Diamondback Energy: A Top Permian Producer

Breakeven point is estimated at $45 WTI oil due to its low cost structure. This includes the effect of 2018 service cost inflation and its new dividend.

It has a substantial position in the Midland and Delaware Basins and can continue to grow production rapidly for quite some time.

Diamondback Energy has gone up around 50% since I mentioned it as a top idea during a June Marketplace Roundtable.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) is a company that I've previously liked, having mentioned it as my favorite idea during a mid-June energy Marketplace Roundtable. Diamondback has gone up around 50% since then.

The reasons for Diamondback being a strong company have not changed. Diamondback is a Permian pure-play company with around 207,000 net acres including 188,000 net acres in the Midland and Delaware Basins. This is a substantial amount of high-quality acreage in an areas that have thrived despite the downturn in oil prices during the last few years. This should allow Diamondback to run up to 20 rigs, up from 10 rigs currently.

Diamondback also has a very low cost structure. In addition to its low cost production, Diamondback has quite low interest costs per BOE and its cash G&A costs per BOE are among the lowest in the industry.

Diamondback's advantages lead to a high valuation multiple though, making continued rapid production growth necessary to maintain its share price. It appears that Diamondback's breakeven point may be around $45 WTI oil despite service cost inflation and the institution of a dividend, allowing it to continue growing in nearly all pricing environments.

Diamondback's Assets

Around 40% of Diamondback's net acreage is in the Midland Basin, but its 3,800 gross locations are more heavily weighted towards the Midland Basin than the Delaware Basin. The economics are strong in both the Midland and Delaware Basins although Diamondback's lengthy operating history in the Midland Basin has allowed it to be particularly efficient there. Diamondback is currently drilling an average of 500 lateral feet per day per rig in the Midland Basin (including move time). This allows it to keep its cost per completed lateral foot to around $785, leading to a $5.7 million to $6.1 million gross horizontal well cost in the Midland Basin for a 7,500' lateral. This includes around 10% to 15% cost inflation compared to its mid-2017 costs.

Around 86% of Diamondback's inventory was classified as 7,500' or 9,000' laterals in a November 2017 presentation, although Diamondback revised this to 83% more recently (with no graph provided).

Source: Diamondback Energy - November 2017 Presentation

Diamondback's Delaware Basin wells take longer (close to 50% longer) to drill and complete, leading to a cost per completed lateral foot of around $1,175 and a gross horizontal well cost of around $8.4 million to $9.2 million for a 7,500' lateral.

This higher cost is partially offset by the increased productivity of the Delaware Basin wells, which Diamondback claims to have a 1,125 MBOE EUR type curve (Wolfcamp A) compared to the 990 MBOE EUR type curve for the Midland Basin Lower Spraberry wells. The economics of the Midland Basin wells are still a bit better than the Delaware Basin wells due to their lower cost, but both basins are quite productive for Diamondback. The Delaware Basin wells are expected to pay back 86% of their cost within one year at late March strip, while the Midland Basin wells are expected to pay back 103% of their cost within one year at late March strip.

Diamondback's Estimated 2018 Results

Diamondback's current 2017 guidance indicated that it expected Q4 2017 production to be around 86,000 to 90,000 BOEPD. I believed that given Diamondback's strong production performance, it seemed reasonable to think that production would end up at the higher end of this range. Diamondback's actual Q4 2017 production ended up around 92,900 BOEPD, well above its implied guidance.

Diamondback is running 10 to 12 rigs in 2018 and expects to average around 112,000 BOEPD during the year, a 41% increase over 2017 average production. Given Diamondback's outperformance versus guidance before, it seems there is a solid chance it could do better than 112,000 BOEPD, but I am modeling 112,000 BOEPD for now.

This would result in around $2.134 billion in oil and gas revenue for 2018 at strip prices ($66 oil), partially offset by negative $177 million in hedge value as Diamondback has hedged a fair amount of oil in the low $50s for WTI oil and mid $50s for Brent.



Source: Diamondback Energy - March 2018 Presentation

Oil is estimated to account for 74.5% of total production in 2018 at the midpoint of guidance, close to the Q4 2017 oil percentage, while the oil differential is set at $2.50 per barrel.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 30,455,600 $63.50 $1,934 NGLs (Barrels) 5,629,176 $24.00 $135 Natural Gas [MCF] 28,771,344 $2.25 $65 Hedge Value -$177 Total Revenue $1,957

Diamondback is expected to have $1.892 billion in cash expenditures, leading to positive cash flow of $65 million. This includes the 2018 outlay for its recently instituted $0.50 per share dividend.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $194 Gathering And Transportation $15 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $149 Cash G&A $25 Dividend $37 Interest $72 Capital Expenditures $1,400 Total Expenses $1,892



Potential To Add Additional Rigs Within Cashflow

Diamondback may still be able to add a couple additional rigs later in 2018 without outspending cashflow at current strip. Diamondback had noted that it expected its Midland Basin Lower Spraberry wells to pay back 103% of their capital cost within one year, and its Delaware Basin Wolfcamp A wells to pay back 86% of their capital cost within one year. This was based on realized oil prices of $59.92 per barrel.

Source: Diamondback Energy - March 2018 Presentation

Thus wells completed at the beginning of 2018 could be essentially cash flow neutral for 2018. Wells completed late in 2018 would have capital expenditures that affect 2018 financials, but would generate significant revenues benefiting 2019 results.

Diamondback's Breakeven Point

Diamondback may reach Q4 2018 production of over 120,000 BOEPD with its proposed drilling program. To maintain this level of production beyond 2018, Diamondback may need a capital expenditure budget of around $1 billion to $1.15 billion.

This would result in Diamondback's unhedged oil breakeven point being estimated at around $45 WTI oil, including its current dividend payout. This also is based on 2018 service cost estimates. If oil prices fell to the mid-$40s again, service costs would likely go down a bit, dropping Diamondback's breakeven point to the low $40s for WTI oil.

Most of Diamondback's expenses are quite low compared to its production. Diamondback's lease operating expense is around $4.75 per BOE, which is very good, while its cash G&A is under $1 per BOE and its cash interest costs are under $2 per BOE. Diamondback also has excellent acreage and well results, so its cost to add production is quite low. Diamondback's high growth rate leads to a fairly high (35%) base decline rate though, which makes its estimated oil breakeven point higher than it would be if growth was minimal or flat.

Valuation

Diamondback has an enterprise value of approximately $13.8 billion currently. This is approximately 8.8x its estimated 2018 EBITDA.

For comparison, Pioneer Natural Resources has typically traded for an average of a bit over 12x EBITDA. Diamondback probably deserves a high valuation multiple as well due to its productive acreage, high growth potential and strong balance sheet.

I prefer to use a somewhat more conservative valuation methodology (although still giving Diamondback a high multiple). This methodology uses Diamondback's estimated Q4 2018 production level along with a $50 WTI oil price. The lower oil price better reflects long-term oil price expectations, as oil futures are in significant backwardation.

Using those inputs results in an estimated share price of $153 for Diamondback Energy at a 12x EV to unhedged EBITDA multiple. That would be my target price for Diamondback by early 2019.

Diamondback's valuation is dependent on it being able to continue growing production rapidly for a prolonged period of time though. If the production growth slows or stops, Diamondback would look expensive at its current price. For example, if Diamondback's estimated Q4 2018 production was valued at $40,000 per flowing BOE, then its 188,000 net Midland Basin and Delaware Basin acres) would need to be valued at nearly $48,000 per adjusted net acre to be equivalent to its current share price of approximately $127.

That per acre valuation is higher than current Delaware Basin and Midland Basin transactions. However, I am comfortable with Diamondback's growth capabilities given its low breakeven point and substantial amount of inventory. Diamondback appears to have enough current inventory at $50 oil to support around 20 years of drilling with a 10 to 12 rig program and could potentially grow production to several times its current level.

Conclusion

Diamondback Energy has performed very well since I mentioned it as a top idea during the June Marketplace Roundtable. It is continuing to grow very quickly while spending within cashflow, and looks like it can grow production within cashflow another 30+% (from Q4 2017 to Q4 2018) based on current strip.

Diamondback's very productive acreage and its low cost structure give it a breakeven point estimated at $45 WTI oil despite service cost inflation and its dividend initiation, and it should be able to continue rapid production growth in most oil price environments.

This has led to a relatively premium valuation multiple for the company though, and I have taken my profits on it for the time being. I have a 12 month target price of $153 for Diamondback at $50 long-term oil though, and will look for opportunities to re-enter as I typically do some trading with my positions.

Free Trial Offer In addition to mentioning Diamondback Energy as a top idea during the June Marketplace Roundtable, we have also added reports about Diamondback Energy to the Distressed Value Investing service. This particular report was initially provided exclusively to Distressed Value Investing subscribers in December 2017 and has been updated with current market info. We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research similar to this report along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FANG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.