Fresnillo Plc - On Track To Meet The Guidance

Due to technical issues at two operations (Saucito and San Julian), in 1Q 2018 Fresnillo plc delivered a smaller (than expected) amount of silver.

Yesterday (April 25, 2018) Fresnillo plc (OTCPK:FNLPF), the world's largest primary silver producer released its 1Q 2018 production figures. In this article I discuss this release.

Silver exposure

First of all, let me deliver the figures many silver investors are waiting for. In the first quarter of 2018 Fresnillo produced 15.4 million ounces of silver equivalent. Of that amount:

14.2 million ounces were delivered from the six mines operated by the company

1.2 million ounces were purchased under the silver stream contract signed with Peňoles

Now, applying the average metal prices recorded in 1Q 2018 ($16.76 per ounce for silver; $1,330 per ounce for gold; $1.14 per pound for lead and $1.55 per pound for zinc) the company produced 39.4 million ounces of silver equivalent. It means that an investor purchasing the shares of Fresnillo would gain a 39.1% exposure to silver prices (15.4 million ounces of silver production / 39.4 million ounces of total production expressed in silver equivalents). Well, it is not a big figure. For example, Impact Silver (OTCPK:ISVLF), a tiny silver producer operating in Mexico, has the exposure of 88.8% (the largest in the industry). However, Fresnillo, due to its well-diversified portfolio of assets, is a much less risky miner so its 39.1% exposure looks, in my opinion, quite good.

1Q 2018 production figures

The chart below shows Fresnillo’s historical mine production expressed in silver equivalents:

Source: Simple Digressions

It is easy to spot that the first quarter of 2018 was the best in history - the combined production delivered by six mines was 38.2 million ounces of silver equivalent (the silver attributed to the silver stream contract is excluded). Let me comment on a few interesting facts:

Base metals

As the chart below shows, there is a long-term and very strong upward trend in base metals production at Fresnillo plc:

Source: Simple Digressions

For example, in 1Q 2015 Fresnillo produced 9.4 thousand tons of lead and 10.1 thousand ton of zinc. However, in 1Q 2018 the company delivered 11.6 thousand tons of lead and as many as 19.0 thousand tons of zinc. I am particularly impressed with zinc figures – this metal has been in a very strong upward trend since the end of 2015 so, definitely, high zinc production should have a positive impact on the company’s bottom line. Summarizing, in 1Q 2018 base metals accounted for 14.3% of total production while in 1Q 2015 their contribution was significantly smaller (9.3%).

The Fresnillo mine

I am very impressed by good performance of the flagship property, the Fresnillo mine. In 1Q 2018 this operation delivered a huge amount of 7.8 million ounces of silver equivalent, the highest production since 2014. To be honest, I was very skeptical about this mine. For many years the company’s management has been pouring tons of dollars into the Fresnillo mine with no particular effect. Now it looks like this operation is in a better shape than before. In 2015 silver head grades reached a bottom (220 grams of silver per ton of ore) and since then there has been constant improvement (in 1Q 2018 the Fresnillo mine reported the average silver head grade of 232 g/t). However, as discussed in the section “Base metals”, there is a growing contribution of base metals at the Fresnillo mine – in 1Q 2018 zinc and lead accounted for 34.2% of total production! Simply put, gradually the Fresnillo mine is becoming a silver / base metals operation.

Saucito’s problems

Due to technical issues, in 1Q 2018 the Saucito mine reported a significant drop in production - the mine delivered 7.4 million ounces of silver equivalent (a 9.8% decrease, compared to 4Q 2017). Generally, the mine used to be the second largest operation in the Fresnillo’s mineral portfolio but last quarter it lost some distance to the Fresnillo mine. Let me cite the company:

“Quarterly silver production decreased 6.1% vs. 1Q17 due to the lower ore grade resulting from ground instability temporarily restricting access to a high grade area of the Jarillas vein. This has since been resolved and by year end, we expect to recover the production lost as a result”

San Julian – a new operation

To remind my readers, San Julian consists of two parts: a vein system (San Julian 1) and disseminated ore body (San Julian 2). The ore coming from the vein system is treated at a dynamic leaching plant and the disseminated ore is processed at the flotation plant.

The first phase of San Julian started its operations in 3Q 2016. Then, in 3Q 2017, the company put online the second phase of the project. As a result, total production jumped from 3.1 million ounces of silver equivalent in 2Q 2017 to 6.4 million in 1Q 2018.

Now, the San Julian mine is an important link in the company’s plan to deliver 63 – 66 million ounces of silver production this year (beating the record established last year by 19%). However, last quarter the mine encountered some technical issues. Let me cite the company:

“Quarterly silver production decreased 18.2% vs. 4Q17 as a result of a lower ore grade due to ground instability in certain areas temporarily preventing access. This resulted in the extraction of ore from lower grade areas of the mine as well as processing ore from the development stockpile, extracted during the pre-operative period. This factor has the potential to impact Phase II from April to May though we expect production to recover by 3Q18 and for budgeted production to be met by year end”

Well, I believe that Fresnillo’s management is one the best in the industry so the 2018 San Julian production target should be met.

Last but not least – since June 2017 Fresnillo shares have been performing in line with their peers (the two red horizontal lines on the chart below). It means that the price action of Fresnillo shares replicates the broad silver market action…but at lower risk.

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: On my Marketplace service I am using the SILVER index. It is a very helpful tool to measure the performance of a basket of shares of silver producers. The following producers are included into my index: Silvercorp, Fortuna, Pan American, Fresnillo plc, First Majestic, Endeavour Silver, Hochschild Mining, Great Panther, Impact Silver, Excellon and Avino.

