My Readers' 37 Most Mentioned Dividend Stocks For April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top yield April FoFa/Ro showed 16.29% more net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Little low-price FoFa/Ro reader-mentioned stocks dominated.

By YIELD, the following ten FoFa/Ro were tops: GMLP; TWO; CTL; CYS; UNIT; ORC; CJREF; BPT; LFE.TO; NAP. These averaged 18.84% yields. (One, NAP, made all-three lists.).

By PRICE UPSIDE, alone, these ten FoFa/Ro formed the top tier: VOD; HMLP; NAP; IPL.TO; PPL.TO; GM; EQM; QCOM; TRTNS; DM. These posted estimated 29.95% price gains on average.

March 15 - April 10, Fredrik Arnold "followers" mentioned 37 equities in their comments and suggestions. Some lamented bad news so bad news stocks mixed-in with their favorites.

Reader Selections

Since last May, any dividend paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a follower favorite listing in this article. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued or dreadful dividend issues may appear. Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists.

Below are thirty-seven tangible results for the follower favorite & rogue equities and funds mentioned between March 15, and April 10, 2018.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 29.7% To 65.67% Net Gains For Ten FoFa/Ro Stocks By April, 2019

One of ten top dividend-yielding follower favorite stocks were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (NAP is tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the FoFave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 10% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were distinguished by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks. Those dividend estimates and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 24, 2019 were:

Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) was projected to net $656.67, based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Dominion Energy Midstream (DM) was projected to net $545.73, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4320% over the market as a whole.

Triton International (TRTN) netted $454.53 based on mean target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for TRTN.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was projected to net $393.28, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% above the market as a whole.

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) was projected to net $379.95, based on the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% below the market as a whole.

Pembina Pipeline (PPL.TO) was projected to net $320.19, based on a target estimate from sixteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

General Motors (GM) was projected to net $311.38, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% more than the market as a whole.

Inter Pipeline (IPL.TO) was projected to net $307.07, based on target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was projected to net $304.12, based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Apollo Investment (AINV) was projected to net $297.12, based on dividends plus the median of twelve analyst ratings, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% under the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 39.7% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 530% over the market as a whole (thanks to DM's monster beta mark).

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One FoFa/Ro To Show A 3.32% Loss to April, 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts for 2019 was:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) projected a loss of $33.17 based on dividends less the median target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 68% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Thirty-seven For the Money

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for FoFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 4/24/18 for thirty seven equities revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusion (12): Follower Top Stock, By Yield, NAP, Led 37 In April

Thirty-seven fofa/ro sorted by yield calculated as of market close 4/24/18 included seven of eleven Morningstar sectors represented by the 37 equities.

Of the leading ten, the top dog was a one of two industrials, followed by a financial services sector representative, one energy stock, a consumer cyclical, four Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and one communication services firm. Of the top ten reader-mentioned dogs by yield, three paid out monthly dividends.

The whole pack by yield, was led by that top industrials firm, Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) [1]. Another industrials firm claimed tenth place, Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) [10].

The second position was taken by Financial Services equity, Canadian Life Cos Split (LFE.TO) [2].

Third place by yield went to the lone energy small-cap rep in the top ten, BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) [3].

Fourth place was claimed by the Consumer Cyclical representative, Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [4].

Four Real Estate Investment Trusts placed fifth through seventh, and ninth: Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [5], Uniti Group (UNIT) [6], CYS Investments (CYS) [7], and Two Harbors Investment (TWO) [9].

Finally, a lone communication services sector stock placed eighth, CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) [8], and completed the top ten.

Actionable Conclusions: (13-22) Top Ten FoFa/Ro By Upsides Showed 20.6% To 46.7% Gains To April, 2019; (23) One Downsider Dropped -6.6%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 16.29% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Follower Favorite Stocks To April 2019

Ten top FoFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten FoFa/Ro selected 4/24/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented one of two industrials, a financial services sector representative, one energy stock, a consumer cyclical, four Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and one communication services firm.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Follower Favorite Dogs To (25) Deliver 28.32% Vs. (26) 24.35% Net Gains by All Ten To April, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten FoFaves kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 16.29% more net gain than $5,000 invested in all ten. The very lowest priced fofa/ro top yield stock, Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 65.67%.

The five lowest-priced FoFa/Ro top yield dogs for April 24 were: Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP); Canadian Life Cos Split (LFE.TO); Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); CYS Investments (CYS); Orchid Island Capital (ORC), with prices ranging from $4.50 to $7.47 per share.

Five higher-priced FoFa/Ro for April 24 were: Two Harbors Investment (TWO); Uniti Group (UNIT); CenturyLink (CTL); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT), whose prices ranged from $15.72 to $22.70.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 37 asset vehicles discussed in this article were suggested by Seeking Alpha members, nicknamed: 28 Liberty St., ahabidi, AlieGee, Bimcycle, briaca@gmail.com, cec76, Cool_coder, custaderofs@aol.com, Dividend Pro, dividendhigh, Dr. Polaris, Hampton108, higrm, hueyuh1, Javelina, Main Street Investments, minnesota72, mmkkgg, reds2win, Scout_76, timmyd01, tomsable@aol.com, TradeNvest, Tsmc, VeroMike, villanema, westph15, and wizthewiz.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: pethelpful.com

Three or more of these top 37 FoFa/Ro pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating returns. Also, a Safari to Sweet Success (Dogs of the Week III) launched in early September. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45 AM nearly every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of five stocks for the week contending for a single slot in his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Get on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45 AM trading days and watch, comment and share the live video. Then com back and review, anytime. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.