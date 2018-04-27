Microsoft's Earnings First Look: It Was That Good

I would not be shocked to catch myself pushing the "buy" button on this name soon.

Growth has been robust across the board, with margin improvements and share buybacks helping to push net earnings significantly higher.

It's hard to find a weak spot in Microsoft's (MSFT) fiscal 3Q18 results.

The tech giant reported revenues of $26.82 billion that lavishly topped consensus estimates by over a billion dollars, the largest beat delivered since calendar 2014. Adjusted EPS of $0.95 also landed ahead of expectations, growing strongly YOY in a quarter that tends to be cyclically softer for the Redmond-based company.

Earlier this week, I argued that intelligent cloud, particularly the fast-growing Azure venture, along with processes and productivity (Office 365, Dynamics, LinkedIn) would be the most important pieces of Microsoft's businesses to keep a close watch on. Neither of them disappointed, with YOY growth rates across each of these sub-segments reaching the double digits.

Azure's growth continues to defy gravity (see chart below), even as the business keeps on gaining scale at a fast pace. Premium services grew in the triple digits for the 15th consecutive quarter, which likely helped to improve Azure margins even further after breaking records last quarter. LinkedIn, an acquisition that I have been critical of in the past, has been displaying positive trends in top-line growth (33% in constant currency terms this quarter) and margin expansion (op margin in the double digits for the first time, adjusted for intangible amortization).

Total company gross margins continue to suffer the headwinds of a mix shift towards cloud, an expected trend that I hardly believe will concern investors. Individually, Microsoft's businesses seem to be enjoying the benefits of higher profitability driven by positive macro trends and gains of scale. Also as a result of fast-growing revenues across the board, the company is producing operating leverage and driving op margin improvement YOY. Lastly, on the back of a shareholder-friendly buyback program, EPS continues to climb robustly.

See summarized financial results below.

If the stock was scrambling to find its direction in after-hours trading despite the impressive results, an upbeat outlook for fiscal 4Q18 and preliminary comments on fiscal 2019 quickly sent shares higher by about four percentage points. Absent macro shocks, I believe the key drivers behind Microsoft's revenue growth will remain intact for the next handful of quarters, with the company's commercial businesses marching forward strongly.

Thoughts on the stock

It has become increasingly hard to remain cautious about MSFT -- which I have been for a while, solely on the basis of valuation (see below). True, forward P/E is heading towards the high 20s and PEG has surpassed 2.0x. But Microsoft keeps proving quarter after quarter that it is a growth tech company in the midst of a transition to a cloud- and SaaS-based business model that appears to be very well managed by CEO Satya Nadella and his team.

I do fear about turning bullish on this stock after it gained a whopping 40% in market value over the past 12 months. Buying momentum is not my forte, as I tend to feel more comfortable using share price dips to find a reasonable entry point. But it is undeniable that Microsoft is positioned to perform very well in the foreseeable future, and the market is unlikely to turn against a high quality name, even if valuations remain rich.

MSFT has decisively made its way to the top of my wish list, and I would not be shocked to catch myself pushing the "buy" button on this name soon.

