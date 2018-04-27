OceanaGold's (OGDCF) CEO Michael Wilkes on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oceanagold Corporation (OTCPK:OGDCF) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 5:30 PM ET

Executives

Michael Wilkes - President, CEO

Michael Holmes - Executive VP & COO

Scott McQueen - Executive VP & CFO

Analysts

Michael Slifirski - Credit Suisse

Mike Perkins - National Bank

Michael Gray - Macquarie

Operator

Michael Wilkes

Thank you, good morning, good evening to everyone and welcome to OceanaGold's first quarter 2018 results webcast and conference call. It's a pleasure to be here with you today to discuss, what I think, is a very positive start to the New Year. I'm joined here today by members of the OceanaGold's executive team, who will provide specific commentary on our operational and financial results. Michael Holmes, the Chief Operating Officer will walk you through our operational results and what we are expecting from each asset for the remainder of the year, and Scott McQueen, our Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the continued strengthening of our balance sheet from our strong results received in the first quarter.

I will also very briefly discuss the start of permitting for the Waihi Mine Life extension, which is a major milestone for the project. Before I start, just reference to the presentation adhered to international financial reporting standard and all financial figures are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated. Also note that the presentation contains forward-looking statements, which by their very nature, are subject to some degree of uncertainty. There can be no assurances and our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as future results and events could differ materially later further the disclaimer on forward-looking statements and presentation.

So let's get started on slide number three. The highlights, I'm pleased to report that we had a positive start of the year with production in line with our expectation, increased cash position and continued advancement of our organic growth initiatives. Continued to advanced 10 year Mine Life extension at Waihi with the start of the permitting process, and I'll discuss that a bit more later.

Operational, we had a strong start for the year from our high-quality assets with production generally in line with our expectations, and opportunities to further improve on this performance going forward. Financially, we delivered another robust quarter while making prudent capital investments.

Also, in the quarter, Didipio continued to be recognized globally for its environment, safety and social performance, receiving additional rewards and nominations. In addition to the first quarter results, we also announced changes to our board. Bill Myckatyn, Diane Garrett and Joey Leviste will not be standing for re-election from the board at the next AGM in June.

While Ian Reid has been appointed to the board, joining Nora Scheinkestel, who is appointed a month ago. Nora brings over 25 years of experience in the public and private sectors, including significant mining experience. Ian has held several senior level positions in Caterpillar distributors and served as President of Finning Canada for 11 years.

Nora and Ian will strengthen our board and we have - we are excited to have them on our team. We of course, do wish Bill, Diane and Joey all the best in the future.

Moving on to slide four. Just an overview on a consolidated basis. Sales operations produced 125,600 ounces of gold and 3,900 tonnes of copper. We are particularly pleased with the production from Haile, which delivered a strong quarter performance despite a severe weather event at the beginning of the year, which resulted in reduced availability.

Cash and all in sustaining costs were higher this quarter from a slight increase in cost, and the timing of sales at Haile. We do expect cost will come down over the course of the year. We are very comfortable in driving our unit cost lower at all of our operations. With slightly higher production and sales expected in the second half of the year, we would naturally see lower cost.

We continue to deliver strong financial results with revenue of US$197 million, which is partially aided by higher gold price. We recorded EBITDA of US$101 million in a net profit of $45 million.

Our adjusted earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis was healthy $0.06, which was slightly better than the consensus of $0.05. While our adjusted cash flow per share was $0.15 per share, which was our solid bate on the consensus of $0.12 per share.

We continue to deliver strong returns on invested capital, which in the first quarter was 10%. This follows our trend of positive returns in each quarter dating back to 2010. Our robust return on invested capital demonstrates that the investments we are making are prudent and designed to generate long, strong returns.

Our EBITDA margin for the quarter was a solid 51%. Our EBITDA margins are one of the highest in the gold sector. Now expectation is that we'll remain near the top, given our higher margin low cost structure business.

I'm very pleased with our results and continued positive momentum. We have strong start to the year. We're well-positioned to continue delivering consistent positive results.

Moving on to slide five and a discussion about Waihi and the mine life extension there. We're very pleased with the continued advancement of the Martha project at Waihi. We started the permitting process for additional 10 year mine life extension was a major first step and milestone.

The permitting processing includes community consultation, which we had now hosted several events. The feedback we received, thus far, has been very encouraging with strong support from the town of Waihi.

As always, we continued to engage with the community to discuss their plans as effectively as we can and address any concerns they may have. The town of Waihi is also familiar with the mine plans of this nature, given the Waihi has been in operations since 1988. And during this time, the town has seen full pick up and several underground mining operations, including Correnso, where mining activities are directly beneath the town.

In this permitting phase, we have asked the consent to allow us to mine under the Martha pit, where we are targeting a resource of 500,000 to 700,000 ounces demand from underground. Additionally, we are seeking a safely - to safely reopen the Martha pit and access the 77,000 ounces currently sterilized by the pitfalls failure that took place in March, 2015.

We drilled to our development to meet the Martha pit continues to advance well. With the 920 RL drive, 85% complete, while the 800 RL drive is about 35% complete. We have completed fan drilling from 4 drill queries along the 920 RL and continued to intercept frames with similar whips and grades that we've previously published and have been mining over the past two years. Drilling from the two underground drill drives will continue over the next 18 months with an objective of resource definition and conversion other than that period.

We've also have completed project studies during this period and will provide further updates to the market in due course. The advancement of the market project is an exciting opportunity for everyone involved. We expect it to deliver significant value to our shareholders and significant socio-economic benefit to our host community and stakeholders in the broader region.

I'd now like to turn the presentation over to Michael Holmes, our COO, to discuss our operating performance in the first quarter. Thanks, Michael.

Michael Holmes

Thank you, Mick, and good morning, good afternoon, everybody. I'll spend the next few minutes just going through our operational performance, which has been mentioned is in line with our expectation despite some severe weather event at Haile and some operational challenges at Waihi.

We move on to slide number seven. Our safety and health performance remains an important focus for our business. At the first quarter, again the first quarter, our rolling 12-month total recordable injury frequency rate was flat at 3.96, driven by an excellent type of performance at Waihi, which had no total recordable injuries in the quarter.

With the health [ph] of our workforce continues to be a driving force in delivering a working environment that is free of injury. More important area for introducing of health and safety program is the encouragement of looking after yourself, your work colleagues and reporting all hazards, incidents and injuries, some of which may not have been previously reported. When we do this right, we are better able to assist the effective performance that might be necessary changes to deliver strong improvement.

It is also important that we have a look at the principal hazard, and the fatal risk management and the controls in putting prize with that. And we're doing this through a process of auditing and the potential investigations.

Looking at the operational performance, moving on to slide number eight. The gold production delivered at Haile was in line with expectation at 37,049 ounces. And a results of higher-than-expected grades from the Mill Zone pit and continued strong recoveries. The operational performance have the handed by the unseasonal cold winds in South Carolina that took place in early January.

The process plan experienced an unplanned stoppage due to water parks freezing. This event and the following operation work impacted the Mill to the equivalent of the three week shutdowns approximately 125,000 tonnes of throughput.

Following this event, we made a necessary reparation and modifications to the piping and piping designs with lighting and heat station [ph] to ensure the pipes don't freeze again. With this event and subsequent reparations, mill utilization dropped to 78%.

Despite the shortfall in mill freeze, higher-than-expected grade at the Mill Zone and recoveries of 82% at the gold production in line with our expectations. The severe weather events did have a slight impact on mining activity as well, which resulted in less [indiscernible]. Following this event, we experienced a spike in maintenance within our mining operations.

During the quarter, most of your source from the Mill Zone, including an area in the northern zone of Mill Zone, which improved in grade with further into drilling and grade control. Mining from the Snake pit continued and this low grade material, all was stockpiled.

Costs at Haile were high that originally planned and we managed to challenges I have mentioned. As the quarter progressed, we did some significant improvements to contained costs.

For example, our average mining cost were $3.49 per tonnes for the first quarter. However, our mining cost in March was down around $2.09 per tonnes, which is in line with where we expect our mining cost to be for the year.

Although, the severe weather event was unexpected, operating performance, and productivity and maintenance programs are still areas we continued to focus on and do required some improvement as we progress through the month.

We are confident that these areas of focus will transition into our high standards of operations in the near future. This is not pretty similar to Didipio, where we try to work force to our standards of operations, including factory performance.

We're also looking at implementing the mind star, which is a GPS and data-collection technology designed to monitor and optimize equivalent productivity to further improvement.

Processing unit costs were also expected to decrease, if we progress process more material through the plant and maintain improved utilization rates. We are finding the ore [ph] to be a bit more greater than expected which is leading to wear-and-tear from the parts between the plants. This appearance is not unusual for new plant and although, it does cost some additional capital today, it is not expected to hinder our overall plant performance by the long-term.

Looking ahead for the rest of the year, we expect production from Haile to be similar in the second half as it is in the first half and our cost is expected to come down towards that guidance range.

Moving on to slide nine. The expansion at Haile continued to progress as planned and we expect to commence the permitting of the large open pit, the underground mine at Horseshoe and the associated mining infrastructure in the middle of 2018.

In the meantime, we have two projects planned for the year as part of the big model bottlenecking process to achieve high throughput rate and enhance recoveries. We continue to achieve [indiscernible] as well as achieved products to the design recovery lives. We achieved a throughput improvements before million tonnes per annum, we will be installing a Pebble Crusher, which is expected to be in place in the third quarter.

The Pebble Crusher will allow us to achieve higher rates when processing how to roll. It reduces the workload on Isa Mill and allows us to open the grades around additional material to pass through. The current re-grind circuit is unable to handle the higher throughput rate with the grind size reduction. So with progressive engineering and procurement of the Tower Mill and Isa Mill, we expect -- which we expect to commission in the first quarter of 2019.

Moving on to slide 10. The Didipio in the Philippines. The operation remains the top performer, generating strong cash flows, while delivering a strong performance in health and safety environment and community.

Operationally, we are pleased with the start we've had at the Didipio, particularly with the early performance of the underground. The ramp up of the underground is progressing to plan in the first quarter. We successfully completed the first trial phase and with the commissioning of the paste filled plant, fill the stope.

We are progressing the development and drilling and we are targeting the production from 3 stopes at this quarter. We also commissioned the primary [ph] pump station, which is capable of pumping at a rate of 650 per second, that's allowing us to open additional stroking areas, improves the mining rate as planned.

Costs are generally aligned with the expectations thus far. And for the rest of the year, Didipio's production in the first half is expected to be slightly stronger and - in the second half.

Regarding the next slide, you'll see the diagram and the image of underground. As we're progressing through it to the end of March, what you see in the gray is the underground working that has been developed, and the orange represent the planned development for 2018.

In the first quarter, we advance approximately 1,600 meters of development in the underground. The construction of the panel two of the underground is also progressing to plan, and we expect to have the second mining phase completed by the end of 2019.

At that time, the underground will source 1.6 million tonnes of [indiscernible] with the remainder of the ore being sourced from the stockpiles to be fed into the plant. We close out the first quarter with more than 21 million tonnes of open ore stockpile, which will be blended with the high-grade ore from underground to processing for the remainder of the last month.

Moving on to Slide 12 of Waihi, located on the north island of New Zealand. The Waihi operation had an excellent quarter, as mentioned, for safety. And some of that safety initiative that I mentioned earlier are having a noticeable positive impact.

With respect to production, Waihi gold production decreased quarter-on-quarter, which was expected, and due to the mining in the lower grade all zone and underground in the [indiscernible].

Having said that, the first quarter of production were slightly lower than budget to lower equipment availability. We're fundamentally down one for much of this quarter and has led to a dropping tonnes and tonnes process, which has resulted in higher unit cost.

The equipment availability has returned to normal levels and we're experiencing strong productivity in terms of the operations. We do expect to make up the production shortfall promises over the course of the year. We also expect the unit cost to decrease as the year progresses.

Production in both half of the year are expected to be similar. And as Mick mentioned earlier, we have commenced the permitting process for the 10 year. Mine Life extension at Waihi, which is a major milestone and an exciting opportunity for many people involved within the project.

Moving on to slide 13. The Macraes located in the south island of New Zealand. You see the operation started the year – food production on the back of some high-grade material from Coronation North being processed and better-than-expected recoveries of 85%.

Both tonnes mine for the quarter in the lower quarter-on-quarter for the portion of all through waste will increase and due to the mining waste areas, at the Coronation North, will establish future all mining areas.

We also experienced to drop an all-time mine from prices underground due to unplanned maintenance of underground equipment, as well as some areas where the ground conditions were poor.

Costs were in line. We have the operations performed and we expected it will decrease particularly with the unit cost as the year progresses. The main drivers to achieve the higher production and less waste mined at Coronation and better productivity at prices underground.

With these changes through the year, we expect the second hour of the production will be better than the first half production. And we expect a very strong cash flows from Macraes over the next couple of years.

I will now turn it over to Scott McQueen to discuss our financial performance. Thank you, Scott?

Scott McQueen

Thank you, Michael. Hello, everyone. Moving to slide 15, which provides a summary of our financial results. Well, on quarter-on-quarter comparison, our financials reflect lower consolidated production in sales. This is expected in Q1 inconsistent with guidance.

Besides this, our financial performance in the first quarter remains strong. Revenue is a solid $197 million, which is on an annualized basis is actually higher than 2017. Naturally, higher gold prices were key contributor. As you can see at the top right of the slide, this is reflected at an average gold price across the quarter of $1,340 per ounce.

As Mick mentioned earlier, we continued to deliver strong margins with our Q1 EBITDA of $101 million, again, representing a margin above 50%. Over the slightly strong results, we recognize our cost for the quarter were higher than planned in some areas, primarily additional mentioned cost, as Michael spoke of, so we continue to focus on bringing that cost back in line to further enhance our already strong margins. Net profit for the quarter, it's $45 million, reflecting strong revenue and margins generated.

We also saw a reduction in depreciation quarter-on-quarter, reflecting a lower production as majority of our depreciation is allocated on the units of production basis. We also saw lower G&A and finance cost. You recall, in the previous quarter, we recognized the deferred tax just under $18 million, associated with the initial recognition of tax losses and timely differences at Haile.

That tax benefit was reflected in the high Q4 profits also. In the first quarter this year, we didn't have a one-time tax benefits, and as a result, the net profit after tax includes a tax expense that reflects the prevailing tax rate applicable to accounting profits in New Zealand and the U.S.

Moving to Slide 16, which provide the summary of the key attributes of our cash flow. As shown, cash flow from operations were strong, about $77 million on that consolidated operating results, combined with a higher average gold price. This is approximately $18 million in the quarter of a negative working capital movement and 4,400 ounces of gold, which was produced at Haile but not recognize sales in the quarter. Cash flow, using investing activities, is lower than the previous periods, reflecting a significant decrease in growth, capital and general operating capital.

As noted in the books, the largest uses of capital for the quarter included three strips at Macraes and Haile. We also continued developing at Didipio underground, which included both capitalize mining cost to some growth capital associated with advancing panel through and the commissioning of the primary pump station. Got a little bit more on the capital in the latter Slide. Also include in investing capital, as I noted in the last quarter, was $4.3 million in equity contributed to Gold Standard Ventures in the quarter that was to maintain a 15.7% stake in it entity.

Cash flow used in financing was also lower, mainly reflected repayment of equipment leases during the quarter. We didn't make any debt repayment again the facility in the quarter and the next payment we expect to make $50 million late in the second half of the year.

Turning to slide 17, which cover the key features of our liquidity and debt. We ended the quarter in a stronger financial position then we started. Cash balance increased from 75 -- $73 million at the end of 2017 to $89 million at the end of the quarter. Our total liquidity increased to $119 million at the end of the quarter, includes $30 million of undrawn credit facility, as you know on the slide there, excludes around $71 million in marketable securities that we held as strategic investments.

The modest reduction in our debt and lease repayments. You see a net debt position kept at the end of the quarters, stood at $146 million. Total debt being the $200 million, we have drawn on our facilities and $36 million in equipment leases. Previously mentioned, we expect to make another $15 million payment against debt facilities at the end of the year.

To the hedging book, the end of March, with approximately 108,000 ounces of gold remaining from the balance of the year. It says in the summary there on the right, New Zealand dollar gold price set oncology in the quarter. And there were no realized gains and losses on the gold hedges. Regards to copper, we had 9,000 ounces or just under 20 million pounds North American the discipline, remaining on 2018's swap at the end of the quarter.

These are the fixed price of $319 per pound. In Q1, we realize any modest gains $200,000. Here is worth noting, however, the fairly substantial drop in the copper's spot price late in the quarter did result in recognizing material unrealized gain on the hedging position of approximately $6 million.

Moving to Slide 18. CapEx, in total, we can see the quarter-over-quarter CapEx has fallen around 30%, $52.5 million as illustrated in more detail at the bottom. [indiscernible] capital for the quarter was predominantly deployed at Didipio and Haile.

And related to the continued development at the underground at Didipio and recommencement of the extension of the process planned at Haile. The corporate gross chain in the last column there, I would like to re-habit Reefton. In terms of pre-stripping, you say the bulk of activity during the quarter was in Macraes and that related to Coronation North and also Haile relation to Snake pit. This is consistent with plans and we do anticipate more of the pre-strip cost being incurred in the first half of the year.

Exploration cost is mainly focused on expansion opportunities around Waihi where we continue to take the results to support the target of 10 year mine life extension that's been previously mentioned. We also continued to drill around Haile, looking for further enhancements there. Overall, we're tracking in line with our capital guidance. With that, I'll turn it back over to make to rather wrap up. Thank you.

Michael Wilkes

Thanks, Scott and Michael. Before we move on to Q&A, I'll just take you through the outlook for the remainder of the year.

On slide 20. As you've heard, we have a good start for the year. We're very happy with the businesses now and we're excited about what's to come. As I mentioned before, we have created a highly profitable business and one that operates and balance where we pay down debt returned well to shareholders and continued to make prudent investments in the business. Production in the part of the first quarter is where we expected it to be.

And we do expect production in the second half to be slightly better than in the first half. Our organic growth projects are expected to create significant value and progressing with plan. The way we provide updates on lease project as the year progresses. We're on track to deliver our guidance and strong cash flows. We continued to be one of the highest free cash flow yielding gold companies. And one that delivers EBITDA margins at top of the sector and one that continues to achieve strong return on invested capital.

With that, concludes the formal presentation segment of the webcast. So we now take some questions over the phone. I will turn the webcast over to the moderator to facilitate the question. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Michael Slifirski from Credit Suisse. Michael, please go ahead.

Michael Slifirski

Thanks very much. I've got four straightforward question from my place. First of all starting with Haile. I'm slightly confused about what that profile might look like? So if you have the Pebble Crusher installed in Q3. Does that allow you to rental operate in tonnes? Or is permitting required before you can get to that 4 million tonnes.

And if you at 4 million tonnes at that point in time, do you sacrifice recovery because you can't maintain the ground size. And can you just talk about that profile between permitting big bottlenecking the grinding circuit and then adding the fine grinding, what that looks like from throughput and recovery, please?

Michael Wilkes

Thanks, Michael. So there is no permit required to take the price up to 4 million tonnes per annum. We have permitting place that will allow for throughput and that could go through an amendment to the designation of Haile mine that has been rural -- in rural areas as supposed to be in urban areas where it was initially permitted. So we don't need to permit a higher throughput.

What we do need to permit is the larger open pit and associated waste facilities and the underground. Secondly, the Pebble Crusher is to expand the front end of the plant and that will allow us to go well above the 3 million tonnes per annum, at least from the third quarter onwards. Whether we're still constrained by throughputs in the back end, particularly the 5 grinding circuit.

So we don't expect to be operating at full production rate in the third quarter as would be allowed by the additional of the Pebble Crusher. The new fine grinding circuit, with the Tower Mill and the Isa Mill, the condition in the first quarter next year. And that will be a considerable boost to the capacity of the plant that allows us to increase throughput, reduce the grind size of the concentrate material and improved recoveries. And then, we will see how the plant performs next year, but we've always said we'll invest capital to de-bottleneck the process plant and pushed upon as hard as we can before investing further capital.

Michael Slifirski

That's clear. So basically, from some time first quarter, you'll be at 4 million tonnes and improved recoveries so there are two things happens together?

Michael Holmes

Well, we're not saying we'll be at 4 million tonnes next year. But we certainly be expecting to be up around 3 to 3.5 million tonnes.

Michael Slifirski

Secondly, with respect to Didipio, I think, you said last year that you are trying for a change in the permit to allow you to go beyond the 3.5 million tonnes license. You delivered a pretty strong quarter throughput this quarter above that rate annualized. Is there been any progress on that? And can you give that permit adjusted while you still operating under the suspension order?

Michael Wilkes

I will ask Michael to answer that question. Michael?

Michael Holmes

Thanks, Mick. The -- we are still under the 3.5. We reapplied with the increased efficiency increase throughput so that is going back to the government process. It is not accepted that is not accepted the application and so they're just working through at this point of time.

That provide sort of, as far as I can give you Michael and to get further understand nothing the government is showing some positive signs with regards to, I suppose, working with the line and as far as the suspension order is, we've had the new orders that comes out the end of the ICC to put their orders out and the government's working through the outcomes of final offers as we spoke.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thirdly, on Waihi, the permitting required there runs in a public concentration going well, where are the potential showstoppers? I'm sort of trying to understand where the paralyzed, if the public are off-site, does that make the government off side? If the public is on side and can the government still state -- say no?

Michael Wilkes

Michael?

Michael Holmes

Yes, since the process is to start the consultation and in following consultation, we put the application for, and that the consultation process is to get all the consumes from the community. And I suppose that the areas of concerns that we are thinking is residence on the north wall and rest is under the potential risks all body. And a lot of that is just understanding what the impact are going to be.

And Didipio, I suppose, we have [indiscernible] which is underneath the pound at this point of time. So we now know the impact of those -- of that mining is going to be. So as we work through this process, we will consider all of those concerns and then it goes through the formal application to the Council and through the process of the premium, which we forecasted to take care annual 18 months.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. And in that 18 months, that are defined by some formal stretch timetable or is that just...

Michael Holmes

No, it's a estimated timetable and it doesn't include, I suppose, a process where we do go to the environmental court. That's been historical process at Waihi.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. And the final one is on your G&A. I'm trying to understand how you classify G&A and the various versions that are seeing to be able quickly three versions. G&A you give by size of I will do want to understand normally we see cash costs include inside G&A in the way you're presenting the new format all your G&A cost, slight G&A cost no outside your cash cost applicable UNI G&A portend that you have certain reachable both by terms like come up with different G&A figure and there is G&A figure that you have in your little G&A. I wonder if you can help me put in through in together and understand what's protocol your following there, please?

Michael Holmes

Thanks, Michael. I will let Scott to speak to that.

Scott McQueen

Michael, G&A, inside G&A is included in cash cost and that hasn't changed. Any cost associated with G&A. We have G&A always at the corporate group cost and G&A and they are want separate ones that are refer to the finance act. And they, ultimately, not in the cash cost, but they would be recharged through management fees, and other mechanisms and ultimately end up in the sustaining cost calculation. Side by side.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. So the stuff you have a little table between the cash cost and the staying cost. That's simply corporate G&A recharges what you're saying. But some of those individual corporate G&A recharges leaves amounts for real corporate, is it? How we should think about it?

Scott McQueen

Yes, that is correct. You're referring to MD&, A Michael?

Michael Slifirski

Yes, I am, yes.

Scott McQueen

The G&A, that's separately disclosed down there. If the recharge of the corporate G&A, all of the G&A that you were thinking is the side G&A is in the cash cost area.

Operator

Your next question is from Mike Perkins from National Bank. Please go ahead.

Mike Perkins

Just -- I'm wondering on Haile with the regrowing you're planning to put in there in the first quarter, is it going to be tables like there is enough rooms in the plan it won't be a disruption to the throughput? Or will there be any kind of major downturn that we should kind of factor into our Q1 estimates for turning in the new one and pointing at the old both fees?

Scott McQueen

Mike, on -- in the slide deck, Page -- Slide #9, the picture on the top is the actual design. The engineering design for the new grinding circuit. You see it comes off to the side of the main process plant. So that is under construction now. And the only [indiscernible] required will be the tie in which would be one or two shifts. So it won't impact on production significantly.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question is from Michael Gray from Macquarie.

Michael Gray

Question on Didipio, so it appears that one of the key operational challenges at Didipio is the water management and potentially grind control. What level of water are you currently experiencing? And what was it like taking that first trial stope? And how you're managing that with the fill and classing going forward?

Michael Wilkes

Thanks, Michael. So we have got to model which was developed prior to start of development in the underground. And we're being tracking the water -- water flows against that model and that's within the boundary -- that's within the margin of estimation.

So we currently pumping round 350 to 400 liters a second and that's from all the mine areas. So we are developing at 600 meters a month. In development draws, we're mining a month roughly and the water flows will be in expectations. The water flows have not affected the ground conditions and nor are they affected the.

Of course, it is, as I mentioned before, the biggest risk for Didipio underground is water, and that's why we've got 100% redundancy in -- with this pumping system and then some to make sure that we stay on top of it.

Michael Gray

Okay. And so, I guess, it's within the model so the cost -- the life of mine cost will remain unchanged?

Michael Wilkes

Yes, the cost that we estimated included cost of pumping water in the pair associated with that. We do expect it to flatten out around 450 to 500 liters a second. That's what the model suggests.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Michael Wilkes

Okay. Thanks, everyone. That concludes our webcast and conference call for today. We look forward to another strong quarter and the rest of the year as we progress. We can see a replay of this website -- sorry, this conference call on our website later today. On behalf of the team, Michael, Scott and rest of the team, thanks for joining. And if you have any follow-up questions, please don't hesitate to contact either Sam, or Jeff and Investor Relations team in Toronto and here in Melbourne. Bye for now.

