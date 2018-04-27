Asset Matters: Volatility Playbook - 6 Ideas For Investors

By Investment Strategy Group

Many investors have been jolted out of their complacency in 2018. After a melt-up rally in January, panic over inflation and more potential rate increases contributed to a sharp rise in bond yields and a 3,200-point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average over two weeks through mid-February. Making the downdraft more intense was a spike in the VIX Index, as some traders unwound their short positions tied to the volatility benchmark. Later, markets regained some equilibrium, only to experience new price swings tied to global trade and potential headwinds for the tech industry.

All this has been in stark contrast to 2017, when bullish sentiment over tax reform and an improving global economy contributed to steady gains and an eerie calm. Indeed, the S&P 500 had only eight days in which it moved 1% or more last year - this compared to an average of 50 in the current decade and 23 in the first quarter of 2018. Meanwhile, the VIX has been trading at around 20 - down from its February high of 50, but much elevated compared to last year's typical level of 10.

2017's Low Volatility was an Aberration

Annual Number of 1% Moves in S&P 500 Index

Source: FactSet, Neuberger Berman. Data through 2017 except for 2018 figure, which is through March.

On balance, the economy and earnings remain strong, with an estimated 18% earnings growth on tap for the first quarter. But the tension is palpable between such positive fundamentals and the current negatives - whether trade conflict, geopolitical fears or (perhaps most significant) the return of inflation and withdrawal of easy Fed policy. Then there is the epic length of the current bull market. While bull markets "don't die of old age," they can become more vulnerable to shocks and disappointments than earlier in the cycle, when valuations were less heady.

In short, we believe that investors are in for more volatility, leading to an important question: What can be done to prepare?

There's no single easy answer as individual circumstances vary. For example, a younger person with a long time horizon may be able to ride out volatility in search of higher capital appreciation potential over the long term. Someone close to or in retirement, or with looming financial needs, may not have that luxury and wish to buffer or guard against market shocks. Still, certain general concepts apply to many investors. Below, we present some ideas and action steps to help you "face down" market turbulence.

1. Hold Steady

It is easy to be impulsive when it comes to investments. Things appear to be going very well, and then they are not -sometimes with no clear reason why. The urge to sell may be more intense if you already had misgivings about the environment or were inattentive previously and failed to act. Back then, you may have suffered from a paralyzing "fear of missing out," but now the fear could be about losing out. In essence, panic can be the flipside of apathy. If you have a well-diversified portfolio based upon a long-term asset allocation framework, it can help you resist the urge to make material changes to your allocation in the face of short-term volatility. However, if your portfolio and asset allocations need revisiting, take a deep breath and work with your wealth advisor to review and adjust if appropriate.

2. Reassess Your Asset Allocation

Over the course of a nine-year bull market, it's possible that your equity holdings may have grown to become an outsized portion of your overall portfolio. So, if you haven't rebalanced in a while, now may be a good time to assess your situation. Keep in mind two key aspects of asset allocation - strategic (the broad, longer-term baseline weighting of asset classes) and tactical (imposing tilts around the edges to capitalize on current market conditions).

Your portfolio should be consistent with your investment timeframe and risk tolerance. Many of us start a portfolio in our 20s or 30s with the long game in mind, but at a certain point, looming retirement may entail a shifting of gears to start preserving wealth. One of the cautionary tales of 2008 concerned those who, confident in their ability to retire well, were overexposed to risk and had to reassess their future plans in light of negative returns. This is not to say there is necessarily a danger of a repeat performance, but understanding the extent of the losses you can afford, and adjusting to that reality through asset allocation, is fundamental to helping reach your goals.

The Diversification Principal

The foundational idea of improving risk/return through the use of multiple asset classes still applies.

Annual Return and Volatility of a Stock/Bond Portfolio, 1992 - 2017

Source: FactSet. Stocks are represented by the S&P 500, bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.

Combining Assets Can Smooth the Return Path

Average Daily Total Return in High-, Medium- and Low-Volatility Regimes, Past 10 Years

Source: FactSet, April 2008 - April 2018. High-, medium- and low-volatility regimes are defined in terms of percentiles for the daily change in the VIX Index, which measures volatility expectations for the S&P 500. Low is defined as the bottom 10%, Medium from 40% - 60% and High as the top 10%. Stocks are represented by the S&P 500, bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.

3. Inventory Your Bond Exposure

An asset allocation is only as good as the sum of its parts. Although bonds continue to have an important role in anchoring portfolios against volatility, their still-low yields (after an extended period of monetary easing) provide less offset to declining prices should rates rise. Moderating your bonds' duration, or sensitivity to interest rates, is one way to mitigate risk. Another is to increase your weighting in assets whose returns tend to go up along with rates (e.g., floating rate loans) and/or inflation (e.g., Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities). High yield bonds may also be appropriate for some investors to provide more cushion from rising rates, though these bonds come with increased risk and higher correlation to equity markets. In general, giving more flexibility to managers across fixed income asset classes can help them take effective steps to manage risk and capitalize on opportunities. (See Fixed Income in the New Environment.)

4. Diversify Equities Globally

Home country bias remains an issue in many portfolios, as investors tend to overweight the markets where they live. Correcting this issue through global diversification is to some degree about risk - as a more varied set of lower-correlated assets will tend to smooth the overall performance path of a portfolio. However, it can also be seen in terms of opportunity. A broader investment universe, simply by definition, provides more chances to identify securities with the potential for outperformance. In the current context, many non-U.S. markets (particularly emerging) have been seeing faster earnings growth than in the U.S. and are more reasonably valued relative to the U.S. after nine years of sustained U.S. gains.

International Valuations Are Comparably Reasonable

Cyclically Adjusted Price/Earnings (CAPE) Ratio

Source: FactSet, Rimes. Data through December 2017. CAPE ratio uses smoothed real earnings over 10 years to eliminate fluctuations in profit margins of a typical business cycle.

5. Go Active

A volatile market creates challenges for investors, but it highlights the benefits of active management. In equities, increased turbulence associated with higher inflation and more hawkish central banks should create new opportunities for managers to capitalize on inefficiencies and fundamental differences among companies, while seeking to reduce investor exposure to risk. Certain factors have tended to create tailwinds for active managers: lower correlations among asset classes, more dispersion among individual issues and higher market volatility. The first two were present last year, and although they have reversed to some extent, the third factor has returned emphatically in 2018. Perhaps not surprisingly, 52% of U.S. diversified actively managed equity mutual funds outperformed their benchmarks in the first quarter, including 57% of active large-cap funds.1

6. Explore Additional Sources of Return

Several investment categories and strategies may help diversify your portfolio or provide opportunities to capitalize on market volatility.

Option writing strategies benefit from the significant premium investors will pay to hedge risk on a temporary basis. "Writing" or selling a put means providing other investors with the right to sell a given stock or index on a particular date and at a particular price in exchange for a cash payment or "premium." Collecting those premiums repeatedly in a systematic way has the potential to generate equity-like returns at lower risk. This can work as a complement or replacement for less liquid alternative investment strategies historically used to mitigate portfolio risk. Although not a bond substitute, options may be appealing to those investors who have been prompted by low bond yields to allocate away from fixed income, but are wary of holding traditional equities.

Put Writing Has Combined Equity-Like Returns and Reduced Risk

Index Annual Return vs. Risk, June 2007 - December 2017

Source: CBOE and Bloomberg. Data is gross of fees. Selected time period reflects the longest common history of the indexes.

Private Equity: A common complaint about public equity markets is their tendency to focus on short-term considerations rather than long-term fundamentals. Private equity managers, in contrast, are largely insulated from quarter-to-quarter worries and short-term market fluctuations, and can focus on taking steps to build value for investors over the long haul. Depending on the strategy, they may focus on developing and improving a company, whether through financial restructuring, operational efficiencies or building market share. Public market valuations do affect the exit prices afforded to investors, but private equity managers have flexibility on timing such withdrawals. It's important to note that private equity tends to require long lock-up periods, but in exchange has afforded an "illiquidity premium" to investors.

Hedge Funds: Volatility typically opens up opportunities for hedge fund managers for many of the same reasons as for active managers overall-more inefficiencies, more differentiation among securities and companies, more entry points for alert investors. Long-short managers have the added advantage of being able to establish short positions on securities where they feel there is potential for decline, and to go lighter on long market exposure when they lack conviction on valuation, economic growth or other issues. Elsewhere, the move toward monetary easing and additional market volatility could benefit macro-oriented strategies that can capitalize on resulting directional trends. Finally, low-volatility hedge funds can employ a range of strategies that seek return at lower levels of risk. Careful due diligence is important to ensure that a given investment discipline or combination of strategies fits your individual needs.

Multi-Asset Class approaches can offer valuable diversification in a volatile market environment. Within a single strategy, they can spread risk across a range of asset classes in order to generate return and mitigate risk. They may draw on fundamental research, quantitative techniques or a combination of both. Some may apply risk "premia" disciplines: Based on the idea that investment assets can carry exposures to the same risk factors, such as value, momentum and carry, risk premia strategies can isolate such factors to generate return and diversify against traditional stock and bond investments.

Creating a Game Plan

The period leading up to the current market phase was extraordinary, including some 400 days without a 5% correction in the S&P 500. Moreover, turbulence came at a time when the current bull market was already aging. Now, the environment is changing quickly. Current economic momentum is strong, but so are the effects of a sustained monetary tightening campaign and the frictions that can develop as businesses and markets are affected. Working with your wealth advisor, you can assess whether your portfolio is appropriately positioned for the prospect of increased volatility.

1Source: Morningstar Direct. "Diversified" includes all funds classified by Morningstar in one of nine categories: Large Blend, Large Value, Large Growth, Mid Blend, Mid Value, Mid Growth, Small Blend, Small Value and Small Growth.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types.

The views expressed herein may include those of the Neuberger Berman Multi-Asset Class (MAC) team, Neuberger Berman's Asset Allocation Committee and Neuberger Berman's Investment Strategy Group (ISG). The Asset Allocation Committee is comprised of professionals across multiple disciplines, including equity and fixed income strategists and portfolio managers. The Asset Allocation Committee reviews and sets long-term asset allocation models, establishes preferred near-term tactical asset class allocations and, upon request, reviews asset allocations for large diversified mandates. Tactical asset allocation views are based on a hypothetical reference portfolio. ISG analyzes market and economic indicators to develop asset allocation strategies. ISG consists of five investment professionals and works in partnership with the Office of the CIO. ISG also consults regularly with portfolio managers and investment officers across the firm. The views of the MAC team, the Asset Allocation Committee and ISG may not reflect the views of the firm as a whole, and Neuberger Berman advisers and portfolio managers may take contrary positions to the views of the MAC team, the Asset Allocation Committee and ISG. The MAC team, the Asset Allocation Committee and ISG views do not constitute a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2018 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. | All rights reserved