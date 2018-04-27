GM: $3.5 Billion Cash Burn

Although the stock closed Thursday in green, a deeper dive into results tell a different story.

General Motors (GM) on Thursday announced its 1Q18 results:

Source: General Motors, First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Release

The company's GAAP net revenue and income from continuing operations dropped by 3.1% and 58.7%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter.

More importantly, however, the company's adjusted automotive free cash flow dropped by $2.8 billion from the year-ago quarter to negative $3.5 billion.

Digging Deeper

Negative $3.5 billion is a large amount of cash burn in just one quarter, so let's take a closer look:

In the above table from page eight of the company's earnings release, we see that GM burned $1.2 billion in continuing operations. Combined with another $2.3 billion of capital expenditures, the total cash burn amounted to $3.5 billion, which represented a year-over-year deterioration of nearly $3 billion.

The significant deterioration in adjusted free cash flow was in part due to higher capital expenditures, but primarily due to the lower profits generated in the North America segment:

Furthermore, Automotive Operating Income was down to nearly breakeven in 1Q18, down sharply from $2.4 billion in the year-ago period:

The company's CEO, Mary Barra, noted:



Results this quarter were in line with our expectations with planned, lower production in North America related to the transition to our all-new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. We are on plan to deliver another strong year in 2018.

Call me skeptical.

What This Means



General Motors' profitability has deteriorated.

Looking at this yet another way:

Using the figures adjusted by management, the company's earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") in the last-twelve-month ("LTM") period has declined from $13.7 billion as of March 31, 2017 to $11.9 billion as of March 31, 2018, or 14 percent.



Including the large restructuring charges, which in my opinion should be considered normal business expense, the year-over-year drop in LTM EBIT was 24 percent to $10.4 billion as of March 31, 2018.

Liquidity Declined

Lower profitability and higher capital expenditures reflected unfavorably on the company's liquidity measures:

Investors should note that the company's Cash and Cash Equivalents balance has generally trended downward since its emergence from bankruptcy:

Furthermore, the company's trailing-twelve-month free cash flow has also deteriorated in recent years:

Finally, the company's working capital (i.e. current assets minus current liabilities) has deteriorated since peaking in 2014 to negative territory in 2016 and 2017:

The graph above does not show the latest print as of March 31, 2018, which was negative $11.3 billion per page 15 of the company's earnings release.

In other words, General Motors' liabilities due within the next twelve months was $11.3 billion in excess of current assets as of March 31, 2018.

Is The Dividend Safe?

Many retail investors are drawn to the company's dividend yield, maybe without realizing that dividend has in recent years come at the cost of increasing debt levels:

For now, I do not expect General Motors to cut its dividend, since it can first choose to lower or eliminate its stock buyback program in order to preserve the dividend yield, which many investors regard as sacrosanct:

If the company's profitability trend does not soon improve, however, then the company may choose to gradually adjust its stock buybacks downward.

Bottom Line

General Motors beat analysts' both top and bottom-line estimates, but a deeper dive into its profitability and liquidity measures tell a different story.

In October of 2017, I published GM Reports Poor Results: Look Deeper, in which I argued that, although the stock had traded 4% higher in pre-market trading after 3Q17 revenue came in ahead of expectations, the quarterly results were not good, and since then the stock price has dropped by nearly 20 percent.

After the company on Thursday morning announced its latest earnings results, the stock has once again closed in the green, but another deeper dive into the earnings release tells a similarly divergent story: profitability has declined, liquidity has deteriorated, and free cash flow remains deeply in negative.

I continue to rate the stock SELL.

Follow For Free Articles If you enjoyed this article, please click "Follow" next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you. Premium Research If you're interested in my investment methodology and other holdings, join Value Portfolio. I'm confident that you will find my fundamental research to be insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.