And we'll have some features coming out later this year that will start to address that. And so we'll talk more about that when that happens.

Will V. Power - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Okay. Thanks.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

All right. Thank you.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thanks.

And next from Needham & Company, we'll go to Rich Valera.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Thank you. Yes. I just wanted to follow up on the identity and access growth this quarter. I mean, it has been accelerating over the last few quarters. And I'm just wondering if you'd be willing to talk about what you think kind of the sustainable growth of that business is, if it's kind of reached it, or just any thoughts on the kind of the sustainability of the strength you've seen over the last several quarters in that business. Thanks.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yes. I would – again, we had a very strong quarter with 19% growth. So, as I said in my remarks, I think LastPass is the – and as I said on Investor Day, LastPass is the growth driver of that business. And we see opportunity for us to expand that offering, which we're very excited about. We also did have resiliency in the access basis, where we had better than expected renewals and maybe perhaps most encouraging was the strength in new and add-on business in access and strong sales of our Central product. So I don't think it changes a long-term trajectory of that business, which we said we should on average grow roughly in line with the company average. But certainly we were very pleased with the performance in the quarter.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Got it. And then just with respect to Jive, can you give us a sense of what the Jive gross margins are for modeling purposes?

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yes. They come to us with gross margins at about 70%. And that reflects the fact that in this business, not with every deal, but they do sell hardware to customers, as well as there is a heavier kind of implementation cost. And there certainly is in the LogMeIn business. And that's a little bit below. And I think it's because of their scale, a little bit below some of the – a couple of other kind of public comparable companies that you see in the market. And we do think we can make improvements in that over time for sure.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Got it. Thanks very much.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thank you.

We'll hear now from Abhey Lamba with Mizuho Securities.

Abhey Lamba - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Yes. Thank you. Bill, on the topic of gross renewal rates, you said in the past that you would like to return that to historical levels over time. Can you talk what some of the initiatives you have in place to realize that goal and what are some of the near-term impediments that we should be thinking of in increasing those rates?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

I'm sorry. Just to make sure – and this is Bill. Is your question about renewal rates?

Abhey Lamba - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Yes, please.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yes. So actually our renewal rates are at our – at the average where they've been. So that's been pretty consistent for quite some time at 75%. I – we do think – and we are pleased with how renewals performed overall in the quarter. That said, as we've talked before, as we continue to migrate customers from monthly to annual with Jive coming on board, which has very strong renewal rates, over the long-term we think there's opportunity to work on that and improve on that. But certainly no impact this year. We expect renewal rates to be pretty consistent as we work through the year.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yes, we started that conversion. We're kind of in the beginning of the second half of last year. So that hasn't even come around yet for us.

Abhey Lamba - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Got it. Thank you.

And from JPMorgan, we'll go to Sterling Auty.

Sahil Dhingra - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

Yes. Hey, guys, this is Sahil on for Sterling Auty. And so where are we on the back-end integration of GoTo and LogMeIn gravity, and what efficiencies are left to gain in gross margins this year or next?

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

So I'll answer the gross margin question first. So we're – our Q1 gross margin is 83.1%, kind of as expected, down from Q4, which was 84%. That really has to do with a couple of things. First, annual salary and benefit increases, and the second is that we are in the process of outsourcing parts of our customer care group to a BPO. And you were a little bit doubled up on costs right now as we're making that transition. It's all going well. But on a standalone LogMeIn basis, we would – we see the gross margin approaching 85% towards the end of the year.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Your question about platform integration, yes, we said at the time of the merger last year that that's something which we'd begin in earnest really this year. And that's in fact what's happening. So across certain products, and I won't go into detail which products, but it's certain products we are actively consolidating some platforms and bringing two products together in certain cases.

And now with Jive, that gives us another opportunity as we think about the next generation of collaboration. We have – there's a couple different platforms in there, and ultimately though, we will consolidate down to a single platform. And certainly that's something that's going to take a while, but it's opportunity for us for sure.

Sahil Dhingra - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

All right, guys. Thanks a lot.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thank you.

We'll move next to Alex Kurtz with KeyBanc.

Alex Kurtz - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Yes. Thanks, guys, for taking the question. Since closing Jive and bringing that product to market with your team, has there been any surprises as far as who the competitive set is, smaller or bigger, and sort of what the recurring platforms that you're seeing in the market? And then, secondly, on the cross-selling comment you made earlier, just a little bit more detail about how that's kind of working its way through the sales organization? Thank you.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Sure. Thanks for the question, Alex. So, yes, I don't think there – there haven't been many surprises. I think the team has done a great job of getting to know Jive prior to the merger – or prior to the acquisition. And we've really – if anything, I think we are – really been impressed with the team and the people that we've begun working with now in earnest. We definitely share a common vision.

I think we were competing against this. We're both thinking of the market from the same way, but from different ends; one obviously from a UCaaS space and one from a collaboration space. So, as those markets converge, I think we both had a lot of the same players in our competitive sites.

Now, of course, we think having them both together gives us – over the long-term, gives us a big advantage to other models out there that are either partnership-based or based on older technology. So that's something, which we – again, I don't think we're surprised by it, but if anything, we're probably more enthusiastic than we were last time we spoke to you.

On the cross-sell initiatives, really that's just beginning. And I think what it points to, we didn't really even launch any – we didn't launch any specific cross-selling initiatives. It organically just started happening. And I think this speaks to the convergence in the marketplace where existing customers were buying – they were either LogMeIn customers or Jive customers, but they were buying products from the other competitor set.

And the salesperson doing what salespeople do and actually said, well, you know, we have that offering. And organically we just closed a couple of deals in the first two weeks, which was quite interesting to see. Those are smaller deals, but now there's also a larger deal that's in the works. And those are competitive deals too. So winning against competitors that are in that larger competitive set, and I think it's very early validation that we feel very committed about organic cross-selling within the collaboration space.

Alex Kurtz - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

All right. Thanks for the color.

We'll now hear from Tim Klasell with Northland Securities.

Tim Klasell - Northland Securities, Inc.

Yes, guys. Hey, thank you a lot. I jumped on a bit late, so I apologize if this has been asked. But sort of a follow-on to that – to the last statements there. The timing about launching sort of integrated products, do you have a – can you give us any color around when you think you make some aggressive moves or some aggressive product announcements rather than sort of waiting to meet at the customer site?

And then the set follow-on will be on the renewal rate. On the identity and access management, obviously you can see some uptrends there. What maybe you – how much of an effect could you see coming from identity and access management as that continues to grow or is there – how should we think about that I guess?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

So I think you want to start with that one?

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yes. So, Tim, as Bill said, we're very pleased with renewals in the identity and access management space. It is – it does represent 30% of our business. So it does impact overall retention rates that we disclose. And going forward, these rates have remained relatively stable over the years. And for certainly the rest of the year, we don't see any change in that.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

And Tim, this is Bill. So, on your question about cross-selling and integrated platforms, I think the integration on the technology side obviously takes a little bit longer. So that's something you'll see in 2019. I think on the sales side and GoTo market side, I think we'll begin doing some experimentation here formally in the quite near-term as the product teams develop the path to platform integration and combined offerings.

Tim Klasell - Northland Securities, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thanks, Tim.

And at this time for closing remarks, I'd like to turn things back over to CEO, Bill Wagner. Please go ahead, sir.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thank you. And thank you for your questions tonight. In closing, Q1 was both a strong quarter and a great start to the year for LogMeIn. Our team delivered topline growth, bottom line results that exceeded the high end of our guidance while making meaningful progress against our longer-term strategy we laid out in December of last year.

With the addition of Jive, we believe we're poised to take on competitors and be a leader in the $25 billion UCC market. We're seeing encouraging early traction for our first AI-powered product line, winning several enterprise deals, including one of the largest deals in company history.

Our remote access business continues to perform above expectations, and LastPass, our primary offering in the high growth identity market, is once again our fastest growing product, winning over millions of consumers along with the world's largest companies. We look forward to updating you on our continued progress when we report Q2 results in July.

Thanks again for your time this evening.

And that will conclude today's conference. Again, thank you all for joining us.

