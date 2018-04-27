Ellie Mae (ELLI) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ELLI) Q1 2018 Earnings Call April 26, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Alex Hughes - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Analysts

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets

Jackson E. Ader - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Brent Bracelin - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Bradley Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thomas Robb - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Stephen Hardy Sheldon - William Blair & Co. LLC

Pat D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC

John Campbell - Stephens, Inc.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Ellie Mae First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alex Hughes, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Alex Hughes - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Ellie Mae's first quarter 2018 results. This call is being broadcast live over the Web and can be accessed for 90 days in the Investor Relations section of Ellie Mae's website. Joining me on today's call are Jonathan Corr, Chief Executive Officer; and Matt LaVay, Chief Financial Officer.

We would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, Ellie Mae's management team will make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events and future financial performance. Such statements include those relating to future bookings, forecasted revenue, contracted revenue, net income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, capital expenditures and the effective tax rate for the second quarter and full year 2018.

Additional forward-looking statements include those about expectations for stronger growth and increased market share in 2018, opportunities to increase revenue per loan and expand our total addressable market, trends in the broader mortgage market, the release of our next-generation lending platform and other improvements to product offerings, including improvements resulting from the acquisition and integration of Velocify's software solution. The progress rolling out the Encompass NG Lending Platform, including our Encompass Connect Solutions and the future rollout of our Encompass Data Connect solution and enhancements to Consumer Connect.

We wish to caution you that such statements are simply predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to those documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, specifically, our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. These documents identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements.

I also want to inform our listeners that management will make some reference to non-GAAP financial measures during the call. You will find supplemental data in our press release, which includes reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP results.

With that preamble behind us, I'd like to turn it over to Jonathan.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Thanks, Alex. And good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining us today. We're pleased to report that we're off to a strong start in 2018. Financial results for the first quarter were better than expected, interest in our Encompass NG Lending Platform continues to increase throughout the industry, and the team continues to deliver on our technology roadmap further solidifying our market-leading position.

On today's call, I'll share some Q1 highlights before handing it over to Matt to discuss our financial results and financial outlook. We delivered strong revenue growth of 27% despite industry volumes declining 5% year-over-year; both our core business and Velocify performed better than expected during the quarter, and we are progressing well with the integration of Velocify's lead management and engagement capabilities into our Encompass CRM and our other Encompass solutions.

We continue to see strong interest in Encompass as the industry seeks a digital mortgage platform that enables more seamless workflow across many different constituents in the complex origination process, whether they're loan officers, processors, underwriters, compliance managers, auditors, on the investors who purchased the loans.

By bringing this complex workflow on to a single open platform, we can reduce cost for lenders while enabling faster closing times. The tremendous popularity of Encompass was once again on display in March at our annual user conference – Ellie Mae Experience held in Las Vegas. Attendance at this year's conference increased to over 3,000 people representing over 700 lenders and industry partners from around the country. At the conference, we unveiled our vision for a True Digital Mortgage that supports the entire loan lifecycle from home buyer interest all the way through to post closing and investor delivery.

We updated attendees on our progress rolling out the Encompass NG Lending Platform, including our Encompass Connect solutions, which improves the visibility and collaboration between loan officers, homebuyers and third-party originators, and all of these solutions are purposely built on our Encompass NG Lending Platform to leverage an open, secure and scalable architecture so lenders and partners can work more efficiently and seamlessly.

Based on lender feedback, we've accelerated enhancements to the Encompass Consumer Connect solution as we move towards general availability at the end of Q2.

We also announced our data strategy. Data will be a key driver of the True Digital Mortgage and the intelligence it provides will enable insights to make smarter business decisions. The release of our Encompass Data Connect solution will be progressive with customers initially able to leverage their own data in the cloud, and then we'll introduce business analytics later this year followed by future machine learning capabilities to truly enable intelligent workflow automation.

We'll continue to deliver NG technologies and enrich solutions throughout 2018 and into 2019 as we introduce new capabilities that deliver on our mission of automating everything automatable in the mortgage industry.

Additionally, we're very pleased to announce that TD Bank, a top 10 national bank, recently deployed their initial rollout on Encompass, which further demonstrates the success of Encompass's all-in-one value proposition and its further push upmarket into the largest lenders and banks in the United States.

As anticipated, the mortgage industry is completing its transition to a purchase-centric market, and purchased loans are expected to comprise about two-thirds of all mortgage originations in April. Not only are lenders contending with increasing origination costs, but they're operating in a highly competitive purchase-driven market with increasing demand, tight inventories and rising interest rates.

With the Encompass Lending Platform (sic) [Encompass NG Lending Platform] (00:06:38), our goals are to help lenders improve the borrow experience, originate more loans, reduce time to close, lower origination costs and use data intelligence to make better decisions. The interest by lenders for all-in-one lending platform like Encompass, combined with the investments we are making to the platform should enable us to continue achieve market share gains as more loans are originated on Encompass.

At the same time, the desire by lenders to use technology to originate more loans, cut costs and operate more efficiently should enable us to drive continued technology adoption with Encompass. Additionally, as we help lenders achieve greater efficiency through adoption and automation, we believe we can monetize a portion of these savings over time, which will be reflected in increasing revenue per loan and expanding our TAM.

Therefore, as we've previously mentioned, we believe the right way to think about our business is through the number of closed loans originating across our platform and the revenue we're able to generate for closed loans. Q1 loan volume across our Encompass NG Lending Platform was up 7% year-over-year to 553,000 loans.

Q1 revenue per loan was $213, up 18% compared to $181 in the quarter a year ago. As these metrics can vary quarter to quarter due to seasonal factors, we believe viewing them on a year-over-year basis is the most meaningful.

In closing, I'd like to note that this year Ellie Mae celebrates its 20-year anniversary. As we continue to execute on our goal of automating everything automatable in the mortgage origination process, we're pleased with the progress we've made to-date and remain enthusiastic about the tremendous growth opportunities we have ahead.

With that, I'll hand it over to Matt.

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Thank you, Jonathan. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As you know, we adopted accounting standard ASC 606 as of January 1, 2018, utilizing the modified retrospective method. Unless otherwise indicated, all numbers we'll discuss are under the new standard. You can find a table reconciling ASC 605 and ASC 606 results in our earnings press release. Total revenue for the first quarter was $117.9 million, an increase of 27% from Q1 of 2017. Under ASC 605, total revenue for the first quarter 2018 would have been $116 million, an increase of 25% from Q1 2017.

First quarter revenue under ASC 605 exceeded the midpoint of our guidance by approximately $8 million and was driven by higher than expected revenue from Velocify, network transactions and the continued adoption of other services across our platform.

Contracted revenue, which now includes revenue from Velocify, increased 32% year-over-year to $82.8 million (00:09:55) in the first quarter and represented 70% of total revenue. Under ASC 605, contracted revenue grew 34%.

A reminder that contracted revenue includes our subscription revenue streams that are fixed by the terms of a contract and are not affected by fluctuations in mortgage origination volume. It also includes professional services revenues, which represented approximately 6% of revenue.

For the quarter, average monthly closed loans per active user was 0.97 compared to 1.2 last quarter and 1.03 in Q1 of last year. The year-over-year decrease resulted from lower refi volume as expected. Encompass closed loans were approximately 553,000, up 7% in Q1 of 2017 despite industry loan volumes being down 5% over the same period, which reflects the expanding footprint of Encompass. Our methodology for Encompass closed loans is detailed in today's press release.

On a per loan basis, revenue grew 18% or 16% under ASC 605 year-over-year in the first quarter driven by product adoption as well as strength in the network. In the first quarter, we had 191,000 active users, an increase of 11% from Q1 of 2017 and 4% sequentially reflecting the market momentum of Encompass.

Moving to gross margin. GAAP gross margin for the first quarter was 58.1%, up 1 point sequentially. The impact from amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and integration costs of Velocify impacted GAAP gross margin by approximately 4 points. On a non-GAAP basis, first quarter gross margin was 64.5% roughly flat sequentially.

Under ASC 605, non-GAAP first quarter gross margin would have been 62.9%. Additionally, keep in mind that we conducted our highly attended annual user conference, Elli Mae Experience, in March. We tend to operate the conference around breakeven. This has the effect of seasonally increasing sales and marketing costs and consequently reducing profit margins.

GAAP net income for the first quarter was $2.2 million or $0.06 per diluted share compared to $9.6 million or $0.27 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2017. Under ASC 605, GAAP net income would have been $300,000. The first quarter of 2018 includes additional implementation costs related to the adoption of ASC 606 and the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and integration costs related to the Velocify acquisition and in excess tax benefit of $2.5 million.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income for the first quarter was $12 million or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $8.9 million or $0.25 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2017. Under ASC 605, non-GAAP adjusted net income for the first quarter would have been $10.3 million or $0.29 per diluted share.

On a GAAP basis, our quarterly tax benefit was approximately $4.7 million. On a non-GAAP basis, our tax rate was 10.3%. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $23.9 million, compared to $20.8 million for the first quarter of 2017 and was 20.3% of revenue. Under ASC 605, adjusted EBITDA would have been $21.9 million.

Now shifting to the balance sheet and cash flow. We finished the quarter with cash and investments of approximately $315 million, down from $348 million in the fourth quarter. During the first quarter, we repurchased approximately $15 million of stock. Cash flow from operations was $6.4 million and free cash flow was approximately negative $19 million in the first quarter. As previously mentioned, the first quarter is expected to be the low point for free cash flow due to seasonality and the timing of performance-based compensation payment. For the year, we continue to expect CapEx to be approximately $100 million, and we expect to generate free cash flow in the range of $45 million to $55 million.

Now turning to our guidance for the second quarter and full year of 2018.

We do not see any significant difference in our second quarter or full year guidance under ASC 605 or ASC 606. While Q1 revenue under ASC 606 was approximately $2 million higher than under ASC 605, it is primarily the result of the straight-lining of additional closed loan revenue we expect to receive from a portion of our Success Based Pricing customers during the terms of their contracts. This has the effect of increasing revenue in Q1 and Q4 when loan volumes are seasonally low and decreasing revenue in Q2 and Q3 when loan volumes are seasonally high.

Over the course of the year, we expect ASC 606 to have a minimal impact on our revenue as compared to ASC 605. Therefore, we are guiding the second quarter and full year only under ASC 606. Of course, as we report earnings throughout the year, you will be able to see a reconciliation between the two standards in our quarterly filings with the SEC.

Our 2018 annual guidance takes into consideration industry forecasts for mortgage origination volume. We use the composite estimates of mortgage origination volume as published by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Mortgage Bankers Association to forecast certain portions of our business.

Since we provided 2018 guidance in February, origination volumes have been revised down by 2% overall and are now expected to decline by 7% from 2017.

In addition, the timing of industry volume has been adjusted by the industry forecast. Our Q1 benefited from higher volume compared to the previous forecasts, while Q2 and the second half of the year have been revised down. For the second quarter, origination volume for the industry is now expected to increase 23% sequentially rather than the 37% expected before and decline 5% year-over-year.

That said, we are maintaining guidance for the full year 2018 to reflect our higher Q1 revenue and the strength we are seeing across contracted revenue. We continue to expect annual revenue in the range of $495 million to $505 million. We now expect contracted revenue in the range of $350 million to $355 million, an increase from the range of $335 million to $340 million previously provided.

Net income on the GAAP basis is expected to be in the range of $10 million to $14 million or $0.28 to $0.38 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income for the year is expected to be in the range of $61 million to $65 million or a $1.68 to $1.78 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $126.7 million to $132 million. We expect Velocify to become dollar accretive in 2019 and for us to return to 30% plus (00:17:27) adjusted EBITDA margins in 2019.

Our effective tax rate is expected to be between 10% and 15% on a GAAP basis and between 20% and 25% on a non-GAAP basis.

For the full year 2018, we continue to expect we'll add contracted seats of between 32,000 and 40,000. For the second quarter 2018, we expect revenue in the range of $122 million to $124 million. Net income on a GAAP basis is expected to be in the range of $1 million to $2 million or $0.03 to $0.06 per diluted share, which includes additional implementation costs related to the adoption of ASC 606 and the amortization of intangible assets and integration costs related to the Velocify acquisition.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of $13.6 million to $15.6 million or $0.38 to $0.43 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $29.5 million to $31.5 million, which also reflects the approximate 4 percentage point impact to adjusted EBITDA margins from the acquisition of Velocify. Our effective tax rate is expected to be between 10% and 15% on a GAAP basis and between 20% and 25% on a non-GAAP basis.

And finally, before we turn to your questions, I would like to mention that we will present at the JPMorgan Technology, Media and Communication Conference (sic) [J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference] (00:18:57) on May 15, The Bank of America-Merrill Lynch Technology Conference on June 7, and the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 12.

With that, I'll turn it over to the operator for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We'll go first to Ross MacMillan of RBC Capital Markets.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets

Thanks very much and congratulations on the results. Two questions, if I could. Just, Matt, I wondered if you could just help us, I know that ASC 606 versus ASC 605 is going to be nominal for the year, but could you quantify what you think the 2Q impact would be given you said it's going to be a 1Q and 4Q benefit and a 2Q and 3Q detriment, any way to size that? And then I have a follow-up.

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Well, so I think of the decrements in Q1 and Q4 and the increment – or I'm sorry, the increments in Q1 and Q4 and the decrements in Q2 and Q3 to be – it's a straight-line impact, so if you think about it we're down about – we're down – well, we're up about $2 million in Q1. You'll see that similar upward trend in Q4 and then in Q2 and Q3, you'll see the similar amounts going down. So it's kind of $2 million up, $3 million down, $2 million down and then $2 million (00:20:23) up; it's just a straight-lining impact.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets

Okay. So the guide would be more like $124 million, $126 million under ASC 605 basis for 2Q if I made that adjustment? That's clear.

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

That's right.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets

And then just on the change in the mix between contracted and variable, obviously, volumes are down a little bit in the back half of the year, but that magnitude is a little bit larger than I would have expected and equally the contracted raise is a bit bigger than I would have expected. So I wonder if you could just drill down on that and maybe help us understand the puts and takes on those two line items as you thought about the mix change?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Sure. Let me start and Matt might want to add to it. So you're kind of – as we came into Q1, we just had really strong results in the subscription side of the business across pretty much every vector, Encompass obviously, but in particular the other subscription areas, AllRegs, Velocify, CRM and our pricing services; and with the greater visibility, we were able to really just see that propagate its way through the year and in terms of a cascading effect.

With the adjustments in terms of the industry volumes played a little bit the other way in terms of some of the variable revenue because it has an impact. So what you're seeing now is a contracted revenue that looks like it will be up about 25% on a year-over-year basis, and variable that's up maybe 12-ish percent, even with a headwind of about 7% the industry.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets

That's great. And, Jonathan, just one last one on Consumer Connect, you mentioned in your prepared remarks, I'm just curious, I think at the time of the Analyst Day you had this sort of call it the enhanced version of Consumer Connect back in the hands of some beta customers, and I just wondered if you had any feedback from those customers at this point on how the sort of new features are looking and feeling to them. Thank you.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah, great question. The feedback has been fantastic, both kind of coming out of the Experience Conference as we showed some of the capabilities, some of those have further rolled out because we've been rolling out at a very quick clip right now, capabilities on a month-by-month basis. And the feedback from the customers had been just really terrific. And so, we're really lining up to be in a general availability as we hit the very end of June 1, couple of weeks to July. So feeling really good about it, and in particular, just because again the customers are feeling great about it. They said, yeah, hey, we gave you feedback, you listened, and boy, we feel excited.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets

Perfect. Thank you, guys.

Operator

We'll go next to Sterling Auty with JPMorgan.

Jackson E. Ader - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thank you. It's Jackson Ader on tonight for Sterling, and one question from our side. You guys mentioned the TD Bank rollout. We were just wondering, how did that particular customer let to do the Encompass rollout? Was it all-in-one shot? Is it going to be over time (00:24:04)? Are they doing it by region? What does a large bank like that look like when they roll out Encompass?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah, great question. I'd say any large institution, when they roll out, they're going to start it off regionally. I mean, that's kind of what we've seen across the base (00:24:22). So they are starting off regionally. They've started doing that. But their plan is to ramp it out over basically a couple of quarters. Now that can obviously change. It could go faster. It could go slower. We're excited by this thing in terms of a number of things. I mean, we've been working on the implementation with TD for over 18 months now. So it's been something that's been in the works for quite a while.

And it just kind of, again, reiterates the proof points of an institution of that size. I think they're the number eighth largest bank in the U.S. Encompass and all of the complexities that a bank needs to worry about when through (00:25:09) those fine-tooth comb, they – and they see clearly that today, the Encompass product is just not waiting for all the incredible capabilities that are coming out with NG, but today this solution really meets the needs of a bank like TD. So we're really excited.

Jackson E. Ader - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. And then one quick follow-up. Yeah. Can you give us any kind of a ballpark as to how many seats a bank like TD would actually bring with it?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah. So, we typically are not breaking out seats or when a particular customer gets sold. I mean, that's kind of – we talked about that in the past, and many other (00:25:52) things we pointed out is that it's really – as you get into these bigger institutions, it's really less about seats and it's more about the kind of loan volume that they can bring across the board. And TD really has big visions of where they want to grow their mortgage part of their business. So, we're excited by that.

So, again, we're focused on driving loans and revenue per loan, and TD has a lot of capacity to be able to grow their mortgage business. Huge presence, obviously, up and down the East Coast.

Jackson E. Ader - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Brian Schwartz with Oppenheimer.

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Yeah. I too will add my congratulations on the quarter, and I have two questions. The first, I want to follow up on Ross's question because the raise of the software piece, the recurring piece, that really caught my eye. You're raising it double what you beat in the quarter. So, something changed there.

I was wondering if I could take a stab at it here. Is there something that that you're excited maybe about the pipeline momentum coming out of the conference, or are you seeing some sales productivity outperformance? Can you go deeper into what's driving the outperformance here in the raise on the contracted revenue piece?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah, I mean, I think, one is obviously performance. In the last couple quarters, in particular this quarter across pretty much all the vectors, right. So when you go off and you perform in a quarter, right, you get some of that benefit, but it really cascades and really like we've talked about, we've got this incredible footprint with Encompass and it continues driving more folks on to that platform, but just as importantly, this big footprint of customers wants more capabilities to drive efficiency in sales and marketing across the business. And so it's really – we've really seen outperformance across Velocify and CRM and even the AllRegs capabilities. And so as we've seen the performance, as we see the pipeline, that's just cascading through.

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

And then the second question, I wanted to ask you about the revenue per close in that track (00:28:16) really appreciate you giving that, that too has had a big step-up. Through the first three quarters of last year, it looks like it was growing year-over-year on average about 10%. But now over these last two quarters, you're nearly double, you're close to 20% growth on that ARPU number. Is it possible to unpack that how much of the lift is coming from either Velocify or from adoption of your other services, maybe your price increases? Thanks.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah. Good question, Brian. Obviously, there is an element to the price increases, but you're talking about a very small percentage of that, maybe, let's call it a few dollars, $5, something like that. So the lion's share is really coming from what we've been talking about, which is really driving adoption utilization across the board. And that that takes, obviously, having the right products and that resonate with the customer and it also takes having a relationship for us that's out there showing customers how they can benefit, drive more business, drive better ROI, and all those things are clicking.

So, it really is happening across all those segments. And when I look at the growth in the other contracted category, right, which is above and beyond Encompass, that number is over 70%, a year-over-year basis. And really when you unpack those pieces, it is material growth in Velocify, in CRM, in AllRegs, in pricing; professional services in there as well, but that actually is not growing. We're kind of at a kind of a level, kind of stable level there.

So, it's all those elements and then adoption across the network, all those things that we've been talking about that really drive the model, right, which is loans and driving more efficiency and more value for the customers per loan drives additional economics and revenue per loan, that's what we're seeing play out.

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Last question for me, and then I'll hop back in the queue. Jonathan, you said that you're keeping your professional service organization mostly flat, but when I think about it you talked about the initial rollout here with TD Bank, I believe, you're still rolling out AmeriHome, that started towards last year. Do you feel that you have enough capacity here to be able to deploy your backlog at the pace that the customers are expecting? Thanks.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah, yeah. We absolutely feel a little confident there. I mean, when I make a statement like flat, it's all relative to the growth that we've seen over the last few years if you've kind of watched that. We really had to bring that organization up to a certain level to service new customers as they were coming on board, especially the larger customers. We've now got it really to quite a critical mass. So, there will be small amounts of additions there, but at this point I think we have the organization from change management, integration and subject matter expertise and all the types of services that these folks need really in hand to help our customers and new prospects be successful. So again, we're finding, I think kind of – we've got a fine (00:31:49) leverage there.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Saket Kalia with Barclays Capital.

Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my questions here. How are you?

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Good.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

I'm good. How are you doing, Saket?

Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital, Inc.

I'm hanging in, man. I'm hanging in. Hey, first, maybe for you, Matt. Thanks a bunch for explaining the ASC 605 versus ASC 606 dynamics on the top line. Could you just maybe talk a little bit about what kind of impact ASC 606 might be having on expense? I mean, I think we know the answer to it based on the guide. But just to make sure the questions asked, as some companies are capitalizing the sales commissions and amortizing them over the life of the customer, how is your accounting for something like sales commissions changing, if at all, under ASC 606?

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah. So very good question. So when you think about the expense side of the equation, the primary impact is on commissions as you'd expect. And in our case it's not a significant impact. There's kind of two offsetting things going on. You've got the one going one way. You have commissions being spread out over a slightly longer period of time.

So now we amortize -- we deferred commissions and amortized them over the life of a customer relationship, which is slightly longer than the way we used to amortize previously. But going the other way if you go back in time since we used the modified retrospective method of adoption, we had to go back and kind of restate that that cascading effect, if you will, through our retained earnings. And so what that does is it pushes some commission expense from prior periods into current periods because we've extended the life. So in essence, the two offset (00:33:31) you end up in a place where commissions are relatively flat year-over-year and going forward, it's the way to look at it.

Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got it, got it. So, just to be clear on that, we were partially amortizing – we were amortizing some of the commissions before over kind of, let's say, the contract life. Now, we're amortizing it over the customer life, which is slightly higher, but we're really not – since we're getting the stacking effect from prior periods, it's really not driving much of a change?

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

You got it. That's exactly right.

Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got it, got it. And then maybe for my follow-up for you, Jonathan, just on the business, I know we're not talking about seat bookings on a quarterly basis, but can you just talk about the qualitative metrics that you look out for new business and how that's tracking to your expectations for the year kind of based on the pipeline where we stand currently?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, as we said, we kind of expected to continue to see basically 32,000 to 40,000 seats in the business just from a standpoint of big picture, but really for me it's about how well are we doing on two vectors – one, going in and driving more loan volume by adding more customers and we're continuing to perform as we have been consistently and the pipeline continues to look solid. And then, the other thing that has been important but continues to be, I think, a much – even a more exciting area is the ability to drive into the existing base, drive adoption across the network and drive subscription solutions like Velocify and CRM and AllRegs. And I could tell you it has been a great start to the year and Velocify continues to be something that is outperforming our expectations, so we feel – really feel quite good, even in a market where refi is now down and we've shifted into a healthy purchase market.

Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital, Inc.

That's really helpful. Thanks very much, guys.

Operator

We'll now take your question from Brent Bracelin with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Brent Bracelin - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Thanks for taking the question here. Jonathan, I wanted to go back and do a follow-up here on TD Bank. Could you just provide us a little more color? What was the LOS (00:36:02) platform TD Bank is now kind of switching off of? Was it a kind of proprietary solution, a third-party platform, maybe provide a little color kind of why they're switching and why now?

And then two, given this is a large bank you've been kind of working with fruitfully (00:36:19) with for quite some time, you've announced TD Bank, now AmeriHome on the large bank side, how would you characterize the dialog in general with some of these larger banks and particularly given you have the Velocify product suite now where you can actually go in and talk to them not only about the back office but also the front office as well? So two part questions there.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah, multi-part essay. So first thing is on TD what were they on, it's pretty typical that any large lender bank or big lender, it has a system that was, we'll call it proprietary, but it basically became a derivative of something they bought many, many years ago and that – where they were managing themselves. So a system that's been sitting in there for well over a decade. And TD really has an appetite to grow the mortgage business. And with the system they had, they just couldn't maintain it any longer. They couldn't move very quickly and they wanted to focus on how do they really ramp the business.

And so as we got to know them a couple of years back, we got into a relationship, help them understand where we were today, which was exciting for them and where we're going tomorrow, which was even more exciting, and it became a great partnership and we worked for the last 18-plus months getting them into production, so very exciting.

Not that dissimilar from AmeriHome on another angle on the correspondent side, and I think that as you pointed out, we've got two very big wins. We've got, as we've said, three of the other top 10 lenders in the country on the platform today doing each at least $20 billion in origination. So it's just another proof point, another data point that we have solutions that can meet this market's need. And then we bring Velocify into the mix, which is very relevant, especially for some of the larger institutions in terms of complementing their other CRM part of their business, but again, a very important B2C type process and it increases our two blocks of what we can bring to the table and increases our ability to have broader and deeper discussions. And those things continue. They continue to happen, and we're very, very excited.

Brent Bracelin - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

And as we think about -- just to follow up on Velocify, those discussions, are those kind of consistent discussions, or have you kind of been able to engage with some of these larger bank opportunities, specifically because of the feature set that Velocify has, or do you think that's something that could play out later this year, next year? Just trying to gauge interest level in some of those front-office year-end marketing applications that you just now kind of are part of the portfolio.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah. Again, I think there's a number of proof points and success points that Velocify had had separate from Ellie Mae. It adds even more relevance to our entire platform and our message. And I also think that it also opens up a few more doors that Velocify maybe wasn't able to get into because they didn't have the same breadth of solution and financial backing that Ellie Mae has. So it's kind of been complementary both ways, and we do think it's going to continue to open up more doors and more opportunity for us to drive greater value in these larger lenders across the country.

Brent Bracelin - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Very helpful. And then one quick one for Matt here, if I look at the revenue per loan, we've now topped $200, it looks like, for the first time kind of ever. Walk me through kind of the logic of now surpassing $200 per loan. Is there some seasonal benefit here that you saw in Q1 here? Was there – as you shift to purchase, does that actually help the revenue per loan? Just trying to understand the drivers of that revenue per loan notching up above $200 for the first time?

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Sure, sure, happy to answer that question. So three points there. Number one on seasonality, you've mentioned that. Yeah, if you look at revenue per loan on a quarterly basis over time, you'll see that Q1 through the cycle of the year actually has the highest revenue per loan because it's a seasonally low quarter, more people are in their base fees at that point in time. It kind of -- it drives the number up.

That's the reason when we talk about revenue per loan we always want to look at year-over-year comparisons and not sequential payer (00:41:36) comparisons. So getting back to the other primary reasons and this goes back to what Jonathan said, we're having really strong adoption in – across our platform, things like Velocify, things like our CRM service, these – the adoption of these services is consistently driving revenue per loan up overall year-over-year.

I mean, these are the things that are really driving the business. If you look at the overall trend, forget the quarterly trends, if you look at the annual trends, you'll see revenue per loan continuing to increase, that's because of the adoption of these new services that we have, and our new customers ramping up productivity on our platform, so that's really the underlying metric there.

And you also talked about purchase market and whether that has an impact on revenue per loan, the answer to that is no. Loans on our system whether they're refi or purchased are sustained. They transact a similar amount of services, similar amount of network transactions, things like that. So I kind of look at the loans are all very similar in nature. It doesn't matter on their character. So really, it's really about the business and kind of the way we're expanding customer usage on our platform.

Brent Bracelin - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Great, very helpful. Thanks for the answers.

Operator

We'll now go to Brad Sills with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Bradley Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Just one on pricing. Jonathan, you mentioned pricing now for the first time in a while. I'm just curious, a little color on there. Are you seeing an uptick on cross-sell of the pricing engine; if so, what's driving that?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah. Well, on the pricing engine, it actually cuts across a couple of different things. So we actually make money not only on making that available to our customers. And obviously, as we have more front-end capability, whether it'd be third-party originator or Consumer Connect or the LO (00:43:47) capability, more opportunities for us to be exposed. But on the other side of it, we benefit as we bring more investors on to the service. So as we have more correspondent investors and they want to be available, there's another revenue component to it. So we continue to see that steadily grow over time.

Bradley Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks. And then one more if I may, on just the industry volumes. I think this is the first time in a long time where Q1 upside in volumes did not translate to upside throughout the year. Does it feel like volumes are being pulled in ahead of more rate increases on the refi side, or if you can comment on your expectations or what your customers are kind of commenting on kind of the shape of volume throughout the year? Thanks a lot.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Sure. So if I kind of look at the projections from the different economists, Fannie, Freddie and MBA, that's kind of exactly what's kind of going on. So we're seeing the purchase market and their projections continue to hold or even improve slightly as we go through the year, and again it's because the economy is improving, interest rates are rising, because of that you've got employment, you've got wages, and so you've got a demand curve that just keeps growing in terms of the purchase side, even with a tight inventory market. So that actually staying constant, maybe improving a little bit in some of these different forecasts with interest rates kind of maybe rising a little quicker, in Q1 into Q2, I think we're seeing a little pull forward of any bit of kind of interest rate for, I mean, refi for rate that was left and that's kind of why I think we saw a little bit of pull to Q1, but really once we're into Q2 and beyond, the amount of refi, really is that kind of basement level, all these guys are projecting things around $100 billion or so a quarter. And the growth is really coming from the purchase side. So I think that was the dynamic, just a little bit pulling forward of what refi was kind of left in the system.

Bradley Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks, Jonathan.

Operator

We'll now take your question from Thomas Robb with Morgan Stanley.

Thomas Robb - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hi, guys. Great quarter and thanks for taking the question. I wanted to dig into a little bit of the market share increase in the quarter. Is any way kind of walk through or give us some more dynamics on what really drove that? And maybe what the cadence was throughout the quarter? Was that kind of like maybe a March push (00:46:35) to close more deals, or I don't know if that was more evenly spaced, anything around that would be (00:46:42)?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah, I mean, I think what we see and it builds up, obviously, last year, our overall market share was about 35%, I think is what we laid out, and now you can imagine if that's the average as you go into the latter part of the year, that – it has to be higher by definition because you're growing. And I think that, again, as we've rolled out customers in Q4 into Q1 and they've started ramping, that we continue to see volume growth on the platform, and as a function of the industry that continues to tick up.

Now the industry numbers – you have to calculate what the overall industry number is based on coming up with kind of a back of the envelope of loan size and so forth. But we continue to see market share expansion quarter by quarter and it's just – it's a function of the success we've had, getting more customers on board, ramping them. And I think also the fact that – and I've said this before, regional banks, mortgage banks, community banks tend to do better in a purchase market than maybe some of the national banks. And so, I think we're continuing to see that maybe reflect out. But from our standpoint, our goal is to basically play across all vectors and so wherever the volume is, we're going to benefit, and we continue to see that kind of success in terms of selling the solution.

Thomas Robb - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Is there any way to kind of maybe just qualitatively talk about maybe the percent active in the quarter. I know you guys aren't giving that metric any more, but maybe directionally if that kind of helped you guys? And then maybe if that kind of helped you guys more so than your current customers ramping up on the product?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Well, I mean, active users, it obviously went up almost 7,000 in the quarter. We continue to see actually good strength of that even as we're going into Q2. And I really think it's just – it's again a function of really new lenders coming on board. I mean, I think that lenders aren't across the board expanding, some lenders are expanding, some maybe maintaining, but again, it's not about active users, that's one of the things we talked about. We'll put that out there, and even if you think about percentage of active users, it's not going to be meaningful anymore. But it really is about how many loans are going across the platform, and the value that we can drive for these lenders per loan, because again the whole dynamic here is making them more efficient. So, even as we get more active users, we're trying to help these guys drive down active users over time, so they can be more efficient as businesses. So again, really think about loans and revenue per loan.

Thomas Robb - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great, thanks a lot.

Operator

Our next question will come from Stephen Sheldon with William Blair.

Stephen Hardy Sheldon - William Blair & Co. LLC

Yeah, hi. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess just first here, could you maybe talk about the pace of contracts up for renewal here over the next few years? I know you had a lot of client wins in 2015 and 2016. Will a lot of those customers kind of be up for renewal here over the next year or two? Where there also might be, I guess, some updated pricing discussions?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah. So we're typically on five-year terms on most of these customers, four- to five-year terms. So, you can find of – if you kind of play that out and think about it, somebody is going to come up once every period of time. So, if just – on the margin it's probably 20% of our basic that comes up for renewal every year, and that's kind of been steady. And as we sit right now we're just not seeing much in the terms of folks changing how many users they have. And obviously as they renew, they renew into the new price terms, which have the built-in increases that we've talked about.

Stephen Hardy Sheldon - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay, that's helpful. And then maybe one for Matt, I know you talked about some implementation costs for ASC 606, and sorry, if I missed this, but any quantification on the size of that for the second quarter? And is that – are you planning to add that back to adjusted EBITDA?

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

So, yeah, I mean, the costs are – just they're less than $5 million, put it that way, between $3 million and $5 million I'd say. Whether we'll add it back? The answer is no. We consider them operating cost that should be included in our regular net income number. I don't see that as an adjustment in our financial statements.

Stephen Hardy Sheldon - William Blair & Co. LLC

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Pat Walravens with JMP.

Pat D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC

Oh, great. Thank you and congratulations. Hey, Jonathan, can we talk a little bit about the composite mortgage forecast? And I guess I have two questions. The first is part of the bare case that we've been hearing is oh, that down 7% is wrong, it's going to be way worse. It's going to be down 10% to 15% this year.

And so, I just love to hear your thoughts on that and how accurate you think it'll be. And then, also as we look out to next year, I think it's plus 1%, and I'm just wondering how you feel about us returning to sort of a flat environment next year.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, I think, again, what we're seeing this year and no matter which economies you talk to and Mike from the MBA was on CNBC, I think, actually a couple of days ago, the same question was being asked, as the rates are rising we're seeing refi diminish as folks expected, that's straightforward, that's what's happening.

But the other side of the market, the purchase market, which is the lion's share of the business, it'd probably be 70% plus this year, and even more so as we go into next year is on so many vectors very healthy, both in terms of the economy, even as the interest rates are rising, it's a function of the economy. The demand is very high across demographics, especially the millennials, as they're coming to the market, and that's continuing to grow. So, in most markets you're seeing demand outstrip supply. Now that obviously is affecting pricing, and we're seeing pricing go up in markets, but it's not affecting people's desire and intention.

So it may affect what they can afford, it may slow down price appreciation a little bit, but no matter whose numbers you look at and we talk to our customers out there as well, you're continuing to see robust activity. And so, the thing that maybe holding it back from really taking off is inventory. And we're finally seeing maybe some silver lining there. Again, inventory takes time, but I look at some of the metrics that came out this week, new house sales up 10% in the first quarter of last year, existing homes up a percentage point. So, you can see existing homes are tight, but new building starts over 7%, actually that might have been permits, new building starts, I think, were 11% in March. So, we're starting to see the economics play out and people try to meet the demand of the inventory because the economics make good sense.

Now, that being said, if all of a sudden the economy goes in different direction, and obviously, it could happen, the purchase market would be affected. I don't think anybody sees that going on. And so at this point even with the rates rising, it's a pretty tough argument to say that the purchase market is going to go the other way at this point.

Operator

We'll go now to John Campbell with Stephens.

John Campbell - Stephens, Inc.

Hey, guys. Back to the TD Bank win, that was a really good win for you guys. Congrats there. But, Jonathan, I think you said they started off kind of regionally with plans to expand it over time. It sounds like that first wave might already be live. So, A, is that right? And then B, what's – maybe if you can give us an idea about the kind of rough implementation timing for the rest of the business, is that like a multi-year type expansion plan?

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

No, I mean, we've been in implementation for them for over 18 months. So, but the rollout kind of – because you need to have – it's more along the lines of, if you think about a lending platform it's a core platform, it's everything in the back office. And then what they'll end up doing is they'll roll out in a deliberate (00:56:22) incremental way to the origination side, the loan officers, the different officers, et cetera, that just started, I mean, within the last week or so. They started doing applications. And you know as we stated, it is in a multi-year expansion, it's something that's probably going to happen over a couple few quarters. And I think that really they spent most of their time in that first 18 months in terms of thinking through change management testing, all those things.

So typically, what people are doing is they're not – a big bank is not going to just roll it out in one region, and say, oh, it worked well, we're going to then roll it out in the rest of the business. What they do is they go through the process, spend all the time upfront making sure all the work flow, the compliance, everything is going to be able to do what they needed to do, and then the last step is rolling out on the front end of the process, and that goes a lot quicker because everything in the manufacturing process has already been done, all the testing has been done, the compliance capabilities, the system's capabilities, and now it's just about final training of the folks on the frontline.

Operator

Our final question will come from Mayank Tandon with Needham & Company.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Thank you for squeezing me in. Matt, just a couple of quick questions here on Velocify. I wanted to get a sense given the revenue outperformance, can we expect the margin headwinds to be maybe less than the 400 basis points you had called out on the last call?

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

No, we're still guiding to the 400 point margin headwind. We're not yet adjusting that at this time.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Okay. And then, kind of related question is the revenue range is pretty tight, but could you just maybe identify what the potential swing factors could be, both upside and downside in terms of coming in higher or lower? Outside of the volume headwinds and tailwinds, obviously, anything related to TD Bank or other large clients renewables (00:58:32) that might be a factor, that could swing your numbers either upside or downside versus the expectations? Thank you.

Matthew LaVay - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Well, yeah, the way – I mean, you said other than the volume, the way I look at it really is about the volume and the purchase market, the inventory constraint situation going forward is what's going to be a driving factor. When it comes to things like TD, as Jonathan said, they're well along their implementation cycle at this point. So, we have good visibility into that, that rollout.

And we also, as you know, we raised our contracted revenue guide by $15 million (00:59:07), which again is indicating our increased visibility into that part of the business. So when you think about increased visibility on contracted revenue, really what's left is kind of what's going to go on with the volume. And so that's the way we look at it, so we're able to roll with a pretty tight range because of that contracted visibility that we have. And really when you think about the purchase market is much more stable, less interest rate sensitive market than you have in refi. So as we go forward even with the volumes we feel like we have increased visibility, so that's the reason behind the tight range.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

And I think also, I mean, again as we've said in the past we are – we think about things. We take all the elements into consideration kind of sensitivities. We take a prudent approach to thinking about the forecast and the guide. And I still think that there could be upsides to a lot of the cross-sell and network adoption capabilities. So, barring any significant change in the purchase market, we feel really good about how things are looking in the rest of the year.

Operator

And that concludes today's question-and-answer session. At this time I will turn the conference back to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Jonathan H. Corr - Ellie Mae, Inc.

Well, again, I want to thank everybody for being on this time. Thanks for joining us and look forward to talking with you again after next quarter. And just keep an eye out for us at the various Investor conferences over the next couple of months. Thanks again.

Operator

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.